Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce & the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift made it to the Super Bowl, flying into Las Vegas from her Tokyo shows on Sunday. She arrived at the Super Bowl with Blake Lively and Ice Spice, and then Lana del Rey joined them in the Kelce VIP suite at some point. Jason and Kylie Kelce were there too (with Kylie, ever an Eagles fan, refusing to wear Chiefs gear), as were the Kelce parents and Taylor’s dad Scott. From what I saw, there were some good cutaways to Taylor but it’s not like the NFL kept the cameras on Taylor the whole time. We saw her laughing and partying with Blake and Ice Spice, and at one point, Taylor seemed to be playing some kind of drinking game involving chugging a cocktail?

The first half of the game was kind of boring, with the 49ers leading and the Chiefs sort in shambles, but the Chiefs got it together in the second half and ended up winning the game in overtime. Taylor was down on the field, hugging Travis (he said “come here, girl” when he saw her) and the whole thing is just a high school fairytale. The pop star and the football star, in love and winning at every part of their lives.

Hilariously, the Chiefs’ win had political connotations – the Republicans had created a conspiracy that the Super Bowl would be “rigged” to ensure Joe Biden wins reelection, because (this is part of the conspiracy) Taylor and Travis are Democratic agents. Taylor votes for Democrats, she’s made that clear, but they’re basing their theory about Travis simply on the fact that he’s vaccinated and he promotes vaccines. Vaccines = Democrats. I’m fine with it. President Biden is fine with it too, he did an epic tweet about it!

The NFL devoted a whole video to Taylor too, those football bros are gonna be so mad.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl Travis: "Was it electric?" Taylor: "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"🥺 pic.twitter.com/BkFtwzsyfT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

