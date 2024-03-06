KP forced the MoD to remove a claim that Princess Kate would work in June

I genuinely love all of the conspiracies this week about the Ministry of Defense suddenly “confirming” that the Princess of Wales would lead a Trooping the Colour event in June. The MoD tweeted that out on Tuesday because they were trying to sell advance tickets to a “troop inspection” as part of the whole Trooping weekend in June. After the MoD tweeted it out, Kensington Palace freaked out and threw a tantrum about how THEY have not confirmed Kate’s appearance anywhere, thank you very much. KP was so mad, they made the Ministry of Defense delete all of their claims that Kate would be ready to make public appearances in June.
The army has removed a claim that the Princess of Wales will lead the Trooping the Colour event in June after she has returned to royal duties following abdominal surgery. The Ministry of Defence announced earlier on its website that Kate would lead the major royal event, which will take place on Saturday, June 8. The announcement was made because of Kate’s role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, which is the regiment trooping its colour this year.
But Kensington Palace did not confirm that the princess would be taking part, and the army did not ask royal officials for approval before publishing the notice.
Kate is continuing with her recovery after she had abdominal surgery at the start of the year, and is not expected to return to full royal duties until after Easter.
Later on Tuesday the army updated the event description to remove references to Kate.
[From LBC]
Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair underlined the point in her Vanity Fair coverage, that aides at KP “have not confirmed her attendance, pointing out that that information can only be confirmed by the palace.” Sources “close to Kate” also told Nicholl that Kate “is not being hurried into any official engagement and there is no pressure for her to return to work until she is fully fit. Much of the princess’s work with her Shaping Us campaign has continued while she is recuperating, and it is hoped that any canceled appearances will be rescheduled when she is well enough to return.” There’s so much hilarious stuff happening all at once – Shaping Us is just busywork designed around Kate’s laziness, so of course it’s “continuing” in Kate’s absence, because there’s no there there. It’s like a hamster on a wheel. Secondly, KP sources have been trying to dampen expectations about Kate AND William all week, like they’re both going to spend 2024 doing next to nothing.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
It seems like “after Easter” has slowly morphed into “You’ll be lucky to see her by Halloween.”
Or maybe they meant after Easter of 2025. Honestly, that woman is the biggest waste of space. From flop tours in the Caribbean to showing up empty-handed at a food pantry, everything she does is meaningless. She can’t even flip a pancake without mauling it to death.
Even if it was a serious surgery she’ll milk not having to work until Christmas for her piano recital.
It was such a colossal error for KP to specify “after Easter”. They should have been way more vague if they were not sure or just come out and said “she’s done, no more public life for Kate”. What’s their story going to be come April 1? It was pretty clear from that car photo that she will not be well enough to do anything anytime soon, and now they’ve confirmed that with this story about an appearance in JUNE. They are such fools and this is only going to get worse.
When did kate ever have full royal duties
“There’s no there there” lolz that sums up the entire monarchy now that that QE2 is gone. At least that lil shorty showed up.
This is embarrassing!! One day I would like to wake up and find real critical analysis of this family all over British media. One day…….
Middletons and Cain butting heads.
Still weird. She is well enough to ride around in a car now, but won’t be able to appear in June? It is looking more and more like PW is phasing her out of public life.
I finally saw the infamous proof of life photo on a Dutch site complete with tire treads and wheels spokes. The car wasn’t moving—so I now believe that most of you are right about this being a cruel way to pap K, if that was her, by the Middletons. Anyway, before I forget, she wasn’t riding around in that car per se. The car wasn’t moving.
You think that was Kate sitting in that car? The face shape, the eyebrows, the nose, and mouth and the hairline were all wrong. OTOH it was a dead ringer for Pippa, and Pippa wears those exact sunglasses.
Agreed, I think she was in no state to be photographed, which is why Carole is so angry. Carole groomed Kate mercilessly to be PoW, but feeling forced to parade a seriously ill daughter is another thing. Too bad they weren’t smart enough to come up with a better comms strategy.
