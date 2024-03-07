Gary Goldsmith: Carole & I were both multimillionaires ‘before we were 30’

Gary Goldsmith continues to terrorize British airwaves on Celebrity Big Brother. It’s clear that, despite the Middletons’ performative freakout, Gary has been given official talking points. He’s not saying anything that you wouldn’t hear from any rota reporter or royalist commentator. He’s just saying it in a sleazy, tacky way on a reality show, whilst bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for “selling out” the royal family. Anyway, here are some assorted comments from Gary:
Gary on the Goldsmith family: “Humble stock. Dad was a painter and decorator. Mum was an accounts clerk, so they worked hard. But Carole and I were both ‘multi’ before we were 30. Multi-millionaires. That’s why I get really a bit narky when they say Kate’s a commoner. There’s nothing common about the family, nothing.”
His politics: He claimed the world “is a safe place” with Donald Trump in it as he revealed his political affiliations. During a conversation with Fern Britton, he praised the former US president for his “willingness to press the button” and is a “genuine threat to Putin and Kim Jong-Un.” The businessman also said he is a “Tory at heart” and believed Boris Johnson “was doing a pretty good job in a very difficult circumstance” in Downing Street.
Harry should be stripped of his titles: “I genuinely think they should take the titles away.”
How Kate is doing: “Because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it]. There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.” he said he has spoken to both Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton, and confirmed she is getting the “best care in the world” as she recovers. “All the family has put the wagons down and [are looking] after the family first before anything else, They said, ‘She’s going to take some time to recoup and we’ll see you at Easter.’”
Surprise surprise, Gary and the Middletons are political right-wingers. It fits – the lying, the scheming, the racism, the tackiness, the lack of money. I saw the clip of Gary talking about Kate and yeah, he was delivering talking points. What a mess. Also: if Carole Middleton is a multimillionaire, shouldn’t she pay the millions she owes to vendors, the banks and the government when Party Pieces collapsed?
Meanwhile, people are still outraged that a convicted domestic abuser like Gary gets free rein to appear on a reality show. Domestic violence activists have started making a lot of noise:
The Princess of Wales’ uncle could become the first celebrity to be evicted from the Big Brother house, it emerged on Wednesday, as domestic abuse campaigners criticised his inclusion in the show. Gary Goldsmith, 58, who was convicted of attacking his wife in 2017, was singled out to face the public vote by fellow housemate Sharon Osborne.
It came as Women’s Aid issued a statement warning that the decision to allow him to take part suggested that his crime had not been taken seriously. A spokesman said: “The decision to include a man who has been charged, and pleaded guilty to, assaulting his wife, in the Celebrity Big Brother house demonstrates the lack of awareness that the production team has when it comes to survivors of domestic abuse. The producers should consider how Gary Goldsmith’s appearance will impact women who have survived domestic abuse and how they will feel watching him on TV every night.”
The charity urged producers to consider how they approach the issue, adding: “For many survivors of abuse, the inclusion of men convicted of abuse in entertainment programmes will already be a sign that these crimes are not taken seriously – the entertainment industry has to consider the impact on women of who they give a platform to and derive entertainment value from.”
Yep – the show is platforming a convicted domestic abuser and violent lout, all because of his connection to the Windsors and his willingness to recite the palace’s talking points.
This is a sanctioned mess. These people can’t get anything right.
Also – how is this man 52? The Goldsmith’s don’t age well. Must be all their hard work. 🤣
There is NO way he is 52.
Kate is 42 and he has effectively funded her education in the early days.
Why is he lying about his age ?
Internet says 59 but even that seems a few off.
Not surprised that he – and arguably her family – are of that political bent. As noted, it tracks. And I’m glad the domestic violence charities spoke up. Mixed feelings about Sharon Osborne getting props for calling him out considering she’s forever been soft-selling Ozzy Osbourne assaulting her years back…
Interesting too that he’s making sure everyone knows of their affiliation with the Tories, after polls showed Tories in the dumpster and the latest Tory budget disaster knocking the country into more suffering for the peasants.
