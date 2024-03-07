People Mag’s palace insider: There’s complete ‘radio silence’ about Princess Kate

It’s sort of going unnoticed because all of the royal stories are so bonkers lately, but People Magazine’s cover story this week is a pretty big swing. This is People Mag, the Windsors’ favorite American media outlet, the outlet specifically designed to parrot the palace’s talking points, actually criticizing the royal clownshow. People Mag got royal experts and royal skeptics on the record about how King Charles and the Princess of Wales have a duty to disclose much more about their dual illnesses. They also got William’s spokesperson on the record, arrogantly declaring that William’s “focus is on his work, not on social media.” All evidence to the contrary. Even the haphazard photo-op with Kate and Carole in an Audi on Monday didn’t sway People Magazine from running really pointed criticism of the chaotic messaging, the misinformation, the arrogance permeating through royal communications these days. Speaking of, People dropped another piece, specifically about Kate:
When Prince William abruptly pulled out of a planned outing to his godfather King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service on Feb. 27, concerns surrounding Kate Middleton’s health following abdominal surgery reached a fever pitch.
Despite the palace’s brief comment stating that the Princess of Wales, 42, “continues to be doing well” in her recovery, and her recent sighting during a car ride with her mother, Carole Middleton, this week, one palace insider describes the overall lack of information as complete “radio silence” regarding her condition.
Kensington Palace revealed on Jan. 17 that Princess Kate underwent a “planned” abdominal procedure the previous day without giving further information on the cause, noting the royal’s “wish that her personal medical information remains private.” They did note that the issue was non-cancerous and that Kate wasn’t expected to return to public royal duties until after Easter.
However, the lack of clarity about what led to the Princess of Wales’ abdominal surgery left a vacuum that has been filled with numerous conspiracy theories regarding her health and whereabouts. In response to this speculation, a spokesman reiterated on Feb. 29 that Kate would not be resuming public engagements until after Easter.
Still, Princess Kate’s presence is sorely missed, and Prince William has regularly received well wishes for his wife during his recent royal engagements.
“She is their MVP, without any doubt,” royal historian Amanda Foreman tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “She is in so many ways the most like the late Queen.”
Adds royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, “She’s so central to the monarchy and the future.”
Princess Kate’s absence is exacerbated by King Charles also being largely out of the public eye as he receives cancer treatment. Similar to his daughter-in-law’s health, there have been few updates about the King’s condition.
“Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE.
“Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more,” she adds.
“Radio silence” is correct – Kensington Palace’s incompetent communications have made the situation so much worse. I don’t feel bad about all of the (crazy) conspiracies which have popped up in the past two months because they are the result of the amateurish, inept and downright clumsy Kensington Palace operation. None of this has inspired any confidence in William and Kate’s leadership in a crisis or any other time – they can’t problem-solve their way out of a wet paper bag. And even now, after global criticism for their two months of bungling, you know William refuses to change tack. It’s like the Caribbean Flop Tour all over again, only this time Kate was missing for 70 days and William is visibly drunk during daytime events.
Also: William’s not going to like that all of these people are talking about how Kate is the monarchy’s greatest asset.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of People.
KP mess up shows William and Kate are unfit to lead.
William is completely unfit to lead, and until now, Kate has been happy to be his accomplice in incompetence.
What I’m interested to see if William has KP push back on the “Kate is the keen lynchpin future of the monarchy” and “Only Kate is as popular as QEII”. I’m sure Camzilla won’t like it but will William actually be dumb enough to try to contest this and put Kate in her place? Charles went after Diana’s popularity, which did him no favors, but we know William never learns from the past.
Charles wont like it. Camilla wont like it. The 2 lazies absolutely are peanuts in the gallery, they are loud to make believe they are top ceo’s, they wear MI velvet shoes and put on big tiaras to show their hierarchy , but when it’s time to fckn work, nobody shows up, and when they do show up, they show up drunk or with useless over exaggerated smiles like fckn cracked up hyenas. In all this time they got nothing to show for, and empty legacy
My favorite part of this is “Kate is the one most like the late queen.” That rumbling sound you hear coming from Windsor is QEII spinning like mad in her tomb.
