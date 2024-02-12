Princess Kate’s recovery is going so well, she moved from Windsor to Norfolk

In the past month, I’ve gone back and forth about whether we should believe that Kensington Palace is minimizing the Princess of Wales’s health issues or whether Kate’s issues are much less complicated than we’re being led to believe. I’m convinced of one thing: we have not been told the whole story, and KP has publicly lied several times about what’s really going on. That’s all I know for sure. Oh, I also know that KP’s communications office is a clownshow, because there would have been so many different ways to offer more clarity and to tamp down the rampant speculation, especially regarding the Spanish reporting about the coma. In any case, we’re now being told – through official sources – that Kate has improved enough that she’s now moved to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, on the Sandringam Estate.

This has been a worrying week for royalists, with Buckingham Palace announcing on Monday that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. So I’m delighted to bring some cheering health news. The Princess of Wales, who underwent ‘successful’ planned abdominal surgery more than three weeks ago, is on the mend. And, in a clear sign of her improvement, she was able to join her husband, Prince William, and their three children as they set off yesterday morning for a half-term holiday on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the King is also convalescing. ‘Catherine is recovering well,’ a friend tells me. ‘She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.’ The Princess, 42, was discharged 12 days ago from the London Clinic, where she had spent almost two weeks. Since leaving hospital, without being photographed, Catherine has been at Adelaide Cottage, the family’s four-bedroom home at Windsor Home Park. Her children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, all attend Lambrook school a 15-minute drive away in Berkshire. They broke up for a week’s half-term holiday yesterday. While Prince Harry was not invited to Sandringham, and had to make do with a 45-minute meeting with his father and stepmother, Queen Camilla, at Clarence House on Wednesday, Catherine’s family could see the King at Sandringham, depending on the medical advice he has been given. The King began his ‘schedule of regular treatments’ on Tuesday, although palace officials did not give details of which type of cancer. Catherine and her family will be staying at Anmer Hall, their ten-bedroom home on the Sandringham estate.

This is quite common for Kate – for the kids’ longer school holidays, she takes them to Anmer Hall, where they have more space and more extensive grounds to spread out. That being said, I would be very curious to hear HOW she got to Norfolk. Ambulance? Car? Helicopter? If she is still recovering from major abdominal surgery, I cannot believe that a helicopter ride would be much fun, nor would a car ride for several hours. Of course, I didn’t believe Kate was actually in Adelaide Cottage this whole time. I still find it curious that we have not seen the Middletons whatsoever either. You could argue that William thinks he’s above staging pap photos on the school run, but you cannot argue the same for Carole Middleton. Where IS Carole – no one has seen her since before Christmas? Anyway, if Kate is feeling well enough to go to Norfolk, good for her and I’m sure that’s a good sign for her recovery.