Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce & the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift made it to the Super Bowl, flying into Las Vegas from her Tokyo shows on Sunday. She arrived at the Super Bowl with Blake Lively and Ice Spice, and then Lana del Rey joined them in the Kelce VIP suite at some point. Jason and Kylie Kelce were there too (with Kylie, ever an Eagles fan, refusing to wear Chiefs gear), as were the Kelce parents and Taylor’s dad Scott. From what I saw, there were some good cutaways to Taylor but it’s not like the NFL kept the cameras on Taylor the whole time. We saw her laughing and partying with Blake and Ice Spice, and at one point, Taylor seemed to be playing some kind of drinking game involving chugging a cocktail?
The first half of the game was kind of boring, with the 49ers leading and the Chiefs sort in shambles, but the Chiefs got it together in the second half and ended up winning the game in overtime. Taylor was down on the field, hugging Travis (he said “come here, girl” when he saw her) and the whole thing is just a high school fairytale. The pop star and the football star, in love and winning at every part of their lives.
Hilariously, the Chiefs’ win had political connotations – the Republicans had created a conspiracy that the Super Bowl would be “rigged” to ensure Joe Biden wins reelection, because (this is part of the conspiracy) Taylor and Travis are Democratic agents. Taylor votes for Democrats, she’s made that clear, but they’re basing their theory about Travis simply on the fact that he’s vaccinated and he promotes vaccines. Vaccines = Democrats. I’m fine with it. President Biden is fine with it too, he did an epic tweet about it!
The NFL devoted a whole video to Taylor too, those football bros are gonna be so mad.
I’m waiting for the all the meltdown and conspiracy theories, esp once the Chiefs are headed to the White House.
I’m a Swiftie but I’m really just here for the Jason/Kylie show. Seeing Jason interact with Ice Spice and McCartney was awesome. He apparently also had a great time watching Adele in concert. If SNL was really smart, they should get Jason to host this year.
I wonder how the GOP will fit in red being the color for KC and GOP in their crazy narrative,
LOL. Love that for them.
While I was supporting the Chiefs and am happy they won, I was 7 seconds away from winning $500!!! Darn that Butker and my unabashed love of kickers!!!
A touchdown in the last 6 seconds of overtime is one way to end the game. Dramatic.
Not to be too fussy @jais but it wasn’t the final 6 seconds of overtime just of the overtime quarter. Playoff overtime rules are different and since SF only scored a field goal on their possession if KC had only gotten a field goal instead of a touchdown then overtime would have continued.
And he set a record for longest field goal in a Super Bowl! It was so crazy Moody from the Niners set the record like an hour earlier and then he goes and breaks it.
It was a very boring game for the first half. I was rooting for San Fran. There is always next year.
Even though there wasn’t any scoring, I was kind of enjoying that the teams seemed to be on the same level in terms of skill, strategy and Super Bowl nerves.
It was more exciting to me than an obvious mismatch, and made me excited for an interesting game that was going to be hard to call.
I was watching with friends and one of them was a drunk guy who would grumble/yell during and after every play that nothing was really happening, it wasn’t really up to the hype because no one was scoring.
Very happy the Chiefs won. Now let’s get Taylor and Travis to do a vote for Joe video together! That would be epic!
I was happy that the Chiefs won only because it would hurt those poor fragile white men’s egos.
I was rather disgusted with the way Kelce laid into to his coach. Kept thinking, Bill Belichick would never have put up with such disrespect.
Yeah, that was uncalled for but people are making excuses ( surprise, surprise)
I am not happy that the Chiefs won. I don’t like Travis Kelce with his nasty behavior on the sidelines and before the Ravens game. His behavior will be excused as passion because he is a winner but if he was melanated there would be a different conversation this morning.
Andy Reid isn’t going to put up with it. I’m sure Kelce got reamed in the locker room and is probably going to get fined. But Reid wasn’t going to be distracted and he wasn’t going to pull him in the SB.
@Bren,
I’m having that discussion with myself this morning. Travis seems pretty unhinged to me, I’m pretty shocked by this “perfect boyfriend, such a fairytale” narrative. What am I not getting?