The biggest mystery is how Willy has been able to keep his wife quiet for this long. It’s absolutely unprecedented, which makes this situation so bizarre. The Middleton dam was always going to burst, though. It will be interesting to see what he does to stop it, but I don’t think he can now. The UK press is already on a knife edge and the international community just won’t stop talking.
If Keen is able to return to royal life as if nothing has happened, I will eat my hat. I don’t think we’re in divorce territory yet, but there is definitely a phasing out operation going on. It all depends on if Willy is ballsy enough to just do it. Carole & Co won’t stay silent forever, there’s money and deals to be made.
K is most like QE2 comes from someone who enjoys starting trouble.
We don’t appreciate K and her “work ethic “ that much here, but for someone who casually pays attention to the RF or who only reads the tabloid slant, K is the most interesting of the remainders. KC has better causes and W is the one they keep trying to sell as a sex god, but I’m willing to bet that she’s the one who makes the most money if only due to her wardrobe or inane stories.
On a different note, it disturbs me that Harry features prominently on People’s cover. Thankfully Meghan isn’t there.
Exactly. They are unfit for purpose. & With Baldy’s assertion that his “focus is on his work, not on social media” just substitute “himself” for “work” and “peasants” for “social media.” Though I’ve always been convinced that William is behind all of the more nasty anti-H&M troll accounts.
I think people are curious because a person whose only job is to trot out once in awhile with a new janky wig and lots of buttons has gone unseen for a bit.
But no one is missing a person whose only job is to be seen. She doesn’t do anything, doesn’t change anything, doesn’t help anything. She’s tabloid fodder but it’s hyperbole to suggest that the world is actually missing her.
IKR? Not even her so-called fans seem to miss her. All I see them doing is chastising people for wondering what’s going on with her. You think they would be the ones demanding answers.
It’s the fervent royalists like Sally Bedell Smith who are “unsettled” by this. The rest of us are doing fine.
But the thing is that a large part of “being seen” is that the public want to see you. And they would rather look at Kate and her outfits than any other working member of the RF right now. Kate may not be as naturally beautiful as some but she’s still an attractive woman – and she’s a hell of lot more attractive and better dressed than Camilla or Sophie or Charles or Edward or Anne or her own husband.
Kate’s face and body sell copy much better than anyone else. With her missing the RF and the media have a big problem.
Not hard to outshine those dullards 😀
Seriously though her appearance has been rather concerning of late. I don’t know that it’s a good thing to praise someone for standing out through being very thin as a result of stress or an eating disorder
If the whole institution of the monarchy now boils down to having a woman wearing pretty clothes appearing in public regularly, they’re done for. It’s the Kardashianization of the monarchy.
What I am interested in seeing is if Canada’s ‘Hello’ magazine criticizes them. Then you know it’s all over.
It doesn’t say much for the rf if their greatest asset is an insipid dullard with no real interest in others
IKR I saw that had to laugh. She is just a jazz hand smiling hyena with an unhinged jaw. She can’t even read the notes that she brings to events. They all lack charisma and they all see that Harry and Meg have lots charisma and it makes them all jealous. I’m surprised that people is writing such a negative article. Things are very wrong at the palaces.
Right, Susan Collins. If they’ve lost People mag, they’ve lost the plot. People is telling them they’re not going to carry their water anymore if they mess up this badly.
I still can’t believe Kate went outside with a DIY tiara. Anyway, when the bootlickers at People Mag publish some kind of criticism about BRF, you know BRF really messed up. They are still embiggening Kate while Will is claiming he is focusing on his “work”, instead of his wife / children. That is suspicious.
Peg is either in some deep trouble with substance abuse, mental health issues, or something else he wants to be hidden or the biggest entitled idiot ever. Even if KC doesn’t give him anything to do in subbing for him, he should still use this time to be more visible. Like charity appearances, school run pap pics, earthsh!t busywork, homelessness busywork. I do believe KC doesn’t want him to appear like he is a regent for the ill king, but Peg could still use the vacuum to his advantage.
Unfortunately given the vacuum between Will’s ears he is too dumb and selfish to do anything strategic here.
@Smart&Messy, I agree. KC wouldn’t certainly want Will to look like he is taking over the job. But, Will has his own money, budget now. KC can’t control him, so this is what Will is choosing to do with his free will. That is, doing nothing, mostly attending things if there are celebrities there, avoiding talking about his wife’s current state. Bizarre.
