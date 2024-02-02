Palace sources push back on the speculation that Princess Kate was in a coma

It’s more than likely that the Princess of Wales’s medical mystery turns out to be incredibly serious, when we eventually learn what exactly happened. It’s also more than likely that it’s been amateur hour from Kensington Palace this whole time. Both things can be true at once: Kate’s situation is serious AND KP completely bungled the release of information, which led to weeks of speculation and ham-fisted damage control from staffers who can’t manage their way out of a paper bag. Last weekend, the Spanish media was widely reporting on Kate’s surgery and medical situation, and one Spanish royal expert claimed she heard, from sources, that Kate’s condition was dire, to the point where Kate had been in a medically-induced coma. The next day, Kate was suddenly discharged from the London Clinic and the British and American media suddenly has a vested interest in minimizing Kate’s situation and making Kate’s situation sound like it was no big deal. Five days after the Spanish media was widely reporting the “coma” story, “palace sources” have finally come out to try to rebut that speculation:
Palace officials are said to have been left furious after a Spanish news show’s ‘made up’ claims that Kate was in a ‘coma’ and in ‘great danger’ following abdominal surgery.
Overseas journalist Concha Calleja claimed doctors had to act quickly as they were ‘saving her life’ in a broadcast the day before she was released from hospital The writer, 59, who has appeared on Spanish TV as a royal expert, said the medical team’s ‘drastic’ actions included intubating the 42-year-old Princess of Wales and putting her in an induced coma.
She claimed: ‘There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the post-operative period didn’t go so well.’
She continued that Kate’s recovery was ‘possibly going to require a bit of assistance, and I’m not just referring to her family’ – as she said ‘practically an entire hospital’ was being set up to support her at their Windsor home. But the Spaniard’s claims – made on news channel Fiesta – have been rubbished by the palace.
‘It’s total nonsense,’ a source told The Telegraph. ‘No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally totally made up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.’
The most-watched channel in Spain for 13 years, Fiesta is known for its gossip shows and was founded by an Italian media company formerly owned by Silvio Berlusconi. The claims about the Princess of Wales quickly went viral – and was even taken up by the country’s more serious sites including El Confidencial, La Vanguardia and La Razon.
Calleja claimed to have gained the insight from an aid in the royal household ‘in a completely confidential manner’ – something the Palace has completely refuted. They also strenuously denied her assertions that Kate had been taken to hospital for the first time on December 28, where she stayed for several days, as she said she ‘began to feel unwell, not for the first time.’
Not only did it take “the palace” nearly a week to pushback on the coma story, it’s taken them three weeks to push back on the “Kate was rushed to the hospital on December 28” rumor, which spread like wildfire on social media, and I even half-believe it too. Whatever Kate is going through, I’d be willing to bet it’s been an issue for many weeks, if not months. As for the palace finally doing some pushback on the coma story… I don’t know what to believe anymore. KP is definitely being way too furtive, but some of these conspiracies feel so wide off the mark. As I’ve said before, wherever Kate is and whatever her condition, I hope she’s receiving quality care and I hope she’s doing okay.
The same aides that were left in the dark about this surgery in the first place?
To be fair i don’t think a spanish journalist has an in at KP. And i didn’t really believe this story anyway
“Never Explain”
oh wait, ok explain NOW.
It’s bit rich for KP to be complaining about made up stories. Anyway, their initial statement about Kate’s surgery fueled the speculation. They should be angry at their poor communication skills rather than the Spanish journalist.
I can’t believe that Concha Calleja would invent such a story out of the whole cloths, knowing it would blow up in her face if it turned out not to be true. Her reputation would be destroyed. Knowing how the British tabloids lie, I’d give more credence to Sra. Calleja than I’d give to Camilla Tominey or Angela Levin.
Royal reports make up stories all the time and their reputations are never destroyed. Angela Levin, Dan Wooten, Katie Nicholl, Camilla Tominey, Ingrid Seward … the list goes on and on.