Ozzy was once arrested for trying to kill Sharon and she declined to press charges. She is not the right person to be calling out an abuser.
Weird circle here because social media was calling Kate in the car “Ozzy Ozborne”
Wow. It anyone needed convincing the Middleton’s are racist ad F, this lout just say it to the audience who watches this nonsense.
The Middletons are the worst but not just racist since they kept that wife beater, drug dealer and pimp at all their big events. Talks about how normal they truly are!
Gary Goldsmith: redefining “useful idiot”. 🙄
I am not surprised by his comments about Trump given the inappropriate way he talks about Kate – there are so many instances. He is a creeper.
He thinks Trump is a threat to Putin? Is he stupid? Trump wanted to be BFFs with Putin. (and yes I know he’s stupid, that was rhetorical, lol.)
the line – “if its announced, I’ll talk about it” stands out to me as being….interesting. It can definitely just mean “if more details of her condition are announced” but could also mean….if something else is announced.
Anyway this whole thing is just so tacky and such a bad look for the royals.
Also, Carole was a multi millionaire by 1985? When was PP founded? I thought it was a year or two later than that.
People on twitter were all over that particular line. If WHAT is announced, Gary?
It’s a deliberately vague comment. He probably knows nothing and has no idea if anything will even be announced.
Yes, Gary, do tell us your opinion on successful “planned abdominal surgery”. He also said she’s getting the best care. How much care does she need 50+ days post-op?
Is ITV in trouble and willing to court controversy for ratings? That’s a pact with the devil right there. This guy is the gift of sewage that just keeps giving. Wow!
I’m curious as to why someone sort of affiliated with the RF is mouthing off about politics. I’m glad women’s organizations have spoken up.
And as to him being a millionaire before 30? He used “were”…there’s a good chance his being wealthy is past tense too.
I thought the same about the millionaire comment. Carole being a millionaire before 30 was like 40 years ago. It appears to me that it’s past tense for both of them. And yeah, he hasn’t spoken to Kate, just Pippa and Carole. Why?
See also: “ he said he has spoken to both Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton,”
Soooo, he hasn’t spoken to Kate?
Too bad no one asked why he hasn’t spoken to Kate. It would be funny to see him bluster to try to cover for whatever is going on.
I think he said the other day that even ‘in the best of times’ she was hard to get hold of. She probably doesn’t take his calls; I mean, why would she?
I’m surprised he’s spoken with Pippa. I thought she was pulling away from the Middleton cesspool.
Lol, and a rhetorical “yes” from me. But seriously, what difference does it make what he thinks about Trump? Nobody in the US knows who Goldsmith is, he can’t campaign for Trump and he can’t vote for him, either.
It’s weird. The cute storyline was always that William married a commoner. And what’s wrong with being a commoner anyways? But here’s, Gary, getting upset at Kate being called a commoner. Class-consciousness is clearly alive and well. I kind of get it. If you truly earned millions maybe you care that that’s acknowledged so in that sense Kate wasn’t a commoner. She went to posh schools. I just figured anyone who’s not an aristocrat is considered a commoner by aristocrats. But honestly, I’m clearly no expert on the UK class system. It’s just funny to see him so offended that Kate is called a commoner. Like that’s what he is upset about.
His USP is that he’s not a social climber, he doesn’t put on airs, he’s new money, loud, brash and unashamed of being common. Still a snob though it seems.
I think he wants a media career, maybe a column in the S*n or a slot on GB News, but he obviously doesn’t have any real insider info on the BRF and he just isn’t very bright. He’s also one of those people who thinks they’re charming while everyone else thinks they’re obnoxious. Hopefully CBB will be his fifteen minutes of fame before he finds it hasn’t worked as a springboard into a media career and he disappears.