I think his ego is too large and fragile to do events that he considers “lesser” than the ones that the side chick is doing. That’s the man who get when you allow the boy to do anything he wants with no consequences and give him what he wants with no effort on his part required.
I also would not want to be second to a chain-smoking, evil side piece and it’s not like he’s going to be passed over when his turn comes. The royals brought this on themselves.
“Peg could still use the vacuum to his advantage.” I think he’s incapable of that right now. He’s going through something major and couldn’t steal the work limelight even if he realized that doing so would be PR gold. He’s exited the f* around stage and is fully in the find out stage.
Josephine – re: chain smoking, have you seen that hilarious Australian news show excerpt? “Charles, she won’t come to the car!” Hilarious. https://twitter.com/KayRoss96/status/1765011260746145946
So, I waded into the Daily Fail comments yesterday (I know, it was really gross and I feel gross for doing it) and there are a ton of comments about “that picture is Pippa”, “the royals aren’t telling the truth”, “we pay for the royals so they need to share more info”. Clearly these types of comments must align with the DM’s opinion and isn’t a violation of their agreement with KP.
HOWEVER, even as I was reading comments, one about how lazy and work-shy William is disappeared. I also think they are deleting comments about how this is all William’s fault, William needs to step up, Charles covered for the Queen when he was Prince of Wales so why doesn’t William, William is unprepared…
Anyway, it looks like the DM is protecting William by letting the “Where’s Kate” story flourish. I think they are trying to move the storyline away from why William isn’t working and does he have Kate locked in a closet to “Kate has to show herself”.
@Pinkosaurus, interesting. A few people here also made comments about the fact that Kate and conspiracies about her absence are being used to protect Will and hide his absence. It is like she turned into his new spare.
Also, the DM is going to want to foster that anger about “we deserve to know what’s going on” because the DM desperately wants to write about what’s going on and I think they’re hoping if there is enough public outcry, they can write it and say to KP sorry not sorry, public interest.
@sevenblue Yes, that’s the impression I have, too, she’s the new spare.
Whatever happened to her (divorce announcement, DV, surgery, coma, recovery time, mental health issues, etc), she’s in a bad place with no way out, or at least no way to hold on to the lifestyle she thought she was getting. I’m not her biggest fan, but boy did she put all her faith in the wrong person.
Yes @ Sevenblue, that tiara still makes me laugh. It’s like when Napoleon crowned himself
… if Napoleon’s crown came from Michael’s.
Lainey Gossip also did a thorough piece on how amateurish KP have been handling “whatever is happening to Kate ?” BP have provided the template for them to copy because we know how much they like copying. LOL. However that would rely upon Will having the sense and discipline to keep calm and carry on and deal with enquiries about his ill wife like QC has done for KC.
Bottom line is poor communication strategy dictated by a stubborn and stupid Will who clearly believes “out of sight is out of mind” as regards his own wife!
Sorry meant to add link to lainey piece on Wheres Waldo Kate?
https://www.laineygossip.com/new-photos-princess-kate-reignite-conversation-about-her-health-had-been-starting-to-subside/77789
I agree with Kaiser. Plus, this also shows how much Harry and later Meghan were used by the Palace as distractions. The Palace no longer has their scapegoats to hide behind. I love this for the Royal Family.
Exactly this. It’s so clear that this is who they’ve always been – lazy, secretive and chaotic – but without Harry (and later, Harry and Meghan as a couple) as a scapegoat, the rota rats have absolutely nothing to talk about. Even though you know they ALL know exactly what is really going on and are DYING to talk. It’s a recipe for this exact situation and I wonder which of them will be the first to slip up and tell the truth. What have they got to lose at this point because any access they had has been completely stonewalled!
I’m no fan of Kate, but she is clearly the greatest asset the royal family has right now. If William wanted to divorce her, it seems like he should have been using this opportunity to show what kind of king/leader/global statesmen he’d be without the pressure to have Kate there with him.
Or if he wanted to go the other way and paper over this crap marriage, just to sort of preemptively write a new, not work-shy narrative for them both, be active, visible and occasionally cop to some distress or worrying about missing his beloved wife. Once Kate recovered most people would conveniently forget the past ten useless years…plus he could ditch her later and look like he had been a great husband.
