Princess Kate’s recovery is going so well, she moved from Windsor to Norfolk

In the past month, I’ve gone back and forth about whether we should believe that Kensington Palace is minimizing the Princess of Wales’s health issues or whether Kate’s issues are much less complicated than we’re being led to believe. I’m convinced of one thing: we have not been told the whole story, and KP has publicly lied several times about what’s really going on. That’s all I know for sure. Oh, I also know that KP’s communications office is a clownshow, because there would have been so many different ways to offer more clarity and to tamp down the rampant speculation, especially regarding the Spanish reporting about the coma. In any case, we’re now being told – through official sources – that Kate has improved enough that she’s now moved to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, on the Sandringam Estate.
This has been a worrying week for royalists, with Buckingham Palace announcing on Monday that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. So I’m delighted to bring some cheering health news. The Princess of Wales, who underwent ‘successful’ planned abdominal surgery more than three weeks ago, is on the mend.
And, in a clear sign of her improvement, she was able to join her husband, Prince William, and their three children as they set off yesterday morning for a half-term holiday on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the King is also convalescing.
‘Catherine is recovering well,’ a friend tells me. ‘She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.’
The Princess, 42, was discharged 12 days ago from the London Clinic, where she had spent almost two weeks.
Since leaving hospital, without being photographed, Catherine has been at Adelaide Cottage, the family’s four-bedroom home at Windsor Home Park. Her children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, all attend Lambrook school a 15-minute drive away in Berkshire. They broke up for a week’s half-term holiday yesterday.
While Prince Harry was not invited to Sandringham, and had to make do with a 45-minute meeting with his father and stepmother, Queen Camilla, at Clarence House on Wednesday, Catherine’s family could see the King at Sandringham, depending on the medical advice he has been given. The King began his ‘schedule of regular treatments’ on Tuesday, although palace officials did not give details of which type of cancer. Catherine and her family will be staying at Anmer Hall, their ten-bedroom home on the Sandringham estate.
This is quite common for Kate – for the kids’ longer school holidays, she takes them to Anmer Hall, where they have more space and more extensive grounds to spread out. That being said, I would be very curious to hear HOW she got to Norfolk. Ambulance? Car? Helicopter? If she is still recovering from major abdominal surgery, I cannot believe that a helicopter ride would be much fun, nor would a car ride for several hours. Of course, I didn’t believe Kate was actually in Adelaide Cottage this whole time. I still find it curious that we have not seen the Middletons whatsoever either. You could argue that William thinks he’s above staging pap photos on the school run, but you cannot argue the same for Carole Middleton. Where IS Carole – no one has seen her since before Christmas? Anyway, if Kate is feeling well enough to go to Norfolk, good for her and I’m sure that’s a good sign for her recovery.
And absolutely no one saw a thing, just like that jog in Central Park.
Sorry i don’t believe Kate is improving no photos no credibility.
Proof of life needed
Right, and at this point she is a princess of the realm (is that not what was on the kids’ birth papers) so should they public not ask to se something, anything to prove is alive or able to blink twice for yes I am ok???? this whole thing is crazy.
It’s striking that even with various changes to their comms team over the years KP’s PR remains terrible. The only thing they excel at is leaking stories.
And I’m sure it’s the tabloid journalists that taught them how to do it.
I think this leak is coming from BP/Chucky’s comms team. Consider the timing:
1. KP goes on unhinged briefing spree about Kate being at the London clinic. Chuck, who probably already had his dx long before the announcement (otherwise Camilla would have looked more stressed/less smiling), gave cover to the lie b/c if the tabloids busted this story wide open then, it would have meant game over for his reign.
2. Chucky then puts KP on notice that they are not to brief like that again. Chucky now controls the narrative, and guides it back to “they’re all at Sandringham for a staycation with dear Pa/Grandpa”.