Meant as a response to Proud Mary.
@Carmen I don’t understand why people think this is Pippa. What reason does Pippa have to participate in this? She has her own family and kids. She’s married to someone who is wealthy enough( apparently) that she doesn’t need to sing for her supper from the royals the way her sister and apparently parents need to. She’s entrenched enough in that aristo set that I’m sure she’s not going to be isolated. We haven’t seen or even heard “sources” mentioning them doing anything together for years. I mean Occam’s Razor, why would Pippa even be involved?
@Dee(2) Because in the long run this is her sister and mother who requested her to participate? Why did she give up a career as a tv presenter to avoid embarrassing the royals? The royals are still highly influential with the media, government, etc.
She also wasn’t good as a TV presenter, lol.
I def think that was Kate in the car. She looked like hell, even as grainy as it was, but it was Kate. the nose did not look like Pippa’s, at all. Or the hair.
@Equality didn’t her run with Pippa Tips and trying to be a TV presenter happen before she married her husband? I think she was much more entrenched back then because she hadn’t secured her own bag. Maybe I’m wrong but have we seen her in public closely and not at the coronation or something like that with her sister since she went to Wimbledon with her and Meghan? I think she’s noped out of this shit show a long time ago because she doesn’t need her sisters connections anymore.
I really don’t think that was Kate in the car. That was Pippa. When i looked at it, my brain immediately registered “Oh that’s Pippa.” It didn’t look like Kate AT ALL. I think something HORRIBLE is going on with Kate and for whatever reason, Carole convinced Pippa to help them out/do them a favor and she did it. The Middletons haven’t announced that it was actually Kate in the car, right? So they could always say “We never said it was Kate!” if it ends up exposed or whatever. I really do wonder if Kate is even alive, and if she is, i wonder what state she is in. This is all just so bad.
K-Peace: I agree with you. My instant gestalt was: that’s not her. The question arises: Who would do that and why? Who would put up a fake Kate (presumably because Kate couldn’t show up). It looks like it is Ma Midd’s photo op, and photo shop maybe. Because that pic IS photo shopped. If it’s not Kate (I am still not sure if it is or not) then Ma Midd may have a different opinion of Kate’s prospects for a full recovery than KP does. William is already counting her out, which suits his purposes for separation and eventual divorce — But Ma Midd isn’t willing to do that yet. Hope springs eternal in a mother’s heart. She sure is looking grim, though. That is one possible theory, fwiw (which is not much) to present a counter to all those who believe that picture if true and are pretty sure it’s Kate…
Two things can be true at once: I do not believe that person we saw in the image with the swollen droopy face is well enough to be riding around in a car; and I also believe that her husband has moved on.
That was a choice though. Releasing a thank you for the cards would have been a better choice if recovery is still touch-and-go.
I agree with her being phased out and divorced.
Yep, and without mercy.
She has no leverage, and he is a very cruel, petty man.
Imagine fighting with the literal army. lols.
IMAGINE!! They are making it more of a bigger deal than it needed to be. They are so freaking arrogant I can feel it oozing from their statements. It’s insane.
Hahahahaha Billy Idle may someday be their commander in chief, what a joke. How can the Brits put up with those fools?
Right? They’re so mad at ….the MoD? I’m sure they kept hearing Easter and just assumed she’d be there.
The Wails won’t return to their duties, such as they are, until Chuck passes, IMO.
Maybe not even then. They have to see how they feel.
This is really indicating to me that William is 100% running the KP comms. He wants Kate to disappear from public awareness and is going to decide when and how she will appear in the future. I don’t know if that’s because she’s in no condition to work or he wants to lock her in a closet until everyone forgets she exists and he doesn’t have to interact with her anymore.