All of what you said, yes. He could also cool the conspiracy theories by actually talking about her a bit more on engagements. Whenever he does those anyway. How she is doing better every day, the kids are always around her, she loves the flowers and cards she receives, etc.
It looks as if he is trying to erase her from the picture.
Exactly. It would take real minimum effort and work, and he would look so incredibly good in a PR sense. It would set him up for whatever future he wanted. He clearly didn’t inherit and of his father’s ability to scheme. Will better be drunk, because if this is his sober plan – dear god, so so dumb.
If he had any competent advisors he could still turn this to his favor. He could release a statement saying Keen has decided she is no longer up to the job and has asked for a divorce (even if that part is obviously a lie) and then say that he was so upset at losing the love of his life and the breakup of his family (also a lie) that he’s been struggling. But now he’s ready to lead and blah blah blah. Hell, he could even admit to using alcohol to cope but is getting help now etc.
We know this will never happen because he has no competent advisors and wouldn’t listen to them anyway. But he could easily spin this in his favor and the rota rats would go along with it as their job is to prop him – and not the ex-wife – up. Keen would be on her own and he could reinvent himself as single and ready to focus on his children and a new chapter as the PoW. But he’s as stupid as a box of nails, and not nearly as useful, so he’ll continue to obfuscate and stomp his feet and only show up to mingle with celebrities.
If he had any competent advisors that he actually listened to, this would be such an opportunity to set himself up for the future. It would be so f’ing easy. It’s annoying how incredibly dumb they are.
Kate is mediocre workshy not interested in being proactive is shallow and a mean girl.there does not necessarily need to be a star. They are all mediocre.
No arguments there, but she gets attention and sells papers. No one cares about any of the other left over royals.
Without a doubt, Princess Ann is the hardest working royal.
Princess Ann is the “hardest working”, and no one really cares. Kate can sell papers and get attention, and that’s all that seems to matter
I don’t even know what to believe anymore. Maybe there is truly nothing to see here, and she is just recovering from something that takes time. On the other hand, the fact that someone arranged proof-of-life photos of Kate with Carole and not Peg makes it look like they are in completely separate camps. As Kaiser says, Peg still doesn’t know how to correct course, he digs in his heels in the face of criticism.
And I don’t know what to think of the fawning piece the Fail published about Carole a few days ago. How she is totally hands-on with Kate and her kids, has always been. Unlike last time on her Bday, they didn’t list the amounts she scammed out of creditors, only mentioned how she sold her lovely little business to this fantastic entrepreneur who thinks highly of her. What happened? Did Peg or Cam grant her some positive press in exchange for rolling out Kate for a picture??
Interesting. Didn’t see that article but sounds like a complete change of tone
Could the positive article mean they have come to some sort of divorce terms so the media dogs were pulled off and they will give Carole positive coverage?
Maybe after the pic the DM took her phone calls again, lol.
I just laugh at all this. I made more plans for my maternity leave in terms of work being covered etc than these clowns do. This is their job – how do you just leave or not show up without a plan to cover you. It boggles my mind how bad they are at this.
This suggests that 1. you care a lot more about your ‘work’ than they do and 2. that your work matters!
The staff is a reflection of their boss – chaotic, secretive, incompetent, racist, lazy, and obsessed with social media to the point of buying hordes of bots.
Of course they’re floundering and adding to the uncertainty, because you know that Pegs is drunk and raging around the palace changing his mind every few minutes. You know he’s on an incandescent rampage blaming everyone else for his problems, from Pa Chuckles to his missing soon-to-be ex-wife to Harry.
Pegs brought all of this on himself and I hope he’s enjoying the spotlight he so desperately craved.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
If kate is the royal family’s greatest asset, they are in deep doo doo.
“William’s not going to like that all of these people are talking about how Kate is the monarchy’s greatest asset.”
—Pretty sure neither is Charles.
Maybe that’s why Cam did a runner. If she can’t be the “greatest asset” when she’s the one getting the most attention with work, why bother?
Possibly. Though, I can’t imagine she realistically demands it
All of this is really starting to look like the divorce negotiation theory is true. Regardless of what was going on with Kate, if she and Will were still a team under KP then the messaging around Kate wouldn’t have changed so drastically which would have kept this whole thing underwraps.
The fact that People ran this “radio silence” story instead of a planted “kate is doing well!” story tells me that KP got People in the ongoing negotations.
