Seward: Prince Harry ‘was a little in love with Kate’ & Meghan was ‘jealous of Kate’

Ingrid Seward is still promoting her latest royal book, My Mother and I, which is supposedly about King Charles’s relationship with his mother. Of course, all of the excerpts are about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana. C-Word lives in a delusional bubble alongside all of the other royal reporters who are stuck with the left-behind Windsors. Her latest interview appeared in the Telegraph and it was conducted by none other than Camilla Tominey. My head was spinning as I read some of these quotes, and I think it’s safe to say that C-Word lives every day like it’s Opposite Day. Every single one of her bold pronouncements is completely wrong and the opposite of what actually happened. Some highlights:

Dangerous Prince Harry: “I think Harry spells danger for the King. The trouble is that whenever Harry’s around, there’s a certain amount of animosity. Not from Charles, but people have to remember that this is someone who has been extremely rude about the current Queen. As much as Charles loves Harry, he’s not going to be all over him like a rash.”

Seward thinks Harry was in love with Kate: According to Seward, the Prince of Wales cannot forgive Harry for repeatedly throwing Kate under a bus in his autobiography, Spare, with claims that the “formal” Princess made Meghan cry, winced at the notion of sharing her lip gloss with her sister-in-law and berated her for mentioning her hormones. Seward says: “Unfortunately, it points to Meghan doesn’t it? Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate….No, no, no – I don’t mean physically but mentally. Remember when it was just the three of them? He always longed for a sister, he told Diana that. Psychologically I think he just adored her and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, ‘What’s for supper?’.

Meghan was jealous of Kate: “I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate. I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle. Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage which Harry used to call ‘my hovel’.”

William must choose duty ahead of family: “The Firm has to come before the immediate family. It’s a case of duty first which is something his grandmother, the late Queen always instilled into William. I remember Charles said that he was determined that William should enjoy his family before he took on too much royal work. He feels that’s the least William should have – he’s got to be able to enjoy his family before he’s thrown into this role. I think Charles said to William: ‘Look after your wife, first and foremost. She’s very important to you’. Camilla wanted to be at her husband’s bedside when he underwent his prostate procedure because she’s a real person. That’s rubbed off on the King. I think it’s acknowledged that the Royal family haven’t always handled these matters that well in the past.”

Are William and Kate happily married? “I think they are, yes.” Describing the princess as “determined”, she adds: “She’s strong like her mum. You couldn’t do it otherwise, you’d be miserable. You’ve got to have some steeliness.”

Kate is the new Diana: “It‘s terrifying. She’s got three kids and a job and she’s never left alone. I think it must be absolutely awful. But I think William is very aware of the pressure on them which is why he took the time out to be with Kate. Carole Middleton tells people that William is incredibly supportive of her daughter.”

Harry is like both of his parents: “Harry is quite like both his parents in that nothing is ever his fault. He was quite naughty as a child but never properly disciplined which perhaps explains a lot. I last saw him at a press event at Kensington Palace. This was just before he met Meghan. I came out of the loo and bumped straight into him on his way up to meet the assembled journalists. And we chatted for about 20 minutes. He looked at me and said: ‘I don’t want to go up there.’ And I said: ‘You have to, Harry.’”