KP’s terrible, antagonist and demanding press strategy is totally William’s style. Every statement from his team sounds exactly like him shouting and having a tantrum because how dare the public (peasants) funding him ask questions or tell him what to do?!? 😡😡😡
Shame on Kate’s new personal secretary. No one on the team is speaking for her or representing her interests.
After all you say about William’s tantrums, you still expect some lowly personal secretary, of Kate’s no less, to override him? I definitely echo your sentiment that he’s moved on from Kate. Whether that means an actual divorce is in the works, remains to be seen. But I think he definitely doesn’t want her in public anymore.
William has been studying the English dynastic history books as reference on how to make your troublesome wife disappear the royal way
Someone is surely writing a Princess in the attic thriller right now.
I’m not romanticizing Kate’s situation. I’m saying the incredibly incompetent messaging sounds exactly like William and is indicative of what his current goals are.
I think Chuck has tried to temper Wills stupidity but he has decided to let William sink or swim . so far no swimming
Bulliam’s press releases should be in ALL CAPS.
Sell tickets? These royal street parties people have to pay to attend?
That was news to me. I thought you just showed up and hoped for a good spot.
If this link works it shows the original advertisement. There are two Reviews prior to the official ceremony.
https://changing-guard.com/ceremonial/trooping-the-colour.html
At the very least, KP needs to hire an effective communications guru yesterday. In the Dutch-language news, Kate is due back around Easter. This will probably be updated at some point to Trooping, June or whatever, but my point is that the expectation is that K would be able to return sooner is what KP initially communicated.
At some point, the news agencies going with K not coming back at Easter will need to print that. The question will be why she can’t.
And we haven’t touched on William. He’s not been mentioned much. And there still has been absolutely no explanation as to why he hasn’t been able to work or commit to appearances. He’s young. His wife and kids are in safe hands. Most of the firm is elderly. His father is ill. What is going on?
Will is probably on his annual ski trip with his buds and that’s why he’s AWOL again. This is around the time of year when he was caught dad dancing in Verbier, and I also suspect it’s why Camilla hoofed it out of town as well. She’s been having a good 2024 sticking it to Wills with her transparency. Will must be so mad that his secret break has been interrupted having to deal with Kate things.
That sounds plausible, Harper. If so, I hope pix leak.
At this rate these two will have destroyed any good will the Monarchy has left before the end of the year.
There are still actual humans on social media defending this mess. They are in total denial. This is all INSANE. Forget how anyone feels about Meghan and Kate for a second. The way this is playing out is all so bizarre and wheels off. How is it deniable?
Oh, and she’s working, is she? So WHY TF aren’t we getting statements from her desk that make it seem like Catherine is able to talk and communicate. How about a nice thank you to the public? How about some nice profiles of her patronages? Anything to make it look like Kate is in fact working and still a member of the royal family.
It’s pathetic to see those people defending the monarchy, even if some of them are literally paid shills, not all are.
But then people are still donating to Donald Trump.
Absolutely pathetic.
I agree snaggletooth. There are people who’ll believe their bs and those people are beyond naive
It seems like William / always a tyrant, has been waiting for power since he was born, now he’s one step away and his father is ill, and he’s chomping at the bit to go full tyrant,
He wants to control every thing.
Only he can confirm a June engagement, he doesn’t need to show up for a memorial service at which he is scheduled to speak / you can’t make big boy will speak!! He’s in charge!!!- it just all seems so petty and worthless.
What is the point of the monarchy?
They’ve proven themselves antiquated, racist, unable to change with the times, petty, vindictive, small minded, and intellectually dull.
Really.
What is there to look up to (besides racists enjoying racism?)???
I agree and we are only at the beginning of the William spectacle. It’s already pretty grim. For some reason I’m remembering that 10 minute appearance at a church for the anniversary of Charles’ coronation. Up until last winter he was vaguely trying to fake it. This is the year even that weak effort stops and we get to see Wills in technicolor. Not a pretty picture.
Harry gave us the true picture of William, Petty Tyrant and Breaker of Dog Bowls.