Even if Will was planning to divorce Kate, he can’t now. It will look like he is leaving his sick wife, like a lot of men do. For years, he was characterized as the family man, it will ruin his carefully crafted public persona.
Maybe he doesn’t care any more? Maybe that’s what’s behind a lot of this, linked to the apparent day drinking, last minute change of plans, etc. Is he blowing up his own life?
I think that’s what Kate and the firm believe, but I think Will disagrees and is hellbent on getting his way.
I don’t think it would be that hard – it’s SO easy to twist “leaving his sick wife when she needs him most,” into she’s changed, she’s just not the woman he thought she was. She’s not sick, she’s obsessed with plastic surgery and risked her life and leaving her children and country for a cosmetic procedure that was botched. She’s hiding due to vanity while Will is left to pick up the pieces. Did you see her abuser Uncle on reality tv? How tacky! And, she blamed it all on Meghan, but I heard she’s the real reason Will and Harry don’t talk! And what WAS the deal with her family’s shady business dealings?
No, they could roll out the royal smear machine very effectively if they wanted to. I just think the rest of the firm knows that, even though they COULD, they shouldn’t because then they’ll be left with Will alone which precisely nobody wants.
It would be a sham marriage if he stays with her. He would have mistresses or one mistress if he ends up not divorcing her
Yeah I too think that they are headed for a divorce. And I also think that the royal family sees how damaging that would be, and this is why there are so many clashes with Billy. I’m sure that’s why he didn’t go to the funeral.
Camila, and Anne and of course Charles, they are all well aware that Billy, as a public figure, has no chance to stand on his own, and even less now that his wife is so ill.
But he’s going through with it no matter what, I’m 100% sure of it. Remember when he was parading around in New York, pretending to be this somewhat hot single dad? He won’t let go of that fantasy, of conquering the US with his charm, and show his brother once again that he, Billy, is the better of the two. This is of course delusional but I’m sure it’s how it’s running in his head.
It will be really interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks, yet I can’t help but feel really sad about the children who are innocent yet find themselves in the middle of such a disaster, both personal and in terms of what the institution they were born into represents. And surrounded by adults who don’t believe in trauma informed therapy, or any therapy. I wish them the best, healthy adults outside of the family circle and love.
@ Sevenblue agreed and that is why Willy is acting like a headless chicken because all his plans for the future have been derailed by both his dad and wife becoming ill to foil his desire for 20 more years of la dolce vita on duchy cash sans Kate. Forget C and K and their serious operations and ongoing cancer treatment, Willy boy is reacting badly because of how their illness can impact on his selfish desires for the good life, being carried by everybody else’s hard work. He has thrown a tantrum for 4 long years over Harry leaving HIM and not staying to continue being his doormat, work horse and scapegoat. Can you imagine the rage from throne idle because he can’t have what he wants when he wants it? He can no longer divorce Kate this year and if they suddenly got elevated to K and Q then he can never divorce her and he will have to do more work as king. Life can be so unfair whaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!
William obviously seems unhealthy unhappy and unpleasant. So does Kate. And I know I’m being naive about how aristo-marriages work and the fact that this is the RF but I’m like if someone wants a divorce let them get a divorce. If that’s what’s actually going on behind the scenes. I get that Charles and the firm would want Kate to stick around but at the end of the day, if someone wants a divorce then get one. William may crumble by himself but let the chips fall.
One theory on here that someone floated right when this all started is that William is still planning to divorce her and that’s why her condition is being kept under wraps – she is sick, but KP can’t let the public know how sick she is or else william really will look cold for divorcing her. And then there’s a power struggle between the Midds and KP going on as well because of the divorce negotiations.
Those two things – trying to hide how sick she is and the power struggle – could explain a lot of the weirdness over the past few months.
I dont know – but I do agree with @Sunday as that has always been my thought process – when William decides to divorce, the press against Kate will turn in a hurry.
“She is in so many ways the most like the late Queen.”
Lol.
Notice that they never give examples because it would be so easily proven false…
Is that a compliment? The way I can see her being like QE is that she is willing to be pretty much a blank slate and let people make her into what they want instead of expressing/having her own opinions.
The queen was never bone idle like Kate.
