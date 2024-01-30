Mail: Prince William totally picked up Princess Kate from the hospital on Monday

Well, Rebecca English at the Daily Mail has an exclusive about the Princess of Wales’s discharge from the London Clinic and her return home to Adelaide Cottage. While I believe that all is not as it seems, the conspiracy theories have gotten crazier and crazier in the past two weeks. As I’ve said before, you really have to watch what the other Windsors are doing – they don’t seem panicked, they’re carrying on like usual, and the king and queen are even using Kensington Palace’s crisis-mismanagement to draw a very pointed and vivid contrast. Enter Becky English and her “exclusive.” Again, no one saw William or Kate anywhere near the London Clinic yesterday and the British media is just itching to talk about that. So English insists that William was there, at the hospital, and he picked up his wife around 11 am on Monday, hours before Charles and Camilla left the same hospital and managed to do a full photocall.
The Princess of Wales has been reunited with her three children for the first time in two weeks after finally leaving hospital. Kate, who is said by Kensington Palace to be ‘doing well’, left The London Clinic in Marylebone yesterday morning after being admitted for surgery on January 16. King Charles was also discharged yesterday after surgery for an enlarged prostate, with the two royals leaving the central London hospital within hours of each other.
The King has been advised to avoid public engagements for up to a month, although he will be working through his red boxes of state papers almost immediately. Kate, 42, is unlikely to be seen in public until after Easter.
The Mail can reveal that Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis were not taken to visit their mother in hospital after she recovered from what has been described as ‘abdominal surgery’. As her children would have been in school when she arrived back at her Windsor home, it is likely they would only have seen her for the first time when they returned to Adelaide Cottage later in the afternoon from Lambrook School, a ten-minute drive away. It will almost certainly be the longest period the Princess has been away from them.
It is understood that Prince William, who had cleared his diary to be by his wife’s side throughout, was at the hospital when she was discharged and is likely to have driven her home. It is thought the princess left through a private exit at around 11am in a car with her husband. Kensington Palace staff were seen leaving half an hour later, one with an arrangement of white orchids in their car.
Kate will now recuperate at home and her return to official duties will depend on medical advice closer to the time. It has been suggested she might not be able to undertake public duties until after Easter, meaning all planned engagements – including two foreign trips – have been cancelled, although aides hope they can be rearranged. It is understood William plans to restart public engagements once his wife is settled and recuperating at home, with further details to be announced. He has had help from the couple’s nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and his in-laws, Michael and Carole Middleton, who will continue to lend a hand.
Kensington Palace said they will not discuss the princess’ condition any further and that it is her ‘wish’ for her personal medical information to remain private.
From what I’ve seen, English is the only one firmly claiming that Kate absolutely checked out of the London Clinic yesterday and William absolutely picked her up. Given the number of photographers outside of the hospital and the number of times Queen Camilla was photographed entering and exiting the hospital over the weekend, I just find that so unlikely, but hey, what do I know. I’m not even entirely convinced that Kate is currently recuperating at Adelaide Cottage either. As I’ve said before, the absence of Carole and Michael Middleton at the hospital might be explained if Kate was already recovering somewhere else, and I would totally believe that Kate would rather recuperate at her parents’ house than at Adelaide Cottage. Wherever she is, I hope she’s safe and doing well.
I’m gonna need a video of Kate holding up a copy of today’s newspaper.
At this point after all the lies and bullshit of the past 24 hours, I’m gonna need proof of life.
This may qualify as the greatest cover up in all of history. Kudos to William if he managed to get her out of that fully papped hospital in broad daylight without being seen by anyone (except English’s mysterious source).
Brassy – I’m convinced she was moved to a more serious facility weeks ago. Whether for more serious medical care (what was with that coma story?!) or an inpatient mental health facility. No way could she have been there for this long, and Pegs supposedly visiting her, without one single leak or pap/cell phone photo.
People who love nearby the hospital were saying paps were there at all entrances. There were no flowers and no visits.
The whole thing is entirely strange, but even if she weren’t there, I can’t understand why her fans, who are so loud online, never made a showing where they were told she was. Not even the old ladies?
Yeah, I’m with you. I’m sorry, but there is no way they got a pic of her flipping assistant driving around with a plant and missed the whole ass Prince of Wales.
For REAL! The whole thing is just bonkers!
This. The problem is like the boy who cried wolf story – all those rota rats do is lie so why should we believe anything they say now? They have absolutely no credibility and should be stripped of any ability to call themselves journalists or reporters. They are an arm of the palace PR machinery who only report what they are instructed to do.
Here’s where I’m stuck. Even if we buy this bs, even if they get her out yesterday, how do they explain the need to do it in total secrecy?? Like why not have a pic of her waving from the car if it were at all possible?
Yeah, see that’s exactly where I am on William “visiting every day”. Why WOULDN”T he have taken the positive PR exposure of going in to see Kate – even if not every day – at least more than twice in two weeks??! If he was going to the hospital every day, even if he could do so incognito – why would he? There’s no reason to do it in secret and lots of reasons to do it publicly – as Camilla just demonstrated. All those favourable headlines he could have had….
Not to mention that, with only two entrances and paparazzi at both, getting in unseen would have been a lot more trouble than strolling in, waving, like Cams.
We’re left with only two reasons that make sense:
1. He didn’t visit her
2. He did visit her – but she wasn’t in the London Clinic.
yeah this is what’s pushing me over into conspiracy theories. If there were literally any way—ANY WAY—to get a shot of her smiling weakly and waving from a car, she would do it.
As for Wills not visiting, I have an easier time believing he’s too much of an ass to be bothered to fake visits to the hospital.
Bottom line, they are literally telling us that they are hiding—telling us that she left the hospital in secret—but won’t tell us why?
I also think it must be rehab or something now. Charles and Camilla are too savvy to be smirking this much if it were a coma or something dreadful.
@TheHench that’s something I keep coming back to as well. Why wouldn’t William want the press to know he’s visiting his sick wife? Why wouldn’t he want the good PR of being a loving and supportive husband who’s very concerned about his wife’s recovery?
Why wouldn’t he want that shot of him arriving at the hospital to take her home, even if there is nothing of Kate? Right now it looks like her PA took her home. how cold is that??
And the other thing – I said this below – isn’t that he’s not being photographed, its that the press isn’t telling us he’s visiting or that the Midds are visiting. We have that one weird Rebecca English story about seeing him while she was also there for a procedure, and that’s it. All the other photographers/RRs camped out around the clinic, and not a single one has said they’ve seen him, or that Carole is visiting regularly, etc?
they haven’t seen him because he’s not going bc she’s not there. They sent Natasha Archer to stage her release. I mean its a tinfoil tiara theory but its not the weirdest one we’ve had here lol.
I have had serious abdominal surgery. I had stage 4 endometriosis and they had to remove cysts from multiple organs along with removing half of my uterus.
When you leave…you cannot even sit up. You are lying down in the back seat, cringing in pain with every bump the car hits. I’m guessing she may have had a similar scenario.
And is there possibly an underground entrance/exit?
There’s two things here – not seeing Wills visiting and not seeing Kate leaving. It’s the first I find iffy.
We’re being told he visited her every day in hospital – but only by one journalist and only after a week of all the other journalists saying he came – and was photographed doing so – once.
That one visit was THREE days after she was supposedly admitted.
After negative comments about the one visit three days in we got another story that he had also visited once at the weekend – with no photos or sighting. This also got blow back.
So then the story changed again and Becky English sallied forth to tell us that he had been going every day.
Meanwhile other Rota Rats are running multiple stories about how worried he is and how much he’s going to look after her – if that’s the PR line he’s peddling then there’s nothing better than also letting yourself seen seen dutifully visiting said sick wife. Easy if you are actually visiting…not so much if you are not.
And where are her ‘supportive family’??
Kate leaving in secret – yes – I can buy that if she’s in a bad way – which months of recovery would suggest she is.
#3 Medical staff told him he was not to visit
Scout,
But Kate has been in hospital for 2 WEEKS, not just 2 days, so the “she was in such excruciating pain to even sit up” doesn’t hold up. MY daughter had the same surgery, but she was out the hospital after 48 hours. She was indeed in pain (not excruciating) but she wasn’t in hospital for 2 weeks either. And even if Kate had this same surgery, why the secrecy and sneaking around? I think William assaulted and significantly injured her, and that’s why everyone is tiptoeing around this bizarre story. That man is violent. I will always remember the person that mysteriously died when William threw a party at his house during his adolescence. Something is not adding up.
If she was trotted out in heels hours after delivering a baby, they would have made her pose and wave now if she could.
@Mythreecents – That pose *hours* after giving birth was so cringy. I rarely feel bad for Kate, but that was a moment. Mygawd. What’s going on with her body while she’s standing there in full heels and make up smiling at the world? Okay, she saw Di have to do the same thing and knew full well what she was getting into, but I think there’s still room for sympathy in that one moment.