So it’s one of two things:
The army took the palace briefing at their word that she’d be back by Easter (isn’t that what the snappy briefing to Page Six last week said?) so June would be totally fine.
Kate and William are really operating separate comms now. The Middleton side briefed the army that she’d be there and now William is trying to shut it down.
Color me naïve, but William and Kate are a married couple — why are they not communicating on these things? I recall, when the Sussexes were working royals, some palace leaked story about how Harry and Meghan would coordinate their schedules on a daily basis; something to the effect of: He makes coffee in the morning, then they sit down and go over their diaries together. Why is it normal for the Wales to not be communicating directly?
Because they don’t live together and can\’t stand to be near each other.
I agree. Everyone was saying Easter, we said Easter. So, why should the army ask them again to confirm the date? Are they even reachable, looking at the wide hole of competent PR team? And, why would people buy tickets just to watch Camilla and other old people? Of course, the army put her pic to generate ticket sales. RF could cancel it a few days before the event if Kate didn’t feel like going outside yet. But, no, they had to create another messy PR work.
Watching KP publicly slap down the MoD and accuse them of jumping the gun is wild. William is not making friends or allies that’s for sure. Easter is end of March and they assumed she’d be good by June. It’s KP’s fault for not looking ahead to anything planned and letting people privately know it might happen. This is on KP but they’re publicly calling out the military. Such a bad look.
This exactly. William’s petulance combined with incompetent PR.
her pr is so bad at this. i rlly wanna know when she will be seen again or what this is all about.
the royal family is in shambles and they all look lazy as fuck and i wonder if the brits esp. the ones who are pro monarchy will finally get fed up with this or if they’ll be making excuses.
Saying she is in fact working from bed/home is really really shortsighted because it begs the question of why she can’t be communicating more. They don’t think more than one step ahead.
The thing that seems to have changed recently is that no one appears to be protecting William from himself anymore. What we are now seeing from KP is pure William (and it is a sight to behold), with BP backing away and, whenever possible, constructing big, red, metaphorical arrows pointing to what William is doing. Amazing!
” it is hoped that any canceled appearances will be rescheduled when she is well enough to return” LOLOL pretty sure Trooping the Colour cannot be “rescheduled” to fit Kate’s schedule
It’s like watching a car driving away while the tires are coming off.
“…while the tires are coming off.”
All five of them,
*rimshot*
Swish
She’s being phased out of the public eye in prep for a divorce announcement being made soon enough – he’s cracking up under the pressure and something’s gonna give. At this point am not sure he cares what people think of divorcing her while she’s recovering – its clear that he wants out of the marriage and the whole clan out of his life. The Mids won’t have the control they think they have over the children either – the Windsors will make sure they are kept close to them.
There is clearly an agreement in place with the UK media that stops them reporting on Kate AT ALL and I think he’s got an injunction against the press reporting on anything to do with her which is why she and Ma went to the US press.
I don’t think we’ll make it to Easter as whatever is going to break is going to break soon.
Agreed!
And he doesn’t see that these shenanigans are making things worse, not easing the way. He’s making it clear something is wrong. When people find out it’s the marriage, it’s all going to rebound back on him.
Finally got Endgame from the library. Finished it last night. Charles and Diana were “able” to divorce because they had let everyone know how unhappy they were. W&K have kept such a lid on their troubles that not even Scobie could write about it. If they separate, I don’t know what will happen. The royalist nuts will support fully “Never liked that Kate. Not classy like Melania.” But normies and a lot of Kate fans will become enemies, just like with Diana.
Do Kate fans really care that much about her? Most seem to care more about hating Meghan or are simply obsessed with what she wears. If PW replaced her with someone more fashionable, most would probably forget Kate.
I think a lot of people in the UK might be shocked if it ever came out that they were separated or divorcing bc they’ve been billed as a perfect family couple. Some wouldn’t be shocked but a lot would. And I think Kate would get a lot of sympathy. But sympathy can be eroded over time if that’s what the palace and the press want.