@Tessa No, she got out and did the “job” and actually had outside interests and hobbies to keep her going and actually managed to convey fellow-feeling with people.
The Queen did more engagements in her 90’s
The queen had a miserable marriage but worked constantly and ran a steady ship. Kate is fundamentally unstable and doesn’t work.
Yes she did – QE2 knew what came with the crown (responsibility) and that this was the family business. Her grandparents knew they were damn lucky to have their crown and heads intact when they saw so many family members lose their monarchies. So much of what was instilled in her could never be instilled in Kate or William. And then there is QE2’s personality having grown up during the war and lived through that. hell, Chuck can’t fill her shoes and Wills can’t fill Charles’. A sad state of affairs – no pun intended.
Wills has worked 4 days in 2024. Not even four full days. He is horrible at this. His team is horrible at this. Watching them bungle this is something to behold. Is this your king Britain??
Good for People to join the slightly critical crowd after all those sycophantic stories we got all these years.
But…
“her recent sighting during a car *ride* with her mother”
The car definitely not moving was the biggest proof of the Meddlingtons arranging and setting up that amateur pap shot. The spokes on the rims were clearly visible, as were the tread patterns. Plus that “no smoking” sign. And that’s not even me starting to wander off into the realm of conspiracy theories.
That said, can they all please stop with all those fake privacy concerns, the Windsor-Wailses are all overpaid and underworld civil servants, and even their luxe suites in private hospitals and treatments by highly specialised docs are funded by those same taxpayers who have to wait months to be seen by GPs, and then again many more months for NHS procedures.
This is as we say at work, a complete shitshow. And when it just doesn’t get better but gets worse (optic wise) for the royals, there is something there they aren’t saying or want to say. The vagueness and ambiguity and leaving so much unsaid so people can read between the lines was a major mistake PR wise. I truly think Kate had enough, something went down and she isn’t playing the game right now and THAT is what has rocked Will so hard. She, as many had said, would and did ANYTHING for him and that crown that came attached to him and something big happened to the point she is no longer playing nor is Ma Middleton. Otherwise, that photo would have been Wills and Kate and not Ma and Kate.
It’s my hope that Kate is in a residual program for her eating disorder and that, while she’s there, who ever is in charge of her care is genuinely caring for her as a human being, not as a character in the royal soap opera.
It would explain a lot, including this radio silence, William’s guilty behavior, the absence of their kids or messages thanking people for the public’s concern. The family is embarrassed, well, Will and Kate are at least.
Is she their biggest asset? Does she have fans who truly care about her and not the monarchy/white supremacy? By now there should have been a great outpouring of concern over her well-being given the monarchy’s history with married-in women. Her fans should have a “free Kate” movement going instead of worrying about privacy for someone who hasn’t been given her OWN voice to ask for it.
No, there are only paid robotic bots and deranged people who will elevate Kate for the sake of sticking it to the Sussexes but not support ‘Catherine’ as a living breathing person in her own right. Even their whiny, sanctimonious complaints under every article insisting that she is Catherine/POW and ‘Stop calling her Kate Middleton!’ is a form of erasure of Kate as a person on behalf of William. This eco system serves William and they can’t step out of line on her behalf, only insist that Catherine has dictated her own terms of returning to the public as William continues his duties and the rest of us are godless meanies in the thrall of Harry and Meghan when this all has clearly jumped the fence into the mainstream.
The pro Sussex SM accounts kept the irregularities and hypocrisies of Kate’s disappearance front and centre because they care that Meghan receives vindication for the treatment she and her children were shown at the hands of the BM under the firm’s willing guidance. Kate doesn’t have and ride or die fans like that.
We chuckle over her buttons, wiglets and Kate’s limitations, I very much dislike her laziness and propensity for flashing/being inappropriate when she should behave, we all know she made Meghan’s life a misery but it also means that WE SEE KATE and can also see and understand the ways the BM and the palaces have controlled and manipulated information about the married ins. Sussex Squad gets to enjoy watching the palaces squirm now that the shoe is on the other foot, the general public gets a good laugh over BBL but we CBers know that Kate’s behaviour was increasingly erratic before she went missing and have seen Diana, Meghan, and even Princess Charlene as cautionary examples as we watch this train wreck.
She may not be an asset as we understand it, but she’s only person in this family that generates some interest. The rest is so dull nobody cares.
