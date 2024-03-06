Gary Goldsmith: Meghan Markle ‘put a stick in the spokes’ & ‘created drama’

Gary Goldsmith’s time on Celebrity Big Brother is not going well. The Princess of Wales’s uncle is in there with noted Sussex-hater Sharon Osbourne, who basically looks like a reanimated corpse. They’ve been sitting around, bitching about Prince Harry and Meghan, but then Sharon is now trying to get dodgy Uncle Gary evicted from the house. How the worm turns, eh? But really, Gary has already fulfilled his obligations by talking endlessly about the Sussexes and how Kate is a saint, an angel who never puts a foot wrong.
Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton, also said he believed there was a “rewrite of history saying how unhappy” the Duke of Sussex was, as the businessman opened up to fellow housemates on this year’s rebooted Celebrity Big Brother. Speaking to Sharon Osbourne on the reality show on Tuesday, the 58-year-old said of Harry: “I think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang – he might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation, I think everyone would give him a chance.”
He said: “I have a feeling that Harry was really, really loved. When they were a threesome – so Kate, William and Harry – they looked really comfortable together. Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there – and rewrote the history and saying how unhappy he was. And I just don’t think that’s fair. You can’t throw your family under the bus, write books about it, and then expect to be invited around for Christmas.”
Mr Goldsmith also spoke of Kate and his admiration for how she prioritises her family. He said: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children – and I love the fact she puts her family first.”
Speaking on social media, Goldsmith said conspiracy theorists ‘should leave [Kate] alone right now because there’s a reason why they’re not talking about it. They are giving her a little bit of space. I just think it’s fundamentally wrong and if it was happening to anybody else they would think to give them some space. But because Kate’s Kate, she does such an amazing job, there’s always interest in her. She’s the number one royal for a reason and I just beg people to give her some space. I do think that they’re changing the dynamic and they are family centric. They’ve got duty and it’s a privilege to have the roles that they do have, but it’s family first. You’ve got to look after yourself. You put your own oxygen mask on before you look after others. Kate, get well, love you and when you’re ready we’ll see you again. That’s what we do to anyone else, why not her?’
From what I saw online from British CBB-watchers, Gary’s comments went down like a lead balloon, especially his comments about Harry and Meghan. He’s complaining about the Sussexes selling out the royals… while he’s on a tacky reality show, selling out his royal in-laws. He’s a convicted domestic abuser who is targeting an American woman and calling her a “stick in the spokes.” And he’s continuing with the narrative that Harry should have just never married so he could be a third-wheel to William and Kate’s toxic marriage forever. Sure. Meanwhile, friends of Bill & Cathy ran to the Daily Beast to complain about Gary and everything else:
The [new photo of Kate on Monday] was immediately seized on by some critics, who argued that it was orchestrated by the palace, in a vivid example of the impossibility of answering all online critics. Sources have told The Daily Beast the appearance was not staged for the cameras.
A friend of William and Kate’s told The Daily Beast: “Gary’s a private citizen, and he can do what he likes, but he must have known that doing Big Brother right now would fuel the feeding frenzy. It’s inconsiderate to say the least. Kate and William have had every excuse to dump Gary but they never have. But if he says something embarrassing, or gives away any personal information, that will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”
Another friend of the family said: “He couldn’t have picked a worse time. It’s blatant cashing in and it is thoughtless. But since the queen died, it has been pretty much open season.” Asked if this meant they thought the late queen would have actively used her influence to prevent someone tangentially involved with the family like Goldsmith appearing on a reality show, the friend said: “I just don’t think he would have dared had she been alive. Now anyone seems to be able to do whatever they want without repercussions.”
However, a friend of Carole’s told The Daily Beast: “Gary is a lot of things but he isn’t stupid. There is no way he will say anything to risk his relationship with the family. Mike Tindall did I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and that was fine, and I am sure this will be too.”
It’s true that since QEII died, all of the minor royals and royal-adjacents and Kate’s tacky family have all been cashing in, however they can. It blew up in the Middletons’ faces last year when Party Pieces collapsed and with it, the Middleton house of cards. That’s the larger story, one which has been curiously ignored by the British media. Between Party Pieces’ collapse and Gary’s CBB appearance, it looks like the Middleton-Goldsmith clan is in dire financial straits, and it looks like they’ve lied about their money for decades. Phrases like “blackmail risk” and “would do anything for an easy paycheck” are ricocheting around my head.