IF Kate *never left Sandringham* after Xmas, and is on life support at Wood Farm, this works out ideally for him. They clearly started cooking up this staycation nonsense after a scare last week. Midweek last week, Harry meets Charles – both wearing black, Camilla wearing black, and the whole of UK media wearing black the day before and the day of the meeting. Charles leaves hurriedly back to Sandringham. He was SCRAMBLING – they had to get a plan in place in case K fails.
This way with the staycation narrative, they hope to put to bed open speculation about “where is kate”, and reunite the reported location with her actual location in case they have to suddenly plan for a funeral.
All the stuff happening last week just feels like too much, and too layered to be coincidence. KP can’t plan their way out of a paper bag, neither can W, plus he’s more or less shellshocked, and Chuck is driving the propaganda bus.
All of this is Chuck trying not to lose control of his reign, while his heir sets fire to his own future.
I think you are right. This is all so sad. Those poor children.
So this actually all kind of fits – Kate has been in Norfolk this whole time, so that’s why we haven’t seen Carole or any of the Midds. charles rushed back to Sandringham when Harry arrived not to avoid Harry, but b/c something was wrong with Kate. (but if it was that serious wouldn’t Harry have gone?)
but that aside – now they’re changing the narrative so Kate is in Norfolk so whatever happens next, her reported location matches up with her actual location.
@Becks1 – no way William would let Harry near Kate.
Becks, that all makes sense. Re Harry, tho, I also remember how studiously Harry avoided even standing by Kate, let alone making eye contact with her. He was more ready to speak to his brother than Kate.
I can see a scenario where he is “that’s so sad, too bad, give her my best but I’m out” boundary.
I find it odd that they keep including the word “planned” when referring to her surgery. And of course, gotta include a “Harry wasn’t invited” shot in there. Can’t let the opportunity pass.
And “successful” in quotes. Weird.
If it was just abdominal surgery like they have said then she could have gotten in the car and been seated and a photo of her giving a smile and a wave would have gone a long way. So do I believe this story that she has moved? No I do not and the crappy KP comms will continue.
I have read a comment somewhere else that she and the Middletons are in hiding until those photos that popped up of her are buried again.
What photos?
What photo are you talking about?
I don’t believe she was ever at Adelaide Cottage in the first place. Isn’t that the place with just four bedrooms and no live in servants’ quarters? Yet, supposedly she had at least two nurses and stayed in bed most of the time. This report is as sketchy as the previous ones. I’m officially moving to the “proof of life is required” camp.
I was trying to figure this all out on the Internet last night while everyone else was watching the Super Bowl. There are some really bonkers 😵💫 rumors out there but nothing definitive.
it is a > 8000 sq foot house, it may have 4 “bedrooms” but it probably has 5 living rooms that are each the size of my entire house.
This 4 bedroom palava annoys me
Still not big enough for this squirrelly bunch if one of them required a whole medical team.
I hope that she is well but I was thinking……and I know this is crazy and I am not trying to make light of her condition or trivialize it – but the way this has unfolded: with no sightings of either Kate or Middleton clan leads me to believe that that maybe, just maybe, this was a ploy to extend such much needed sympathy and good will to Kate and William????? I am not even sure if this theory was thrown out there and I know I can’t be the only one with the thought having crossed my mind.
One thing is certain: NONE of this has made any sense. I hope she is well.
@seraphina, I’ve said in other posts that I wonder if they are playing us for sympathy. So yes, some of us are thinking this may be possible.
But I feel like a Photoshopped photo in a car by Chris Johnson, planned like the Disney villainess shot at Philip’s funeral, would have been arranged if it were true. And surely Carole would be inserting herself into stories!
@shawna, Chris Johnson could have photoshopped it into a glamour shot! She does love that camera.
It’s Chris Jackson
I just don’t think this is for sympathy because I can’t believe for a second that Kkkeen would be able to stay completely out of the spotlight for this long. Or her family. If this were for sympathy, they would release some pap photo of her looking sickly or release a photo of her propped up in bed surrounded by her children.