Kate hasn’t been sen since Dec 25, I’m not convinced of anything.
@Megan exactly. These are the same papers that report uncritically insider knowledge on Netflix production deals, and the going ons at WMG (and coincidentally never have any tea on anyone else working for either entity) in relation to Harry and Meghan but we’re supposed to tut at someone else’s media for journalistic standards. I believe this journalist would be punished more than any of them
Seeing all the conspiracy theories but still not feeling any sympathy. Does this make me a monster? Nope, just unsympathetic.
Ditto, @harla
I’m with you too.
“‘It’s total nonsense,’ a source told The Telegraph. ‘No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally totally made up.” They are describing what goes on in the Brit media daily. Funny that they never get “furious” when this sort of thing is done in their own country.
KP really lost control of the narrative here almost immediately. Again, lets look at Charles and Camilla. Yes, there were some rumors there – that he actually had cancer, that it was worse than they were reporting – but Camilla was recorded going to visit him looking fairly chipper, charles was videoed leaving the hospital looking none the worse for wear, really, Camilla is out and about every day, and those rumors pretty much died down, never having gained any real steam anyway.
with KP…no one has seen Kate in over a month, we didnt even get a new pic for her bday, or a church stroll, etc, which lends credence to the December 28th idea (even if there isn’t an iota of truth there), William only visited her once, no one else went to the clinic, KP is being super shady about her surgery and expected recovery time, WILLIAM also needs months to recover – all of those things are going to raise a lot of questions and KP’s response has been to push back way too late on anything.
Like the coma story…..that started floating around what, a week ago? 10 days ago? And they’re just now pushing back? Well its too late because its gained steam and also, weirdly, it makes sense – no one was going to visit Kate because she was in a coma. Same with the kids not visiting – it took them two weeks to put out a story about Facetime and the kids making her cards? Why wasn’t that put out almost immediately??
KP can’t seem to decide whether they want to downplay this or play it up, and it tells me they are both incompetent and lacking a cohesive message right now.
You can very much visit people in a coma though, I think i’ts even encouraged.
Oh of course you can! But I dont know if I can see William sitting there and reading or talking to her if she’s in a coma, you know? I can see him thinking “why bother?” as cold as that sounds (I mean he’s a cold person so I guess it fits.) So it gave more credibility to that rumor.
Becks – I agree with Pegs not going to sit by her bedside, but the fact that her parents and siblings – who never miss an opportunity to play as royal-adjacent – never visited the hospital makes no sense. And even thinking about the coma angle, who better than MaMidds to rush to her side to read from her favorite childhood book, give updates of the children, or whatever. Whether it was a coma or recovery, the fact the no one else visited except the once is just nonsensical.
Adults yes. Will, Carole etc. But not kids. When I was in the hospital for a very serious issue I absolutely did not want my young daughter to see me in that condition. I didn’t believe the the kids didn’t visit because « it was no big deal » story.
💯
“The royal racist” story began after the Oprah interview, which was refuted (due to differing recollections) (very much not a racist family) days later. Years later, due to a foreign -edition version of a manuscript snafu, we learned that not only was it true, but there were 2 active racists.
Taking this long to refute the coma story, and waiting until after it became a huge story, is essentially lending credibility to it.
I’m also curious as to why William needs all this time off.
All of this, @Becks1!!
I don’t know what to believe. But I’m more likely to pay heed to what Concha Calleja reports than to the lies and obfuscation from Kensington Palace or its lapdogs in the British Media.
So, after a month of complete silence and a disappeared husband, unnamed palace sources suddenly want to convince us that some other unnamed palace source is lying? Why should we believe the denial over the assertion? Why doesn’t anyone come out and put their name to some concrete information? Why should we believe palaces sources who have lied and lied and lied from everything about hairpieces to who made who cry at Meghan’s wedding to the Wailses marriage is steady as a rock.