Kate is no m v p and nothing like the queen. She has bad work ethic and has.disappeared for.weeks going on vacations.
That People Mag cover really rubs me the wrong way. Why the heck is Harry on there? What the heck does he have to do with their mess? And they have the problem child in the background, as if he has nothing to do with this. Trash!
They are probably afraid no one will buy a copy without a Sussex link. Plus Middleton PR will always be how close Harry and Kate were until “Meghan”. Harry’s words to the contrary in Spare not withstanding.
Lol, Kate’s disappearance has even made ARTnews. In an article about moving a piece of Banksy street art, they quote a tweet – not a single Banksy since Kate Middleton disappeared, coincidence?
😂😂😂
the fact that PEOPLE mag is, even in this relatively soft way, criticizing KP and Kate is very significant IMO. Calling out KP for the radio silence, but still cramming in the talking points about Kate being the future of the monarchy (so it seems the Middletons have found their PR footing again…..)…….
all is not well in the House of Windsor as we’ve been saying for some time now, but watching it play out so publicly and in such a disastrous way is fascinating.
@Lupa thank you! I’m no tarot expert but I did pull the tower for William recently- his life is a disaster.
I am still convinced that there will never be a divorce. They may live different lives but will stick it out for the crown. I think part of the reason why Kate was hellbent on getting rid of Maghan was, with a capable woman in the family, she was no longer needed. Maghan is beautiful, smart and has a proven record of success and she was a treat to Kate’s and her families existence, way of live.
It would have been so much easier to get a divorce prior to Sussexit. The divorce option was off the table after H&M left.
This dysfunction has always been there and unfortunately I don’t see the pro- right wing papers turning against W or K. As long as the establishment is on their side, they will be protected.
The only way he could be divorced from a sick wife is if she divorced him, saying that William deserves a healthy wife and queen . That is, if she is in sound mind to legally do so.
KP haven’t explicitly stated that she’s sick or unwell, just that she’s had an abdominal procedure and needs rest. Clearly she’s well enough to get in a car and do a pap run with her mother. So we know she’s in no physical danger (e.g. comatose or sectioned). That’s not to say she hasn’t been in either of those situations beforehand…
This could be a ploy, as stated upthread, by KP to go ahead with a divorce rollout. If they don’t announce she’s ill, then William isn’t divorcing a sick woman.
I Saïd it when she was riding high on her anti Meghan delusions, but again: she is going to blamed for the break between the brothers. She has already been outed as the royal racist and the “recollections may vary” stab.
She will be painted as the racist who came between Diana’s boys the minute William is done or wants the excuse for distance.
The same power she weaponized against MM is going to come back for her. Lesson: Never let yourself be used to do someone else’s dirty work.
I honestly wonder if they can still run with this while the public still has her surgery first and foremost in their minds. Before this, I was 100% on board with assuming William was going to throw her under the bus with this. But he would seem like the … kind of person he actually is … if he pawned it off on her too fast.
I pretty much despise Kate, as much as one can despise a person they’ve never actually met, but I still fully agree with the sentiment that she’s the royal family’s MVP right now. William has about as much charm and charisma as a chia pet, Charles and Camilla are boring as all hell, most people don’t even know that Edward exists, so that leaves Kate. She has about as much depth as a puddle of water, but at least we can look at the clothes and hair. It’s not like that family ever had a handsome, charismatic prince and a gorgeous, equally charming wife.. oh wait. I vaguely recall such a couple, but I’m pretty sure they were chased out of the country with pitchforks.
Yes, I’ve been saying the same thing. She’s like a colorful shirt on a clothesline of old gray laundry. The hair, the jazz hands, the gawping, the outfits, the jewelry – they all give an impression of energy.
I said this the other day but where are the stories about William being Kate’s rock? That he’s devoted to her care? That he’s doting on her as she recovers? It’s so odd to me that they’re not using that as one of their talking points. I am not one of those people who believe they’ll divorce. She let herself get treated like crap for years to get that ring-she’s not giving it up now as she is the Princess of Wales, and they have an image as a Happy Normal Family. I do think whatever her illness is has totally rocked his world, and he’s freaking out even more than usual. Someone the other day pointed out that he’s always been a loafer, just now it’s a bigger arena. He can’t hide his laziness.