Melania, classy?? I don’t want to get banned from here, so I’ll put a lid on what I want to say about that “escort”.
Will the Katestans kick up a fuss when William dumps her? As long as he gets them a new Royal Barbie to admire, they’ll be fine. Maybe Rose Barbie, I don’t know.
This is how I am reading the tea leaves as well. And to you point, I think Kate confirmed with the MOD that she would be appearing for the trooping event, as a way of bypassing Wills control of the comms team… but he was able to shut that down.
It’s evident to me now that William is dictating when and if his wife will ever emerge to public life again. If she can get into a car for a pap stroll, then surely she’s well enough to sit in a carriage and be carted around London to wave at the peasants, no? This is definitely William going rogue and nobody is there to talk him down and to take control. It’s a monster they have all had a hand in creating. He is eager to ship her off and pretend she never existed. I can’t say I’m surprised. He has looked at her with utter distain for the past decade.
All of this is happening and we still haven’t had actual confirmation about what exactly ails Keen. I still believe she has suffered from some sort of breakdown, which has either resulted in surgery or a withdrawal from public life so she can undergo some intense therapy. I just can’t fathom her being willing to not be seen for so long if she was completely fine. It’s just not in her nature.
I mean……this is just a mess. KP would have been better served to have said NOTHING right now and then in a few weeks (around Easter) issued the statement that her recovery was delayed or something. I guess the issue is the ticket sales though?
anyway this just confirms what some RRs were speculating back in January, that Kate wouldn’t be back for Trooping and it just begs the question – why? either she is using this surgery as an excuse for an extended vacation, the surgery was much more significant than we were told, or William does not want her there. Or maybe some combination of those three.
Messy messy messy.
What exactly does she do at Trooping? Is it expected that she’d walk and look at the troops (guessing that’s what inspecting means)? I honestly suspect she has a colostomy bag and won’t do events where she can’t be in a car/shielded from full view. If reconnection is not advisable until at least 6 months, this would make sense of the timing of her ‘recovery’
I’m not sure because this is the first year (I think) that she’s the colonel of the regiment being “trooped.” In past years other royals inspect their regiments a few days prior to the actual Trooping (that’s the June 8 date that’s getting discussed, I think?) and then the full on parade is June 15.
Usually the royal whose regiment is getting “trooped” rides a horse as part of the procession but we’ve never seen Kate on horseback so I would not expect that from her regardless of surgery. I dont know if she would wear a uniform? I feel that would go over like a lead balloon.
People here have said you can conceal a colostomy bag (think of her red cape dress) so even if she has to walk there may be a way around it.
But the inspection aside – she can’t ride in a carriage and then appear on the balcony? Or even just the balcony appearance?
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark here.
But Kate is allergic to horses—she doesn’t ride. So it’s still a matter of her either sitting in a car driving past, or walking past. If she want up to walking by then she could be driven past. So it’s not like she has to perform a song and dance. Her presence is still passive.
Yeah, my dad has a colostomy bag and you can definitely conceal it (it’s actually easier for women, imo, bc belts and tucking in shirts can block bag), but I can say from his experience that I do really understand how uncomfortable and self-conscious someone might feel out in public at first. My dad’s totally fine now because he’s confident it can’t be seen, won’t leak, etc, but it took a while for him to be comfortable going to places (like restaurants or grandkid school stuff) where he felt like he couldn’t leave quickly if something happened. None of that is to say Kate can’t appear or at least be on the balcony. Ofc she can, but I do wonder if she’s mentally just not there yet because she doesn’t have confidence it will not be noticed (all assuming this is what’s going on, which I may be totally wrong about!).
I keep saying this but KP is just bad at PR. Why didn’t they tell the MoD that a decision about Kate going would be made closer to the event? They can’t be mad with the MoD if they failed to notify them of the change in Kate’s comeback.