His “nouveau riche” tattoo says it all.
What’s funny about that is that being a “commoner” was and is a huge part of Kate’s brand, whether she likes it or not. Despite the fact that she went to fancy schools and affects a posh accent, she is not a toff and never will be. It’s probably one of the few things people know about her! It’s a stupid strategy for her to pretend otherwise.
The Aristocrats must be very serious about being blue bloods,the fact they still look down their noses at Kate the future freaking Queen tells you a lot. They certainly think Rose is more one of them than Kate will ever be.
The line about he and Carol both being multi by 30 was so cringe. I can hear the Turnip Toffs snickering.
I can’t understand why the aristos don’t look down on WanK’s offspring. Children like that were even called ‘half breeds’ not so long ago.
Doesn’t “commoner” just mean “not of royal blood”?
Is it “common” to be a parvenu who doesn’t know this?
lt sounds like he *wants* to be a proud, working class self-made man but there’s a chip on his shoulder which stops him fully committing to the salt-of-the-earth persona. It’s a public image he wants but he isn’t as comfortable in his own skin as he would have everyone believe.
As far as I understand it, you could be a noble (like the late Queen Mother or Princess Diana) and still be deemed a commoner.
https://europeanroyalhistory.wordpress.com/2013/08/15/is-it-possible-for-a-royal-to-be-a-commoner/
That’s one of many differences between me and Uncle Pot Farm. Someday when I’m a millionaire, I will still be a commoner and proud of it. The “upper class” is awful and I don’t want anything to do with them.
This man is an uneducated idiot. He doesn’t understand the meaning of ‘commoner’. He thinks it means common.
These folks are beyond toxic. Between Uncle Wifebeater, Toxic Sr and Jr, and Scamantha, Meghan and Harry must be wondering what did they do to deserve this onslaught of evil.
I think M & H know exactly what they did to deserve it – nothing – and that there’s nothing they can do about it, and that’s how they can separate themselves, pursue their own lives, and sleep well every night.
Thomas markle betrayed and broke his daughter’s heart for money and tv appearances, but as far we know, he’s never punched a woman in the face. Platforming DV Gary as a cheeky uncle is grotesque.
Man what a giant mess this fool is. I seriously doubt Carol was a multimillionaire before 30. I don’t think air stewards make that much. If she became one with party pieces then she should have paid her debts and not borrowed money from every Tom Dick and Harry. He was sent there with talking points. Hope he is evicted soon and he goes back to whatever nice rock he crawled out of.
Considering she was 32 when she started PP, he must be talking dog years. Meow.
Seriously the inherited trust from his nana must have been burned through thoroughly for William to have to pay for their house 12 months after he married K.
The grift keeps on grifting.
Maybe Carole was part of his dodgy businesses as a side hussle and bagged a few millions while working as an air hostess as her legal day job. I don’t think anything is left of those millions though. It coud also mean that Gary financing the Waity years was not just for the royal connections or whatever, but maybe Carole was more active in the hookers and blow and pot farm empire then we thought.
He’s been married four times. That’s at least three expensive divorces. iirc he’s somehow still married to the wife he hit with a left hook but I could be wrong.
Perhaps Carole money laundered for him, and he’s got to watch was he says in case the tax man’s taking notes?! The Times UK did an interesting article about The Mystery of the Middleton Money at about The royal wedding time, hence afterwards there suddenly was a slew of Mike Middleton stories about a trust fund on his paternal side that paid for boarding school, nice house, Chelsea flat etc
This is not making Kate look good or helping her in any way, and I can’t help but think Gary knows that? idk, something about this feels like a setup, like they want trashy uncle gary as a starting point for the separation smear campaign. The original Bad Dad campaign came from KP; I think they’re trying to run it again against Kate, and I think Gary would bite (because he’s broke trash just like bad dad).
