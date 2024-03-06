Is Prince William refusing to work this week in a sympathy strike with Camilla?

Prince William actually did two days of “work” late last week – last Thursday, he visited a synagogue in London, and on Friday (St. David’s Day), he did shots with Rob McElhenney in Wrexham and then staggered off to visit an elementary school. He “had” to do those appearances last week to quell the unrest after he pulled out an appearance at his godfather’s memorial service at the last minute. William has not done a stitch of work since St. David’s Day, last Friday. No appearances, no phone calls, no investitures, nothing. Even Kate had to roll out of bed to do the fakakta school run on Monday, apparently. On Tuesday, Sky News reported that William was “off” again this week:
Prince William is set to take almost two weeks off from royal duties again with the royal diary showing zero engagements for William until the middle of March. William, 41, made just one engagement last week after pulling out of two major events at the last minute over what Kensington Palace called a “personal matter”.
The last-minute scratching of engagements sparked a media frenzy and renewed concerns about his wife Princess Catherine’s health. Since the Princess underwent abdominal surgery at the London clinic in January, coincidentally the same hospital where King Charles underwent the prostate surgery that showed he had cancer, the palace has provided little update on Kate’s condition.
[From Sky News]
There was clapback from Kensington Palace immediately, with Richard Palmer and other reporters insisting that William is supposed to do something “later this week.” Meaning, I suppose, William will be seen on Thursday or Friday. If he waits until Friday, he really did take another “week off” because, again, he hasn’t been seen since March 1. I’ve been looking through the royal reporters’ tweets to see if William is scheduled to do anything today or what he has planned for “later this week,” and they’re not saying. It’s all very interesting, especially with Camilla jetting off on holiday and Kate make a sudden appearance on Monday. WTF is actually going on at Kensington Palace?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales talks with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney (right) during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney (left) and Executive Director of Wrexham AFC Humphrey Ker during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: Rob McElhenney, Humphrey Ker, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales and Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney share a drink during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales pours a pint with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales and Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney (right) share a drink during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney as he meets staff and players on the pitch at Wrexham AFC, stadium to hear about the club’s redevelopment and historic rise over the past three years since the takeover by McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
Featuring: Rob McElhenney, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales meets pupils during a visit to Ysgol Yr Holl Saint/All Saint’s School in Wrexham to see how the school is celebrating St David’s Day and hear about how it is teaching its pupils about local Welsh history and cultural traditions
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales meets Ruby McBurney, a surviving child of a Gresford Disaster victim, during a visit to the Gresford Colliery Disaster memorial in Wales
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I have said this before, but it’s even truer now. The monarchy is abolishing itself. And I’m here for it!
It’s not like they all wouldn’t be able to live splendidly for the rest of their worthless existences with the ill-gotten gains stashed away in their multiple offshore accounts. None of them want to “work” (cut ribbons), so just DON’T. The guillotine is gone; there would be no real consequences.
Well, the spare never lives splendidly as they have to depend on the heir. They only get a stipend. I think Andrew gets about $250 thousand dollars a year. That’s why he got in the kind of trouble he did with Epstein.
Harry would have had to depend on William for money.
??? Harry in no way is going to depend on William for money. It would be Charlotte & Louis depending on George.
Me too! William is doing a fabulous job of destroying this ridiculous “monarchy”👏🏽👏🏽
They are quietly quitting but they are doing it out loud and they don’t care that people can see it.
That’s it! The Royal Quiet Quitting!!
What’s his excuse for refusing to work the other 51 weeks of the year?
It’s not just PH he is competing with. If all the other “working” royals get to take time off, then he (as the most important) should get to take time off.
It seems like there are no other working royals.
In charles’ efforts to “streamline” and avoid the next generation of Elizabeth’s embarrassing cousins, the monarchy team is gone.
Also of course they never expected harry to not allow himself to be Margaret / keep the title and money but lose his wife.
William seems to want to push out his wife too- time will tell.
They’re abolishing themselves.
Ariel, there was no money for Prince Harry. That was the part that’s hinted at but not really spelled out. Harry wasn’t given any sort of inheritance like Prince William, he didn’t have any money of his own. And he and Meghan weren’t paid anything at all, which meant they were at the mercy of the Crown whenever they chose to throw them to the media wolves. And it only would have gotten worse the longer they stayed. It was truly a horrific proposition.
@JD pretty sure Harry has gotten inheritances, at least from his mother and possibly great grandmother (and now Liz and Phil). It’s not much relative to what William gets, but he did get some.
PH had an inheritance from Di. He said that there was not one from great grandmother. That would seem consistent with QE having to pay off some stuff for the QM. I don’t think she was a saver. Whether Liz or Phil left anything to anybody who knows since they get privacy around their wills (unlike commoners). Liz likely did what the monarchs do and left the majority to the next monarch to avoid taxes.