That sideline behavior of Kelce was insane. Passion is fine, but so is professionalism. He had to know that he was on camera at all times, but he still acted like a lunatic.
Swift and Kelce are so powerful that even 45 was groveling for their support on Truth social before the game.
That was so funny. Taylor apparently owing Dumpy for money she made.
so typical of a fragile, beta male to think he had anything to do with the success of an independent, strong female who is way more popular and wealthy than he is
His post was so gross and dripping with misogyny. She should be grateful and not show disrespect. F#$& him.
Sorry but what a flex to introduce your potential in-laws to Paul freaking McCartney!!
So true!
I think she met McCartney when they both put out pandemic “homegrown” solo albums and interviewed each other.
The “just like we drew it up” tweet from Biden took me out!! I agree that the first half was snoozeworthy and I honestly worried for the Chiefs…then the rest of the game played out like a movie. Still wowed by the overtime of it all. Taylor and Travis looked utterly adorable and so in love on the field.
I’m also dying to know how Jason Kelce and Scott Swift’s meeting went down!
I love Dark Brandon so much! Looking forward to the campaign starting to go hard. The negative coverage of Biden has been insanely unequal given that the orange fascist is straight up declaring he will violate treaties to hand Europe to Russia (assuming he’ll insist on personally profiting for US support like he did with Ukraine).
The come back from behind to win in the final seconds of the game was definitely straight out of a movie. This has been a really fun rom com but I’m now ready for a break until part II.
The Biden thing was hilarious.
I was rooting for San Francisco, but didn’t really care either way.
Can we talk about how Travis got aggressive with Coach Reid on the sidelines? Gave me the total ick. As an eagles fan, Andy Reid is a national treasure but even if he weren’t, the optics of pushing a 65 year old man are wild as hell. When Taylor and Travis break up, I am sure the Swifties will point to that moment as him not being good for her. That, along with the story that he blew up at her after their Christmas loss are painting a picture. He better buckle up!
Look, Andy Reid spoke about this and defended Travis; he said that Travis was desperate to play (the fumble actually happened because Travis *wasn’t* playing 😅) and that he loves and appreciates that passion from Travis. He also said that it looked worse because he was already off-balance. Travis is like a son to Andy and tussles between them are nothing new – Andy has been seen pushing Travis plenty of times 🤣 Still, I expect Travis to explain on his podcast, because he takes accountability.
Let’s not spread an out-of-context clip to push a false narrative, especially when the coach has said let it go. Also, that Christmas fight story was fake garbage from Life & Style – be for real!
It wasn’t out of context and everyone watching knew what he was pissed about. It shouldn’t have happened. Regular season he would have been benched, but this was the SB and they weren’t going to bench their top TE. Doesn’t mean anyone has to condone a grown ass man for bumping his coach and acting like he has roid rage. And people are allowed to say his actions sent up red flags for them. We say it about a certain pegging prince all the time.
It’s not up to Andy Reid to give Travis absolution on this.
Travis Kelce was out of line for what looked like an assault to me last night. It looked like Andy Reid was pissed & no one knows what he said to Travis privately. Naturally Andy Reid’s public comments would be different & I suspect Travis will be fined for his behavior. And dealt with internally but to say that’s it not up to Andy Reid to absolve him…who did Travis assault?He should have been benched. Many are correct, Belichick would have benched him, Superbowl or not. Belichick benched a player in the Superbowl for less. Travis does seem to keep the rage all on the field. I understand that this is red flag behavior but this is football, a violent sport. That sport turned my normally docile brother into a rage filled jerk one season. After the season was over he was back to his usual & never played football again.
It is up,to Andy Reid, as the victim, to grant absolution. Doesn’t mean the nfl won’t find him though.
I don’t think he shoved/pushed him. I zaprudered that thing. I think he was yelling and grabbed his arm. Reid was off balance like he said and obviously taken off guard. I mean he was concentrating on the plays. But when he regained it you could see Kelce had his hand on his elbow pulling towards him, not away. Plus as worked up as he was, if he shoved him Reid would’ve hit the ground. He definitely would’ve gotten ejected. But, even without any laying of hands, you can’t go yell like that at your coach. I’m sure he has a fine coming. But I can get Reid not wanting it to be a bigger story.