Also, very interested to hear more about how convicted drugdealer Gary and Carole were both multimillionaires before 30. On a totally unrelated note, did we ever get any news about that pot farm found suspiciously close to the Middleton estate in Bucklebury?
She started PP at age 32.
Hubby inherited trust from nana who died in 1936 (his father died in 2010).
Trying to work to how CarolE (with 2 x kids before 30) was a mm by 30, unless it was from marrying Hubby or Trashy Uncle’s “business” dealings.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Camilla was behind this. She’s probably got a load of burner phones in for the first vote so she can keep him in the house.
I was wondering about the set up as well, although they don’t need anyone’s help to make stupid mistakes. I know what he gets out of it, attention and maybe $? The Middletons think they’re getting their talking points out so it’s worth it. But this is just stirring the pot, his domestic violence charges are already being brought back up, how long before someone decides to investigate him and Carole’s multi? Can they withstand that scrutiny with the full power of the internet in 2024? Genuinely it could start the dominos falling very easily.
You beat me to it. I just commented upthread about Carole and Gary’s early millions, his dodgy empire and the pot farm. Maybe Gary can’t stick to the talking points after all.
It sure reminds me of how Meghan’s dad was used before the wedding. I wonder if he’s being managed by one of William’s team.
This is embarrassing. OMG. Maybe this is why Kate is actually in hiding 😂
I’ve been sneakily wondering all along if this isn’t just the world’s biggest hissy fit. “OK, I TOLD you I was essential to FK, now you called me a racist, I’ll show you!”
So how come carole is broke
Because it appears as though their multi millions all came from Gary’s dodgy businesses which became untenable after Kate actually got the ring. They thought they were set for life with Peg and the royals and then Peg ghosted them somewhere around the pandemic. Cam also lit a fire under Carole’s remaining shell company, so now they are left with nothing.
Do the RF REALLY want the Wales kids to be under the influence of this ghastly family. Perhaps Gruesome Gary was set up by the RF to be the final nail in the Middleton coffin. ‘The Middleton Way’ indeed.
Both tr@mp and Gary are confused – owing millions does not make you rich. It’s the asset side of your financials that count…not the liabilities.
Convicted abuser loved Trump and is on reality TV parroting Putin talking points. Not a surprise. Watch out Britain, this is how we got Trump.
Also 100% he was sent there with Middleton save Kate talking points, aka, bash Meghan. He blames Meghan for ruining the threesome, which means Kate blames Meghan for being loved by Harry.
1. I hope he stays in the house for weeks. The longer he stays the bigger the damage. He might be obsessed with Harry and Meghan, however, eventually he will say something so outrageous, it will rock the monarchy. So keep him in the house as long as possible.
2. We all know the Goldsmiths were never rich.
1) If Camilla has any say in it, he will stay long enough for him to stupidly spill the beans.
2) The Goldsmith were not rich but they can totally be mill. before 30 since Uncle Gary is a recognized drug dealer and if my memory is correct a pimp. Plus let’s remember that back in the 80’s the controls at airports were less strong than now and sometimes stewards were known to have snuggled some not so nice things across the world….Just my 2 cents.
1, He already has by stressing how they were both rich BEFORE party pieces.
2, my thoughts exactly.
I am curious if the Fail or any BM will pick this up after the fawning story the Fail granted Carole two days ago. They even revived the storyline that she was Peg’s second mother, past tense though.
Doubtful unless Will wants a divorce…..
If I was a millionaire, I wouldn’t dance for money on a reality show. I would put my ass on a sunny beach and enjoy my millions. So, no I don’t believe him. But, I believe he is a Trump supporter and that’s one of the reasons why he is obsessed with the first WOC senior member of BRF.
If I was a millionaire I would be too busy lounging in the shade on a private beach, reading a stack of books, snuggling with my cat, and taking ALL the naps to be on that show.
