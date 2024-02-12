Prince Harry will likely attend a UK service for Invictus’s tenth anniversary

During last year’s Dusseldorf Invictus Games, the Windsors and their media handlers pouted, cried, lied, screamed and tried to pretend that Prince William and Kate’s sad events were in direct competition to the global headlines the Sussexes were getting. The Windsors also refused to acknowledge Invictus entirely, and they blanked the entire British Invictus team. No tweets of support, no well-wishes from the king, nothing. There were even a few pieces about how the British Invictus team thought the Windsors were being petty and mean-spirited (true story). The whole thing became even funnier when NATO Joint Force Commander General Guglielmo Miglietta turned up in Dusseldorf and he brought a NATO delegation of 1100 personnel, military family members and students. The Sussexes did a photo-op with General Miglietta and the NATO group, and you can guess who was incandescent with rage about all of that.
Interestingly enough, the UK’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer did turn up in Germany halfway through the games. He even sat with Harry and Meghan for the volleyball final, and Mercer and Harry were seen deep in conversation several times. Mercer also went on the record about how Invictus is “genuinely life changing” and “You can’t underestimate or underplay the huge impact [Harry has] had on veterans’ care in the UK over many years. As a veteran myself, I’m incredibly grateful, but I know that the nation is incredibly grateful for everything he’s done so far.” Mercer didn’t even play both sides for the domestic audience – he said Harry is doing amazing work and Invictus is wonderful. I bring up Johnny Mercer because I think he’s largely behind a new effort to bring the 2027 Invictus Games to Britain. Oh, and Harry will attend an Invictus event in London in May.
The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to Britain in May for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. The milestone has prompted an effort by the government to bring Prince Harry’s sporting competition for wounded servicemen and women back to Britain. A multimillion-pound government bid, backed by private finance, has been made to host the event in Birmingham in 2027.
The team at the Cabinet Office who are behind the plan hope to finance a four-year programme, which would improve rehabilitation prospects and sporting opportunities for veterans and civilians. The scheme has won the support of the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion. Leading the bid is Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans’ affairs, who was flown to Birmingham for treatment after being medically evacuated from Afghanistan.
He said: “It feels like the right time and the right place. The biggest power of recovery has always been in sport, has always been in Invictus and the Duke of Sussex led the way when he set these Games up ten years ago. It feels like a natural rounding of the circle to come back to the UK and we’re going to do everything we can to win the bid.”
Mercer will host a symposium at the NEC in Birmingham on March 21 to discuss the plan with potential donors. Among those speaking at the event will be JJ Chalmers, the television presenter and Invictus Games medallist who was injured in a bomb blast while serving with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan in 2011.
Harry, who this week made a 25-hour trip to Britain to see his father after the King’s cancer diagnosis, is expected to announce the winning city for the 2027 Games later this year.
A source close to the project said: “Harry has indicated that he is comfortable coming back for a British-based Invictus Games and we understand that the Games have always had the support of the rest of the royal family.”
Others hope that Britain hosting the Games could help to soothe tensions between the duke and his family. A supporter of Birmingham’s bid said: “I and many others very much hope that this could provide a timeline for a way in which the duke and the rest of the royal family might find a way to come together in support of a worthwhile cause.”
If Birmingham beats its US rival bidder of Washington, it will bring Harry and Meghan back to the UK together for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022.
[From The Times]
So it’s between Birmingham and Washington? Didn’t New Zealand plan to make a bid as well? In any case, I absolutely hope that Harry rejects any and all efforts to bring Invictus back to the UK. This is so obviously a trap – the press, the government and the royals are all salivating at the idea of three years of “what will happen when the Sussexes come in 2027” storylines. Harry would be giving them too much lead time to plan out how they could hurt Meghan and everyone else. It’s fascinating though, to watch as the British government openly longs for the Sussex sparkle. Remember how all of those royal reporters and photographers ran to Dusseldorf to cover them? Yeah. As for the Invictus service in May… it would be funny if Meghan skips it. God, the tantrums, I can hear them now.