Also, it’s not really working to garner sympathy. It’s only making people ask really serious questions (about Pegs and his behavior or treatment of his wife) or make really extreme suppositions about his behavior and her condition. Or maybe people in England are feeling very sympathetic? It doesn’t seem to be the prevailing mood online.
A blurry photo of Kate with Louis handing his mom a flower picked from the Windsor greenhouse? Immediate win and buys her another two months off. I also waver between her trying to rehab her image from the royal racist reveal and the bad press she got in Spare to believing the chatter that she’s in grim shape and they don’t know how to spin it.
It’s the total lack of photographic or video evidence that makes me think there is something very wrong with her, much worse than we have been led to believe. I agree with Sussexwatcher.
We have entertained that theory here on CB. I myself commented that If someone said it was an appendectomy and they are milking it for not doing shit for months I’d believe them.
They can say whatever they want but there are no witnesses or photos. She could be out of the country for all we know. The royals need to be seen to be believed. If Wm is so dedicated to duty, as he says, he needs to be more transparent. They are the future monarchs, are they not?
I truly believe if this were not terribly serious, KP would have debunked the coma story with a picture of Kate with the kids in bed, or working from bed, or reading cards from well-wishers, etc. The fact that they can’t bring in hair and makeup, and her favorite photographer with Photoshop for one picture to post on social says everything. Kate is lazy but she loves positive coverage she can control. One post with a photo thanking those who took care of her and for all the get well wishes would get front page coverage that would shut down all the rumors and speculation. The fact they haven’t produced this is not just laziness or incompetence.
Given the missing Middletons, I wondered if she was taken to Anmer or Middleton Manor directly from wherever she was. Easier to have Mom there taking care of her than trying to hide her in Windsor. I’m sure if there were photos of Ma Middleton driving to visit Kate, we would have seen them.
Nothing we have seen so far meshes with how they operate and that is what is throwing off my Spidey-sence.
I thought it was interesting that the story comes from “a friend “ and not officially from KP. I think Kaiser mentioned earlier last week that the Palace couldn’t officially release anything from Kate if it later turned out that she would have been incapable of speaking or getting better. However, they clearly need a reassurance story, so they’ve dragged out an anonymous friend, who they could later deny if needed. Hence no pics to go with the story when it could have been an easy win.
It was revealed some time ago that quite frequently “a friend of….” was the person themselves (e.g. friend of William= William), and “source close to” or “an insider” = their paid palace spokesperson. But sometimes the same spokesperson is described as “a friend”. As H said, there are usually articles explaining and complaining, quoting various palace sources while the reporter claims that the palaces declined to comment – even though the entire article was the palace commenting. The problem is that KP is so bad at this that they keep reacting to questions which people are asking and creating new responses each time to see which one sticks.
Edited to add: there was a report of a WhatsApp group which had reporters and palace staff and in which the palaces gave stories to the reporters but also specified how they would like to be referenced, e.g. “friend of” or “palace source”. So yes, KP is commenting, lies and all.
@Magdalena – all of what you say is absolutely true but it doesn’t change my point. This isn’t an official KP statement and therefore deniable later down the line if necessary – even if it actually came from KP in the first place.
Nah, the toffs don’t like her. If she had been at Anmer all this time, at least one of them would have leaked it, and there are a few reporters who would have left snarky breadcrumbs on twitter by now. Methinks she has been at her mother’s this entire time after whatever happened to her or whatever she did to her self.
The way the Rota has shut down all their fluff articles for a planned abdominal surgery that was reportedly successful? At this point we are entering week 4 post-surgery and there are still no articles about Willy bringing her chicken soup, or CarolE fluffing her pillows and Pippa bringing her kids over to see Aunty Kate while she recovers. No cute anecdotes about how the kids are doing little things for their mom.