A friend of mine takes her bunny to the beach! 🏖️🐇
If Carole was a multimillionaire before the creation of Party Pieces she should have been able to pay of the £2.6M devt to creditors. And if she was strapped why didn’t he bail out his sister? I can see why the aristos look down their noses at the Middletons and the Windsors are distancing themselves from this lot.
Yet being a “commoner” with “middle class values” and strengths was, supposedly, one of the most relatable things about Kate. Oh well.
I don’t get it. Bragging about being self-made millionaires — while damaging other people’s businesses and well-being by failing to pay one’s debts — is very Trumpian. Why would anyone put something like that out there publicly? Are there genuinely people besides Trump himself who view this as an acceptable business practice? Do people really think this makes them seem smart and successful? I’m having such a cultural schism crisis here.
Also: That pic makes my skin crawl. Not in a good way. Such is “celebrity “.
I thought Carole was a flight attendant before she got married. So if she was a “multi” before she was 30, that’s just because she married a rich man. And that’s pretty common.
Something very trashy about describing someone as a “multi” isn’t there?
Gary’s appearance in the house tells me the marriage is well and truly over.
Ma’s business folded and she lost favour with the Rota so all they have now is this vile, racist, misogynistic fog-horn in the CBB house to lean on William so that he offers Kate a decent settlement.
I cannot see why he is there other than the fact Carole has agreed to it as a last ditch attempt to put the frighteners on William. Problem is people are switching off and dislike him so he may have over-played his hand with the anti-Meghan rhetoric. He will be one of the first to be voted out.
I agree with this. Gary is only on this show because he is putting the Middleton agenda direct to the public. If Kate wasn’t on the outs with William there is no way Gary would have been allowed to be on the show. ITV has pulled things to cover for the royals more than once and the celebrity big brother producers would have been told not to cast him.
The pap photo with Carole driving also came out the day before he starts the show? Yeah this is not a coincidence.
It’s really telling that it was all Meghan’s fault for her nutjob father and sister running to the press yet this idiot is allowed to run rampart without a peep.
Some people want to damage kate’s name (or middletons). After her permanent removal from palace, they don’t want to face criticism. Gary is a circus gun. He can backfire into his family. They don’t want BP to show any sympathy or favorism to K.
If this happens very soon, that is karma. How narratives were changed as ‘ Meg hate K’, ‘M jelous of K’, M copies K’, M made K cry’…… similary may be in a month or two we can see W accuse K. ‘K mad W lazy’, ‘K manipulated W’, ‘K is inappropriate/not fit for W’,…. from laziness to public speaking skills will be dragged.
No way K can play ladyD post separation. LadyD was excellent speaker, charismatic, natural beauty… etc. but k is not even 1% of her.
Waiting till easter. Someone will reveal the secreat.
Kate is obsessed with appearing more posh than she is, even going by Catherine when it’s not even her name. Her uncle is pure trash, on a trash TV show. This is a bad look for the Windors and Middletons.
Her name is actually Catherine, but Chuckles did not want her to use the C version because of Camilla (apparently).
The only funny about that story is that it’s ten times worse than when Mike Tindall went on I’m a Celebrity. The longer Gary stays on this program, the worse it will be for the Middletons, which is hilarious.
I don’t want to defend Tindall, but he was known to the British public for playing rugby before he married Zara. Uncle Gary would not be known but for who his niece married. That’s how far they are scraping for celebrities.
And I don’t know how the whole wife beater conviction didn’t keep him off the show in the first place.
This and only this. He has nothing else going for him other than this happenstance of birth–one of his nieces is currently (emphasis on the currently) married to the Prince of Wales. No real accomplishments, no real personality, convicted spousal abuser.
I hope Gary is the second to last one standing. I want him on there and dropping all the stupidity he can but I don’t want him to win.
Gary does have a lot of personality, unfortunately all of it is deeply unpleasant. He’s like Piers Morgan, likes to think of himself as “a bit of a character”, “tells it like it is” and “doesn’t hold back”, he’s got that deluded confidence that stops him realising everyone actually thinks he’s a boorish obnoxious oaf.