Harry has his inheritance from his mother but he did not get anything from his great-grandmother as his spokesperson has confirmed. We don’t know whether he got anything from QE and Phillip.
May be Willy doesn’t want the responsibility so he is trying to end it sooner.
You know what !? You could be right, this is some self sabotage if I ever seen it. Maybe he just doesn’t GAF. He will live out the rest of his life how he wants,its not like if they abolish the Monarchy they will snatch all the money,palaces and spoils in an instant!?Him and his kids and possibly his grandkids will still have a good future until it completely phases out.
This I can believe. Harry said they were trapped, maybe this is Will seeing a way out? Make the monarchy disappear so people wonder why they’re even needed?
These past two months would have been his greatest opportunity to step up and show the world his potential. To show what he would look like as head of state. A safe pair of hands etc. Instead? Absent, unreliable, weird behaviour, political statements. All the things you don’t want in a monarch.
I don’t think there’s ANY strategy behind Will’s erratic behaviour. He’s spiraling and people are probably panicking behind the scenes.
I’m not sure he’s trying to end it but I think he’s trying to condition the public and the rota that this is the new normal. He’s not doing more. He’s not giving details. And everyone just has to get with his program. Not sure how it’s going to work out for him but he is saying this is how my reign will be so get used to it. And don’t expect to see me much.
That’s what I’m thinking, too.
Kate wants to keep her medical condition private. Personally, I believe she should have that right. It’s interesting to me that the less that’s seen of William, the more Kate’s medical condition is reported on: the British media has lost the plot of they think that he’s AWOL due to his wife. Supposedly she was just seen in a car! If she’s gravely ill but stable, or as we’ve been told, recovering, then he can still easily work.
Im so happy you pointed it out because i have been thinking that Kate is taking the heat of william for him being a no-show. If people keep wondering where kate is, they won’t question why William has been slacking so severely.
100%. Whatever is going on with Kate is really a side-show to whatever is wrong with William. The bad PR work and the mystery of her whereabouts only popped into the public consciousness because William is hellbent on not working. It’s ridiculous.
This is so true and a new perspective for me. If he was just working and being seen and thanking people for well wishes, people probably wouldn’t be so hyper-focused on her. He stays work-shy to ‘help’ her but the real help would be getting out there and actually working!
What is going on that he can just silence her like this? What is he threatening her with? Very dark.
Reading Endgame. Scobie talks about how Kate just went along with everything the Men in Grey suggested. She might be learning why it’s best not to do that.
It was his behavior that made her disappearance into an international joke fest, so I agree.
But I do quibble with saying she should be allowed to keep her medical condition private, as again, no one was asking her for her medical records. Her condition *is* private. No one flew drones to spy on her. No one published her medical records or letters. She has her privacy.
What she doesn’t have is silence around her odd disappearance. That could have been easily stopped by good comms and William doing his job.
The Republic movement must be so pleased that the royals themselves are showing how utterly useless they are.
They couldn’t have wished for the royals to do a better job than this as to why they’re a waste of space. It’s amazing!
The problem is Republic is not using these absences at all. They’re very silent. I wonder if they really want to abolish the monarchy or if they’re just a plant by the Palace.
“Controlled opposition.” Britain has a lot in common with Russia.
Are they all in rehab? I feel like that is the only way to explain their absences, sudden vacations. Periodically, they all need to dry out.
Well that family does love their alcohol
Queen Mother and Margaret
Queen E also had quite a few daily(to the point that it counts as alcoholic?)
K&W are very often seen drinking in pubs&pulling pints
Doesn’t Charles sell gin?
Queen Elizabeth consumed about 5 drinks a day, so 35 drinks a week, which would be far more than the John Hopkins guideline for women which is more than 9 drinks per week.
It seems like they all find the stuff they do completely unpalatable even though it’s mostly just ceremonial busy work and takes up only a small part of their time (unless they’re working hard behind the scenes). Maybe it’s time they stopped the whole royal thing and went away to be rich and idle in private. Then they wouldn’t have to bother dealing with us plebs and the media.
He has the Duchy money, so now he can basically tell them to F-off. Wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already funneling what he can, as fast as he can, to off-shore accounts, and then will really let the shizz hit the fan. We ALL know he’s about as capable to be “king” as an onion bulb (and has the intelligence and appearance of one, too).
I would really like to know what he *really* does on these “personal days”: day drinking? video games? eat cheese toast in his tighty whities? This man-child doesn’t *work* even when he’s *working*. It’s mind-numbing.
I would guess that C already set up the offshore accounts for the Duchy long ago.
I guess they need to find out where he is as we KNOW he isn’t with his wife helping her recover. My money’s on him on a vacation of his own – boozing it up with his mates and/or sidepiece.