Side note— I grew up with Reid as the “Iggles coach. I have a soft spot but a bunch of my diehard relatives so dislike him. Because Philly never got to the SB but once and they lost. They’d come so close. I always razz them for being ungrateful. 😆 But he’s definitely not beloved by all Philadelphians.
He isn’t going to take “ responsibility” for anything. He will excuse and minimize and starry eyed half-witts woill dismiss it saying “he is a good guy” and “passion “ nonsense. How you act in the heat of passion is who you are. There is no such thing as fairytales. He giving off red flags. Full stop. This also not me being negative toward swift. She has nothing to do with he behavior.
I knew people who were at the Ravens/Chiefs game and they said Kelce’s behavior was some of the worst they’ve seen – towards the Ravens and towards the fans. And the person who is saying this the absolute loudest is a HUGE Swiftie (she saw the Eras tour three times) – so its not an anti-Taylor stance at all.
had the chiefs lost, his behavior would have gotten a lot more headlines this morning. As it is….everyone is going to shrug it off.
And of course Andy Reid is going to defend Travis Kelce – that’s pretty meaningless.
had he been a black man the universe would have exploded with accusations of being a thug and worse. watched the game with multiple generations and everyone from child to people in their 80s had the same thought – he will get away with that with almost no pushback at all.
i feel for san fran – they were one missed extra point away from winning and Mr. Irrelevant was the far better story this year! But such is football.
What? The Ravens played a dirty game and the fans were awful to the Chiefs. That is some revisionist history to make losers feel better. And as a lifetime Vikings fan, I’m used to losing.
@Fancyhat – nah. I wasn’t at the game, but my husband was and his reaction was more “eh, of course Kelce’s an ahole, most of these players are” – but this person (the huge swiftie) was posting about it in real time. It wasn’t revisionist history.
and it clearly went along with Kelce’s behavior last night.
That was messed up! Completely wrong for a player to yell at a coach like that, but they were hugging shortly after. I assume this is a reflection of their close relationship but I expect Kelce to apologize quickly because it’s not an acceptable example for younger players.
I was so disappointed he didn’t apologise when asked about it after the game and joked about it being a “love tap”.
GTFO with the “adrenaline running, a lot at stake, passion” defenders. There is no excuse for someone to scream in anyone’s face and grab them in the course of their work, no matter how “high pressure” it is (and honey, sports don’t count as a high pressure field).
The man is 34 and has been to multiple super bowls, it’s embarrassing that he cannot control himself at this level at this point in his career. No surprise at disgusting behaviour being hand-waved by his coach and the NFL. (Sounds about white, also).
Football is a violent sport. It’s not surprising one of the players was acting like that.
Agreed. If he’s willing to do that, in public, imagine what he’s willing to do, in private. Also: CTE is not your friend.
Andy pushed Travis earlier on in the season too. In the pregame interviews, lots of players including Mahomes said Kelce was Reid’s secret favourite
Yeah, I was truly shocked by that. Are there no consequences? Is it all good — because they won a football game? Is this normal? Real question— I’m not a football fan, so maybe this is a widely accepted heat-of-the-moment thing? Is Taylor Swift’s dad ok with this? Taylor herself? Coach Reid? Kelce’s mom? At the time, I wondered if Mom Kelce was going to give him a stern talking to — just in case he wasn’t raised like that. I’ve been totally enjoying the cute Taylor Swift Travis Kelce fairytale show, but this incident totally changed that for me.
Young Tamir Rice was killed by cops for playing with a toy gun. Raging football star publicly assaults a calm, white haired older man on film — and it’s apparently all good. Meanwhile, some people think the Real problem with America is that someone sang Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl — “desecrating” an important cultural moment. I’m shaking my head and wondering what will make this make sense.
It’s not normal. I’ve watched a LOT of football over the last 2 decades – way more than I want to admit. And it happens sometimes that a player yells at the coach, but that was not normal last night.