Exactly – Camz just gave a full masterclass on how you can perform “adoring, supportive spouse”. Even Will doesn’t feel that way, he must know that a big part of his image is built on him m being a caring family man with a stable family. So, why not lean in? He presumably has nothing to do between dropping off the kids at school in the morning and picking them up, because he is supposedly taking time off to support Kate. So why not be seen every day with flowers, hand drawn pictures from the kids for mom, or just looking like he gave a damn?
Are we in “where is Shelly Miscavage?” Territory yet?
I think we are, this is just nuts at this point.
I believe so. There is a reason that Kitty hasn’t been seen since xmas. Maybe the reason shows on her face/body. Maybe she’s not even in the country. Maybe she isn’t even in this world anymore. I wouldn’t put it past the Windsors. I wouldn’t put anything past them.
Yikes! The only thing is they can’t disappear Kate as easily. No one outside CO$ knew the name Shelly Miscavage until people started raising the alarm about her disappearance. But this situation is truly weird. Every woman who turned down Wills must breath a sigh of relief whenever they open they open the tabloids.
Yes! They’re trying to tell us something happened that we didn’t see and that we didn’t see what we saw happened:
William was ‘at her side’ throughout, he picked her up–for which he apparently magicked himself into & out of that hospital–and what we actually saw, Natscha & the bundle of twigs, occurred a half-hour after William, himself, drove Kate away. Which was not caught by photographers somehow.
Every time I read about the ‘bundle of twigs/sticks’ I think it’s a metaphor for Kate. Every time.
The Marie Celeste, the Roman 9th Legion, Jimmy Hoffa, Flannan Isle lighthouse, DB Cooper … and what happened to Kate.
Give me five minutes, and I can ‘shop you an image of Kate holding today’s paper. This whole situation is so bizarre exactly because it’s super easy to create “normal” photo events that would dispel crazy rumors. It would actually be crazy easy to have the Middletons photographed walking into the clinic just to confirm the story, even if she isn’t really there. Whoever is controlling this narrative is either super lazy about it or is trying to stir up insane theories.
I think part of the problem is that multiple groups are trying to control the narrative while they’re currently engaged in adversarial negotiations. One side is Kate and the Middletons, another side is William and some of the KP staff.
At this point, I’m not likely to believe any report about WanK from any media outlet unless Byline Times breaks something. And if they did, I’m guessing it’ll be something to the effect that Kate isn’t convalescing anywhere near a Windsor property.
The phrases “it is likely” and “it is understood” are doing all the heavy lifting in that article. Sounds like she used a magic 8ball to write that puff piece. 🙄
It sounds like this is what she wants to believe. She is desperate to make us believe that everything it okay and there is nothing to see here. People are not falling for it.
“It is understood” = she was told by KP, “it is likely” = but she has eyes, published anyway = because she values her own power and money more than the truth.
And that phrasing makes it easier to deny later if it needs to be.
Passive wording is the scourge of the English language.
The article is full of “it is suggested… it is understood…” I don’t believe Rebecca English knows anything. She is just guessing.
Or outright lying and providing cover. That woman has legit sources in camp KP and i think she knows exactly what is going on.
Agree. Someone at KP is telling her these things and she’s just writing it down for them. Whether she knows the real truth and is just playing the game for them, idk. She knows whatever version of the truth they want her to know while telling her these are the details you can tell the public.
Interesting. I f get the feeling RE knows something, but she doesn’t want to perjure herself.
What’s standing out to me about this is that the RRs have no qualms about lying, or even about being stronger in their lies. Like here, instead of “it is understood,” I would have expected an outright lie – “a KP insider told me….” or even “I’ve been reliably informed….”
this language is weird AF. If she’s going to lie, why try to protect herself so much, in a way that she never does when lying about Meghan?
@becks1: she has no sources to lose in camp h&m whereas it will cost her her job if she pisses KP off. So my guess is that’s why she uses such careful language
Becks, they will be slaughtered by their Tory puppet masters if they don’t lie for RF. But no one will care if they do lie about H & M.
Same as it ever was.
@Chloe I think you’re probably right, but it is weirdly worded language even for her. Like why wouldn’t KP just want her to outright lie about this, she’s doing her best to cover for William, lol.
@WiththeAmerican its not that she’s lying, its HOW she’s lying. She’s not coming out and saying “William picked up his beloved wife yesterday and drove her back to Windsor for a tearful reunion with their children.” It’s, “it is believed William may have picked her up from a private entrance.”
Like she’s giving herself a lot of room to wiggle out of this story down the line.
@becks1- “she’s giving herself a lot of room to wriggle out of this story down the line” Maybe bc she absolutely knows that it’s a pack of lies and she’s hoping to still report on a bigger story later, a story that she knows will refute what she’s just written.
Becks, I said way above in another form this is basically cover for her. She knows it’s a lie but has to tell the story for her connections /sources. She is absolutely covering for herself and her source. Not very journalistic.
In the US, you’d see more clear language that this was from a source on background. You would also then see media waiting for another *separate* source to confirm.
They seem to not have the same standards when it comes to RR.
It’s not that she doesn’t want to perjure herself (which can only occur under oath) fact is, she is simply a palace mouthpiece, which typically is something quite different from a journalist.
@Becks1 – with phrasing like that RE might not be lying at all. “it is believed William may have picked her up from a private entrance” just means that somebody else believes that something might have happened.
So I guess my question is everyone has (sort of) committed to “The Lie” — RE with her soft, unconfirming language, Natasha driving the car from the clinic, William coming ONCE.
And IF there are people (like Kaiser said), “within the royal rota who know some of what’s happening behind the scenes, but the information is being officially or unofficially embargoed”– if they KNOW then what has KP “given” to the tabloids in exchange for keeping mum about the reality of the situation?
Maybe I’m misunderstanding the invisible contract between the tabloids and BRF but for the tabs to sit on the information about Kate’s condition, to NOT take pics of her (supposedly) leaving the clinic when the scrum was absolutely there… like they’re not keeping silent out of the goodness of their rotten hearts? Is it weird warped loyalty? BC if they support The Lie, then all they’re gonna have is denial when the truth comes out? It seems like a crappy bargain for the tabs.
Whenever the royal rota is telling a lie, or hedgeing their bets, they couch their deceit as an opinion, they start with the phrase:’ It is understood’, that way you cannot hold them to account. This is how The English manipulates the language to hide the true intent and objective.
Whoops, I should have scrolled down to the next comment before replying to Zen. I agree with you, Asantewaa.
Nope. Too many photographers at that hospital to not have seen him and security detail come and get her. Peg is trying to combat the lies told with more lies. This is what happens when you tell people lies you must continually lie to keep up. It was in London a busy place and even if you want to believe him someone on the streets would have seen something.
It’s also hard to believe that natasha was photographed but William wasn’t. Especially when you think about the whole “devoted husband” pr, you would think he would want to be photographed coming and going put of that hospital as often as he can manage. But in the nearly 2 weeks she’s been there he has been pictured once.
I also find it hard to believe that not only did her parents not visit, neither did her children.
Exactly 💯 Chloe.
Also, those lame twigs in a blanket on the front seat? That’s the only floral that the next Queen of England had at her bedside? If she were really there, we’d see get well floral arrangements and teddy bears and balloons being hauled back home. This whole thing is so stupid it’s insulting.
@Harper – the “dead” flowers threw me as flowers aren’t allowed in the wards of most NHS hospitals. It may be different in private hospitals but, considering Kate’s undergone major surgery I’m surprised they allowed her flowers.
100% The MIddletons are clearly refusing to play ball with Willnot, which is by far the most suspicious part of all of this.
@Christine: I’m conflicted on whether the Midds are refusing to play ball or if Will & KP have hemmed them in with threats or incentives to stay quiet and out of sight. Their total silence in all of this is VERY strange.
Same @beach dreams. It would be really interesting if, as @christine says, the Middletons are refusing to play ball but it’s hard to believe they’re passing up the chance for pr. I’m more inclined to believe they’ve been shut down. But at the end of the day, everything is so weird that I’m just about ready for the alien abduction theories.
I agree they lied from the get go and continue to do so. Kate is/was probably under medical care but at a different facility. All this charade is so unnecessary.
If the Mids are smart, they will do anything to be in William’s good graces. They’ve been exposed as grifters, and as such, the last thing they need is for Bullyboy to open the media equivalent of gates of hell on them.
I can totally buy that K&W made an agreement with BM not to get any photos of them during this crisis with the promise they are gonna get somethings in the future. However, there is no photo from public while everyone has smartphone in their pocket? For sure, if K&W are traveling from hospital, there would be multiple cars for security and it would draw attention. I am sure, BM knows everything, that’s why they aren’t screaming for how dare a publicly funded family demands privacy.
They have left the door wide open for all these conspiracy theorists, and since they have an entire propaganda media team at their disposal it is hilarious to see when they get a taste of what they have inflicted upon others. Keep those theory’s coming, I am enjoying the all the unprofessional medical opinions and commentary just knowing KP has to be spinning.
