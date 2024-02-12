Prince Harry will likely attend a UK service for Invictus’s tenth anniversary

During last year’s Dusseldorf Invictus Games, the Windsors and their media handlers pouted, cried, lied, screamed and tried to pretend that Prince William and Kate’s sad events were in direct competition to the global headlines the Sussexes were getting. The Windsors also refused to acknowledge Invictus entirely, and they blanked the entire British Invictus team. No tweets of support, no well-wishes from the king, nothing. There were even a few pieces about how the British Invictus team thought the Windsors were being petty and mean-spirited (true story). The whole thing became even funnier when NATO Joint Force Commander General Guglielmo Miglietta turned up in Dusseldorf and he brought a NATO delegation of 1100 personnel, military family members and students. The Sussexes did a photo-op with General Miglietta and the NATO group, and you can guess who was incandescent with rage about all of that.

Interestingly enough, the UK’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer did turn up in Germany halfway through the games. He even sat with Harry and Meghan for the volleyball final, and Mercer and Harry were seen deep in conversation several times. Mercer also went on the record about how Invictus is “genuinely life changing” and “You can’t underestimate or underplay the huge impact [Harry has] had on veterans’ care in the UK over many years. As a veteran myself, I’m incredibly grateful, but I know that the nation is incredibly grateful for everything he’s done so far.” Mercer didn’t even play both sides for the domestic audience – he said Harry is doing amazing work and Invictus is wonderful. I bring up Johnny Mercer because I think he’s largely behind a new effort to bring the 2027 Invictus Games to Britain. Oh, and Harry will attend an Invictus event in London in May.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to Britain in May for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. The milestone has prompted an effort by the government to bring Prince Harry’s sporting competition for wounded servicemen and women back to Britain. A multimillion-pound government bid, backed by private finance, has been made to host the event in Birmingham in 2027. The team at the Cabinet Office who are behind the plan hope to finance a four-year programme, which would improve rehabilitation prospects and sporting opportunities for veterans and civilians. The scheme has won the support of the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion. Leading the bid is Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans’ affairs, who was flown to Birmingham for treatment after being medically evacuated from Afghanistan. He said: “It feels like the right time and the right place. The biggest power of recovery has always been in sport, has always been in Invictus and the Duke of Sussex led the way when he set these Games up ten years ago. It feels like a natural rounding of the circle to come back to the UK and we’re going to do everything we can to win the bid.” Mercer will host a symposium at the NEC in Birmingham on March 21 to discuss the plan with potential donors. Among those speaking at the event will be JJ Chalmers, the television presenter and Invictus Games medallist who was injured in a bomb blast while serving with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan in 2011. Harry, who this week made a 25-hour trip to Britain to see his father after the King’s cancer diagnosis, is expected to announce the winning city for the 2027 Games later this year. A source close to the project said: “Harry has indicated that he is comfortable coming back for a British-based Invictus Games and we understand that the Games have always had the support of the rest of the royal family.” Others hope that Britain hosting the Games could help to soothe tensions between the duke and his family. A supporter of Birmingham’s bid said: “I and many others very much hope that this could provide a timeline for a way in which the duke and the rest of the royal family might find a way to come together in support of a worthwhile cause.” If Birmingham beats its US rival bidder of Washington, it will bring Harry and Meghan back to the UK together for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022.

So it’s between Birmingham and Washington? Didn’t New Zealand plan to make a bid as well? In any case, I absolutely hope that Harry rejects any and all efforts to bring Invictus back to the UK. This is so obviously a trap – the press, the government and the royals are all salivating at the idea of three years of “what will happen when the Sussexes come in 2027” storylines. Harry would be giving them too much lead time to plan out how they could hurt Meghan and everyone else. It’s fascinating though, to watch as the British government openly longs for the Sussex sparkle. Remember how all of those royal reporters and photographers ran to Dusseldorf to cover them? Yeah. As for the Invictus service in May… it would be funny if Meghan skips it. God, the tantrums, I can hear them now.

PS… I was trying to do the math on the games, traditionally the games are 14-16 months apart – wouldn’t the next games, after Vancouver (Feb. 2025), be held in the late summer of 2026?