Thanks for the perspective @ Becks1. I was really shocked— that a player would touch a coach, that an adult would get in someone else’s face like that, and the visuals of Travis screaming while this white haired older man appeared to topple still trouble me. I’m glad to know that this isn’t a normal part of what passes for entertainment.
Red flag for Taylor. It’s perfectly acceptable for Travis to feel passionate about the fumble but he’s a grown man and he’s physically intimidating and therefore there is even more onus on him to control himself when his passions are at their height. This has completely soured my enthusiasm for T&T.
Over the central couple but here for the Dark Brandon tweet loooolllll!! Amazing work, comms team.
No head coach will throw their player under the bus publicly and after winning the SB. Travis was wrong for his behavior.
Right? I laughed so loud my cat woke up.
he’s so lucky the Chiefs won or his narrative would entirely be about him screaming in Andy Reid’s face and putting hands on him after their godawful first quarter. That was the viral story up until the second half made it a game again. As it is, it put a sour note on the night and I expect to see some major damage control this week.
Andy has spoken several times on this already. He’s okay with it. They hugged it out.
Of course Andy is going to say he’s okay with it, they won the Super Bowl again.
Andy’s being OK with it doesn’t make it OK.
It was funny to watch all the pics of Travis yelling at his coach get replaced with pics of Travis kissing Taylor on the field. I agree that he was lucky they ended up winning and the storyline got shifted. That pic with a loss would’ve been worse. Not saying it’s a good pic with the win but he was v lucky that last minute TD happened.
The drinking was likely due to all the internet games of “chug your drink every time the camera shows Taylor (don’t do this you will die).”
I must say, I am no fan of American football (a game that is supposed to be 60 minutes playing out over 4.30 hours, please not for me), also not super familiar with Taylor. But the whole cultural moment and gossip genius of it all made me follow this obsessively. Even her flight to LA. I am happy for her that he won and she did not fly all that way to see a guy in a very bad mood, because boy did he show that he does not deal well with disappointment (assaulting his coach, wtf?). But even if I say those were just the emotions of the moment. The more I follow this, the more I think they are not suited well. He really seems like a frat bro (the second time with the „fight for your right to party“ shtick, interrupting a thoughtful and humble speech by Mahomes with such bevahior. The more I compare to the guys she usually dates (who are or try to come across as more intellectual types) the more I think this is a rebound. Big cuddly hero, devoted to her, but in terms of eloquence, sophistication etc not her level. I understand why she would go for it, especially as in the US most girls dream of being picked by the star of the football team at one point in their lives, but I don’t think they would be happy together in the long run. Anyway, I hope it either ends well with both of them benefitting or I am wrong, as individually they both seem to be genuinely decent people.
Well said. I do not care what Coach Reid said, it was utterly wrong of Kelce to put his hands and yell at him and it’s giving children who watch and play the game a disgraceful example on how to behave and disrespect not only an older person but your “boss”, shame on both of them, Kelce for doing it, Coach for dismissing the episode.
As for Taylor, I think she is already looking for a way out, the way she patted his back while hugging was a good sign of how she is feeling about the guy and I don’t blame her, that boyfriend is going to jeopardize her “miss goody two shoes” persona, he is immature and scary. Run, Taylor, run.
I was cringing so hard when Travis was scream-singing Viva Las Vegas and I really wish he’d let that Fight for your Right to Party go.
I say this as someone who loves the Kelce brothers. They’re beloved hometown kids where I live and my family have been rabid KC Chiefs fans since the team started in 1960. I grew up watching my dad and older brother suffer through all the decades the Chiefs totally sucked so Mahomes, Travis, and Andy Reid are now family heroes. (I already love Andy because I was married to an Eagles fan during his era in Philly). All that to say, I was watching with my brother and sister and we all freaked when Travis came at Andy. I have no doubt Travis got HANDLED in the locker room but buddy needs to seriously chill the fuck out. I also agree with other commenters that if Travis was a Black man the reaction by the press and watchers would have far different.
I was getting swept up in the moment (the MAGA freakout, alone, is… chef’s kiss 💋), but I saw major red flags: Kelce appears to have serious anger-management issues, as evidenced by the way he tried to intimidate his coach. The feral scream he let out was also… a choice. Howard Dean had his Presidential campaign derailed, for less. And Kelce called Swift “baby girl”. Taylor Freaking Swift. 🚩🚩🚩 The longer he stays in football, the greater his risk for CTE. Imagine what he could do, if he were to get seriously angry at her. Run, Taylor, run.