Right?! What goes around comes back around to bite Pegs in his skinny ass. If FAFO was a case study.
I think pretty shortly we’ll see a repeat of how the royal racists story went down. Someone (foreign media?) will leak the truth and then alllll the rota rats will trip over each other to comment on what’s been reported elsewhere. And voila, the truth will be exposed.
They deserve this 100% for they are and have handled thus far. I too am enjoy all the theories. As some yesterday stated, the CBS are concerned about her well being and digging deep. And their heads are surely spinning and I love this for them.
What has the international media been saying? I know the Spanish media are saying it was serious and she was in a coma – for the most part they do tend to spill the tea that the UK press have been ordered not to. I remember all the gossip about their honeymoon (an Australian tabloid) and how they rented out an entire island and a group of his friends accompanied them.
Wait, he invited his friends on his honeymoon? What a strange man he is.
The key phase here is “it is understood”. That means Becky English can’t confirm whether William picked Kate up or not. Her colleague at Sky News said yesterday that photographers were stationed at every entrance and there was no sign of Kate leaving. I think Kate left the hospital on the day it was announced that she had surgery.
“I think Kate left the hospital on the day it was announced that she had surgery.”
This reminds me of when Meghan gave birth to Archie. By the time his birth was announced, Meghan had left the hospital and the BM was spitting mad that they didn’t get any pictures. Either Kate is getting a pass because she’s not Meghan or because her condition is very, very serious.
Boxy – the difference is that I don’t think anyone knew exactly which hospital Meghan was going to. Everyone knows (supposedly) which hospital Kkkeen is in. So it doesn’t make sense that no paparazzi or regular person with a cell phone wouldn’t get a pic.
So I think it’s your last (very serious condition). And I do think Chuckles and Camzilla would have no qualms about using this whole situation to their PR benefit. They don’t care about anyone but themselves.
So weird!
But I don’t think it’s on Kate or the kids to play along to keep up with appearances with this. Kate definitely went through *something*, and everyone deserves medical privacy instead of being forced to wave around at the exit after puking your brains out for a month and being newly pregnant. She’s not required to do any Proof of Life photos to me, and I hate hate hate when the kids are trotted out as PR shields for anything.
But I’ll never understand William’s refusal to participate in the most basic gestures. It leaves a conspiracy vacuum at best or a terrible husband at worst. Parade yourself for the camera more than once in two weeks! Roll up with carol or pippa! Or what would have been perfect is riding with Charles and Camilla for his surgery and alleged Kate visit! Think of THAT story! It’s such easy husband+son PR points, that the only reason they didn’t do it is because someone (William) didnt want to play ball.
This is exactly it! It would have been so easy for them to have shut down all this talk with a couple of pap walks …. smile and wave “she is doing very well thank you” as you walk in / out of the hospital.
I think the fact that none of the Middletons showed up is more telling of her either not being there or not being allowed visitors. Her overgrown toddler husband not showing up isn’t shocking. But what mother stays away while their child of any age is sick in hospital?
The more Willy avoids being seen, the more I think he’s hiding because he did something bad to Kate.
Cowmilla was doing everything but carry a “Where’s Willy” sign as she came and went in plain sight. I think that was her way of telegraphing that some bullshit is going on that she can’t talk about – but she sure drew attention to it!
Where is Kate’s family? Why aren’t the paps stalking them the way they stalk H&M?
Except he wouldn’t be able to bring Carole and Pippa if they are with Kitty wherever she actually is. I think that is a big part of it. Willy is so simple, he probably refused to “visit” b/c she wasn’t there and he is too stupid or inept, or whatever his major malfunction is, to realize how it makes him look. That or he doesn’t give a flying fig b/c major malfunction issues.
Chucky and Bride of Chucky dunking on the heir to the throne makes Chucky look like a bad king and a bad father. It looked SUPREMELY SHITTY.
It’s the sort of action Bride of Chucky would revel in doing though. It’s her mission in life to see Diana’s sons at odds with their father as much as possible.
Shenanigans like this by BP, Chucky & Bride of Chucky to score points against the heir and their DIL absolutely erode confidence in Chucky’s reign and in the monarchy as a whole. If Bride of Chucky wants to keep wearing those punchbowl tiaras and Saudi necklaces, she needs to start pulling her head in. Does she want the French response to their planned-then-rapidly-shelved-in-a-panic March 2023 visit repeated on UK soil?
Anything that is thought, it is likely and it is understood means bullsht. children not visiting kkkhate was revealed so that is probably true. Children not visiting for that long is weird af, what were they not supposed to see? Fishy
That hospital doesn’t allow children to visit, but don’t let the facts hinder your conspiracy theiory.
Does it allow husbands and parents (siblings too)? Just curious.
Lioness you’re wrong. It’s with arrangement with staff. Plus royals have a private wing, children won’t be disturbing other patients. Maybe check your facts.
Someone put up the link last week to the London Clinic and the policy was that children were allowed upon special request. So it’s misleading to make a blanket statement that kids are not allowed. And pretty hypocritical to scold people about facts when your facts are not wholly correct.
11 AM? With the press there waiting for Charles’s release? And they are trying to claim no one saw them leave? It would have been more believable if they said she left in the middle of the night. These people can’t even come up with believable scenarios.
I died laughing at the derangers on social media last night claiming that Chuck was providing a diversion for Kitty. Yeah, that’s how it works, the KING is covering for his lazy daughter in law who couldn’t be bothered to get to his coronation on time. WTF are they all sharing one brain cell between them?
Right? For most people paying attention, it’s been pretty clear that Kp and Bp have not been chill with each other for quite a while. So the idea that Charles is covering for them is laughable.
But why is there a need for diversion if it was just a simple abdominal surgery?
Sure he did, just like he went jogging one morning in Central Park….
This right here. I’ve been saying for years that I think it’s strange that we never see any candid photos of Will or Kate floating around the internet. They never go out to dinner, they never jog in Central Park (lol), they never shop, they never pop in for coffee–they never do anything. I think that’s so strange for such a young couple. It doesn’t make any sense. They are hiding something. Something big. And now they’ve locked Kate away in the Tower of London with some mysterious illness….I obviously read too much Shakespeare, but there is really something odd about the black hole of information surrounding W&K.
@SueBarbri33 Unless it’s the glossy soft focus videos…..
Yes its strange how little we know about them beyond the obvious Will likes football, Kate likes tennis etc. Think how much we know about Charles and Camilla – their personalities, hobbies and interests, bad habits and faults. Will and Kate have a brick wall around them and I can only assume its a court ordered silence.
They’re just really boring people
The House of Windsor is SOOOOOOOO Shakesperean!!
This doesn’t seem likely. And the fact that they are being so squirrely about it makes you think it has to be sketchy what’s going on. They have the absolutely worse comms and PR in existence. Even if they have some sort of omerta with paparazzi and the press, they don’t with regular citizens. I can hop on YouTube right now and see a thousand vloggers doing walking around London neighborhoods videos. You mean to tell me no one has caught a picture or a video in weeks of two of the most famous people in that country?
There have been several reports that the neighbors around the hospital have a group chat and keep up on the comings and goings from the hospital, and they say they have not seen Willy at all. Same with the people at the kid’s school. Willy is NOT doing the school run, and he wasn’t visiting the hospital……
Where is Willy?
Where are Kate’s family?
Where is Kate?
This group chat thought Camilla visited twice on Saturday but she only was seen once. The earlier visit with the convoy lines up with Natasha Archer and the second vehicle with the RPO and the twigs, and possibly Kate.
You know what? I don’t think he did.
🤣🤣🤣
Why did Omid and Dickie A take down KP the announcement that saying Unable left the hospital, without a have a date?
Not only that but Arbiter also corrected the word hospital with London clinic…someone told him not to be sloppy..
He also replaced Kate is “at her home” with “at home” and “comfortable” with “care and recovery” in regards to when William will be satisfied enough with her condition to return to ‘work’. Quite a few edits there.
Dang. So someone presumably from KP got in touch with Arbiter about correcting “her home” to “at home.” It wouldn’t be a big deal if there wasn’t truth to it. That’s telling.
I have said before after the Meghan mess the RR and BF need to tread carefully how they treat another married in. Carole and Kate are in a powerful position if they realise it. I wonder what is in store.
“It is thought”
“It is understood”
“It is likely”
“It has been suggested”
Shut up Becky, you don’t know anything more than I do.
So I do think its a fair question – if Kate were in a coma, or one of the other extreme theories put out over the past two weeks – would Camilla and Charles have been playing their PR games? Anne and Edward would have kept on keeping on regardless, but I feel like Camilla wouldn’t have been trolling William the way she was – not because she’s this super sympathetic person, but because of how bad it would look if it ever was confirmed that Kate WAS in a coma and Camilla and Charles are using it for a PR win for themselves.