PS… I was trying to do the math on the games, traditionally the games are 14-16 months apart – wouldn’t the next games, after Vancouver (Feb. 2025), be held in the late summer of 2026?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Empfang der Stadt Duesseldorf im Vorfeld der Invictus Games im Rathaus Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex im Portrait bei der Ankunft im Fraktionsinnenhof des Rathauses in Duesseldorf und Fans im Hintergrund zum Empfang der Gastgeberstadt Duesseldorf zu Beginn der Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 09.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Reception of the city of Duesseldorf in the run-up to the Invictus Games at the city hall Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in portrait upon arrival in the caucus courtyard of the city hall in Duesseldorf and fans in the background for the reception of the host city Duesseldorf at the beginning of the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 09 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 804083047, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex, bei seinem Besuch anlässlich der Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 vor dem Rathaus Düsseldorf. Düsseldorf, 09.09.2023 NRW Deutschland *** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during his visit on the occasion of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in front of the city hall Düsseldorf Düsseldorf, 09 09 2023 NRW Germany Copyright: xChristophxHardtx,Image: 804311448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Christoph Hardt / Avalon
-
-
Herzogin Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, und Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex, bei ihrem Besuch der Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in der Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf. Düsseldorf, 15.09.2023 NRW Deutschland *** Duchess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during their visit to the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf Düsseldorf, 15 09 2023 NRW Germany. Copyright: xChristophxHardtx,Image: 805739495, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Christoph Hardt / Avalon
-
-
Herzogin Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, und Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex, bei ihrem Besuch der Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in der Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf. Düsseldorf, 15.09.2023 NRW Deutschland *** Duchess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during their visit to the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf Düsseldorf, 15 09 2023 NRW Germany. Copyright: xChristophxHardtx,Image: 805739544, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Christoph Hardt / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the sitting volleyball final at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Johnny Mercer
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex share a beer during day 6 of the Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I think it is a trap too. Invictus was held in London I believe in 2014? I hope they don’t take the bait and I hope it goes to some place else. Can you just imagine the crap that would go on. For Harry and Meg’s safety it should be held elsewhere.
That and the royal family would find many ways to make it all about themselves and pretend they have anything to do with IG.
I was thinking this wouldn’t be supported by the royals? They would be in a tough spot – either show up and support it as it’s in their backyard and be seen as supporting Harry, or ignore it and look like total a-holes.
I just love the way the three of them in the picture are all happy to drink from the same mug. Shows how natural they are and reminds me of how Kate recoiled in horror when Meghan wanted to use her lip gloss.
If the bait is truly a four-year program for veterans, Harry may have a hard time turning it down.
Weren’t there other countries interested in hosting the 2027 games? I thought South Korea and Italy were also interested. Sounds like the BM wants to create a narrative where Harry chooses a U.S. location over England so they can rant and create drama.
I hope South Korea gets the bid, the trolling that would come from the BM vs kpop stans would be ridiculous
I hope South Korea also gets the bid but because in the Netflix documentary the SK vets were so moved because in their country they felt like they had to hide and the games gave them a sense of pride and purpose. it would do wonders to help a country change perceptions of the disabled. I feel like having them there would give the biggest impact not just on the vets but the nation.
@ECSMom – that is a much better reason, I really hope they go with South Korea especially with their military service there being mandatory
I don’t know if I’m just not reading clearly enough but why is there a church service to celebrate the tenth anniversary? And why would Harry need to return for that? This reads like wishful thinking on someone’s part.
And please, for the love of Sussex safety, do not hold the next Invictus Games in the UK. I sincerely believe neither Meghan or Harry would be safe there. They also just do not deserve it after completely blanking the veterans during the Dusseldorf games. The article says the royal family support Invictus? Lies. Not one of them expressed any support for the UK competitors!
This sounds like a warning shot to the left overs. The govt might have a different agenda than the BRF and BM.
I hope the 2026/2027 Invictus is held someplace other than the UK. Whenever the RF and its mouthpieces have had the choice of civility or hostility, they have ALWAYS chosen hostility when it comes to H&M. I shudder to think of the attacks and untenable choices they will use against H&M if the UK is selected to host the Invictus.
I also think it’s a trap. Firstly, they are hoping that as Harry and Meghan run a TIGHT ship, if Invictus goes to the UK then there will be leaks about which hotel they are staying in, what they ate, whether the children are there, which solo events Meghan will be doing, etc. And then they will hound them to bits with their nasty hateful takes on every single thing. Remember that this was what pissed them off about the last two games? They had ZERO idea of where they stayed and where they had dinner and lunch etc., so the narratives they attempted to foist upon the public did not stick.
