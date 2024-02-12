Seward: Prince Harry ‘was a little in love with Kate’ & Meghan was ‘jealous of Kate’

Ingrid Seward is still promoting her latest royal book, My Mother and I, which is supposedly about King Charles’s relationship with his mother. Of course, all of the excerpts are about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana. C-Word lives in a delusional bubble alongside all of the other royal reporters who are stuck with the left-behind Windsors. Her latest interview appeared in the Telegraph and it was conducted by none other than Camilla Tominey. My head was spinning as I read some of these quotes, and I think it’s safe to say that C-Word lives every day like it’s Opposite Day. Every single one of her bold pronouncements is completely wrong and the opposite of what actually happened. Some highlights:
Dangerous Prince Harry: “I think Harry spells danger for the King. The trouble is that whenever Harry’s around, there’s a certain amount of animosity. Not from Charles, but people have to remember that this is someone who has been extremely rude about the current Queen. As much as Charles loves Harry, he’s not going to be all over him like a rash.”
Seward thinks Harry was in love with Kate: According to Seward, the Prince of Wales cannot forgive Harry for repeatedly throwing Kate under a bus in his autobiography, Spare, with claims that the “formal” Princess made Meghan cry, winced at the notion of sharing her lip gloss with her sister-in-law and berated her for mentioning her hormones. Seward says: “Unfortunately, it points to Meghan doesn’t it? Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate….No, no, no – I don’t mean physically but mentally. Remember when it was just the three of them? He always longed for a sister, he told Diana that. Psychologically I think he just adored her and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, ‘What’s for supper?’.
Meghan was jealous of Kate: “I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate. I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle. Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage which Harry used to call ‘my hovel’.”
William must choose duty ahead of family: “The Firm has to come before the immediate family. It’s a case of duty first which is something his grandmother, the late Queen always instilled into William. I remember Charles said that he was determined that William should enjoy his family before he took on too much royal work. He feels that’s the least William should have – he’s got to be able to enjoy his family before he’s thrown into this role. I think Charles said to William: ‘Look after your wife, first and foremost. She’s very important to you’. Camilla wanted to be at her husband’s bedside when he underwent his prostate procedure because she’s a real person. That’s rubbed off on the King. I think it’s acknowledged that the Royal family haven’t always handled these matters that well in the past.”
Are William and Kate happily married? “I think they are, yes.” Describing the princess as “determined”, she adds: “She’s strong like her mum. You couldn’t do it otherwise, you’d be miserable. You’ve got to have some steeliness.”
Kate is the new Diana: “It‘s terrifying. She’s got three kids and a job and she’s never left alone. I think it must be absolutely awful. But I think William is very aware of the pressure on them which is why he took the time out to be with Kate. Carole Middleton tells people that William is incredibly supportive of her daughter.”
Harry is like both of his parents: “Harry is quite like both his parents in that nothing is ever his fault. He was quite naughty as a child but never properly disciplined which perhaps explains a lot. I last saw him at a press event at Kensington Palace. This was just before he met Meghan. I came out of the loo and bumped straight into him on his way up to meet the assembled journalists. And we chatted for about 20 minutes. He looked at me and said: ‘I don’t want to go up there.’ And I said: ‘You have to, Harry.’”
[From The Telegraph]
So, the opposite is true in every case: Charles is dangerous to Harry (not the other way around); Kate was in love with Harry; Kate was jealous of Meghan; Charles cannot believe that William isn’t stepping up with a duty-first attitude; William and Kate are not happily married; Harry is more like his mother than his father. The “Meghan was jealous of Kate” is something very specific to Kate’s insecurities too – Kate was and is desperate to believe that Meghan wanted her life, her coatdresses, her sh-tty marriage. Meanwhile, Kate was sick with jealousy from the jump and that’s why Kate behaved the way she did, from being a complete a–hole to Meghan to copying her clothes to copying Meghan’s work and on and on. Kate was in love with Harry too, because Harry was probably the only man in the institution who treated her with kindness and respect. I’ve believed for years now that Kate’s toxicity and jealousy about Meghan was a major reason for why everything went to hell.
LMAO!!!!!!
Jealous of what???? !!!!!
Duchess have a fabulous day!!!!
This is so gross. Harry is the only one who has ever accepted responsibility for anything he has ever done, yet the gets painted with the “naughty child who was never disciplined” treatment. It’s so tone deaf and yet people who want to vilify him will eat it up without questioning it.
The entire article is basically a lesson in how to DARVO.
William was the naughty child who was never properly disciplined.
They want the biracial jealous of that soggy “English rose” so bad. Big yikes.
““Harry is quite like both his parents in that nothing is ever his fault. He was quite naughty as a child but never properly disciplined which perhaps explains a lot. I last saw him at a press event at Kensington Palace. This was just before he met Meghan. I came out of the loo and bumped straight into him on his way up to meet the assembled journalists. And we chatted for about 20 minutes. He looked at me and said: ‘I don’t want to go up there.’ And I said: ‘You have to, Harry.’”
Substitute William here as well. Seward is deranged.
Harry said, straight up, he was never invited to 1A. How was he going through their fridge if he was never there? His father’s chefs provided some meals for him.
Sounds like she’s spinning a narrative out of the “joke” William made about Harry not rummaging around in his fridge anymore when the engagement to Meghan was announced. The gall to make that joke, knowing that he never bothered to invite his brother over…typical.