But the big question remains – why is KP being so shady about this? It’s clear English is trying to act like she has some insider knowledge and she obviously doesn’t – “it is thought…..it is understood….” Honestly it feels like the Natasha Archer exit was staged to “prove” that Kate was there.
At this point I have no idea what the eff is going on. But this is really really weird. It’s not even that there weren’t photographs of her leaving – its that the press is just making assumptions after the KP statement, there’s no narrative out there about her leaving. Like NO ONE, not a single photographer or RR, saw William arrive to get her?
When she had George, there were photographers outside the Lindo wing obviously and a few days after his birth two of them talked about how they saw her arrive when she was in labor but didn’t think it would be appropriate/respectful to take pictures so they did not. That’s the kind of thing I would expect here – one of the RRs to tell us that they saw William and Kate leave, that Kate was in the car wearing sunglasses and a zip up sweatshirt (or whatever), etc.
But instead its – “it is understood….” none of them standing out there for days saw a damn thing? I find that hard to believe, unless William was never there.
Yeah English knows nothing and yeah Archer’s exit was staged to make it look like she was in that other car hiding behind those twigs.
Yeah, it was definitely staged!
“So I do think its a fair question – if Kate were in a coma, or one of the other extreme theories put out over the past two weeks – would Camilla and Charles have been playing their PR games?”
This. This exact question has had me thinking since we saw C&C leave the hospital yesterday. Camilla’s repeated visits totally came off as trolling towards the Wales, or maybe just William. Either way, I’m not positive she’d be pulling those stunts if Kate was really intubated and practically hanging on by a thread. Maybe I’m giving Cams too much credit, but I just don’t see it. There’s another purpose behind all of the C&C show boating, which leads me to believe it’s something less serious (than being in a coma anyway) and rather more something that the Wales might consider embarrassing–rehab, ED, or yeah, maybe even extreme plastic surgery. Or…she was trolling that Kate’s not even there. All I do know is that KP has screwed themselves with all this secrecy.
Camilla’s repeated visits may have been actively trolling, or it may have been her own PR trying to look like a supportive wife. If Charles’ surgery was pre-planned, then the PR around it was too, including Camilla’s. Sure, she may have showed up a few extra times, but she was always going to be there.
Also, we have to remember that Charles is a nagging, needy nightmare – she may have been to the clinic so many times simply because Charles demanded her presence to fluff his pillow or whatever.
If Camilla were truly trolling, there would be a slew of articles with inside sources saying what a perfect spouse she is and all the usual gagworthy nonsense. None of that is present – all we’ve gotten so far is that Camilla went to visit her husband in the hospital. She would never get blowback for that, the blowback would be on Will for *not* visiting.
If Kate was really intubated and practically hanging on by a thread as you say, then sure people may have questions about what Camilla and Charles knew and when they knew it, but the person who would get absolutely rocked in the media is Will. The heir, orchestrating an elaborate lie to the public and his family, all to hide that his wife and future queen has [insert medical condition here]? Yea, he’d be cooked.
There was a comment under one of the posts yesterday that provided a pretty specific description of a procedure that suggests kate had an ovarian cyst removed that ended up being more elaborate than planned but also that she chose to stay in the hospital longer than required. Perhaps it is completely made up but it certainly had an air of credibility.
If true, it would suggest that this is an elaborate game for both Kate and William and they are milking this for more than needed. It would certainly be the kind of thing that Camilla could troll without fallout because it is not life threatening and something that doesn’t justify all the games.
@Nic919 that post was oddly specific. Almost like someone in the know was fed up with the secrecy and wanted to spill the truth somewhere. The poster said borderline ovarion tumor stage 2b with some spread but not cancerous. It would explain why KP told the press it was not cancerous on day one of this clown show. It still doesn’t explain why she had no visitors.
Yes it 100% reads like someone had access to the charts because it’s worded in a way that if you read medical charts seems awfully familiar.
I’m don’t think they grade non cancerous growth like that – the staging is very cancer speicific. If it’s just a cyst where is there t going to metastasize to? It could burst (that hursts and could infect). Maybe cyst plus endometriosis that does indeed spread (but she seemed to have an easy time getting pregnant which doesn’t always go with rampant endometriosis.
I’d argue that Camilla and Charles have played this so innocently that none of that would blow back on them should the worst case scenario be true.
C&C haven’t so much as leaked that they’re confused about the PoW’s condition or wondering why Will isn’t working or anything like that. They aren’t even pointing out that Camilla is still holding engagements while Charles recuperates. All they did was, IMO, exactly what they would have done if Kate hadn’t one-upped their announcement – announce the king’s condition and treatment with photo calls pre- and post.
Now, do I believe that Camilla pointedly made an extra show of support? Sure maybe, but I think it may have been less about “making Will look bad” and more about forcing the media’s hand, making the contrast so obvious that somebody, somewhere starts questioning what’s really afoot with the Wails, because I would believe that even Charles and Camilla aren’t sure.
Let’s say it’s revealed that Kate has been in a coma, or recuperating away from the clinic – all of that blows back on Will. The one thing Charles will have to explain is visiting Kate at the clinic, but I think he can say that he and Camilla were focused on his surgery and making sure the country was accounted for and so when the media reported about Charles visiting Kate, Charles was baffled but focused on his own recovery instead of correcting false media narratives, now that we know the seriousness of her condition the focus should be on the PoW, etc.
I agree. A wife making daily visits while her husband is in the hospital is perfectly normal. Even if Kate was in the hospital on life support, no one would fault Camilla for seeing her husband.
As for looking to the rest of the family for clues, I don’t think that’s a good barometer. That assumes the rest of the family knows what is going on. If the palaces were taken by surprise, other family members would have been too.
See, I disagree to a certain extent. It’s not that what Camilla is doing is abnormal, although by royal standards it is a bit (5 visits over three days.)
but I think if it comes out that Kate was in a coma and C&C were part of the cover up for that, there will be backlash across the board. The past two weeks we’ve seen a bit of the warring PR between BP and KP, I think if something serious comes out, we’ll just see that intensified.
It’s not that it “should” blow back on them, but its how the PR battles will play out. Right now KP is losing big-time, William can’t be happy about that.
You know what @Sunday I think you’re right. And it does have to be something either embarrassing for WK or medically very serious, because even KP can’t explain why Kate would need to be hidden as she leaves. KP has NEVER played these cat and mouse games with photographers. If the press could get a photo of a wan but brave faced Kate, they absolutely would.
@Becks just to be clear, I actually agree that Camilla could be playing a game here, but I disagree that they’re her typical PR games. I think BP has been strangely on message with Charles; it’s the most innocent, straightforward PR campaign they’ve ever done – that’s how you know it’s suspect. They’re being extra careful here. None of Camilla’s usual digs in the articles, and honestly she could have really played this up beyond simply visiting her husband if she really wanted to. Think about how subtle that stupid “Dior hates Meghan! Now Dior loves Camilla!!” campaign was last year. THAT was all Camilla. This is a picture of restraint by contrast.
Absolutely, Will and KP would *try* to implicate Charles and Camilla, but those two have plausible deniability and Will doesn’t.
I actually don’t even think BP and KP have been warring, I think BP has stayed on message entirely and what we’re seeing has actually been a struggle for the narrative between Will’s side of KP and whoever Kate still has in her corner, be it Natalie or Carole etc. OR, possibly even Will himself going rogue and KP trying to keep it all together.
@Sunday I agree that BP is playing this pretty straight forward, but I do think its also deliberately aimed at KP – I think we see that in the other article comparing the two with the snarky comment about the “KP way.” that wasn’t meant in a good way. Maybe Camilla and Charles would have played this exactly the same way if Kate weren’t in the hospital, but I definitely think Camilla knows what she’s doing here, its not innocent. But, she never really is innocent when it comes to these things so that’s not anything new.
but ultimately I think whether this is a PR war or not isn’t the main story here.
KP has been the non stop clown show. It is pretty hard to believe that a hospital swarmed by paparazzi and media on the day the king is supposed to leave the hospital would be a place where William could come in with his convoy and pick up Kate without being noticed.
And why have Natasha come in on the Saturday with an RPO behind her in separate car with a plant upfront? Does Kate travel with that much luggage when she goes for an operation ?
Camilla and Charles have been doing what the royals generally do for hospital stays. Outside of that one overnight stay of the queen reported a few days later, they have generally made things fairly public and relatives have visited them.
As usual, it is only William and kate who are gaslighting and pretending that no one ever visits and does the hidden arrivals and departures.
Re: Charles visiting Kate—only Becky English had that story. If K’s situation is later revealed to have been super serious, BP can play this random news item as something they chose not to “complain or explain” about because it was a small item that never got traction in the media.
