KP forced the MoD to remove a claim that Princess Kate would work in June

I genuinely love all of the conspiracies this week about the Ministry of Defense suddenly “confirming” that the Princess of Wales would lead a Trooping the Colour event in June. The MoD tweeted that out on Tuesday because they were trying to sell advance tickets to a “troop inspection” as part of the whole Trooping weekend in June. After the MoD tweeted it out, Kensington Palace freaked out and threw a tantrum about how THEY have not confirmed Kate’s appearance anywhere, thank you very much. KP was so mad, they made the Ministry of Defense delete all of their claims that Kate would be ready to make public appearances in June.

The army has removed a claim that the Princess of Wales will lead the Trooping the Colour event in June after she has returned to royal duties following abdominal surgery. The Ministry of Defence announced earlier on its website that Kate would lead the major royal event, which will take place on Saturday, June 8. The announcement was made because of Kate’s role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, which is the regiment trooping its colour this year. But Kensington Palace did not confirm that the princess would be taking part, and the army did not ask royal officials for approval before publishing the notice. Kate is continuing with her recovery after she had abdominal surgery at the start of the year, and is not expected to return to full royal duties until after Easter. Later on Tuesday the army updated the event description to remove references to Kate.

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair underlined the point in her Vanity Fair coverage, that aides at KP “have not confirmed her attendance, pointing out that that information can only be confirmed by the palace.” Sources “close to Kate” also told Nicholl that Kate “is not being hurried into any official engagement and there is no pressure for her to return to work until she is fully fit. Much of the princess’s work with her Shaping Us campaign has continued while she is recuperating, and it is hoped that any canceled appearances will be rescheduled when she is well enough to return.” There’s so much hilarious stuff happening all at once – Shaping Us is just busywork designed around Kate’s laziness, so of course it’s “continuing” in Kate’s absence, because there’s no there there. It’s like a hamster on a wheel. Secondly, KP sources have been trying to dampen expectations about Kate AND William all week, like they’re both going to spend 2024 doing next to nothing.