Is Prince William refusing to work this week in a sympathy strike with Camilla?

Prince William actually did two days of “work” late last week – last Thursday, he visited a synagogue in London, and on Friday (St. David’s Day), he did shots with Rob McElhenney in Wrexham and then staggered off to visit an elementary school. He “had” to do those appearances last week to quell the unrest after he pulled out an appearance at his godfather’s memorial service at the last minute. William has not done a stitch of work since St. David’s Day, last Friday. No appearances, no phone calls, no investitures, nothing. Even Kate had to roll out of bed to do the fakakta school run on Monday, apparently. On Tuesday, Sky News reported that William was “off” again this week:

Prince William is set to take almost two weeks off from royal duties again with the royal diary showing zero engagements for William until the middle of March. William, 41, made just one engagement last week after pulling out of two major events at the last minute over what Kensington Palace called a “personal matter”. The last-minute scratching of engagements sparked a media frenzy and renewed concerns about his wife Princess Catherine’s health. Since the Princess underwent abdominal surgery at the London clinic in January, coincidentally the same hospital where King Charles underwent the prostate surgery that showed he had cancer, the palace has provided little update on Kate’s condition.

[From Sky News]

There was clapback from Kensington Palace immediately, with Richard Palmer and other reporters insisting that William is supposed to do something “later this week.” Meaning, I suppose, William will be seen on Thursday or Friday. If he waits until Friday, he really did take another “week off” because, again, he hasn’t been seen since March 1. I’ve been looking through the royal reporters’ tweets to see if William is scheduled to do anything today or what he has planned for “later this week,” and they’re not saying. It’s all very interesting, especially with Camilla jetting off on holiday and Kate make a sudden appearance on Monday. WTF is actually going on at Kensington Palace?

The Prince of Wales will be out on public duty later this week, despite reports that he has taken another week off, a royal source says. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 5, 2024