“You feel like Camilla wouldn’t be trolling the Wales if Kate were really in a coma”? Seriously? Camilla was one of the people Meghan went to when she was at the end of her rope and Camilla basically told her to suck it up. Not to mention her years of psychological warfare against Diana. That b*tch is evil. Plus no one is going to check her for smiling and waving while Kate is at death’s door (allegedly). It will be spun that ” Camilla the doting wife was thrilled that her one true love Charles safely made it through surgery! You can’t possibly blame her for being happy that king came through so well!”
Agree. They’d spin: “Our brave Queen Camilla was able to smile for the public even as she worried for POW! She doesn’t complain, public service is very important to Queen Camilla. She was made for the role.”
Ha, I said not because I thought she was this wonderful person, but of how it would be spun if the real story ever came out and KP wanted to make her look bad in exchange for making William look bad.
I don’t know. This is all just so WEIRD.
Like maybe Camilla’s visits were just because Charles wanted her there or that’s just what she was always going to do and it wasn’t trolling William or the press at all.
But I doubt that. She’s definitely playing a PR game here and its for her and Charles’ benefit and William’s detriment.
Why would Kate’s assistant be driving her home and assuming not, why would they stage that? That would be a really bad look and makes no sense. William’s schedule is free, as has been reported, so if she were discharged, the only person to be there would have been William, unless he took ill or something. The whole thing is weird, definitely. This fancy footwork will do them no favours moving forward.
How long will this go on before proof of life is demanded? I couldn’t give a damn about Keen or her tumultuous existence, but she has 3 small children at home. It makes me believe she was never even at the clinic. Why so much secrecy over a simple & planned abdominal procedure?
KP clearly has something to hide. This wouldn’t be the first time, but something about this screams it’s very significant and life-changing.
I honestly think the PM might step in and demand something from the Waleses because it is childish at this point to continue on as they have, one blunder after another.
Whatever William may or may not have done, it makes no sense to not show yourself as visibly well enough to take a photo or walk/be wheeled out of a hospital after a full month of speculation.
Absolute amateurs.
The PM would never do that, but I do think that some of the Tories are rethinking their attachment to their favourite stooge, William, and what sort of baggage may come with that when and if all of these Kate-related shenanigans are revealed…too bad they don’t have many other options in the RF (I hear Mike Tindall is for hire!)
The PM has more important things on his plate. William is an albatross around the BaRF’s neck, we all know that, and I think the PM and the Tories are just going to let him twist in the wind until he ruins his own lagging reputation. He’s good at that.
I suppose it makes a good distraction…But I would be livid at the money going toward this couple for no ROI.
I can’t believe that none of the other school parents have ratted them out. Whatever is going on would be a juicy piece of gossip in upper class circles. I’d expect someone to report on just how often Wills has actually done the school run. Infrequently at best would be my opinion.
It’s just so strange that there haven’t been any real leaks even on twitter.
It’s all so ridiculous. Cancel the monarchy please.
Ha! Absolutely well said!
That means you’re cancelling the four Sussexes too.
Well, they’re not working royals and don’t receive public funding, so they’ll be fine.
Harry and Meg don’t need the titles.
So yes, cancel the monarchy.
Cancellation of the monarchy would not ‘cancel’ the royals as individuals, of them all the four Sussexes have proved life beyond this institution is possible. It might be the best way to tie it all up with a bow.
Charles becomes the last monarch with Camilla at his side, William is freed to do what ever incandescent activities he’s been doing all this time with no public role to get in the way, Kate can have the strain of the work removed permanently and the Wales children can explore their own interests and passions as private citizens.
All of them will still be blood royals/married ins, will still be interconnected relatives to other royal houses and historically relevant people but they would be freed from the role that seems so burdensome to the current heir.
We will have to get used to the sneaky way the Wails operate. It’s not the same strategy Chuck uses, but Peg thinks he’s the smartest man in England, and by gawd, his wife’s abdomen is nobody’s business.
That Cloak of Invisibility Kate wore to leave the hospital at 11am must have worked?
😉
Dear Willnot,
We realize you’re a bit busy (or rather “busy”) at the moment, but don’t forget: the FBI is still waiting to speak to Creepy Uncle Andy.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
@Bklne. I so respect that you leave this comment about creepy, gross Andrew under every story. It is so obvious that the public have been deflected away from focusing on the fact that he, Andrew, alleged paedophile, was mentioned over 70+ times in the Epstein docs that were recently released. Thank you.
“busy” !! LOL, keep it up BKLNE. Maybe the royal rats who read here will finally respond to you instead of getting defensive over very specific observations many are making.
Rebecca English has been really extra in her “support” for the wales and the monarchy in the past few weeks. Something is up. The other RR have not been so generous with the wales and have even been a bit snarky. Interesting that RE is the ONLY RR to have seen William visiting and the ONLY RR reporting William picked Kate up. She even went to Chris Ship’s Twitter to highlight people yelling we love you to Camilla as she left the hospital while visiting Charles. She knows something is rotten and is desperate to cover it up.
I wonder if she’s been told more of what’s going on than the other reporters, and they’re salty about it.
I’d ask dear Becky myself except she blocked me. Typical of these hacks to dish it out and then not be able to deal with critics wondering why they keep lying.
Tinfoil hat time – how long would it take botox shots gone wrong to unfreeze? 2-3 months?
If you end up with droopy eye, they can try to correct it with more Botox. Doesn’t mean it’ll work. But yes, it doesn’t wear off for about 3 months. I get it for my migraines, and one time I was rubbing the side of my head the day I got it due to a migraine. It spread to the wrong muscles, and I could barely open my mouth for 3 months.
Good to know. My dr wants me to get it for my migraines as well.
My doctor put me on HRT for migraines and it works for me. But then, I don’t know how old y’all are.
HRT can increase the risk of breast cancer if there is any history in your family though. I’m grateful there’s none in my family because Botox was the next option and though I’m not scared of needles, I had more concerns about Botox than HRT.
So William picked her up and drove her home right as a throng of press had surrounded the hospital and no one saw? Then later her personal assistant drove away with a large bucket of flowers, (conveniently covering the back seat)? And Natasha Archer was photographed, but William was not. If there is an embargo on photos relating to Kate, then why is Natasha not covered by it?
It’s all so very odd. It does feel like some of the rota know more than they are saying, but if everything to do with the princess and her condition is under such a strict media blanket, why are there photographers and reporters there at all? Why would KP tell the press exactly where to go instead of simply saying Kate is “seeking medical treatment”?
The flowers were in the Land Rover with the RPO directly behind Natasha. That’s where Kate was. Why claim William picked her up somehow unseen by anyone and they send two vehicles for a fake out after she’s gone? Even if believed, this is a waste like the flybe incident.
Why would staff need to leave a half hour after W&K anyway? They’re not signing paperwork, etc. They didn’t have a carful of flowers etc. to pack up & carry out. Such utter nonsense. They can’t even lie with any finesse.
Why would they even take the flowers home?
QuiteContrary is right. Flowers would be donated to a charity. In this case, they were only in the car to hide who was or wasn’t in the back seat from view.
Natasha being there is strange, imo. I can see the need for her presence if Kate needed to be made “camera-ready” but Kate was unseen. Why then is her PA driving and not a protection officer? She would normally have more than one protection officer, yes? This makes me think that William did not pick her up, or he would be photographed in the same car as Kate, even if Kate is sitting beside a blacked out window.
I would think that they can’t stray too far from the actual truth about Kate’s hospital stay, simply because of the children. Otherwise, they would have to lie to the children, or expect the children to keep up a lie while they were in school. Surely there would be some talk about other children in all innocence asking about their mum. How uncomfortable would it be for the children? And it strikes me that Charlotte is no fool, even at her young age. I would believe they are possibly traumatizing the children at this point.
I wouldn’t find it implausible that the children have been staying with Carole, or that even Kate is staying with Carole, being “spoiled.”
Strangest of all is William disappearing from view. It’s not as if anyone would believe he has any clue how to look after someone with any TLC. Curiouser, and curiouser.
Natasha had to be there so we know that “Buttons is on the move, repeat Buttons is on the move.”
Let’s give William credit for his ability to avoid paparazzi. Remember when he went for a morning run in Central Park and nobody saw him? The man’s a stealth genius!
At this point, after all his invisible “visits” to his wife, his picking her up from it and his refusal to “work” I think that the public should start to wonder “where is Willie?” His disappearing act is even curiouser than Kate’s..
I’m beginning to wonder if Kate is being forced to cover for One Pint Willy being in treatment.
Do we have any photo’s of him in a striped jumper? We can start a new version of ‘Where’s Wally?’.
I’m not so sure looking to the rest of the Windsors is an accurate clue here. I’m still not entirely convinced Will even knows Kate’s prognosis or location, so the rest of them may just think there’s some sort of drama going down with the heir, and through past experience with Will they know to stay out of it or risk his incandescence, hence everyone operating as usual.
The clue, IMO, is the Middletons. If the Party Pieces shame wasn’t enough to keep them away from Kate’s Keen Krismas Koncert, then surely there would have been a statement, a leak, an appearance, anything? The only thing we’ve gotten are the same weird, vague lies about Kate from Uncle Gary and then more Sussex distraction.
