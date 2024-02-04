Joe Rogan has a new multi-year deal with Spotify worth $250 million

Last July, Spotify pulled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s contract after only one successful season of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. The British media – and some of the trade papers in LA – had a field day, because apparently Harry and Meghan were the stand-alone story and it wasn’t about the larger issues with the paid-subscriber model for Spotify-exclusive podcasts. Months later, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said as much, that the Sussexes’ were victims of a larger, industry-wide post-pandemic restructuring. Of course, that larger narrative – which also included the Obamas leaving Spotify – was ignored by haters. What was also ignored was Spotify’s blatant shift to right-wing podcasting and the fact that Joe Rogan is their golden goose. Rogan is a vaccine skeptic and he favors right-wing guests and talking points. Spotify just loaded up the money truck for his new contract.
Spotify has reached a new deal with star podcaster Joe Rogan that will allow his hit show to be distributed broadly. Rogan’s fresh deal—estimated to be worth as much as $250 million over its multiyear term, according to people familiar with the matter—involves an upfront minimum guarantee, plus a revenue sharing agreement based on ad sales.
Under the new licensing agreement, Spotify will sell ads for and distribute “The Joe Rogan Experience” across several podcast platforms, including in a video format on YouTube, the company said Friday. Under his previous deal, the show was exclusive to Spotify.
“The Joe Rogan Experience” has released more than 2,200 episodes.
“Cool conversations are a kind of mental nourishment,” Rogan said in a Spotify blog post announcing the new deal. Listening to those discussions “encourages people to have similar conversations with their friends, and it just generally makes life more interesting.”
The new deal is emblematic of shifting economics in podcasting, which has matured in both audience reach and advertising spending since Rogan’s last deal. Spotify is working to revise the terms of its deals with top talent so that shows are distributed on several platforms to maximize their audience and ad sales, rather than requiring exclusivity. It is also aiming to pay smaller minimum guarantees and emphasize revenue sharing, a model that helps share risk with talent.
Spotify struck its first deal with Rogan in 2020 during its initial blitz into the medium. It agreed to pay more than $100 million to bring “The Joe Rogan Experience” to Spotify exclusively in a bid to jump-start podcast listening on its platform. The show has remained far and away the most popular podcast on Spotify.
“The show has remained far and away the most popular podcast on Spotify” – I mean, Archetypes regularly dethroned it on a weekly basis, but I guess that doesn’t count when you’re busy polishing Rogan’s knob. It is legitimately wild to me that Joe Rogan, a washed-up actor turned reality-competition-show host turned UFC commentator, would end up as the voice of the increasingly chaotic “low-education white male” demographic. I don’t begrudge Rogan’s huge contract, but let’s not pretend that Spotify hasn’t made a very specific choice here.
He is the reason I canceled Spotify. It’s despicable to pay this man to spew misinformation & hate.
He is the reason my default is Apple podcasts whenever I want to tune in to a podcast that’s on multiple platforms. Never Spotify.
Same. I am only one person but not one penny of mine will go towards shit like that.
I cancelled after the grifter comment was made.
Spotify is not better off without the Sussexes. But they are better off without Spotify. At some point, Rogan will say or do something massively embarrassing, and Spotify will have to do clean up.
Let’s hope he spends some of that money on researchers because at least twice in recent months his producer had to pull Rogan up on air about clips that were either fake or misinterpreted by him.
This is probably why Meghan and her team chose not to make a statement or push back in any way when Spotify cancelled her pod last year. They likely knew Spotify was going in this direction and knew it would come out eventually that they were going to put all their chips in on Rogan. Why bother trying to defend against any of that hot garbage? I don’t blame them for not getting into a tit for tat with a company that had – as you said – clearly made a choice and with one of its executives Skip Bayless who clearly has a problem with successful women (he also slammed Taylor Swift attending KC Chief games – calling her a distraction 🙄).
Who says Spotify cancelled it? Who is to say that Harry and Meghan didn’t decide to leave? Based on Spotify’s reaction, I’d say the latter is far more likely.
Where is this narrative that Spotify “cancelled/pulled their contract” coming from? If H+M leaving Spotify had been Spotify’s decision, do we really believe that the organisation or its representatives would have thrown SUCH a massive public tantrum? It is far more believable that Harry and Meghan decided NOT to continue with Spotify, as so many other talent have done.
Am I the only person who sees all this as a sign of weakness in Spotify’s position—maybe even a sign of desperation? The podcast golden goose is getting leaner? The article hints at this: “The new deal is emblematic of shifting economics in podcasting, which has matured in both audience reach and advertising spending since Rogan’s last deal. Spotify is working to revise the terms of its deals with top talent so that shows are distributed on several platforms to maximize their audience and ad sales, rather than requiring exclusivity. It is also aiming to pay smaller minimum guarantees and emphasize revenue sharing, a model that helps share risk with talent.“
They’re saying outright that they can’t get any more audience or ad revenue for Rogan through Spotify. At the same time, what they are getting for Rogan is important for their bottom line, so they don’t want to let him go. So, they’re going to sell Rogan as a product to other platforms and split some of the revenue with him.
If I were as protective of image and content as are H&M, I wouldn’t want a deal like that.
Lots of people make lots of money producing crap. It’s also puzzling to me how Real Housewives of Wherever and Bachelor Whatnot are still popular.
Who is this ugly guy!?
Wasn’t Archetypes originally delayed? I thought that there might have been an issue with Rogan’s anti-vaccine stance. I seems the Sussexes may have had “conversations” with Spotify about that?
Capitalism. I can’t stand Rogan but the truth is he has one of the most if not the most listened to and streamed podcasts. He’s been No. 1 in the US and globally for four straight years. It’s not shocking that Spotify is giving him big bucks – they make a lot of money off him.
This guy. Ugh. I just can not stand him.
$250M?
His cult of listeners must buy every item his show advertises.
Seeing this jerk getting that kind of money is disgusting to me.