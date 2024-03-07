“Anne Hathaway & her bangs are the stars of ‘The Idea of You’ trailer” links

The trailer for The Idea of You, a sort of fan-fic-esque story about a Harry Styles-type rock star falling for a 40-something mom, played by a bangs-trauma’d Anne Hathaway. I’m into this but yes, this looks so cheeseball. [LaineyGossip]

Gisele Bundchen breaks down in tears with Robin Roberts. [Socialite Life]

North Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial nominee is a whackjob. [Jezebel]

Kylie Minogue killed it at the BRIT Awards. [OMG Blog]

Paula Abdul has receipts! [JustJared]

Why do all action movies look the same? [Pajiba]

Four years ago, the pandemic era began. [Buzzfeed]

Exclusive interview with Dominque Columbus. [Hollywood Life]

Guess who is saying hi? [Seriously OMG]

Such bad styling for Millie Bobby Brown. [RCFA]