The other clue was the weird vacuum of sugary PR stories about Kate in the first week or so after the announcement – KP usually uses a trowel they lay it on so thick, but with this, supposedly a story that would garner Kate the most sympathy she’s ever had, it’s been absolute radio silence. They don’t need to disclose her entire medical file to drop some lighthearted anecdotes about Kate reading bedtime stories to the children via zoom or whatever other bs. And yet they didn’t, and largely still haven’t. More of these types of articles have been popping up, but they’re late, and the lag time is extremely telling. To me, it says someone is playing catch up because none of this was planned.
They don’t even say that it must have been a love-filled reunion or the three children will have rushed to her side, or whatever. They just say the children were at school so she would have already been moved home by the time they got there. Like if Becky English has been sent out to allay suspicion, then why not embellish this reunion? Why write it so sterile? It’s so freaking weird, it’s a total 180 from how they usually write about Kate.
Not even stories of the children creating get well cards for their mother.
Yes! They’re going out of their way to emphasize the kids are business as usual, minimizing Kate’s importance as a mother. Nothing about how the kids have been worried, or they’re being brave and have a stiff upper lip, or making cards, or zooming. Just, oh they haven’t seen her, but they will after school. I can appreciate that there doesn’t need to be some overwrought story about George’s tear filled eyes, but going all the way away from that to make it sound like a business meeting?
I feel like this is another tell, and that it’s extremely serious. I think she’s getting mental health treatment (could be in conjunction with a surgery), and they don’t know how to handle it. Like, I don’t think they know what to tell the kids for real, and they don’t want to put anything out that could come back to the kids, or set up narratives about how the kids are handling whatever life changing thing is happening.
I’ve said it before, but it’s giving me the same vibes as a friend who was crippled by depression and self harming, her cop husband filed for divorce and had her (SAHM) thrown out of the house(by police) and no visitation with the kids because he convinced a judge she would harm the kids. This feels like, Kate is cast out, to “protect the kids” from whatever her MH crisis is.
I also think it’s entirely possible she had a physical problem from an ED, and Will flashed back to hearing about his mother’s problems and decided his kids weren’t going to be around for any of that struggle.
Exactly. Are they so freaked out that they forgot to spin the usual treacle?? Where are the stories about the Mids banding together? Where are the stories about the kids missing Mummy? We heard about those Granny Diana cards FFS! THAT is the kind of story they usually give us. They couldn’t make up some schmaltzy crap at all??
The lack of Middletons is seriously what is the shadiest thing about this situation. For all their faults, the Middletons show up for everything. I find it extremely hard to believe that her parents and her sister would not have visited her even once in that time. I believe William would visit once. I believe Charles and Camilla would pop by since they were already there.
Those are bizarre, but completely believable. No Middletons? I don’t buy it. So…she wasn’t there. Or, if she was, they visited under bizarre, extreme undercover ways. It doesn’t add up.
I challenge derangers to explain it to me like I’m a 5 year old at this point. I get that that privacy is the cover story as to why there are no photos of visitors. Ok fine. Privacy. But…we all know she’s at that hospital right? Soooooo why is it necessary to keep a visit from the Mids private? Why is it so necessary that they not be seen? That Will not be seen? I’m not even referring to the conspiracies. KP’s official explanation is privacy. WHY????
The no show from any Middletons is what convinced me also that she was either not there or was receiving MH care that does not allow visitors. No way Carole would not be visiting.
William advised himself not to do any work. I doubt he goes near the red boxed.
I read some books about Howard Hughes and he went in for stealth being sneaked in and out of hospitals. But he had phobias including fear of germs.
The daily mail still throwing articles that are unflattering to Harry and Meghan around. Doesn’t is seem straight that most of the anti Harry and Meghan articles are written by middle aged creepy looking men.The byline times are still investigating Dan Wootton. activities. Wasn’t William aide the other day caught having some association with the vile Wootton. There is something strangeness going on at first William was off until further notice , now he’s is going back to his duties. Has his father kicked him up the backside LOL.
Catherine is obviously very ill and doesn’t want to reveal it to the public yet. That’s her right. Perhaps she will share it when she is ready.
The King’s illness is very common in men his age and many men are ashamed to get it checked out by a doctor. Charles making his illness public is a message to other men to get a check up.
Surely the public would then also benefit from awareness being raised about serious women’s health or “abdominal” issues that can occur.
Kate is similarly a publicly funded figurehead to Charles, and has been in the job for decades. Why so coddled?
Have you ever thought that Catherine’s illness was llife-threatening and she didn’t want to share it yet? Public figure or not, she still has a right to medical privacy.
Maybe she will talk about it once she knows for sure that she’s on the other side of her illness.
Because the white princess gets treated differently than the biracial one. All these privacy demanders kept their mouth shut when the media went insane over which hospital Meghan delivered Archie and the fact that she didn’t do a photo shoot immediately after delivery.
I definitely agree that Meghan has been treated differently to Kate in regards to privacy and media reporting. That is shameful and more glaringly obvious as time goes on. However, there is a vast difference between the public wanting to know details of a royal baby born, grandson to the heir, quite high in the line of succession, than Kate’s medical diagnosis and prognosis. Archie’s birth was a matter of constitutional and other law for all Commonwealth realms, not just the UK. Kate’s current medical crisis is not.
If it was such a matter of Constitutional Law why did it take them years to update the Royal roster and even show where he fell in the line of succession??
@Ameerah: not IF, it IS a matter of constitutional law. I’m not sure what you mean by ‘update the Royal roster’, but the royal family website listing the first 20 or whatever in the line of succession is not law and those doing the updating are not likely lawyers. I will suggest that the relevant inquiries had to be made.
I’m confused. What relevant inquiries had to be made?
@NIC919. That is bullsh*t. Other than the birth of Archie, when was Meghan hospitalized during her short time in the UK? How is that in anyway comparable to what Kate is dealing with?
You are equating two different medical situations that are not the same and then throwing race into the mimic. Shame on you.
@Lioness — calm your teets girl. @NIC919 has every right to make the comparison between Kate and Meghan. Meghan was suicidal and she was denied professional care. Her life was being threatened on a daily basis. Her baby was lampooned as a chimpanzee in a tabloid cartoon. You don’t know what Kate is dealing with so you don’t get to flame others for having a very valid opinion.
” Archie’s birth was a matter of constitutional and other law for all Commonwealth realms, not just the UK.”
@Esquire, you are wrong. They didn’t use the constitution as a reason for that. They said, Meghan is publicly funded and so, the public has a right to know everything in her life. They screamed this out of every article, how dare someone who is using public money demands privacy. They treated her like they owned her. That’s why H&M wanted to be financially independent. Harry said if we aren’t publicly funded, the press wouldn’t demand to know everything about our life. Turns out, all you need to be is white for the press to respect your privacy while spending the public money for many many coat dresses.
@Jaded Harry was patron of a mental health charity and had his own therapist, yet you expect people to believe he could not get his wife care? The idea is ludicrous and makes Harry look pathetic.
Meghan has never spoken about getting care for her suicidal ideation. Did it just go away on its own? Why isn’t she speaking about it?
Some on this site are criticizing Catherine for not speaking about HG? Why doesn’t she get a pass like Meghan?
Wow, @Lioness, wow. Meghan wanted to go somewhere to get help, not just visit a therapist. That’s why she asked the firm to go. She couldn’t just go somewhere without their permission since she would need security and she was doing everything the firm asked her to do. Meghan spoke about her experience and she with Harry are still working on mental health and the press and social media effects on mental health. They just recently did an event about that with parents who lost their children because of social media bullying and online hate. What more do you want? Should Meghan be on TV and cry every day and talk about being suicidal for people like you believe her?
@Lioness yes, I think Meghan’s mental health vastly improved after they left the UK so she is no longer suicidal. She wanted inpatient care, not “just” a therapist.
We criticize Kate for not speaking about HG because its clear she didn’t have it, that’s why she never spoke about it after she got her 3 months off at the beginning of a pregnancy.
@Lioness — Harry gave into the Institution, something he’s admitted and is ashamed of. Meghan was turned down by The Firm when she begged for hospitalization. Harry stated on the Oprah special that the royal family was aware of how bad things were for Meghan but were unwilling to do anything about it, they said, ‘Why can’t she just deal with it?’ Furthermore, Meghan did deal with it in privacy. Harry has been much more outspoken about his own mental health healing, and is now working in the field. Tell us you hate the Sussexes without telling us you hate the Sussexes.
Lionness I made the exact proper comparison because the freak outs over which hospital she delivered the baby were entirely irrelevant as well as the manufactured outrage of not walking out the door right after she delivered is exactly the same situation. You have dehumanized Meghan to such a degree that you did not even question why Meghan may not want to pose mere hours after delivering her first child but meanwhile Kate can hide in a car 14 days after surgery? Is it not a privacy issue in both cases? You can’t even grant Meghan the humanity of what she might feel right after delivering a baby, which by the way is not exactly a quick process. Some women have died giving birth. Especially black women who aren’t listened to by medical professionals. So yeah you showed your ass to everyone with your nonsense response.