I have come to the conclusion that ingrid sewage water has never actually read Spare
Let’s not forget the years that the then Cambridge’s spent living at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, how exactly was Harry raiding a fridge a hundred miles away??
The amount of delusion Seward is spewing is UNREAL. I have no words.
Just to add on, from reading Spare- it sounded like william was into Meghan – the beautiful actress who he thought should have been charmed by him instead of falling for his brother- and Kate HATED that. On top of the general competition for attention that Kate was used to getting from her brother in law.
But this lady needs to change her dosage.
The british media are like the current GOP- every accusation is a confession.
“Drag queens are groomers!!!!!!” = the evangelical youth minister is molesting christian kids.
Yes, I had a good chuckle when I saw this last night – everything opposite. Lol about discipline – I think 10 years in the Army took care of that. And what does she mean that Harry is like both his parents in that nothing is ever his fault? Does she know she’s just insulted both Charles and Diana?
“Kate was and is desperate to believe that Meghan wanted her life, her coatdresses, her sh-tty marriage.”
bwahaahahaaha
To this day I’m sure Kate doesn’t understand how and why H loves M so much.
Chile please! WTF did I just read?
“I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle.”
Who did you hear this from, Ingrid? The voices in your head?
Meghan IS a princess and I bet that just drives Seward up the wall.
Meghan is a duchess, which outranks Princess, so why would she downgrade?
She is such a liar. Harry talked about Meghan coming to his place and cooking when they were dating. She knew where Harry lived as a Prince and probably understood that not everyone is living in the palace. They only wanted a new place when Meghan got pregnant and that place wasn’t enough for a baby.
I admit that I haven’t yet read this post but based on the headline alone, I can only say Bwahahahaha!!! Bwahahahaha!! Bwahahahaha!!
Just read this post and have nothing to add except Bwahahahaha!! Lmao!!
Opposite Day is not just a day over there. This is their version of bizzaro world again. Why on gods green earth would Meg be jealous of Can’t. No Harry probably was kind to Can’t as he is to everyone. Harry fell head over heels for Meg. This re-writing of history is truly bizarre.
Anyone have sales figures on Seward’s book?
All the photos are of Kate looking at Harry where she is flirting but sure let’s pretend Harry loved Kate even though he called her a limpet. The one at the Olympics where she is practically humping him in the stands is missing though.
Harry was decent to Kate at public events and did things like remind William to use his umbrella for her in the rain. Nothing is a sign of love.
This is pure projection.
If Kate wasn’t so jealous of Meghan she wouldn’t have put out false stories about her to smear her character. And then copy her fashion pretty obviously.
Seward is the same one who is on video saying that Kate was prepared to accept cheating because that’s how much she wanted the marriage. Of course she pretends the opposite is true now.
The part of SPARE that really sticks with me is how bad Harry’s PTSD was. It was giving him major anxiety and panic attacks whenever he had to appear in public. When he told this fool that “I don’t want to go up there,” he was anxious, not trying to shirk his duties.
I don’t even believe that story happened, but if it did, your take is the accurate one.
I can only conclude that the entire institution and the ecosystem surrounding it has suffered a complete mental breakdown.
LOL, what is this? Opposites day?
Ahahaha and also JFC YUCK. So, the only thing she can point to that Harry actually said is about wanting a *sister* and this is evidence of him being in love with Kate?? Pick a lane with the narrative and keep your incest fantasies to yourself, Seward. YUCK
Got the names the wrong way round there.
If Seward and CamillaTomineyisaliar believed any of that drivel about Meghan being jealous of sick-and-missing Kate, the article would have been plastered with all those pictures of Meghan copying Kate’s coat dresses– oh, wait.
LOL That is the funniest thing I ever heard.
If anything, it always looked to me like Kate had a crush on Harry, probably because he was actually nice to her because he’s a more decent person that his brother. I’d think Meghan arriving on the scene ruined it for Kate.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
OKEY-DOKE, SEWER-D!!
🤪👍 🤪👍🤪👍
Oops! I meant LADY Sewer-d!!
Kate has been copying Meghan’s style for years now. With the “opposite must be true” theory, I am gonna guess, the opposite is Will had a thing for Meghan. That also explains Kate’s evil behavior towards Meghan. A royal reporter said at the time, Harry has watched Meghan in Suits and had a crush. We know that Harry didn’t watch it. Who was the religious watchers? Kate & Will. So, the crush must be Will’s.
One of the striking things about embarrassing passages like this one is the way these royal reporters truly believe they had a personal friendship with Harry. No matter the writer, it never fails: they have some anecdote of speaking to Harry at some event, and they write about these encounters with brow-raising familiarity. It’s not the same way they write about interactions with William, Charles, etc.; like, these people really have a ridiculous entitlement when it comes to Harry.
Everything is true on opposite day.
This is straight up deranger fanfiction! I’ve read varations on this over the years on SM. 🤣
It’s all bullshit
Kaiser, you’re absolutely correct about Opposite Day, but you’ve gotten the opposite math wrong!
Ingrid C-word isn’t saying that Kate was a little in love with Harry, she’s saying William was a little in love with Meghan (another reason why Kate was jealous of her).
Harry isn’t the danger to Charles, Will obviously is.
Anyway, we know that C-word’s claim that Harry was over to KP for dinner all the time is absolute BS and that the closeknit trio was always a tabloid lie. By using that in her piece she’s letting us know she’s a liar and so the rest of the story is BS too.
All the photos indicate the opposite is true…
I agree with everything that Kaiser has said here. Plus you can tell how much Ingrid misses Harry.