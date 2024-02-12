The Times: The palace is bewildered by Prince William’s refusal to step up

Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times must have gotten full briefings from Kensington Palace AND Buckingham Palace after a particularly chaotic week. Last Monday, BP announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. On Tuesday, Prince Harry arrived and had a 45-minute meeting with his father. On Wednesday, Prince William stepped out for the first time in weeks and appeared visibly under the influence. KP also briefed the media that William would not be stepping up or stepping out much in the coming months, and he would likely be out through Easter too, just like Kate. Throughout the week, there was an open briefing war between the royal courts as Camilla and William both screamed and raged about Harry and Charles’s meeting. It was a lot. Currently, we’re to believe that Charles and Camilla are staying at Sandringham and now the Waleses are staying at Anmer Hall (on the Sandringham estate). So, that’s the backdrop for this fascinating piece from the Times. Some highlights:

Charles will wave from cars: Charles, 75, will divide his time between Sandringham and Highgrove, and travel privately to London every week for his cancer treatment. Those close to him say “he is keen to be seen”, and will be driven in the state Bentley with its large windows wherever possible when he is in town. He may also release photos and video clips of his weekly audiences with Rishi Sunak, which will take place at Buckingham Palace and which he hopes to continue in person.

William refuses to be deputized: William remains determined to continue to put his family first, with aides making it clear he will not “deputise” for the King, who is fully supportive of his oldest son’s commitment to his family. The official palace line is that “the Prince of Wales may step in for His Majesty, nothing is scheduled currently, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace are in constant communication and should the need arise, appropriate arrangements will be made”. But in such radically changed circumstances, will the heir to the throne realistically be able to maintain that stance? The coming weeks and months will test William’s resolve and his “unwavering commitment to duty” that aides often speak of.

Bewilderment in the royal court: Palace sources stress there is “no sense he is being pressurised” to increase his workload, and it is understood Charles has not asked William to pick up a raft of his cancelled engagements. In some royal circles, however, there is a slight sense of bewilderment at William’s determination to so fiercely protect his boundaries when it comes to his diary.

William is frozen with shock: Those close to him say that he is still digesting the shock of his father’s diagnosis so soon after his wife of almost 13 years — his partner since they were both students at the University of St Andrews — having major surgery, while also contemplating what the shifting sands mean for his role and his family’s future. A royal source says: “At times like this, it is a reminder that as well as being the future head of state, he is also a human being. He is processing the news of his father having cancer as a human being. Given the seriousness with which he takes his role, of course it is something he will be thinking about.”

Charles & William will meet in Norfolk: Time in Norfolk will give him space to think and talk things through with the King. It helps that a father and son relationship that was previously tricky, particularly when Charles controlled William’s purse strings for his household which is funded by the Duchy of Cornwall income, has matured in the right direction in recent years. Those who see them together say that the occasional petulance on both sides, though not gone completely, has shifted, and they are much more aligned “on what needs doing and what doesn’t”.

Who will go to the Commonwealth service? The first big set piece where the new royal order will swing into action and things will look different is the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, which is usually led by the monarch. Charles broke with tradition last year and read out his Commonwealth message at the abbey (the late Queen used to issue a written statement). Camilla, who is expected to attend as the most senior royal, will represent the King and lead the royal family in the procession. Still under discussion is whether Charles will remotely record his Commonwealth message or whether William might read it aloud.

William isn’t skipping a memorial service for his godfather: William is also expected to attend a memorial service later this month in London for his late godfather and the King’s great friend, King Constantine of Greece, though if Camilla decides to attend, once again, she would be officially representing Charles.

Oh, now William expects to go back to work in late February? After the week-long holiday, William will be back to his regular diary of engagements, though his attendance at the Baftas on the final night of his children’s half-term — February 18 — will depend on how things are at home. “After spending half-term with the children, you can expect to see the Prince of Wales return to work in a more normal way, in the knowledge that he will still be supporting his wife and still be doing the school run and pick-ups,” a royal source said.