@Jais, as to ‘relevant inquiries’, I don’t work for the BRF or UK government, so I can’t be sure. But, since Prince Archie is still high in succession to be head of state/have a royal role/right to represent the sovereign, in 15 sovereign state Commonwealth realms, I would suggest it was considered reasonable that his birth was verified? It’s not so important for say, Zara Phillips’ children or even Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Lilibet was born in the USA, so not much could be done as to that.
But none of that matters because, as I said, the BRF website is not the law. They can take 12 months to update it, so what?
@sevenblue: Please don’t tell me I’m wrong about the law, it lowers your credibility. The media can report was it likes. I’m not wrong as to the law.
You are conflating two different issues: media reports v the law and why there was a justified right for the public to have some information re Archie’s birth. It used to be the case that a high public servant would be at the birth for royal births.
Signed, Commonwealth lawyer.
@Esquire, what are you talking about? Of course, I am talking about the media, we are discussing why the media saw a need to know everything about the Spare’s wife while the future Queen are granted privacy. The public didn’t protest in front of the palace to know about any of Meghan’s personal information. The media said in every column and in every morning show that Meghan is receiving the public money, therefore the public has a right to know every little thing in her life. That wasn’t only limited to Archie’s birth. Not one royal reporter gave the constitution as a reason at the time for this, because if they did, then they would also have to say the same things about other people in the line of succession. That’s why the public money was the reason they gave. That’s why Harry wanted to be financially independent, so the press wouldn’t see the right to know their personal life.
@esquire, verifying that Meghan actually gave birth to Archie? yikes, that feels antiquated and bothers me bc of all the sketch people online that love to claim Meghan didn’t give birth to Archie.
I’m fearful that something awful has happened to Kate and I wonder if she were seriously sick due to self harm or worse, a violent attack, how would the royals cover it up?
If Kate was actually ill , they’d never miss up an opportunity to talk about it, she’d even become an ambassador and become patron of multiple related charities and start prancing up and down giving speeches/ talks relating to that illness
unless its something embarrassing like plastic surgery gone wrong or a mental issue ( which they will never admit to because in doing so theyll confirm meghan was absolutely right)
I don’t know, someone on here pointed it years ago that she’s never been involved in any Hyper Gremesis (?? I’m flailing), the problem she had during pregnancy where you throw up all the time. She was hospitalized for it with George, and maybe one of the other pregnancies?
My sister in law had that also, after her first pregnancy (vomited multiple times a day for 7 months), they gave her a pump with zofran.
Regardless, she’s never said a word about it outside the press releases for hospital visits that revealed her pregnancies very early. The poster had also experienced that during her pregnancies and doubted Kate actually had it, I don’t remember why, other than she didn’t see the signs she was familiar with.
Kate had the version of HG where she was able to fly to Mustique in her third trimester. (Feb 2013).
NIN919, Kate was lucky to have that kind. My great-niece weighed less at full term than before she got pregnant and she was being sick during labor including while she was pushing.
Wait, how is it “obvious” she is very ill? We don’t even know if she was in this clinic. We know almost nothing except that she and Will have disappeared.
It is obvious from the length of the hospital stay that she is very ill.
@Lioness — we don’t even know that she was there. No visits from family, William MIA, oh she’s in a medical facility somewhere but likely not at the London hospital because whatever happened is being kept a tight secret.
@Lioness loves to troll. It is NOT obvious from the length of the hospital stay, because it is NOT obvious that she actually ever stayed there.
What IS obvious is that, as usual, Willy and his rota rats are lying.
Where is Kate’s mother? Where is her sister? Where is Kate?
And what is Willy hiding?
Lioness, how do you know how long the hospital stay was? We can’t rely on the bm because they lie all of the time. Personally, I believe that she’s been with Ma Mids all of this time with the bm watching a hospital where she isn’t. Did she have an operation? Maybe, but I bet she wasn’t in the hospital that long.
This seems like a PR war that Ma Mids is battling. I think they expected a great deal of sympathy, etc, for KHate, however, what they got is speculation because there’s not enough information. KFC and the Escort leaked to the bm about Diana in order to frame her as a mentally ill person–lots of gaslighting going on there. Since then, they have continued to talk about Diana in negative ways. Then when they went after Meghan, they continued their articles showing that hate was the most important feeling to engender in readers.
Now, the readers know hate. They don’t use any compassion or empathy. Of course, there hasn’t been enough information about KHate to determine if there SHOULD BE any compassion or empathy.
Don’t complain to others for what the brf/bm has created. If the brf/bm can’t shut it off, they shouldn’t have started it.
@Lioness, since you come across as having the “inside track”, pray do tell us why Kate’s beloved mother didn’t visit her, not even once. Everyone has noticed that her daughter is in the hospital for weeks, but where’s Carole? Pippa? Mike and James? Where have they been?
Nobody can convince me that all is well, yet no Middleton sightings.
Lioness, prove she was there. Prove she is at “her” home now. What’s that? She’s entitled to “PRIVACY”?
Keep that same energy for the Black woman whose pregnancy you’re gaslighting.
I’ve come to believe KM’s lack of work over the years are because of her husband and his ‘treatment’ of her. He has a short fuse and is a bully. 100% believe he hurt her. The lack of Middleton family sightings is very telling. I doubt she was ever at that hospital. It would not surprise me if they announce a separation in the Spring. I’m no KM fan, but I don’t wish DV on anyone. I agree with Kaiser – I hope wherever she is that she is safe and doing well.
She didn’t work for the ten years she waited for him, so I don’t think that fits. I also don’t think she’s a DV victim. Those clues haven’t been present.
The clues we had before this was they didn’t do events together because he doesn’t want her there, she was losing her hair, bandaged fingers, she was very thin, he moved away from her when she repeatedly grabbed his bum in public.
Whatever is happening, that family needs to retire POW title. It is cursed.
It stands out to me that we haven’t heard certain key phrases like “full recovery” or “good spirits.” Nothing about the children filling her room with paintings while she recovers. And nothing about what she’s doing when she feels up to it (reading, listening to her favorite music, needlepoint). It would be so easy to lie to us about that stuff. Why aren’t they?
This is what stands out to me. Where are the easy, feel good stories? Where are the stories with interviews of her fans? Why aren’t the tabloids doing stories about her kids baking her favorite treat or mom and sister gifting her a get better bathrobe or photos of cards.
It’s eerie. It says a lot. Definitely not sending the vibe that this is medically serious. It’s like they’re trying to pretend this never happened and no one wants to be caught elaborating or buying I to the lie – except reliable Becky and her “it’s understood” cagey.
It feels like the Middletons are saying, “Nope, we absolutely will not be a part of any of the spin KP is putting on this.”
Why don’t they just say she used the helicopter to get home, that would explain why she wan’t seen.
Doesn’t that hospital AND where Kate lives both have helipads?
Absolutely there are helipads both at the hospital and at Windsor. I don’t think she’s been there except for a night or two at the beginning – she’s been helicoptered off to some undisclosed location to heal from whatever happened, but the secrecy around it makes her (and William’s) disappearance and the complete lack of family visits sound very ominous.
They’re trying to con people and think their obvious gaslighting will be enough to convince the public, when everyone has already clearly seen through it.
As horrible a thought as it is, what if something really bad has happened and they are all pretending it’s all fine and going on as normal while they make the requisite plans behind the scenes. And then in a few days they can say “with deepest sorrows they announce” to make it seem like Kate took a turn for the worse while ‘recovering’ at home.
This all stinks so badly of a cover up.
At this point – and the longer it goes on – it must be something bad. Otherwise they’d release a picture of her comfortable at home, with or without the kids. Something! The longer it goes on with no proof of life (as someone above wrote), the more crazy theories will be spun. And the more damage it’s doing to Pegs because most of the bad conspiracies involve him being a monster.
Right. Even if it were something wrong facially or cosmetic (which I don’t think it was), they could take a photo from the side that was backlit with the kids hugging her.
This is so so so weird and cagey. It might all be nothing, but the way they are handling it is 100% unacceptable for taxpayer funded public people.
They could easily be professional and still maintain privacy, but they choose this chaos and deception instead.
She hasn’t looked well for a long time – personally I think its the culmination of long term stress / health issues on top of an obvious ED. All of which is/has caused a MH break.
I hope she gets better but I don’t think we will see her in public for a long time, maybe not ever. Am getting the sense that this will be used to push her into the background with William also using it to get out of as many duties as he can.
Something big is brewing – that is clear.
Rebecca English and The Fail are lying. It’s not like they haven’t done that before, mostly about Meghan and Harry, but well.
How can she be the only one who knows exactly what went down, even if she’s the head rota, apparently.
