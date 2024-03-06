“Jack Black named his favorite costar: Kate Winslet in ‘The Holiday'” links

Jack Black named his favorite costar: Kate Winslet! They had such amazing chemistry in The Holiday, I’m not surprised. [Just Jared]
Kristen Stewart’s premiere look made me LOL, from head to toe. [RCFA]
Taylor Swift encouraged fans to vote on Super Tuesday. [Hollywood Life]
This “Instahottie” reminds me of someone – who? Ed Burns? [Socialite Life]
I will totally watch Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley. [LaineyGossip]
Every review of FX’s Shōgun is a total rave. [Pajiba]
Julianne Moore’s magnificent Canadian tuxedo. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cher & David Lynch had a mother-off. [OMG Blog]
Chuck Lorre can’t stop making CBS sitcoms. [Seriously OMG]
Sister Wives’ Garrison Brown has passed away. [Starcasm]
People talk about their bizarre encounters with strangers. [Buzzfeed]
Re: Jack Black and Kate Winsley–love it!! I loved their part of the holiday. Jack Black is a treasure
I do NOT want a sequel to The Holiday because I want to believe Jack Black and Kate Winslet lived happily ever after in the world’s cutest cottage. A sequel will only introduce new problems and unhappiness and who needs that?
Why is Kristin Stewart cosplaying Cher? She’s very pretty, and I get why she gets makeup & fashion contracts, but her whole vibe is riot grrl, not post-second wave sex bomb.
All I can think of is her wedding night with vampire Sparkles where she was told she needed to remove all her body hair from her neck down.
LMAO!!!
I never read the books/watched the movies. I tried on both counts and gave up quickly on both counts. But I was in my 30s when they were released. My tastes are pretty low brow but even I have standards. She did work her way into my respect, though, over time. I don’t think she’s a great actress, but she’s fine, takes some interesting roles, and in some fashion spreads she’s absolutely breathtaking. She’s not Cher, though. She’s pretty, she’s interesting, she’s adorable, but she’s not sexy and definitely not breaking boundaries sexy.
@Bettyrose, I never intentionally partook of any of it as well, but came across that scene by accident. The series was written by a Mormon mother who wanted to inspire girls to wait until marriage, so it was kind of fascinating how she portrayed it.
From what I understood, you must be hairless for your new husband. Then he is going to go berserk and you will pass out while he is raging. When you wake up you — and the room? — will be covered with blood.
Can anyone tell me if I got that right?
(I also like Kristen and she shouldn’t be saddled with this stuff, but her unfortunate outfit does bring it to mind!)
I’m a rideshare driver in the Austin area. I live a little bit outside of Austin.
One night after I finished my shift and on my way home, purely on a whim, I randomly turned my app back on in case any of my rurals needed a ride. A few minutes later a good ride popped up and I accepted it: It was Jack Black. I picked him up out in the sticks and drove him to Austin.
He. Was. Delightful.
We talked about everything under the sun (45 minute ride) especially our love of Austin (the food! the music! the vibe!).
Seriously…DELIGHTFUL.
That is amazing Bluenailsbetty!!! What a great experience you had! So jealous. He is one of my favourites!
I’ve heard a handful of stories like this and they all have the same conclusion: Jack Black is a delightful human being. Which brings me great joy.
OMG! Thank you for that story!
I love this, thanks for sharing!
Bluenailsbetty, what a wonderful surprise. I’m so glad he’s as personable as you would want him to be in real life. I’ll watch anything Jack Black is in, and bonus is that my husband and sons will watch it with me.
I love that I only ever hear good stories about this man. Thanks for sharing another one – and it’s a good one. FORTY-FIVE minutes of talking to him?? so awesome!
WHEW! Wipes sweat off forehead. For a moment, I thought this was going to be one of those Buzzfeed bizarre encounters stories. Well, in some respects, it IS, but a good one.
Man, that is beyond cool! I truly respect artists like this who concentrate on living life more than image management. Have always enjoyed his perfomances. That he’s a sweetheart is icing on the cake.
This man is a legend to me. He oozes talent and charisma.
I wish he had said Cloris Leachman lol.
Lol. That would have been epic. A true love story.
Any time I think of Jack Black in The Holiday……*Doodley-doodley-doo* 😂
For some reason, I didn’t watch The Holiday until a few years back. It’s now a real fave and comfort watch. Just such a perfect wish fulfillment fantasy.
I don’t watch reality TV, but I feel so bad for this young man and other young people whose childhoods were or are being exploited by these shows.
We’re seeing the first wave of those kids grow up and it’s ugly. Eventually society will impose limits on minors in media. Between then and now, there’ll be many more tragic endings. Kids can’t give informed consent to the kind of long-term consequences that fame brings.
I feel like Harry and William have really suffered from being subjected to an almost Truman-show like existence.
Kylie seems to have emerged remarkably well-adjusted, considering. Kendall too. (tbd) But then again, Kris Jenner is obviously the best at that game, maybe she had at least some things in place protecting those girls that we’re not even aware of. Also they were able to control so much of their own narratives via social media. But still, they were SO YOUNG when they started!!! Fingers crossed for Mason (who was literally born on tv) and the younger ones.
I agree. It’s so sad. I can’t imagine how traumatic it is for introverts to have a childhood on TV.
The Ripley trailer looks amazing, I am here for it.
I don’t think anything can surpass the 90s one but I definitely want to watch this spin on it.
I always thought a Canadian tuxedo was double corduroy, while double denim is a redneck tuxedo. Have I been wrong all this time?
Canadian Tuxedo is double denim. See Larry Enticer.
I love The Holiday so much. In my head, those two couples got married and stayed together forever and are living wonderful, romantic, joyous lives to this day and always will. That’s a perfect film in my book, perfectly cast and perfectly shot and perfectly edited and perfectly art directed and perfectly executed all around.
If someone wanted to do a racebent version of The Holiday in the future, I would be so there for it. Could be some genderbending, too (one of the couples could be queer).
I love Jack Black and am captivated by his beard. He looks like a character from Cats – Bustopher Jones, maybe? He was a tuxedo cat.
Jack Black in a romantic lead role was perfect casting. As a woman, I appreciated it.
I adore The Holiday. Top5 comfort movie and I love JB. He was also in The House with a Clock in The wall 🖤🧡🖤🧡
I was never a huge Jack Black fan, I always thought of him as Shallow Hal. Recently I saw School of Rock for the first time and it was so good.
He was also terrific in King Kong–manipulative, charming, fast-talking, and repentant way too late. Never expected a performance like that from him.