William doesn’t want to overshadow his father: He is also mindful of not being seen to step prematurely into Charles’s shoes, an issue he and Catherine have long been conscious of, particularly with their media coverage which historically, before Charles and Camilla were King and Queen, tended to be more positive, an issue that Charles has long been sensitive about. A friend of William’s said: “He’s very attuned to the fact that he doesn’t want to tread on any toes — the King is still the King.”

All evidence to the contrary: While a close friend of William’s has said he is “fully accepting of doing his duty and fulfilling what the public expect of him, without paying too much attention to what he would like to have done in another world,” he has never been a hurry on the path to kingship.

[From The Times]

There are several mentions of William resisting “being swallowed whole by duty,” as if asking him to do three events a week while his dad has cancer is the most disgusting and crass thing anyone would have suggested. Like, everyone is well aware that William is deeply lazy, incapable and unprepared. From the look of it, Charles wants his heir nowhere near state business or anything important. Instead of just leaning into his severe limitations and just doing a handful of bread-and-butter events a week, William is now paralyzed with a well-earned sense of imposter syndrome. He isn’t even trying to play catch up or working behind-the-scenes to become more prepared, should the worst happen. All he’s doing is hiding and day-drinking (by the looks of it). Also: William skipped his godfather’s Athens funeral and it would be bonkers if he skipped the London memorial for King Constantine. But no BAFTAs! LOL.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

80 Responses to “The Times: The palace is bewildered by Prince William’s refusal to step up”

  1. Tessa says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:07 am

    William does not want to overshadow is father. Lol. Is he for real. He disappears and shows up for two events one do an awards show.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:20 am

      That’s what gets me. William isn’t doing any work let alone any of his dad’s engagements. He doesn’t even have his own schedule of work to add into. He’s refusing to do work bc of his wife’s planned and successful abdominal surgery and having to do the school runs. Whilst he has nurses and a nanny. It’s a joke.

      Reply
      • Shawna says:
        February 12, 2024 at 8:26 am

        Isn’t the consensus on here also that they have more than one nanny but keep Nanny Maria in front prominently to distract from that fact?

      • Gabby says:
        February 12, 2024 at 8:37 am

        I know I read somewhere there were more nannies. Maria is probably the head nanny.

      • Becks1 says:
        February 12, 2024 at 8:43 am

        There is definitely more than one nanny. Maria can’t work all day every day, 52 weeks out of the year.

    • Susan Collins says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:00 am

      Chuckles raised a very lazy brat. So why all the wonder of him not stepping up.

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:39 am

      Charles amassed a huge body of work as PoW and managed not to overshadow his mother.

      Just sayin’.

      My gods these “working royal men” are emotionally fragile af.

      Reply
    • Indica says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:58 am

      This is what happens when you give into a man-baby’s tantrums. Every time they tried to get him to step up when he was younger, he’d have a tantrum and… they’d give in.
      He has no work ethic. He has no desire to have a work ethic. He will never have a work ethic. Their shock at this is so performative.

      Reply
  2. Pinkosaurus says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:13 am

    I’m kinda glad thinking Charles has frozen out William like when he left the country to avoid Harry. William did something to piss off his father and BP is refusing to cover for his lazy rear this time. I wonder if William had a temper tantrum about advice on more publicly visiting Kate, etc. so BP’s gray men are just going to let him twist in the wind and not clean up after him like they’ve done so far? All just speculation of course. Charles can be petty and Camilla is vicious, but the gray men are absolutely ridiculous.

    Reply
    • Shawna says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:30 am

      If it’s BP not covering for him by seeming to cover for him, that would be a good PR move for Charles. “The king would never expect William to help” makes Charles look stoic and empathetic, while leaving the public to make their own conclusions about how it makes William look.

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        February 12, 2024 at 9:42 am

        Any coverup scheme coming from BP – esp. as relates to What Really Happened To Kate – is to save Chuck and his own reign from scandal, not his heir’s.

        Charles is notoriously non-confrontational, so pulling duty away from W and effectively ordering him to stand down is his way of punishing W. But what did W do that merits punishment now? Because laziness has been his MO since he reached adulthood… this isn’t a new vibe, this is just his character. Fixed and immutable.

