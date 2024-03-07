People Mag’s palace insider: There’s complete ‘radio silence’ about Princess Kate

It’s sort of going unnoticed because all of the royal stories are so bonkers lately, but People Magazine’s cover story this week is a pretty big swing. This is People Mag, the Windsors’ favorite American media outlet, the outlet specifically designed to parrot the palace’s talking points, actually criticizing the royal clownshow. People Mag got royal experts and royal skeptics on the record about how King Charles and the Princess of Wales have a duty to disclose much more about their dual illnesses. They also got William’s spokesperson on the record, arrogantly declaring that William’s “focus is on his work, not on social media.” All evidence to the contrary. Even the haphazard photo-op with Kate and Carole in an Audi on Monday didn’t sway People Magazine from running really pointed criticism of the chaotic messaging, the misinformation, the arrogance permeating through royal communications these days. Speaking of, People dropped another piece, specifically about Kate:

When Prince William abruptly pulled out of a planned outing to his godfather King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service on Feb. 27, concerns surrounding Kate Middleton’s health following abdominal surgery reached a fever pitch. Despite the palace’s brief comment stating that the Princess of Wales, 42, “continues to be doing well” in her recovery, and her recent sighting during a car ride with her mother, Carole Middleton, this week, one palace insider describes the overall lack of information as complete “radio silence” regarding her condition. Kensington Palace revealed on Jan. 17 that Princess Kate underwent a “planned” abdominal procedure the previous day without giving further information on the cause, noting the royal’s “wish that her personal medical information remains private.” They did note that the issue was non-cancerous and that Kate wasn’t expected to return to public royal duties until after Easter. However, the lack of clarity about what led to the Princess of Wales’ abdominal surgery left a vacuum that has been filled with numerous conspiracy theories regarding her health and whereabouts. In response to this speculation, a spokesman reiterated on Feb. 29 that Kate would not be resuming public engagements until after Easter. Still, Princess Kate’s presence is sorely missed, and Prince William has regularly received well wishes for his wife during his recent royal engagements. “She is their MVP, without any doubt,” royal historian Amanda Foreman tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “She is in so many ways the most like the late Queen.” Adds royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, “She’s so central to the monarchy and the future.” Princess Kate’s absence is exacerbated by King Charles also being largely out of the public eye as he receives cancer treatment. Similar to his daughter-in-law’s health, there have been few updates about the King’s condition. “Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more,” she adds.

[From People]

“Radio silence” is correct – Kensington Palace’s incompetent communications have made the situation so much worse. I don’t feel bad about all of the (crazy) conspiracies which have popped up in the past two months because they are the result of the amateurish, inept and downright clumsy Kensington Palace operation. None of this has inspired any confidence in William and Kate’s leadership in a crisis or any other time – they can’t problem-solve their way out of a wet paper bag. And even now, after global criticism for their two months of bungling, you know William refuses to change tack. It’s like the Caribbean Flop Tour all over again, only this time Kate was missing for 70 days and William is visibly drunk during daytime events.

Also: William’s not going to like that all of these people are talking about how Kate is the monarchy’s greatest asset.