This is such a bad look for Kate, it’s making it clear that she drives a lot of the anti Meghan attacks.
This man is trash in every way. They attacked MM for her family and this is the family they pray to. Yikes.
Kate and the Middletons must be hating that not only is tacky Gary showing their origins, but now the domestic abuse of his former wife is all over the news. These last few months have been just a total gift from karma to these people.
I didn’t realize George Santos’ dad was British.
Not in the UK and don’t watch this show but I wonder if Sharon putting his name forward to get voted off was always the plan, He’s had his 15 minutes, said his piece and really has nothing else to add.
Mmm uncle gobby Gary, STFD and STFU because your about to become the latest casualty in the war of the palaces. No, no please DONT STFU because every word that slimes from your mouth, next to that reptilian tounge is proof positive that you along with the classless middleton family and the wanky Windsors are complete and utter lieing racists.
You have already admitted that you have never met Harry or Megan yet you, the uncle with the criminal record, want Harry and Megan to lose their titles, of course you do, because Megan, the woman who has class and taste and is educated and puts yours neice in the shade in every way doesn’t have a criminal record and Harry is more of a man than your lazy ass nephew in law will ever be. Go HOOK up and get lost, your to stupid to see your just your vindictive sisters mouth peice
And while your at it, go visit Putin, I’m sure he would love to see you
Gary’s a media plant. No doubt the was given a script for when he entered house and he’ll be the first person evicted. If I was Kate I would be embarrased but she probably gave him her blessing to be in the house since she “can’t speak for herself”.
Gary’s a media plant. No doubt the was given a script for when he entered house and he’ll be the first person evicted. If I was Kate I would be embarrassed but she probably gave him her blessing to be in the house since she “can’t speak for herself”.
He never meet Meghan or Harry but yet he has all these information about how Harry was so happy being a third wheel to William and Kate . The Middleton are too stupid racist arrogant to Realize that the only way Gary would know anything would be from Carol and Kate so everyone can see firsthand that Kate and her mother are the ones who talking badly about Meghan and Harry . Gary support of trump just once again proves how racist vile disgusting Kate and her family are proving once again she was the racist royal.
This seems so obvious to most of us normal people but do the derangers and other royal boosters just not see this? I mean he is openly admitting that NOTHING he is saying is coming from personal observation here. Will anyone in the media connect the dots and put that out there?
In the top photo he looks very much like George Santos, another fabulist.
“WE’RE not common, we have MONEY!!”
That has to be the trashiest thing ever said by a Middleton and that’s saying something. And anyone who’s a Trump fan in 2024 is either an unredeemable bigot or stupid as a rock (he’s probs both)
Okay let’s get this out of the way first: what the hell happened to his noggin? Did he get flocked? That can’t be real hair on his normally shiney dome, can it? I guess they wanted to keep the wig gopher in the family.
I saw someone post on a different Uncle Hookers and Blow post that he is “very photogenic”. I read that late last night and my jaw dropped so hard I have a bruise on my chin. No, he’s repulsive.
I did go on a jaunt through Google to see what he looked like when he was younger to see if he was always fug and he was already aging badly at his first wedding. He wasn’t a bad looking kid though (some resemblance to James and Kate), and looked very different, but he always looked smug and I’ve seen some more recent photos where he has really scary, mean eyes. I could see him beating a woman unconscious.
Okay now that his repulsive visage is out of my way, let’s discuss some of the slight clues he’s left. It’s not worth rehashing his disgusting politics.
So he’s been able to speak to Pippa and Carole but not Kate. Is that because she’s royalty and he’s being screened out or is she too sick to speak at all? He does manage to make it sound like she is in really bad shape with that “getting the best care in the world.” Or am I reading too much into this?