        If this is making W feel irrelevant it would explain the rage briefing spree against his brother. Self soothing behaviour?

    • EasternViolet says:
      February 12, 2024 at 10:06 am

      I had the exact hunch. I think the Queen did this to Charles at different points as well.

      Reply
  3. SussexWatcher says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:15 am

    Now I understand all of the leaked articles from MaMidds about her daughter being the glue that holds the Peg together. With her vanished from the face of the earth, we’re seeing how Pegs can’t even function. Can’t stay sober, can’t work more than once a quarter, can’t be seen in public, can’t do fun engagements like the Baftas, can’t step in for his father, can’t cut ribbons, can’t be apart from his children but also is never seen on school runs, can’t can’t can’t. He’s an absolute disgrace and pathetic excuse for an adult. Especially one who should have been preparing for this, literally, since the day he was born.

    Welp, British media and people of the UK, I hope you’re happy with your Leftover Royals. Good luck with the reluctant and incapable heir.

    Reply
  4. atlantababe says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:15 am

    just bizarre to be so unapologetically lazy. he doesn’t even try to appear busy or fake something. his father has cancer and he does nothing and gets away with it.

    Reply
  5. Scout says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:17 am

    And…..there is no doubt in my mind, that William blames Harry for abandoning him and creating this ‘difficult’ situation of having to do a tiny amount of work.

    And I bet William seethes about it every second of every minute of every hour of every day.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:27 am

      💯 this ^^

      You know he is stomping around, crying and throwing things and obsessing over how this is all Harry’s fault for meeting and marrying Meghan.

      Reply
    • Carmen says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:28 am

      The tabloid writers are posting hilarious crap articles about how the Sussexes should come back to the UK to help William in his time of need. Like Harry would even think of bringing Meghan and the kids back into that hellhole. William made his bed, he can damn well lie in it. William knows he can’t function without Harry and he hates Harry all the more for it.

      Reply
    • Moniquep says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:23 am

      As I was reading this article it became very clear that this is what Bulliam considers to be Harry’s betrayal. Harry was supposed to be his work horse so he (W) could kick back and take credit for the work. W was taught that was H’s sole purpose in life and he could treat him however he wanted. In his mind Harry was never supposed to have his own life and happiness, and that’s what is burning his gills. Not to mention, Harry got the top prize in the wife lottery!!

      Oh, the part about W & K being together since their school days! let’s not forget that W spent 10yrs looking for someone else to marry. That made me chuckle.

      Reply
      • MrsCope says:
        February 12, 2024 at 9:44 am

        Wills had a very specific narrative and trajectory carved out for his brother. Not the smartest, but a cheeky foot soldier who I trust to work on my behalf around the globe because he’ll still stand in my shadow. Everything he’ll have is because I allow him to have it, and I’ll disparage him at every opportunity (in a funny, big brother way of course!)

  6. Blithe says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:17 am

    Ahhh! THAT’S why William is so lazy! Lol I’m sure Charles and the entire tax paying country appreciate William’s diffidence— in the service of the Crown.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:18 am

    The Palace has to be panicking about this. Not only because William refuses to
    work but because Harry and Meghan are going to overshadow the royal family this week. Once again Harry has been proven to be right when he said that Charles and William felt trapped and that no one wanted to be the monarch.

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:31 am

      If we don’t see the leftover royals everywhere this week I’ll be shocked. I can’t believe they would basically concede a week of good press to H & M. If we don’t see Kate in some video or photo this week it must be incredibly bad behind the scenes. They never let an announced event with them go without trying (and failing obviously but trying) to compete.

      Reply
    • Snaggletooth says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:54 am

      What did Charles think was going to happen with the slimmed down monarchy? He already knew William’s character. I guess he really counted on controlling Harry and on him crawling back, hat in hand, ready to be a slave for that family.

      I’m really starting to understand all those articles hinting that William would need his brother that came out when HM left. William was already in much worse shape than anyone knew.

