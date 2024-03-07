“Anne Hathaway & her bangs are the stars of ‘The Idea of You’ trailer” links

The trailer for The Idea of You, a sort of fan-fic-esque story about a Harry Styles-type rock star falling for a 40-something mom, played by a bangs-trauma’d Anne Hathaway. I’m into this but yes, this looks so cheeseball. [LaineyGossip]
Gisele Bundchen breaks down in tears with Robin Roberts. [Socialite Life]
North Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial nominee is a whackjob. [Jezebel]
Kylie Minogue killed it at the BRIT Awards. [OMG Blog]
Paula Abdul has receipts! [JustJared]
Why do all action movies look the same? [Pajiba]
Four years ago, the pandemic era began. [Buzzfeed]
Exclusive interview with Dominque Columbus. [Hollywood Life]
Guess who is saying hi? [Seriously OMG]
Such bad styling for Millie Bobby Brown. [RCFA]
Ann looks like Paula Abdul in that picture.
I sound like my mom but GEEZ ANNE GET YOUR HAIR OUR OF YOUR EYES.
I am old. 😀
Anne is a fav of mine but I read that book and it was dreadful.
Based on just the description, I know it will be bad. But I’ll probably pick it up for a light beach read. Not everything I read has to be a literary masterpiece–I like some light cheesiness too.,
Fifty Shades of Grey bad?
I did not read Fifty Shades so I cannot compare. This book, IMO, just wasn’t very good. Definitely a beach read.
Is this movie supposed to be a riff on Harry Styles and Olivia whatshername?
Most of the Republicans are nut jobs. Vote blue.
This 💯
Those Nigel Lythgoe texts are disgusting. Ugh, what a creepy, gross perv.
The messages are so gross, poor Paula.
The Gisele link is annoying. The woman has been remarkably strong and composed since her divorce from Brady and she shows one tiny crack in the veneer and now the media is all “the divorce is still causing her significant distress”. *eyeroll*
They were together for 13 years. She has remained classy, collected, and coolheaded since they made the decision to divorce–she’s allowed to have one moment of emotion without being painted as a broken-hearted divorcee who isn’t over her ex FFS.
I agree 100%! Divorce, especially with young children is very, very hard. I can’t imagine doing that in the public eye, I have been very impressed with her.
Speaking of Nigel and Paula, the woman who accused Christian Horner of harassment which was proven in the leaked texts, has been fired from Red Bull for “giving false information”. I hope Paula takes this dude for everything he owns!!!!!
Callie, HAS she been fired? I had read that she was suspended with pay, and in the comments section someone said that this was because she didn’t do anything wrong and they couldn’t fire her. Then a few hours later it said that Horner was exonerated and she had been untrustworthy. There was that email dump, which may/ not have been actual evidence (not that I can find any of the emails), which may be why she’s untrustworthy? Whoever she is. And reportedly Geri wanted her fired (which emotionally makes sense, but legally doesn’t). I’m so curious as to what happened, and for some reason, the Red Bull is able to say the investigation was totally aboveboard, yet given Horner has so much power and Red Bull benefits more from keeping him than her seems so shady.
Bangs to distract from new work done on the face. Too obvious.