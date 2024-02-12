Travis Kelce & Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid downplayed that shouty Super Bowl moment

There was a moment, in the second quarter of last night’s Super Bowl, where Travis Kelce screamed at and bumped the Kansas City Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid. It happened right after a Chiefs fumble, and Travis looked mad/upset:
Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024
There’s a lot of bad faith analysis of this moment, with right-wingers performatively crying about how Travis is “violent” and how the whole incident is Not What Football Is About. While I think it was an emotional moment from Travis, it did not appear that he consciously struck Reid, it was more like he half-accidentally bumped him. Both Reid and Kelce did cleanup on the incident after the Chiefs won, with both men saying that they’re fine and they’re coming back to the Chiefs next season and it’s all good:
The partnership between Andy Reid and Travis Kelce will continue for a 12th season, with both saying after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII that they would return for another season rather than retire.
Their relationship went through another rough patch in the second quarter. After Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble, Kelce bumped Reid and screamed in his face on the sideline before being led away by running back Jerick McKinnon. This wasn’t the first confrontation between the two and probably won’t be the last, given their plans to return to the Chiefs next season. This one was quite vivid, with Reid almost getting knocked off his feet. He said afterward he appreciated the veteran tight end’s passion.
“He caught me off balance,” Reid said, indicating the contact was worse than it looked. “I wasn’t watching. He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So, that’s really what it was. I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate him. The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. It’s not a selfish thing. That’s not what it is. I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”
Kelce said his emotions got the better of him.
“I didn’t care about my catches,” he said. “I just wanted to … I wanted the score to be different. Coach has asked us to speak our minds and I just wanted to let him know how much passion I had for this team. He’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life. And he’s helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him.”
The Chiefs polished their legacy by outlasting the 49ers. They are the fourth franchise to win three Super Bowl games in five seasons and the first to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 20 years.
“I know this is one of the greatest teams of all time, to go back-to-back,” Kelce said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’ve been able to go through three times now and it gets sweeter and sweeter every time. You can call us a dynasty. You can call us whatever you want. I know what we’ve got is something more special than really what you’ve seen in the NFL.”
Yeah, I think it’s fine. Is there something to legitimately critique in good faith? For sure – it did look bad, especially with Travis being dragged away by Jerick McKinnon. But if both men say they’re fine and that it was mostly a passionate misunderstanding, I believe them. It definitely became one of the most meme’d moments, alongside Jason Kelce meeting Ice Spice.
HOLD ON HOLD ON HOLD ON…HER SISTER WAS A WITCH RIGHT? AND WHAT WAS HER SISTER? A PRINCESS, THE WICKED WITCH OF THE EAST BRO. YOU'RE GONNA LOOK AT ME AND YOU'RE GONNA TELL ME THAT I'M WRONG? AM I WRONG? SHE WORE A CROWN AND SHE CAME DOWN IN A BUBBLE pic.twitter.com/WZjyFWIAgH
— John Foley (@2008Philz) February 12, 2024
The Mocking of Christ, by Carl Heinrich Bloch, 1880, 📸 via @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/Pelq6S4RzU
— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) February 12, 2024
Andy Reid says Travis Kelce caught him off balance with his shove, told Reid to put him in and he’d score.
Travis credited Andy not only as play caller but also for helping him learn to manage his emotions. “I owe entire my career to that guy.” pic.twitter.com/d9Lt7pZBle
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2024
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Nothing new here from the Chiefs. All they do is whine, moan, complain and cry until they get what they want.
I don’t think it’s political or right wing vs left wing. I’m as Democrat as they come but Travis was out of line and shoved the coach. It was alarming. Taylor, run!
My thoughts were that if he acts this way towards his head coach, essentially his boss, on a public forum, millions watching, how is he behind closed doors. I think the Kelce family, I am an Eagles fan but he is a hot head, and to me this is a red flag.
In any profession, and just in life, you show never act this way towards another person. I don’t care if it is football and “tensions were high… he is passionate… he just cares so much”. It is unacceptable behavior.
Let a black athlete do that and see what happens….
Ooof yes so real. Or a black female athlete.
I’m sorry, he’s helped you channel your emotions and that’s what it looks like?
I get the passion, I get the frustration but it was VERY early in the game and dude needs to actually learn how to channel his emotion and frustration. It took the Chiefs so long to win because they had no idea what to do when they were down and struggling. That is what makes heroes…people who learn how to handle adversity with grace. Stay calm ffs. Literally EVERYONE is looking at you. Be better and be ok SAYING you can be better.
I’m pretty left wing, and like I said in the other post, I’ve watched a lot of football over the past few decades and consume a stupid amount of sports commentary (I’m not as into it as I used to be but my husband is.) So its not a “bad faith analysis” on my part.
Kelce was not fine last night. Of course Reid is going to play clean up, after they win the Super Bowl for the second year in a row – he’s going to defend him. I would have been MORE shocked if Reid had said “yeah it ticked me off” – that’s not something that a coach says about one of their star players after winning the Lombardi Trophy.
But being pulled away by another player and ranting on the sidelines – yeah, not a good look, not at all.