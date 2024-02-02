“Happy Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow” links

Embed from Getty Images

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow this morning, which means that spring will come early. [CNN]

Punxsutawney Phil has an amazing personal profile at HL. [Hollywood Life]

Why did Larry David attack Elmo?? He’s just a child! [Pajiba]

I’ve heard some people say that the Donald Glover/Maya Erskine version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith is actually really good. [LaineyGossip]

Emma Stone wore a brown outfit (blah). [Go Fug Yourself]

Devery Jacobs was also one of the people speaking out against KOTFM. [OMG Blog]

Tech companies endorse a bill which would wipe abortion information from the internet. What in the Gilead?? [Jezebel]

Halle Bailey stepped out with DDG. [Just Jared]

Bryce Dallas Howard’s stylist is doing a great job these days. [RCFA]

Alan Cumming really has been around forever. [Seriously OMG]

Gen X talks about what Gen Z doesn’t know. [Buzzfeed]