If Charles and William want to hoard all the money and estates for themselves, they have to expect the outlying royals to sell whatever cultural capital they have. Either support the family with your billions or deal with them shilling and spilling the beans.
This. Charles’s downsized monarchy is about him keeping all the money, ignoring that the whole point of the aristocracy is that you don’t have to work. This whole “we’re just normal folks” routine is tiresome, but Charles seems to believe it.
Uncle Gary and the Middletons have played a dangerous game. Thinking it’s time for a Barry Lyndon rewatch.
Barry Lyndon is wonderful but too painful for me to watch! I can’t handle the cringe of watching someone totally destroy their lives. (Oh wait, then why am I following this site religiously nowadays?)
Exactly @Shawna! Its open season since Betty died because Chuck and Billy have shown that funding, housing, and security is contingent on keeping them happy and being thrown to the press to cover there many continuous fu%k ups. Of course its every man and woman for themselves after that. I would even argue that the royals further down the line of succession would be willing to provide a little cover if the senior royals were more stable but they have a scandal or need to distract EVERY OTHER DAY. Look at how Thomas Kingston’s suicide was just given to the press to distract from Billy not attending his grandfather’s service. WHO would stick around after that??
Lol I also find it amusing that after years of saying that Meghan is evil for cutting people off Billy’s “friends” talk about cutting off uncle Gary. Almost as if its acceptable to remove people who harm you from your life.
History is being re-written? Yeah, by Gary. There are actual video recordings of the words coming out of PH’s mouth about being unhappy in the UK and with being royal. QE likely gave a lot of them money and perks under the table, such as Peter’s company getting contracts for arranging things during her jublies. Now KC and PW don’t share, so here they are.
Thank you! The BM and the Royal Family seem to forget that Prince Harry openly talked about leaving years before he met Meghan.
Has Uncle Gary been trying to get in touch with his niece and not succeeding?
“It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children – and I love the fact she puts her family first.”
Is that a threat?
Where’s the press saying that Kate needs to speak to her uncle?
Yeah esp when said Uncle funded her great Prince hunt. He served his purpose and was cast aside when he got the ring.
This seems like a threat to me: I’ve been trying to get ahold of my wealthy, connected niece who is being protected for a secret I would never tell but sure would be nice to have some of that cash I spent on finding her lifestyle for years!
As I said yesterday, he’s going to be one of the first people evicted. He has no personality, seems to be a try hard and was planted in the show to attack Meghan and Harry and to say Kate’s so wonderful.
I would actually love if Sharon and Louis Walsh were the first to be voted out. Don’t get me wrong I detest all of them but I think they have more to gain to be on there and the longer Gary is on there the bigger the hole will he manage to dig for himself and his pals.
Yes. Goodbye Sharon from anything public.
Remember when the media behaved as if the middletons were the classy middle class folks and the Markles were the trailer trash? The media held up the Middletons as the “example.” Ha! I love the way this is all coming back to bite these colonizers. At least trashy Americans let you know they’re trashy, and American racists let you know they are racists. The British media act as if Brits are so much better, when it’s just their accent that’s better. How the palaces haven’t muzzled this guy is beyond belief— he’s not dangerous to Harry and Meghan. He’s dangerous to Kate and William. Because anything he spills will have had to have come from them. They have a loose cannon in uncle hookers and blow right when they need to get control over their media. Royal comms has been an exercise in incompetence. Media nd PR classes will be studying this.
I’m reminded of Roseanne’s expression, ‘trailer trash with money’ (much as I hate to denigrate folks who live in trailers, you live where you can afford to live & there’s no shame in that).
Perhaps a better description would be ‘trailer trash without the trailer’?
This right here, thank you Lanne, you said it better than I would. If the worst this Gary guy had to say about the Sussexes is what is excerpted above (and if he had worse or if there was any scandal even that of a grain of sand size, believe me, he and the BM would have said it long time ago), there is nothing he will say that’s gonna hurt the Sussexes. And the BM knows there’s nothing to say about the Sussexes that hasn’t already been said so the giddiness is really just manufactured. This guy will only hurt WanK and the Windsors AND the Middletonedeafs. They’re the one’s with tons of secrets and hidden scandals. That’s why they all a very, very nervous and are desperate to get him out of that place because this guy is such a big loose cannon.
