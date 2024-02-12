“Chloe Sevigny really hates everything about Los Angeles” links

Chloe Sevigny lists all the reasons why she hates LA and drag artists are already performing their versions of this video. [OMG Blog]
Lol Chloe hates NYC too. Sounds like she’s tired and ready to retire to the suburbs
Nah she loves NYC – she hates the fashion and how it’s basically turning into how people in LA dress. So it all comes back to her dislike of LA lol.
@Ameerah good point!
IDK. She’s always rubbed me the wrong way as a the ultimate rich suburban “non conformist.” She’s a talented actor, but her young interviews saying things like “if you want to be successful, move to Manhattan,” like girl not everyone grew up in a posh Connecticut suburb. I had a *job offer* in Manhattan when I first graduated and literally couldn’t afford to move there and take the job, so I turned it down.
It’s the ‘stache on Rudd. That kind of facial hair ages everyone.
I think so too. That photo was surprising!
Combined with the grayish stubble and weird sideburns the stache definitely is doing him no favors
As an LA kid, I do understand her dislike for this area. HOWEVER, that is why LA exists. We don’t have seasons (which is awesome). I get big time seasonal affect disorder, so the brightness is amazing. As for the disparate/loneliness/disconnectedness also a good thing. No one cares what you’re doing. We stay out of your business and we (generally) like it that way. I think that’s the left over “vibe” that is the “Old West” when you just had land and raised your family. I know my neighbors but I stay out of their business. It’s the best of both worlds. The water is hard, but that is the trade off for almost endless sunshine. 🙂
We absolutely do have seasons in L.A. Right now, this is our rainy, cooler season with highs in the 50/60s and lows in the 40s. There is snow in the mountains. The seasons may not seem as extreme as in other parts of the country, but the weather is absolutely not the same here year-round.
Also, due to the marine layer, it actually doesn’t get that hot until July, and the summer can extend until the early fall.
The tree lose their leaves, and the seasons dictate what vegetables we plant and when.
Right? It’s cold at night there too.
Just different than the Northeast or Midwest in terms of short sunless days and the air being so painfully cold you can’t enjoy a walk outside.
Its warm, but not humid like the tropics or skin-cracking dry like a desert.
Things to myself when paying taxes lol.
I love Los Angeles and was ready to fight her on this, but everything she said is facts. Different strokes, ya know?
Also, let’s be real about the seasons. NYC is facing an epic amount of snow right now. LA seasons aren’t even a shadow of the real thing.
L.A. just had fatalities because of the amount of rain we got–an atmospheric river. The definition of a season is not about how harsh the weather is, by the way. I am originally from the Midwest and have experienced winters and weather far worse than in either NYC or L.A. That still doesn’t change the fact that L.A. has seasons and, yes, LA County even gets snow. I can look out my window and see it.
Naomi Watts is so, so good in Feud – she portrays Babe as elegant, classy and dignified, but never “fragile.” She’s just lovely. The rest of the cast is also marvelous, particularly Demi Moore and Diane Lane. Oh, and of course, Tom Hollander whose performance as Capote is otherworldly.
Naomi Watts is definitely underrated. Anyone unfamiliar with her other work, but interested to know more, should watch Mullholland Drive and The Impossible. She’s absolutely magnificent.
Excellent cast and performances, but I fell asleep during episode 3 when they endlessly dissected the logistics of the Black and White ball. I won’t be going back, having realized that these people (including Capote) are too empty and shallow to ever hold my interest for long, let alone for eight episodes. Very disappointing. I moved on to the Davis-Crawford Feud and thoroughly enjoyed every minute, although I thought they could have folded episode 8 into episode 7 and wrapped it up sooner. Guess I’m just a fool for Old Hollywood 🤷.
They’re all awful aren’t they? I do feel sorry for Capote because he’s just a broken person. NOTHING can fill those holes that he has.
I loved the Crawford Davis feud because they were snippy and funny . Olivia de Haviland was a gangster though, you don’t mess with her.
I loved the way they worked the other larger than life characters into the story. DeHaviland, Jack Warner, Robert Aldrich, and Hedda Hopper. It was epic. So well done.
when Noami was a struggling actress her friend Nicole Kidman told her not to give up and that it just took one film to break out. That film was Mallholland drive. She also made a great couple with Heath Ledger.
I have been going down the youtube rabbit hole learning about the womens lives before I watch the series.
They really had the most amazing lives and what a time to be alive and in the center of the social scenes. Capote was the Taylor Swift of the time ratting them all out lol.
Slim Keith was married to both Leland Hayward and Howard Hawks! That would have been a more interesting series imo.
I still cant get over the fact that Saffy’s fiancee from Ab Fab is old enough to be Truman Capote. what does that make me?
Oh wow! I missed that! I have to go back to Ab Fab.
He also of course was the main gay in The White Lotus Season 2.
Doesn’t she hate NY also? She’s so pretentious and full of herself.
The LA answer. Ouch. I’ve lived all over the US and I get being more comfortable in one part of the country than another. But Chloe should be able to answer that question without insulting people who live there.
It’s getting tedious with the celebs who have to yammer on about how they hate this place or that. Other people like the things about the places they hate. They have choices about where they live. Let other people live how they want to without having to be condescending.
Equality, in my experience, people who wholesale trash entire cities are either 1) young or 2) entitled or both. She is not that young…
WTH happened to Paul Rudd. 😳
Now just waiting for Oscars for stuntwork.