Secondly, those countries provided top-notch security for them. Can we really see the UK doing the same? And could they be trusted NOT to leak any security arrangements to the UK media?
Thirdly, there are people in the UK who, as recently as last autumn, attempted to smear the games with a series of negative headlines. I am convinced that one of the main reasons for wanting/plotting to bring the IG to the UK would be to seriously sabotage it then claim that it’s because H is unsuitable to be the face of it.
Fourthly: the absolute NERVE of these people! After ignoring their own veterans who were representing the country and attempting to co-opt them in the smear campaign, they now want to use the games to bring publicity to salt island?
And finally: Have they found a host country for the next Commonwealth games yet? Surely THAT would be a bigger priority for the UK. This plan did not come from Mercer. Someone, somewhere, with deep pockets, has decided that the only way to get inside information on H + M is to bring the IG to the UK. With people in the UK having insight into the planning and arrangements the stage would be set for sabotage and harassment of anyone associated with the games for at least two years. I hope the shortlist does not just have two countries on it. And I agree with Kaiser – the games should be kept well away.
Oh – and why do they need to have a *church* service for the 10th anniversary? And why does it need to be held in the UK? They’re going to keep coming up with reason after reason to try to drag Harry back to the UK aren’t they? And then write screeching headlines about H snubbing IG and veterans if he does not turn up.
Definitely a trap. Esp after alternating between ignoring IG and bashing it and everyone surrounding it for the past several years. They are desperate to get the Sussexes and esp Meghan back on UK soil for a longer period of time. Harry’s microwave appearances have traumatized them and their bs narratives.
Now, all of a sudden, they want to host the games. But if they are seriously bidding for it, they’d better get and keep the hateful and ignorant BM in check. Publicizing wet dreams of obliterating and dismembering the founder of the IG and his wife by the RRs is terrible PR, hate speech, terrorist level threats and raises serious security issues for everyone who attends. Esp bc most countries send various delegations and high ranking military officials to these events. They’re also going to have to deal with the LED prince who won’t be able to restrain himself or control his jealousy of his more accomplished brother. Hopefully other countries are also bidding and that info becomes public soon bc this UK vs US narrative they’re trying to set up is troubling.
Can you imagine the gleeful stories about how the Meghan and Harry cannot stay in royal housing and the rehashing of all the awful things they’ve been subjected to? Painting the Sussexes as the perpetrators of their own victim hood. Never realizing how the awful treatment of this lovely family makes the BM look like the narcissistic a$$holes they are.
Harry’s visits to the uk have been very short. He has said he does not feel safe there. Going to a one day anniversary event is not the same as a weeks long event. Until the security case with RAVEC is concluded, this bid is wishful thinking. Add to that, the fact that the uk tabloids would set a nasty tone to the games, even if Harry had proper security, I just can’t see it happening. The participants don’t want to be in a country where the papers are writing negative stories about the games. It’s actually a mental health issue for all involved.
And even if they did choose the UK (they won’t) Meghan would not go. And Harry might not stay the full week. This makes no sense at all. They just know that there’s going to be worldwide attention this week on the IG kick off and want to tie themselves to it. The only times that I’ve seen the King and other royals mentioned here in Canada in the last few years are the a) Queens death/funeral b) Coronation and c) the recent illnesses. They are complete non-entities here and we are a Commonwealth country.
This is just wishful thinking on the UK’s part and trying to tie Harry and Meghan back to that country. IG will not pick the UK. It isn’t safe for them and there is no upside for the Foundation. The press would not be able to stop themselves from smearing the Sussexes and completely distracting from the Games.
I also hope UK doesn’t get the bid. It’d be a nightmare from a security and PR standpoint. My “vote” is for South Korea. Haven’t they hosted the Olympics? They should have the infrastructure needed already. No need to go back to the UK when new countries are placing bids.
The next invictus games would be in 2027 as it’s now being held every 2 years. As for the UK bid, the Tories are probably going to be booted out by the end of this year. Is the Starmer Government going to support this venture given that Labour pledges not to spend money on anything? Plus this bid is probably a ploy by the press and Tories to try to get Harry back in the UK for more than 24 hours.