Lol. He said “come here girl” not “babygirl”.
That’s not what I first heard, but I hope you’re right!
ETA: although even that’s somewhat concerning.
Travis hugs his poor mom for .87seconds and then spends forever hugging Taylor.
Common Travis do better. Hug your mom talk to your mom show her some respect and then spend the rest of the night with Taylor.
I noticed, too.
I’m okay with that balance of attention from a grown man after a big event.
Not like he ignored his mom.
Yeah. And they seem like a very tightknit family in general, so there’s nothing to suggest he meant any disrespect. Not to mention, his mom has experienced her son winning a Super Bowl before, and may have been happy to let Taylor bask in the moment for the first time and be proud of her man.
That was a great win by the Chiefs on their season. I mean, for 2/3 of the season, they looked bad but they dug deep and made a great run.
Last night. they didn’t play all that well(multiple turnover), they had less talent than the 49’ers, but they dug deep and all their championship experience and having the superior coach and QB was enough. For example, they turned the turnovers they got into points whereas the Niners struggled to do that. Shout-out to their punter who played an UNBELIEVABLE game.Their special teams and defence really carried them.
Travis didn’t play well at all in the first half but when they made their second half adjustments, they started getting him some more touches and he came up huge in several places. The NFL didn’t show Taylor too much so hopefully people don’t complain.
Congrats to the Chiefs! I feel terrible for Niners fans though, especially their D which played so great. And Kyle now becomes a coach on the wrong side of the only two Superbowl overtime losses. That man is absolutely going to be roasted by pundits as a coach who can’t get it done.
Now that the season is done, I hope we see Travis with Taylor at a few more of her shows.
Whoever blocked the extra point should’ve been mvp 😆 That point made all the difference.
It had such a big impact on the game. But Kyle’s failure to commit to the run again is what did the niners in which is wild. During half time on the panel, JJ Watt was like, “Well, it seems Kyle has learned from his previous two losses the importance of sticking to the run. He needs to keep doing that.” Then he eased up on the run in the third. Why? It was perplexing. He also didn’t make adjustments as well as Andy did and aside from that beautiful call near the end of the first half, Kyle called a more conservative game. Buddy, you are supposed to be a play-calling genius, why the aversion to risk?
Bout to be a long, painful off season for him.
My perception of Travis changed last night! He seems very immature and unable to control his emotions. No longer a fan!
What is up with Blake Lively doing the off the shoulder coat look? Taylor does this as well. Some new girl squad signal?
is this her audition for cabaret? what on earth is she wearing?
I was rooting for the Niners to go all the way last night.
I don’t see how folks thought that game was boring when defense was tight the whole game that it went to OT.
Also, I hope Nick does the game again next year because that was fun with SpongeBob and Patrick doing commentary. Or gets a another sport, maybe a college basketball game sometime this spring.
Question: do the NFL players get tested for performance enhancing drugs like other athletes? Travis’s outburst with his coach looked like someone on steroids to me.
Yes they do. Guaranteed one test between April and august. Then they can get up to five more random tests through out the season.
Sorry I couldn’t watch the game, but I would just love the amount of money the British rags wasted buying camera space and tickets, In the hope of being able to scream into their cornflakes that Harry and Megan had had a massive fight because they support opposing teams, and they hope Charlie strips them of their titles for daring to leave the house while the king is ill or kate is recov, ooo I better get over to Harry’s page, it’s tea time
The more I see of Travis, the less I like him. The whole Coach Reid incident was a red flag, the man is 34 years old, he should be better at managing his emotions. The interesting part to me was seeing video clips of Taylor witnessing his juvenile behaviors (frat-bro antics, post-game stuff, the after party) she appeared to have the “ick” face at times. I feel like as women we can recognize that face – the realization that this is who you have hitched yourself too – so you can stay and try to make it work or get out as soon as you can. I don’t have any predications, but this is an interesting development in their relationship.