No photos, no signs of life, but lots of chatter that she’s not doing well and that the press has been told not to report it. Eden’s article had no sources other than an unnamed friend, which is not the same as a release on KP letterhead (which is untrustworthy anyway as she was never taken to the London Clinic.) Eden’s story will be forgotten if Kate is in bad shape long term.
Agreed. Also, we know that one of Kate and KP’s favorite tactics is to save photos and details about engagements and then release them weeks after the fact whenever Kate needs cover for being on vacation again.
So, even if she’s temporarily unpresentable now due to whatever’s going on, if they were reasonably sure she was going to heal and be okay then they would absolutely release a doctored (or just old) photo to get us over this ‘missing’ phase. That they haven’t speaks volumes.
It would be in such incredibly bad taste if they were intentionally milking this mysterious disappearance and surgery for sympathy, but they’ll find that out the second she pops back up – if she looks like she even got a hair trim people will say she was only out for cosmetic surgery and any passing sympathy or even just idle curiosity will be destroyed.
Is it just me or is it weird they refer to “Catherine’s family”? At first I thought they meant the Middletons but I’m pretty sure it’s the Wales family. William doesn’t even warrant a mention?
If she truly had abdominal surgery, just sitting in a car is awful and requires at minimum a pillow between yourself and the seatbelt. I can understand her not sitting in a car and waving, and you for sure don’t want to be jostled over the slightest bump in the road – it’s agony. I would imagine she either went by ambulance service (unmarked maybe?) or laying down in a special vehicle. Even a helicopter would probably be a lots of vibration with the rotors.
I have wondered if she had a miscarriage requiring a DNC maybe? Planned but not planned abdominal surgery is just so…vague, and William’s sudden need to look family-centric would cover for his repeated public announcements that there’s no way he’s having kid #4. I hope not for her sake, because no matter what, that’s a terrible thing to go through.
If she’s that unwell that she can’t travel sitting up, why would she travel in the first place Unless absolutely necessary. And if she’s not that unwell, why not post a picture showing her on the road to recovery. Very strange.
Um, I’ve had three “abdominal surgeries” and guess how I got home each time? Here’s a hint, it wasn’t by ambulance or helicopter. As for pain, they do have medication for that and it does work. Plus at this rate its been a month since had the surgery. One minute she’s sitting up in bed working, the next she may need months to recover and has round the clock nursing. Kate is a young woman and there has never been any mention of health issues. She always been pictured as being athletic and an exercise fanatic. The pieces do not add up.
Recovery going so well that she’s moved under cover of absolute secrecy. No one saw her in a car, no one saw an ambulance or their helicopter. No waving to her fans waiting to see her. No strategically placed pap who happens to get the money shot of her being moved. Recovery is going so well that they still can’t release a photo of her settled into the new location. Recovery is going so well that Pegs still cannot leave her side or do any sort of work. Recovery going so well that the entire grifting, publicity-seeking Midds family hasn’t been seen or heard from in almost 2 months.
Okay, sure. This is all very believable. Combined with Pegs’s drunken and unwell appearance the other day, I think things are much much worse than they’ve told us publicly. Where is she?!
Until told otherwise I am going to make up my own interpretation of events. (Why not, the BM do it all the time regarding H&M!) So, I think that Kate and Carole wanted facelifts and decided to have them done together and share the nursing staff. All will be revealed in a couple of months!
Do facelifts these days take 9 months to recover from? And why would Pegs need to take time off if this were all routine? I’m sure she’s had a facelift before and he’s never vanished like this. And why have all of the Midds also disappeared? No pap strolls by the Pipster or IG posts from the marshmallow man.
No, facelifts take very little time to recover, however, the saying is “only your hairdresser will know you had work done”, is absolutely true, so that could be the long wait for Ma Mid and Waity if this is the real reason for her “disappearance”.
No, but a tummy tuck would. After three kids, my money’s on a tuck.