      Reply
  8. Etha says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:18 am

    Why does he hate “work” so much? It’s really a mystery. His work is so simple but he just resists and resists and resists.

    Reply
  9. sasatea says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:18 am

    Isn’t this the same man who was just weeks ago talking about ways he would rule differently and have his own way of doing things? You would think he would be ecstatic and that he had plans after all these years. This would be seen as a golden opportunity for some good PR and to cement himself as the international leader he claims himself to be but there’s literally nothing.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:24 am

      Why yes it is the same man. About the only thing he has shown himself capable of doing is briefing against family members.

      Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:50 am

      Right?? And it would be easy too! Just be seen doing something consistently. No need to go crazy, like going for impact or substance. Just be tapped actually taking the kids to school ONCE, visit a charity two days later. The press would praise him to the high heavens for stepping up, like a true single hunky statesman. That he doesn’t go for it is bonkers.

      Reply
    • Moniquep says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:34 am

      Yes, but his way of doing things, is not doing anything. I believe the announcement involves cutting out royal patronages and having all the focus on the Waleses.

      Reply
  10. Cessily says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:19 am

    Hope he keeps helping the British republican movement.

    Reply
  11. Carmen says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:20 am

    Worthless trifling good-for-nothing… his grandmother stepped up to the plate when she was only 25, what’s wrong with this lazy lummox? He wants the title and all the perks that come with it but none of the responsibilities. And Kate — if she’s still showing signs of life — is even more useless than he is.

    Reply
  12. Nanea says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:22 am

    “The palace is bewildered by Prince William’s refusal to step up”

    Not only the palace.

    I’m sure the percentage of people supporting the monarchy decreasing week after week is directly influenced by the Wailses’ laziness.

    Just imagine people staying home indefinitely while a loved one, who is looked after by a huge staff *and* two nurses, is sick – and expecting full pay.

    That kind of unrealistic fairytale wouldn’t even have been imagined by the Brothers Grimm.

    Reply
  13. Shawna says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:24 am

    “After spending half-term with the children, you can expect to see the Prince of Wales return to work in a more normal way….” I doubt even that. The calendar will shift again in a few weeks, and KP will hope no one notices.

    Reply
  14. Zen says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Why the constant emphasis on doing school runs? Both for Kate and William. Could it be that is the only time they actually spend with the kids? I’ve never in my life seen a school run given such importance and sacredness. It’s like a broken record how much it’s mentioned.

    Reply
    • Snaggletooth says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:58 am

      I honestly think it’s because it’s the only concrete task they can point to having to do with the kids. I don’t know why they don’t make up stories about helping with homework or laying out their clothes at night? Maybe that’s too far fetched for any English aristo.

      Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:58 am

      They probably think that doing the school run makes them seen normal and relatable.

      Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:47 am

      It’s become such a joke at work that people are saying “won’t be in, I’ve got to do the school run!”

      So, Wills is a meme! Finally, a purpose.

      Reply
  15. SCAR❤️❤️❤️❤️ says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:26 am

    William is clearly showing WHY Harry & Meghan had to be run out. Willy knew how little he and Kate intended to do. He did not want the British Public doing a real time, similar circumstances, side-by-side comparison of the Sussex’s to themselves.

    That comparison is still happening, regardless of where the Sussex’s live; which is why Bowers and Morgan are preaching obliteration.

    Reply
  16. Harper says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:26 am

    How can William need more time to recover from Charles’ cancer diagnosis than Charles himself requires? And I’m calling BS on the idea that Kate travelled to Norfolk with the family. I think Kate is still hospitalized elsewhere and William is being kept away from Charles on purpose–most likely by Camilla’s orders.

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:37 am

      I was wondering if K is at Wood Farm at sandringham it was apparently fitted out like a hospital for Phil.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        February 12, 2024 at 9:34 am

        Maybe that’s where she’s been all along.

      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        February 12, 2024 at 10:07 am

        Ding! Yup. BP is controlling the narrative now, and fixing KP’s mess over the “Where is Kate” narrative.