Incandescent Rage is contagious, perhaps?
Kate’s had almost 2 full months (that we know about) to recover. Easter is in 25 days. If that was Kate in the car, there is no way she’ll be fit for public appearances by then.
My sentiments precisely. I think the is-it-her-or-her-sister debate is a distraction, and is missing the important issue: If that person pictured is Kate, and if that’s what she looks like after a two-month recovery, how is she returning for Easter, trooping, or ever?
Two (three) years ago, we were all commenting on how seemingly horrible Monaco was with Princess Charlene’s illness and absence: They told us she had an ear infection and needed surgery in South Africa. She updated her Instagram from South Africa. Albert went to visit her and the two of them took photos together. Then the Palace said Charlene was coming back from South Africa, but going to spend some time recovering in Switzerland. All that time, we (yes, WE) had something to say about how badly the Palace was handling things. But compared to what’s going on in the House of Windsor???
LIke you say, at least Charlene had her Instagram that she posted on and Albert gave proof of life (with clear photos) and of visiting her with the children.
Raggedy Albert wanted to keep up the facade of that marriage being okay. Willileaks doesn’t and no longer cares about keeping up the facade on his own marriage. Hence the completely different approaches. A mess. A big raggedy mess.
Why would anyone believe that this person had surgery? How can people be so naive? I can’t believe the level of speculation on surgeries and symptoms. It’s daft. Let’s look at what we know to be true. The royals are given an enormous amount of taxpayers money to show up to charities and state functions, and they’re not very good at it. Celebrities are supposed to entertain and excel at selling us media, content, products. The royals are bad celebrities. End of story.
They’re like “we are giving you this blurry photo that totally shows Kate being driven around, is that not enough ?!”
Haaaa, love how Jezebel called it the Loch Ness monster picture. As someone else said yesterday, they’re like, “here you go, now leave us alone.” Right KP, the interwebs is not a party to your invisible contract.
I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt: it was a very serious surgery, she’s got months of recovery, if that was a school run, she’s trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy for her kids so going with Grandma when she drops them off, she’s also extremely vain so maybe she thinks she’ll still be bloated and swollen and uncomfortable at Easter, so she’s backing off from that date. All of that said-just cancel that right before. Show a picture or short snippet of her with the kids, maybe at home, sitting down looking at get well cards, and say she’s still going to need a little more time to recover. Don’t draw attention to the possibility that she won’t be well enough in June. Or be more transparent and give more information about what it is she’s recovering from. It’s bizarre to watch them continuously fumble their communications.
Kitty needs more time to recover from that facelift. She’ll be out and about by July/August on vacation and not in any offical capacity.
Ugh these two. You know, for all the talk about how the Queen was just a figurehead, the institution sure seems to be falling apart without her.
Prince William: “Will no one rid us of this troublesome wife?”
Right?
Are we ever have a straightforward explanation of what is going on with these people?
It’s long past time for Kate and the children to be seen video, not a still photograph, of a verifiable recent date for a well check and PROOF OF LIFE. Chewing round the edges of this for two months with a ridiculous single TMZ photo KP disavowed is unacceptable.
All I can think is that Billy idol is permanently pissed. What idiot takes on the mod when they are supposed to be the next commander in Cheif. Let’s face it, he’s no longer got anyone’s respect, even the paps are gently starting to call him out! And all these so called friends 😂😂😂maybe he should admit the only friends he has, are the Palace toads who brief the media as “a close friend of Williams”, yeah we heard all that shit from knaph and case and it’s still happening. Willy, WE DON’T BELIEVE ANYTHING ANYMORE, so stop the stupid briefs, get a clever staff to run your office and your life, or, are you of to Balmoral, to sober up and GET A GRIP
Kate working on “Shaping Up” is as unbelievable as the myth that the Wales were ever a perfect couple.
Reality is going to crash hard into the made-up narrative, and it’s starting now. Hence the chaos.