Palace sources are lying liars who lie so 🤷🏽♀️
Also, I notice in the current unnamed palace source’s comments, no where do they specifically deny the coma. They could be parsing words and be denying some other part of the report like the whole hospital being set up at Kkkeen’s separation cottage (or MaMidds’s house).
💯💯💯
Love this @ sussex watcher. Exactly right. Unnamed palace sources are telling us other unnamed places sources are lying. The sheer gall.
All of this. There’s no denial of the coma. It’s from an unnamed source. It makes vague claims that it was made up coupled with veiled accusations about the reporter. Typical sleazy politician move.
I’ll maybe consider it if it comes from the palace officially.
KP might have an easier time squashing near death rumors if Peg would quit hiding and make a simple statement.
He has GOT to be in some sort of institution or hospital because where is Pegs?! If he’s caring for the children and doing the school runs he would have been seen at some point by some pap or tourist with a cell phone. He seems to have literally fallen off the face of the earth.
No paps can get there. It’s set back in the woods and there’s one road. Which I imagine has security.
Tin foil theory completely unrelated to her illness, that sapphire ring she wears is a close dupe but that’s not Diana’s ring it appears so different especially in the picture of her wearing blue
I think it is just the lighting. Although I wouldn’t be surprised if the real one is in a vault and she wears a less expensive version.
Is it easy to be skeptical of what the Spanish reporter stated? Yes. But why would a long-time career reporter risk her credibility and put her reputation on the line by intentionally falsely reporting something so huge? Surely the station wouldn’t have let her go rogue on such a big statement without her showing the producers some sort of verification or proof prior to running the story. Maybe I’m just naive, IDK.
Her report matches details already out there. It makes sense, which is more than KP can say of their own stories.
Obviously we don’t know, but I’m quite sure someone in the palace told her this. She would lose her job if she made up a source, which we note doesn’t apply to British tabloid liars.
Well, what could KP have said that would have made things better? Maybe she doesn’t want us to know. She has a right to privacy, after all. I’m not being snarky. I really would like to know what they could have said that would have been appropriate, short of telling us her medical business?
But KP had no standing to complain about media lies.
KP could have sent Peg out to reassure the nation in a brief press conference. I don’t think two senior royals have been in hospital together before, it’s a bit odd.
Honestly, KP shouldn’t have said anything at all. No statements should have been made about Kate’s surgery, recovery time, or William’s “recovery time” either. Kate goes “missing” all the time for several months a year. They’re on vacation for 5 months. What ever is going on with Kate should have been between KP or whomever. The public would’ve been none the wiser. Kate or William wouldn’t have been missed. KP clearly couldn’t handle disclosing anything of this “magnitude”, so they should have done what they always do, which is nothing. Whatever happened, William panicked, KP made their stupid statement, and then they tried to spin it for sympathy, which backfired. Now they’re trying to walk it back. Fools.
Well for starter’s, they could’ve at least said she was expected to make a full recovery. That still hasn’t been said.
However, imo, they didn’t actually have to say anything different. They simply had to act different, and what they said would not have sparked rumors. More visits from William or visits from her parents. Actual photos of her. A brief smile and wave and a “she’s doing good” from William while visiting would have done wonders. Or a shot of her in bed surrounded by pillows.
The rumors weren’t really sparked by what they said. They were sparked by what they said in combination with their actions. No visits, no photos equals weird and shady. Combine with vague statement and it equals tin foil theories.
Exactly, they still don’t say that she is getting better, good spirits, doctors are confident she’ll recover just needs some time. She is not in a comma says just this – it’s not a coma. Can be many different things as well.
So I am of the current belief (may change my mind tomorrow) that KP has been lying this whole time and that IF she was ever at the london clinic, she had already been discharged (to home or elsewhere) by the time KP announced it. So as a threshold matter, something KP could have done to have made things better is…..not lie about where she’s getting treatment, or when, not stage one fake visit from her “loving” husband but then nothing else, nothing from her mother, etc.
By announcing that she would have a two week hospital stay, and several months recovery at home (up to 5 months?) AND that william is also going to be sidelined for the duration?? that just raised more questions.