A tummy tuck does not take nine months to recover from and Kate doesn’t have any tummy to tuck anyway. If you look up pictures of her in a bikini from the last few years, the woman is like a rake. I would actually lay money that she has already had a tummy tuck after her children.
The gratuitous use of Harry’s name, which added nothing to the story, shows how obsessed these tabloids are with Harry. Small miracle, they didn’t find a way to shoehorn Meghan’s name into the mess.
I believe Kate is unwell and I have zero interests in seeing someone who is unwell.
I visited my parents this wknd and my mom made me mad with her conversation. She knows I follow this stuff. Anyways, she said that Charles had prostate cancer to which I said no that’s not what the palace has said. They specifically said it wasn’t. And my mom said she thought they were lying. To which, I said well yeah they definitely lie so who knows. Then I added well I just hope Kate Middleton is alive and well. And my mom was like what how dare you throw such conspiracies out there. And I was like you just said yourself they lie so why wouldn’t the lie about this too. Then she said Kate was a strong women and I nearly lost it. I was just like how would you know if she is or not? Listen, Kate is known for her steely marshmallow strength but the girl power way my mom said this had me hanging my head. She doesn’t even read tabloids but I guess she just likes to believe nice things idk. Anyways, sorry that was my rant that clearly overused the word “like”😂
I can understand why that might have been annoying but it is true that Kate was up and about, fully made up with her hair done literally hours after the birth of two of her three children and in front of the world’s press. That doesn’t suggest a woman who can’t bear a little physical discomfort.
I am entirely with you on your girl power point though. 😂
GMAFB. The royals and the tabloids lie so much you can’t believe a word they say any more. Nobody saw her leave the hospital. No pictures of her entering or leaving KP. If she’s well enough to be moved, she should be well enough to wave from a window. No sign of life. Zero. Zip. Nada.
No visits from her parents or her sister. No visits from Charles or Camilla. Does William even bother to see her?
Something very bad is going on with her that they’re not talking about. Otherwise, why all the lies and bullshit from KP?
I wonder if she has been somewhere like Wood Farm the whole time and so that’s why we haven’t seen any staged pictures of her in Windsor (because she isn’t there) and why Carole hasn’t been papped around Bucklebury (again, because she isn’t there, she’s in Norfolk.) I’m assuming wood farm is pretty well equipped for a mini hospital team after Phillip’s time there.
I don’t know if KP is downplaying this or being overly dramatic, but its super weird we haven’t had a single picture of Kate in 6 weeks.
My guess is that she was at wood farm from day one, at least when she left the hospital.
That said, this article is so stupid because someone with serious abdominal issues that require months of recovery should not be moved to a new location that is hours away and only two weeks from the hospital stay that lasted a few weeks. This only serves to suggest that maybe her claim to need months of recovery is made up.
After all if she has the energy to get in a car for four hours, she could surely do a brief engagement either online or in nearby Windsor.
Someone on Twitter posted an article written about wood Farm over the weekend. I don’t know if it is a recent one, but it says it is a place where royals often go to retreat.
Yup, I’d wager she’s been up there this whole time.
I can think of one very good reason why KP would’ve felt pressured to release a shocking statement about ‘abdominal surgery,’ and her name is Camilla. If KP was scared that Camilla was going to leak what’s really going on with Kate, then they would’ve been in a panic to get their version out there first or lose the whole narrative. It explains them pre-empting Charles’ announcement the way they did – they felt they had to.
And IMO, all this fits whether Kate is truly in recovery or if it’s really Will who has been out of control on a bender and Kate is on strike (what if it was will in the convoy on 12/28).
Kate is very image focused. She is probably terrified of being seen at her not ideal weight (which is why she has worked so hard to have the same frame since she did when she married in) with her natural hair, and no facial work done. Since she has just had major surgery, I am sure she has not had a lick of work or maintenance done. Thus she will not be photographed or given proof of life shots anytime soon. I think she is healing fine but is just vain (honestly no judgment everyone in the public eye is image conscious). However, because that is all we know her for- her image is her work- the fact that we will not see her for so long is why everything feels so weird.