You’re not reading too much into it, IMO. Now, Kate might not want to talk to him under any circumstances given he’s such a creeper BUT still. The “best care in the world” along with that pic of her in the car (I think it’s her, and she looked incredibly unwell for someone who has had two months to recuperate) give definite she’s still very, very sick vibes.
The guy is a nut job. I want someone on the show to ask him point blank when the last time he spoke to Kate, Carole, or any of them was. I honestly don’t think he’s had any contact with them in years. I think they cut him off at some point after Kate and Williams wedding. At that point, maybe Carole felt she didn’t need him for the business anymore, and he was becoming more of a liability. He wasn’t at Pippa or James weddings. I think he just likes to pretend he has any sort of access to them so that he can get on tv programs like this. He reminds me of Meghan’s dad a bit. He will do anything to make a buck. I don’t think he’s repeating any talking points from Carole, I think he’s just making stuff up and repeating what’s he’s read in tabloids or heard on tv.
I think that’s right–he is just repeating talking points. The real question is: Why? If you despised H&M, then wouldn’t you go out of your way to ignore them and pretend they are nobodies? Constantly harping on H&M makes all of them–the RR, the RF, the Middletons–look spiteful and foolish. Especially in light of everything that’s happened in the past few months. Even if you’d thought this was a great idea last fall (it never was!), CJ Cregg would tell you that what is a good idea in December isn’t always good idea come March.
It’s a strange strategy that reminds me a lot of when they made Anne wear that ridiculous feather to hide Harry’s face during the hat party. It just seems immature and strange to me. If one of my friends went on a reality to show to “spill the beans” and/or “tell the truth” like this, I would stage an intervention to stop them.
Wait a minute…. so he wasn’t at Pippa’s or Jame’s wedding but was invited to Kate’s….. very interesting ….
He sounds more and more each day like Papa Markle.
But the royals have just shown us how they can shut the media down if they want to and ITV wants to keep in with royals. If they wanted uncle Gary tossed, he never would have been on the show.
So the question is, what has he said? Well, he’s repeated the Kate line about Meghan ruining the happy threesome. He’s dished out hate against Harry. And he’s sold the line about how perfect his niece is.
He’s obviously there for a reason, and it’s with the approval of KP.
“Goldsmith attended both the weddings of Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton.”
@Claire, That was a very easy Google search. I don’t know why you are here spreading misinformation. It is very very obvious this guy is used by Middletons & BRF. If BRF didn’t want him on screens, he wouldn’t be on TV even for a second. Will has the power to change / edit docs on ITV if he doesn’t like something said by royal reporter and you think this guy is operating freely? Really? He also got a column on DM. Again, DM wouldn’t give him that if BRF didn’t allow it.
Also, all his talking points are those repeated by “royal sources”, royal reporters. If for a second he steps outside the official narrative, we wouldn’t see his face ever again.
Claire is not spreading disinformation. Uncle Gary attended the church service for Pippa but not the reception. I think there was an issue at Kate’s wedding also- his ex-wife was invited but not the wife he was married to at that time.
@SSF, If he attended some portion of the wedding, he still has communication with the Middletons when Meghan joined the family (unlike what @Claire wrote). So, no I don’t believe anyone cut the uncle from their life and why would they? He is doing what Kate, Carole have been doing all these time: talking sh*t about H&M while praising K&W.
Being invited to the service but cut out of the reception is significant. His interaction with the family and guests would have been very limited at the wedding and obviously the reception is more exclusive. I suspect they keep him at a careful distance but haven’t cut him off. I don’t think he was at any of the christenings.
Apparently “jazz hands” runs in the family.
So Uncle Gary just admitted that Meghan spoled everything by breaking up the formally happy threesome.
Harry was not supposed to marry anyone ..
What a gross family .
Wow, did Gary forget Trump’s victim blaming tweet about Kate’s topless photos?
Ekin-su straight up asking him, “where’s Kate?” is one of many, many reasons I love Ekin-su