What I would like to know. Is if anything Harry & Charles talked about last week would impact any decision IG has. Like If Charles is trying to dump William somehow. Would Harry again try to use the games to cover for them.
Also, one objective of IG is to have games on all continents. Harry said so in some interview so South Korea would be a great choice
The delulu Derangers are already gleefully champing at the bit just thinking how close they could get to H&M.
We were in Düsseldorf for a few days last year, and it seemed so relaxed, with people happily sharing successes while consoling those who did not win. (they are not using ‘lose’ because for the participants it’s considered a win to be well enough to be chosen to go)
We did notice security around H&M, in some situations more tightly than in others, but I can’t imagine what kind of nightmare it would be to have to deal with the rabid anti-Sussexers and the evil, toxic British media – and Bulliam the Incandescent and his “friends” spilling to the likes of Tom Sykes, or the Moron and others like him openly inciting hatred and threatening the lives not only of H&M, but indirectly of anyone there.
Until they get proper security and the press prove they can behave the UK doesn’t deserve the 2027 bid. Why not give the bid to his new home country.
The BM is saying that Harry is not opposed to appearing for a church service. i assume its to celebrate their own veterans. Are they inviting the whole Invictus family? The church service is very British- they are trying to reclaim Invictus. Especially if Charles attends- and Harry has to give precedence to the king. Their bid for the next games is a bit of Johnny come lately. I think Korea and Italy made their intentions known right after the Invictus Games. I join everyone who is opposed to a UK Invictus. The BM and Windsors would make a complete circus and take focus away from the competitors and purpose of the Games. The current Windsors contaminate everything they touch. They are bad karma. After ignoring their own veterans and the last two Games, they have their nerve. The BM and the Windsors are two big reasons why Invictus should not be held in the UK. I think one of the big factors in Canada’s favour was because of the inclusion of winter sports and Vancouver Whistler is already set up for it. After two Games in Europe, and a return to North America in 2025, Invictus should burnish it’s international credentials by going to another continent. Invictus is not British- it’s international. If Covid had not happened and the UK had supported its veterans, having the Games in the UK for its tenth anniversary would have been great! The petty and childish behaviour on the part of the royal family and the government is really hard to believe.
I don’t think Harry and the foundation will let personal issues get in the way of what’s best for the Games. If choosing the UK will produce a better Games, they’ll do that. But, if they want the mission to go more global, I think they should choose a venue not in Europe or North America. There are other parts of the world that also need focus on veterans’ and disability issues.
I don’t see this happening because the RF would have to go on the record multiple times praising Harry and IG without any wink wink insults peppered in. And they simply can’t do that with their relationship with the tabloids. “A source said the King is very proud of Harry” with multiple “palace sources” bashing Harry at the same time is not going to work at all and they know this. IG has ceremonies with public remarks and KC and other Royals would have to actually speak in public instead of hiding behind their bs sources. If its a trap for anyone it is the Royal Family in my view. Any petulance, any disrespect, allowing the tabloids to attack Harry or Meghan and remaining silent as their usual MO during IG would be a huge international incident and show that the Royal Family is not “fit for purpose” to represent the UK and British people.
Until you do right by Harry and Meghan nothing you touch will go right. With the King suffering from cancer and William and his wife suffering from who knows. They are hard pressed to have a feel good story coming out or the UK.
My prediction: Harry will go to the UK in May to attend the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. He will bring with him Meghan and the children to meet their grandfather, King Charles. I know people will now cry over my prediction, but both Meghan and Harry have said that they will raise their children to know their royal heritage, and Harry said in the Oprah interview the reconciliation with his father is one of his priorities. At some point, he wants his children to meet their grandfather.
IDK, I’m wondering if there are power players in the UK gov’t who are sick and tired of the rf and rr games. This might be someone letting the rf know they made a huge mistake driving Harry and Meghan out of the country and delivering nothing but flop tours. I do not think this is an olive branch or any nonsense about Harry returning as a working royal. Just the gov’t making an end run around the rf to recapture a little of the Sussex superstar magic.
The Tories are dependent on the tabloids. It is the tabloids’ desire to bring them to UK, so they can make some money on the photos and the made up stories they are gonna write. I am guessing, there will be hundreds of articles about RF will or won’t attend the ceremony and how H&M got snubbed.