        Whatever happened to her happened at Sandringham estate, and she’s not left there. Charles has now installed himself there to keep an eye on her status (and also protect her from W??), and after last week there clearly became a growing need to bring KP’s narrative of where she is over to Sandringham via this Staycation article, in preparation for any official statment of bereavement. I firmly believe there was a death scare w/ her last week. For 2 days UK media wore black – a Royal protocol – and the day of Chuck and H’s meeting, both men, and additionally Camilla, were all papped wearing black. Press were even papping other royals in the vicinity looking for clues (Beatrice and Edo).

        It appears to have quieted down this week, but there’s still something undefinable in the air.

  17. Becks1 says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:26 am

    My god, he really is the laziest, most entitled person…..he “might” go to the BAFTAs at the end of his children’s school break, if that’s not too much for him?

    Also, appreciate how this piece comes out and says that William and Charles’ relationship has changed significantly now that William is the duke of cornwall. Never forget how fast he and Kate changed their social media after QEII died.

    But also, now Charles has that much less to use to control William.

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      February 12, 2024 at 8:37 am

      Oh but you forgot about his “unwavering commitment to duty” snort.

      Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:00 am

      I kind of wonder if, in addition to malignant narcissism, William has Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and that’s why they tiptoe around and don’t want to come off as telling him to do things. Maybe he literally just cannot handle having to do something that comes as a “command” or expectation.

      (ETA a quick google of ODD in adults sure sounds like him to a tee!)

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:18 am

      Yes, that was a delicious bit – Charles can’t even evict William from all his homes.

      I also love how “the occasional petulance on both sides” hasn’t gone completely. Is this the first mention of trouble in paradise? We’re told often how BP and KP don’t coordinate or how there may be miscommunication/jealousy/infighting between the two – but always in a collective sense, not with Charles and William actually named.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:35 am

      I’m sure the BAFTA’s will be relieved if he doesn’t show.

      Reply
  18. nutella toast says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:28 am

    Where’s the grace for Harry facing the reality that his father has cancer (as a human being)? That wording is so weird. Like they have to humanize William as being a human.

    Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:15 am

      No grace is ever given. Harry “shirked his duty” (and he was the spare, not even the main event) to be with/protect his family. William is “setting boundaries” and “putting his family first” over duty. Harry is “thick,” but also makes 3-D chess move calculations about flying over to see his father for PR before he goes to award show with D–list athletes (LOL). He can’t possibly have come over because he loves his father, despite their complicated relationship and they haven’t spoken face-to-face in years….

      Reply
  19. Jais says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:29 am

    So while I’m sure it’s lovelier for Charles to heal up in samdringham and take helicopters to London once a week for treatment, he could just stay in London since his treatments are in London. Just saying.

    Reply
  20. Gabby says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:30 am

    I guess when you walk into battle with a shield protecting you, you could call it “putting the shield first”.

    A reporter with guts should ask William on camera what time the dropoff and pickup are at Lambrook School. We all know he doesn’t know.

    Reply
  21. Jay says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:30 am

    It feels like Charles wants to keep all of the focus on himself, with Camilla stepping in occasionally. Is it pride? Jealousy? Worry?

    Somehow it seems like Charles is less protective of his heir than he is protecting the job from his heir. To be fair, given his poor performance last week, swaying and looking…altered…I wouldn’t feel good leaving the monarchy in his shaky hands, either.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:20 am

      Could be pride, could be jealousy, could be that he’s King and doesn’t want people to forget that and bury him prematurely.

      Reply
  22. INge says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:37 am

    I woudln’t be surprised if he walks away. With his dad ill the moment(if there is still a monarchy) that he becomes king becomes closer and closer and he may realise now that it’s not what he wants.

    Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:10 am

      That in itself would take effort, work and follow through. So he won’t. He’ll just do the absolute least amount possible as King.

      Reply
  23. Stonecoldjaneausten says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:44 am

    What do we *really* think William does all day?