Karma is warming up her hands.
I posted the same thing in the other thread. He probably jetted off last Friday for a week of R&R which he so badly deserves. This is the time of year he was caught dad dancing in Verbier.
My god, these people are just so blatant in their gaslighting of the British public. Seriously, the way that the Palace reports royal work Will could do a 5 minute call with one of his Earthshot board members/celebrities each day and do fuck all the rest of the day and he’d have a “full” week of work being reported!! I mean come on, they count having a shot in a pub as “work”!
There are a lot of people who would like that “job!”
Pegs is showing us who he’s always been. A lazy, racist, day-drunk, violent bully behind the scenes (assaulting Harry) and passively aggressive bully in public (all of his “jokes”), who just isn’t going to be told what to do by anyone up to and including the monarch.
I guess the UK press are so afraid of being sued (although can you be sued for printing the truth??) or losing “access” that they refuse to talk about what is happening right in front of all our faces. The UK press is a bunch of cowards. Why won’t why do this job?
Where is Pegs?! And why must he be out of commission for as long as his soon-to-be ex-wife?! What in the hell is going on over there??
If he doesn’t do an event until Thursday or Friday, that’s still basically a week. (Friday is obviously one week since his last engagement.) so yes, that is another week off Richard Palmer.
I wonder if the issue is that he keeps going…..somewhere….and they are having a hard time getting him back to the London/Windsor area. Like he is just hiding out at Anmer and having dates with his mistress, is he somewhere outside of England, etc.
The line about Camilla not having the same protection in other countries as she does at the royal estates is sticking out to me here (from the camilla post today). Maybe it was more aimed at william than Camilla (does anyone really care what she does at her spa retreats or who she’s with, the bigger issue is the actual fact that she went to one this week. But people would care who William was out of the country with…..)
I was thinking the same – that they can’t book him for something early in the week as they aren’t sure the state of him or where he is. They are also not saying in advance what he is doing in case he bails again. So he will likely just appear somewhere tomorrow or Friday and they can act like that was always the plan.
Maybe he has some fresh bruises that still can’t be disguised by makeup.
So one minute Willy is mad that Camilla is leading the family at his godfathers service so he backed out, now he is jealous Camilla got a week off so he takes a week off too? I do t know how many of the rf have been called a safe pair of hands, but they never said it about Willy. Man up Willy, man up
What was the second big engagement he pulled out of?
Wasn’t his main problem with Harry and then Meghan that they overshadowed him? Now with Charles, Camilla, and Kate gone, you would think he would be seen all other the place or at least KP would be putting him out there. It’s very strange.
That’s one of the weird aspects of this whole thing. We’ve heard for a few years now that William is a global statesman, that he’s a servant leader, that he’s a king in waiting, lessons with QEII, etc etc.
Now this is a clear opportunity for him to step up and seize the spotlight and really prove that he IS that global statesman.
And instead he’s careening from PR disaster to PR disaster.
William going AWOL is the most stupid thing he has done to date. TMZ most likely has gotten wind of this and is deploying a team to find out where he is and bust him like they did on his lads’ weekend in Verbier.
What is going on at Kensington Palace is that everybody is running separate operations while simultaneously trying to stab each other in the back through the media.
It’s no secret that Willy is only there for the perks, but recently it has felt like the perks are no longer enough for him. Harry said they were a trapped bunch and he was so right. Not only is William faced with the gut-wrenching horror of being King, he is also in a conundrum regarding his wife. It’s clear he wants to get rid of her, but he just doesn’t know how. Especially with his father not long for this world. Trapped indeed.
I feel bad for George, Charlotte and Louis. While they were never going to have happy lives, thanks to the dysfunctional royal weirdness, this seems pretty early to start the crap show.
What’s to wonder about. William has stayed true to his past. He is a lazy arses bsd. He was at uni he was in the army. Even in the air rescue service he was always letting people down! His work mates were always complaining that he missed shifts and they had to cover. Plus when he wanted his vanity project, he had a seat and some equipment removed, so a cameraman could fit in to film him
Thinking that William EVER really worked was the country’s biggest mistake. Harry worked, William tagged on for the publicity shots
I do wish the public and the press would bloody well wake up and think “why are there so many patronages that need filling, why are there so many Royal engagements being missed when the” SPARE ” and his wife are the only ones missing!! It’s so bloody obvious! But the press don’t want to admit it. YES the monarchy is falling apart, because the two strongest joints that held it together have gone,HARRY AND HIS GRAN
Here in the US, there’s a list of the worst presidents who have been in office. If William ever makes it to monarch and continues this dumpster fire, it would be interesting to see what his rank would be. As POW, I wonder how he currently ranks among the others.