Right now I am in between two extremes. One is that she is so bad that they can’t release any shots of her for fear that, when the accurate news of her condition came out, we would know they had faked it. The other is that there is very little wrong with her and this is a big scheme cooked up between her and William to do as little as possible, even when they take the throne. 🤷🏽♀️
i find it odd they refer to her going to ” the Sandringham estate in Norfolk,” and ot specifically AH. Makes me think she is at Wood Farm instead.
I thought that too as I was reading the piece — until the very last bit that does mention Anmer Hall (and its number of bedrooms).
Lol a lot of royal wives are trying to seem important in this article. It makes me think they’ve been shut out completely.
Harry met with his father AND step mother last week? 😂 if that was the case the contents of that convo would have been leaked by that witch immediately.
Kate’s family will be meeting with Charles on Sandrigham despite Harry “only” getting 35minutes at Clarence House?? When did they lift the ban on Carole?
Lord these 2 women are desperate to look like they have access to the King and power. Clearly the co-hoe was banned from the meeting with Harry and Kate’s family is stilled banned from Anmer Hall and they are both overcompensating.
Kate is in Sandringham the whole time. Something happened to her after Christmas, hence the ambulance convoy on Dec 28. She has been staying there since.
Thats what I’ve thought all along as well. Its bigger so her parents could be there plus live-in nursing care. More remote so less eyes on the comings and goings.
Wood farm was where Philip stayed during his retirement until Covid changed things and it was set up for him, meaning easier access for someone with mobility issues. Likely renovated for space to have more medical equipment too.
I agree with you.
I think they are using this for sympathy, but I do think it’s also serious. They can squash wiglet rumors, but not the coma ones? I would not be surprised if it is related to bowels. Or if she had some cosmetic surgery too and that’s why they can’t do pictures. But even those the bruising and swelling would start to fade enough to be covered with makeup for a seated photo?? The missing Middleton are SO strange. Makes me curious if there was an incident between William and Kate, or if the backstory is unsavory due to abuse physical or drugs or eating disorder?? Perhaps this is Kate and the Middleton using the opportunity to negotiate a better exit deal??
The thing is…I don’t think the sympathy card is working. Kate has never worked hard enough for anyone to miss her. And people are only up in arms about William because he is the heir to the throne and the King has cancer…he should be visible. He doesn’t have to do Charles’ job, but he should be doing more events.
The missing Middletons isn’t so strange to me as is the lack of Middleton PR…I’d like to know if their debts have been paid off because that is the only reason I would even consider being silent. With the way William was swaying, I can’t tell if they do have the upper hand here or not. Everything is chaotic.
Yeah I’m calling bullshit. My sister had stage 4 cancer and had to have part of her intestines removed and the hospital didn’t keep her for two weeks.
No proof of life photos to squash speculations that Kate’s situation is worse than reported. I still think William is the cause. The Middletons meeting with Charles and staying at Amner are for KP and BP to control them and keep them from running to the press (and to slap a muzzle on Uncle Gary).
She was NEVER sent back to adelaide cottage, NEVER. It’s complete and utter bull sht.
It wasn’t planned surgery. You don’t plan surgery but book events at the same time.
@ Mary Pester
Girl I have been spilling your tea to my WHOLE family lately and we are loving it!!! This speculation (or lack thereof from the BM) is INTENSE!
I like the dig – “Since leaving hospital, without being photographed…” The tabloids are also looking for proof of life.
I don’t believe anything that KP or their pop-up “sources” (first that convenient anon patient in People and now this one) have to say. I believe that whatever happened was serious, unplanned, and bad enough to have William go into hiding and look/act the way he did last Wednesday.