    I know we all joke that he’s putting a square peg in a round hole, pruning rose bushes, but I genuinely wonder what this dude is doing ALL DAY EVERY DAY. How is he not bored out of his mind? Is he keen about taking naps? Sharpening giant scissors for ribbon-cutting ceremonies?

    And then there’s all this time off for school holidays, but we know he can’t be spending more than an hour a day with the kids. I do believe Kate has, historically, been more hands on with the kids than William, but that bar is pretty low anyway.

    Reply
  24. Cerys says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:52 am

    William is a useless lump. He has proven over the years that he is lazy and has no interest in preparing for his very few royal responsibilities.

    Reply
  25. Aimee says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:53 am

    William needs to get his shit together. He’s going to be King sooner than he realizes. He is completely unprepared for the job. I don’t care if he’s been trained all of his life. Again, if he hadn’t run his brother off he’d have him to rely on. Oh well.

    Reply
  26. Freya says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:54 am

    I find it amusing how all the ‘articles’ written about Willy now include this, “his wife of almost 13 years — his partner since they were both students at the University of St Andrews.” It’s like a subliminal message to the readers about how in love and connected they are. Didn’t you know, they’ve been together since college.

    Reply
  27. Tursitops says:
    February 12, 2024 at 8:54 am

    From whence this bafflement and bewilderment? Forever has it been, forever will it be. Are these people not paying attention? This is who he is. Why are they suddenly stunned at his recalcitrance to do the job (*any* job)?

    If they can’t figure it out after more than twenty years of him being in public life (we won’t call it public service), then they are the fools. This is the horse that you’ve all backed, you morons.

    Reply
  28. Mslove says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:09 am

    Wouldn’t it be nice for everyone to take winter off, with full pay? Just so they could do the school run? The UK should make that a thing!

    Reply
  29. Lau says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:17 am

    This is so very embarrassing. Imagine being somebody in the UK who works a full time job and having people say that somebody like William is supposed to be representing you. He can’t even say that he is a stay-at-home dad because we know they have a full staff to do every task in the home.

    Reply
  30. Ann says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:23 am

    I don’t think William has imposter syndrome. He’s too much of a narcissist for that. His idea of “ruling differently” is to rule as a tyrant, and the rota and palaces are running out of ways to cover for him. I don’t see William cooperating with anyone or anything either as Prince or King. No one can control him – he’s a rage monster. This is a true crisis for the future of the monarchy.

    Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      February 12, 2024 at 9:56 am

      Agree. Let’s just look at what we have: angry his entire life, lazy his entire life, wouldn’t do what he was told until Harry did it and was having fun, couldn’t or wouldn’t commit to Kate for a decade while he partied and had other girl friends who dumped him (aka, was “partners with Kate according to BM), has not shown up for the little work expected of him for his entire adult life.

      This is who he is. He feels entitled to behave this way and get the riches and power. He’s going to be a brutal, horrible king if he makes it to that. He will end the monarchy or at least be a big part of its eventual demise.

      Reply
      • ShazBot says:
        February 12, 2024 at 10:08 am

        I said it upthread but the way you laid it out here tracks even more – oppositional defiant disorder. He rages against anything he feels someone is telling him to do.

  31. Kate (Not Middleton) says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:34 am

    Diana told people for years that William was going to have a difficult time being king…and that Harry had the temperament for it. If William hates his future plans so much, why not just abdicate?

    *evil grin*

    Reply
  32. TN Democrat says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:51 am

    KHATE turned Grandpa P’s funeral into a photo op and actively briefed the rota rats for years that she was the William whisper/keen peacemaker. Suddenly her attention seeking mother is completely radio silent and kHate can’t manage one rigidly controlled and photo shopped to moon photo-op? Why is the media covering up this mess? I think William has complete control of the narrative because the kids haven’t been trotted out and some sort of financial settlement has been reached with the Middleton’s to stop their media briefing. W amd K have looked progressively more miserable together since the mistress stories emerged years ago.

    Reply
  33. Beech says:
    February 12, 2024 at 9:55 am

    And what would Peg have done in an other world, give me a fucking break. 🙄

    Reply

