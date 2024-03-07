Gary Goldsmith: Carole & I were both multimillionaires ‘before we were 30’

Gary Goldsmith continues to terrorize British airwaves on Celebrity Big Brother. It’s clear that, despite the Middletons’ performative freakout, Gary has been given official talking points. He’s not saying anything that you wouldn’t hear from any rota reporter or royalist commentator. He’s just saying it in a sleazy, tacky way on a reality show, whilst bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for “selling out” the royal family. Anyway, here are some assorted comments from Gary:

Gary on the Goldsmith family: “Humble stock. Dad was a painter and decorator. Mum was an accounts clerk, so they worked hard. But Carole and I were both ‘multi’ before we were 30. Multi-millionaires. That’s why I get really a bit narky when they say Kate’s a commoner. There’s nothing common about the family, nothing.” His politics: He claimed the world “is a safe place” with Donald Trump in it as he revealed his political affiliations. During a conversation with Fern Britton, he praised the former US president for his “willingness to press the button” and is a “genuine threat to Putin and Kim Jong-Un.” The businessman also said he is a “Tory at heart” and believed Boris Johnson “was doing a pretty good job in a very difficult circumstance” in Downing Street. Harry should be stripped of his titles: “I genuinely think they should take the titles away.” How Kate is doing: “Because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it]. There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.” he said he has spoken to both Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton, and confirmed she is getting the “best care in the world” as she recovers. “All the family has put the wagons down and [are looking] after the family first before anything else, They said, ‘She’s going to take some time to recoup and we’ll see you at Easter.’”

Surprise surprise, Gary and the Middletons are political right-wingers. It fits – the lying, the scheming, the racism, the tackiness, the lack of money. I saw the clip of Gary talking about Kate and yeah, he was delivering talking points. What a mess. Also: if Carole Middleton is a multimillionaire, shouldn’t she pay the millions she owes to vendors, the banks and the government when Party Pieces collapsed?

Meanwhile, people are still outraged that a convicted domestic abuser like Gary gets free rein to appear on a reality show. Domestic violence activists have started making a lot of noise:

The Princess of Wales’ uncle could become the first celebrity to be evicted from the Big Brother house, it emerged on Wednesday, as domestic abuse campaigners criticised his inclusion in the show. Gary Goldsmith, 58, who was convicted of attacking his wife in 2017, was singled out to face the public vote by fellow housemate Sharon Osborne. It came as Women’s Aid issued a statement warning that the decision to allow him to take part suggested that his crime had not been taken seriously. A spokesman said: “The decision to include a man who has been charged, and pleaded guilty to, assaulting his wife, in the Celebrity Big Brother house demonstrates the lack of awareness that the production team has when it comes to survivors of domestic abuse. The producers should consider how Gary Goldsmith’s appearance will impact women who have survived domestic abuse and how they will feel watching him on TV every night.” The charity urged producers to consider how they approach the issue, adding: “For many survivors of abuse, the inclusion of men convicted of abuse in entertainment programmes will already be a sign that these crimes are not taken seriously – the entertainment industry has to consider the impact on women of who they give a platform to and derive entertainment value from.”

Yep – the show is platforming a convicted domestic abuser and violent lout, all because of his connection to the Windsors and his willingness to recite the palace’s talking points.

We are disappointed with the decision to include Gary Goldsmith in the #CelebrityBigBrother house. Producers must consider how his appearance will impact women who have survived domestic abuse. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/xp8WgfxjuB — Women's Aid (@womensaid) March 6, 2024

Refuge is appalled that ITV decided to include an individual with a conviction of domestic assault as a housemate in Celebrity Big Brother. (1/2)https://t.co/JWgGYOYWSf — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) March 6, 2024