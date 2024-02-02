“Happy Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow” links

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow this morning, which means that spring will come early. [CNN]
Punxsutawney Phil has an amazing personal profile at HL. [Hollywood Life]
Why did Larry David attack Elmo?? He’s just a child! [Pajiba]
I’ve heard some people say that the Donald Glover/Maya Erskine version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith is actually really good. [LaineyGossip]
Emma Stone wore a brown outfit (blah). [Go Fug Yourself]
Devery Jacobs was also one of the people speaking out against KOTFM. [OMG Blog]
Tech companies endorse a bill which would wipe abortion information from the internet. What in the Gilead?? [Jezebel]
Halle Bailey stepped out with DDG. [Just Jared]
Bryce Dallas Howard’s stylist is doing a great job these days. [RCFA]
Alan Cumming really has been around forever. [Seriously OMG]
Gen X talks about what Gen Z doesn’t know. [Buzzfeed]
“On average, Phil’s prognostications have hit the mark just under 40% of the time since 2013, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. For a track record with worse odds than a coin flip, putting stock in Phil’s forecasts may not be a great bet.”
Oh well, at least he’s cute.
Phil is a scammer. But he gets away with it because he’s cute.
I just want Bryce to learn how to stand when getting her photo taken at these events. Her shoulders are always raised and it makes her look awkward. Outside of that I am in love with that argyle sweater set. Though I think the original dress version is better. As for the Mr. and Mrs. Smith remake – it’s still a hard pass for me. They should have just made their own thing instead of a mid version of an iconic film that everyone associates with two huge movie stars. That film simply has way too much Hollywood baggage for a remake – at least right now. It’s less than 20 years old! And also as much as I hate Brad Pitt – Donald Glover has the sex appeal of a moth ball. Woefully miscast. And I feel bad for any actress cast in a role previously played by Angelina. I would NOT want that comparison.
Alan Cumming is a forever crush. He is absolutely rigged out on The Traitors and I live for his eyebrows.