I think she definitely went in on the 28th. And I can buy that she was either never in the London clinic or gone when they released the statement. Then the question becomes, why lie? And why even release a statement?The answers to those questions point to a not good health scenario for Kate, imo.
I can get why people who don’t manage PR for a living might wonder what else they could have done, but their first statement was so vague and left off dates and only named a hospital, from which we never saw her family visit and only one 15 minute visit from Will.
If you don’t want to create a firestorm of speculation, any competent PR person would tell a public person to give dates (on Dec 28, Princess taken to hospital, on X date surgery, etc) , give reassurance, give a diagnosis or at least say expected to fully recover if true, do not say someone is somewhere that can’t be verified and won’t be confirmed with visits. Do not say husband will also be off for 5 months for vague reasons and then he is not seen visiting.
If the Princess needs complete privacy, then I have some questions. Why tell us the surgery was abdominal? Why talk about the London Clinic as if she was there? Why have Dickie Arbiter take down his statement and change it slightly from “her home” to “at home” when specific details are so few?
Being vague while also being very specific about certain details is only fueling speculation. Someone wants their privacy cake and to eat it, too.
‘a source”
I don’t believe sources. RR’s have a habit of inventing these.
KP fumbled the PR bag full stop. Waiting 1- 3 weeks to refute internet speculation and a news story and they still don’t say what’s really going on with Kate. Too little too late. Because of the long history of putting out false narratives, particularly about the Sussexes, their credibility is gone. Someone is going to try to hack Kate’s medical records at this point.
Their whole PR is reactive, trying to catch up instead of setting the narrative.
Kensington Palace needs to stop with the unnamed sources and give us a picture of Kate holding up today’s newspaper if they want to stop the speculation.
I say it should be in video form or they will just photoshop her face onto someone else’s body like they did for that article when Chucky supposedly visited her before his procedure.
What’s unsettling to me is the silence from the Middleton Camp and the lack of seeing the kids go visit or anyone from the Middleton Family. There is a reason behind this. Not sure what that reason is but this behavior is atypical for this family AND that is what is concerning.
And I believe the Spanish woman over anything the controlled palace mouthpieces or British media have to say,
And lastly, I don’t mean to sound callous, but Kate is not a head of state. The country will not spiral if she was a death’s door or was in critical condition so I don’t understand the secrecy around all this.
Great points, @seraphina
I just can’t see him agreeing to any sort of treatment whatsoever, or he would have done it already (in his earlier life).
This is a person who we’ve heard from _friendly_ sources is an incandescent rage monster, who assaulted his brother (doubtful the only time), threatened Meghan with the finger in the face, and someone who is on camera as a teen hitting his father in the head repeatedly. And he’s never been disciplined or (apparently) gotten any type of therapy. Hasn’t he denied having/needing therapy?
I just really cannot see him agreeing to any kind of DV or mental health therapy/treatment.
I think he would have to be practically forced to get therapy. He has anger issues. Charles just enabled William and coddled him even to the point of letting William call the shots so harry and Meghan had to leave.
This is all just bonkers. All of it. Whatever is going on with Kate, whatever is going on with William, and the way we have been informed (or not informed). How much privacy is she entitled to if she is seriously ill or almost died? Because this seems to be less about her privacy than protecting someone (who knows who?) from major embarrassment. I just hope the kids are okay and well taken care of. I have a feeling that nanny Maria has more than earned her pay the last few months.
Can someone help me with the timeline? Did KP release the statement the day of the surgery, the day before, or the day after?
Does anyone else think William could be no-showing out of concern that people will ask him face to face what is really going on with Kate? Or just pure laziness. If I have duplicated this question somehow, apols _ i am rubbish at posting and often delete my own comment or reply to myself.
So not for nothing, but the header picture, with her hand on her stomach?
Just wondering if that maybe gives an idea of her health issue?
(I gotta stop watching conspiracy theory shows 😎)