This is so embarrassing. How many people know their spouse’s sibling’s spouse’s uncle??? I couldn’t tell you whether my spouse’s sibling’s spouse even has an uncle, let alone who they are and whether there is interesting family gossip surrounding them. Even on the off chance that these people have ever met, how would Gary Grifter even know salacious details about Meghan and Harry? Isn’t this an admission that at best, Keen’s family is leaking negative stories?
Just for a philosophical experiment, I tried to close my eyes this morning and imagine a world of the 90s where, say, Charles Spencer went on a television show and started to verbally attack Fergie or Sophie or Tim Laurence. Charles Spencer went in on the RF during the funeral (although I haven’t seen those clips in years!), but he wasn’t about to let himself be seen as a spiteful, vicious, public participant in such a petty game. Say what you will about Diana’s family, but you can’t imagine any of them stooping this low. I can’t believe how terrible these people are. Once again, I’m glad H&M got away from this madness.
@Suebarbri33, what an excellent point! It would have been absolutely shocking to say the least.
What a sad thing that outrageous, idiotic, and absolutely untrustworthy behavior is now sold, pushed, and consumed as both entertainment *and* newsworthy. (And even when a few are exposed, they’re still given a public platform.) We’ve been overexposed and are no longer stunned by much of anything.
(My mind just asked if I’m morphing into a grumpy geriatric yelling “get off my lawn!” …. Or my truly prudish mother. Gads. But then again, I’m ok with having standards and a working brain.)
He may enjoy the praise from the derangers who go after the sussexes. He is a total embarrassment and a disgrace.
He’s also a wife beater, a wide population of the UK seem unbothered by that, why is he being promoted on national television?
It’s amazing how this man who beat his wife gets free passes and he acts all cutesy for the cameras.
Actually he was trending on UK Twitter this am and the overwhelming majority of the tweets were furious and derogatory – republishing the stories of him punching his wife unconscious and pics of him peeing in the street and cutting cocaine. Lots of criticism of ITV for even featuring him. NOBODY was supportive. If he had set out to deliberately rake up his dodgy past, he couldn’t have done a better job.
It was a joy to see.
Andrew would like a small word with you about how the British and royals tolerate Kate’s uncle Gary.
Catherine was Queen B before Meghan turned up. Catherine felt threatened in her position by a very confident Meghan. Catherine was probably also very jealous of Meghan getting all the attention. Relationships and dynamics change when somebody else appears on the scene. You have to accept the changes and deal with it as adults.
I find it an insult to every working parent that William and Catherine are applauded to put their family first when a parent is sick to such an extend that both stepped back from working royals, (for William at least temporary and he is still not back fulltime). This is such a priviledge a lot of working parents cannot afford.
Kate looked all smug and happy being on appearances with two princes. Flirting with her brother in law. She could not stand it when harry and Meghan got engaged. Kate never had women friends and saw them as rivals
I saw a picture of Kate from around post engagement time and boy did she ever give off smug queen b mean girl.
I’d never seen that in her before her sneering and charging at Meghan in public, but it was there all along. She wanted this crown and as the stories have said, she is a nightmare to be around for other women who are “beneath” her. No wonder the TT gave her the business.
You’re definitely right–but that’s so embarrassing!! Kate, come on.
Oh please… Meghan was breathing and doing real work, which made them look bad by extension. Then Wailses were big drama queens about it.
Gary has always been a desperate fame ho, he’s finally got his celebrity reality show gig (he’s been after one for years) which just goes to show how far the Middleton / Goldsmith family has fallen.
He’s a grifter like his sister and like his sister needs a big pay check – he blew through his fortune on hookers, blow and bad business deals (propping up PP and James’s failed businesses). He is dangerous as he feels he is owed something by both the press and the RF. He is just as much of a social climber as his sister is and he also wants a title.
He will say something that lets the cat out of the bag. And yeah he will be first out of the house.
so he’s never met Harry or Meghan (maybe he’s been in the same room as harry at weddings or something). but he’s going to continue to sell the narrative that William Kate and Harry were such a happy trio before that meddlesome Black American woman came along and ruined things? While also admitting he can’t get in touch with Kate, she’s “too busy”, but there’s a “reason they’re not talking about it” (it – whatever is going on with her)……yeah, I can see why KP is not happy about this.
I’m sure they like the meddlesome Black American woman part though.
I had other things to say but this person is just not worth the typing, lol.
Gary needs to read spare and get a clue. Harry wrote he was not invited all that much to Kate and William s place. And Gary us in denial about Kate being a mean girl.
Are we assuming he reads?
What a disgrace!
While we’re on the topic of domestic abuser uncle Gary and his targeting of the Duchess of Sussex, let’s not forget what he said about William many years ago.
“Gary also claimed William, 27, made lewd comments about Kate’s breasts in front of her mother Carole Middleton.
He said: ‘They were talking about boobs at the time, around the table at my sister’s house. William said that more than a handful is a waste! He had to wear the hanky of shame. I made him put on a napkin!’”
Seems like uncle Gary and William have a lot in common! They both like to assault people and they’re misogynist pricks!
I remember this! Yes! It’s funny how much of the early stuff about Will and Kate has been airbrushed or forgotten about nowadays. Honestly, I liked them better when they were drinking and falling out of nightclubs and there were all these weird quotes in these stories. At least that was authentic.
The only person Gary made look bad is Kate, and I think they know it.
Yep. Every word he said about Meghan and Harry came straight from Kate and it really showed how she’s talked about them behind their back and smeared them for years.
Do go on, Gary the “nouveau riche” (his tattoo) loser.
She just showed up and was herself.
TRF created drama about it!!!
Oh right , they didn’t want to be unwelcoming, racist and sexist to Meghan any more than they wanted to pay off her messed-up father and sister to destroy her sense of family and happiness at the time of her wedding. They actually don’t want to make up continual despicable lies about her every breath on earth. Far be it from them to WANT to threaten her if she ever comes back. But she makes them do it! They’re so unwilling to be this evil and this unwelcoming, it’s truly hard, but she’s such a stick in the spokes!
Uncle Gary did Kate no favors. #KateMiddletonIsARacist trended.
This is so going to backfire on her.
I’m beginning to think that he has been comparing notes with that other toad Paul Burell!
I actually watched this sht fest last night and it was cringe worthy. There is only one genuine person in there and he’s in a soap.
Louis Walshe looks like he’s on the hunt,
Sharon Osborne looks like she died and someone forgot to tell her to lay down. And who is that washed up old BCH to say Harry and Megan’s popularity is dwindling away. Judging from how busy they are, has anyone told America!!
Now, uncle Gobby Gary. Had to admit (even though he tried to avoid the question and whispered the answer) that he’s never met Harry or Megan!
And no you odious little jerk, Harry was NOT happy, in his own words the only places he was happy, were africa, Australia Canada and the army.
Plus he’s not a bloody prop for your bone idle neice and her equally lazy, useless husband. So uncle Gobby Gary. I look forward to camzillas take down of you and your neice (along with her family) after you proclaiming that Kate is “the saviour” of the Royal family.
Maybe someone should ask the fired Sharon how popular she is in America.
‘Sharon Osborne looks like she died and someone forgot to tell her to lay down. ‘ OMG, you do have a way with words, @MaryPester! And good, somebody got Gary to admit he’s never even met Harry & Meghan. Everything–EVERYTHING–he says about them from here on out will be sus, as it will most likely be Middleton Family gossip.
CBB seems like kind of a big deal in the UK or am I reading that wrong? Do we still have a CBB in the US? If we do, I’m not sure people pay much attention. But this seems to get a lot of attention or am I just noticing bc it’s about Kate’s uncle bashing Meghan?
Loved Louis asking Gary have you met Meghan and his reply was NO! This man has no first hand experience of Meghan and nothing of value to say about her. Even his anecdotes about Kate are going to be decades old and no insider knowledge because he is kept at arms length. He is a horrible man and wife beater and he should not be platformed by CBB!
I was glad to see this statement from Women’s Aid about Gary’s inclusion on that show:
“The decision to include a man who has been charged, and pleaded guilty to, assaulting his wife, in the Celebrity Big Brother house demonstrates the lack of awareness that the production team has when it comes to survivors of domestic abuse.
“The producers should consider how Gary Goldsmith’s appearance will impact women who have survived domestic abuse and how they will feel watching him on TV every night.
“At Women’s Aid we would urge the producers to consider how they approach this, as for many survivors of abuse, the inclusion of men convicted of abuse in entertainment programmes will already be a sign that these crimes are not taken seriously …”