Even without paparazzi waiting in the front, back, or at a side exit (if there is such a thing), Marylebone Rd. is a very busy area, with hotels, shops, museums near the clinic.
And they’re trying to tell us not one person working there, or a tourist, saw a motorcade arriving or leaving?
I still think Natasha Archer and that strange van behind her with those assorted twigs in the passenger seat was somehow a false flag event, as her husband was present quite conveniently to take photos when C&C left.
It’s not like there was ever proof Kate was actually there, as we’ve been saying for the past few days.
What’s also strange: KP shared those creepily strange pics/cards to Grandma Diana that the kids made for Mother’s Day a while back, or that painting “by George” of a reindeer (?) that was heavily inspired by something that was sold on Etsy (?). And this time around the kids didn’t draw “Get Well Soon” cards that couldn’t have been shared? No “thank you” on KP’s Xwitter/Insta for the cards it was said that they received from fans all over the world? Strange doesn’t even begin to describe it.
I also thought of those granny Diana cards!! Where are the human interest stories like that? It’s like this: the press is lying, but not enough! They’re lying juuust enough to hide the truth but not enough to make the cover story believable.
I have the understanding lol she suffers from eating disorder. And long term effects have aged her like a banana and she has to have internal damage to her digestive tract. I believe not only has she been in a crisis for a very long time she has done her heart and biggest organ skin other organs damage. She is unwell frail and in a power struggle, abusive husbands unsupported mental health values morals. She has to be at the breaking point of stress. Eating disorder and non proper diet leads to mental health crisis and body crisis. I hope she is okay it’s a lot of pressure to stay THIN appear happy. I also believe no-one knows how badly her health is she doesn’t disclose all her Insecurities to her mother out of fear of failure. She is so strong to shoulder her picture perfect life and so very weak for not knowing her worth and letting health go so badly. I hope she is getting treatment for eating disorder and setting real boundaries. She is so beautiful and has been plagued with deadly sins because of insecurity. Sad please get better and be a Diana yoir wearing the ring. Don’t be so sad. You hold all the cards GIRL!
I also do think Charles cares, hindsight, will is still plagued with Moms was crazy and had eating disorder. So yes this would be an embarrassment and no he wouldn’t understand the pressure nor would he consider her emotional state. I feel as Charles ages he does realize the pressures of the married in. And doesn’t want to see another divorce and will is pissed they have a back channel. She does at this point hold all the cards. Full house to any HEIRS PAIR LOL
I think you’re on to something. My take is that she is in a hospital but not for surgery. Like a mental breakdown and that is why she can’t be seen. I don’t think she went willingly either hence no Middleton’s anywhere and no reason for Will to really “see her” like a psychiatric hold aka 5150 as it’s known in the states. I feel it’s Will’s doing because he looks so relaxed about it and not doing a good job of remembering how he is suppose to behave. If she did have a breakdown or went to help for her mental well being this could be the reason of the silence from the RR. I don’t know but I have this weird feeling about this being connected Wills temper Kate. He has been more open about shoving Kate to the side. Kate has been cut her clothing allowance, not allowed to travel with Will, has not allies in C&C and no Harry around and they can’t stand each other. I wonder if Will found someone new. If Kate, had the Middleton’s used this to shamelessly redirect attention back on Kate I would have forgotten the whole thing but no one not even uncle Gary. One thing stick out to me… Will not using this to boost himself up is because whatever happened to Kate is not going to see the light of day. Not in the press and not to the public. It’s all so sinister to me. Especially not bringing the kids for the one visit with him. Weird weird weird.
With each day, I become more convinced that Will did something. I think it’s very very telling he’s MIA. I suspect this has something to do with whatever truth we’ve been told the Rota can’t wait to drop.
With the way this has all gone down, what else could it be but something he has done to her.
If it were anything routine, you know 100% they would milk the sympathy for all it’s worth. Even with something like a serious eating disorder, they would use it for sympathy.
@rapunzel; I am on the same page on this. It is not Kate’s privacy that is being protected, it’s Williams. It has been suggested to me that perhaps this is a jaw wiring, with facial bone reconstruction. The abdominal surgery part could be the insertion of a PEG feeding port, to ensure her nutritional status. If true, that would explain why she is not being photographed.
Since Spare outed Peggy as a violent bully its been speculated that he’s raised his hands to her – am sure he has but given that they don’t live together and are only seen together for public events am sure this is true in this instance. Plus she was supposedly at her parents for her birthday / Christmas (neither of them went to Chucks xmas family lunch). Whatever happened on the 28th was some sort of health crisis – where her alleged long term health issues came to a head. Its been hinted at that its something thats been known about for a while.
Well if Bulliam went all DV on Kate, that would explain why the Midds didn’t visit — a situation like that would spell the end of an already doomed relationship. She may have been in London for a night or two but was whisked away by helicopter to an undisclosed medical location. All the “It is understood”…”It is believed” descriptives are a dead giveaway that most don’t know or if they do they’ve been ordered to cover up for Bully and keep schtum. I believe the truth will eventually come out and this may be the last straw for the Wails’ marriage. I can’t imagine she’d go back to someone who may have injured her on top of all his other insults, adultery and ignoring her in public.
I think you’re right, Rapunzel. Especially if something happened to her face – where the evidence is impossible to cover up (broken nose, broken jaw etc) for weeks if not months. I don’t think she was ever in that hospital, or if she was, she was whisked out before anyone knew anything in an unmarked van or ambulance to be taken somewhere else. Whatever it is, the longer there is radio silence, the more the conspiracy theories will spin until they’re completely out of control, and KP and BP have no one to blame but themselves.
Even if her kids didn’t visit, I can understand wanting to protect them from seeing her a certain way whatever that way may be , her parents not visiting is blowing my mind . Like what’s the excuse for that ? And her husband lives to do stunts to make him look good so why is he not being pap visiting her all the time ? I think she was moved a long time ago. I think said was in hospital, was after she had already left that hospital and moved somewhere else. These people are so manipulative
Same, Over it. It just makes no sense that her parents weren’t seen visiting the hospital.
And the kids didn’t even have to visit in person — like others have pointed out, where are the stories about their homemade cards, or their Zoom visits?
This whole thing is sketchy as hell.
How can this situation get shadier every day ? I wonder what we’ll get tomorrow (Kate is recuperating in the US maybe ?).
Omid Scobie posted a tweet yesterday saying that both Charles and Kate were discharged yesterday along with the pictures of the official stafements from BP and KP. I and others pointed out that the while the BP statement siad charles was discharged yesterday the KP statement did NOT state Kate was discharged yesterday and then a few hours later his tweet was gone and i saw someone say that another royal reporter’s similar tweet is gone as well.
It feels like she was never there or she left a few days ago i dont think she’s in a coma or something terrible like that but there is something else going on there.
After the comments, they probably asked KP for further info, to confirm the date and if they didn’t get a direct answer or somehow thought they were being lied to, it makes sense that they deleted it. I don’t think at this point, anyone can confirm when exactly she was hospitalized and when exactly she left the hospital. It is all “it is understood etc.”.
Why not give a little wave from the inside the car leaving the hospital? All of this speculation would be over. This whole thing is super weird.
I’m not believing anything until she is seen again, whenever that it.
sigh….I’m sure my comment will be erased again, but the vibes around this story say Kate did not survive and they’re not ready to reveal it. And one way or another William was involved.
Not sure why but my comment was erased as well.
That family needs to focus on how they are planning on telling the world what is really going on with their princess instead of asking the Rats to write fluff pieces.
I agree, Grandma Susan. I think my comment was also erased yesterday. It disappeared, not sure why…unless it’s unacceptable and against commenting rules to venture to guess that grave harm has come to KKKhate.
I certainly hope not. I cannot stand the sight of that woman, especially when it was revealed that it was she who made Meghan cry and then smirked as Meghan was dragged relentlessly in the press. But no one deserves violence, intimidation, or injury. And I hope for Kate’s sake it hasn’t come to that.
While I’m not sure about the survival
part, I do think William played some part in this and the lack of photos of anyone close to her visiting/taking her to & from hospital is super suspicious. When they announced the surgery and we got the first, maybe second, CB post about it, I commented that I had a horrible feeling William did something and it was so bad she cannot be seen in public for a long while. It disappeared too, like all of yours. 🤷♀️
Proof. Of. Life.
People insisting that “Catherine deserves privacy” are neglecting the other side of the equation, she’s a ‘disposable’ married in, she may not be in the position to advocate for anything and the cries for help she’s shown, being disheveled looking at events, plasters on her fingers, mimicking Meghan, grinning grinning grinning- are being consistently shrugged away as ‘nothing to see here’. That story about Kate liking to swim at night was random, sinister and floated by unchallenged like all the rest of it under the mantra of Kate ‘never puts a foot wrong’.
Now there are no pictures of her at all.
Even though Camilla’s visits and the king’s discharge were amply documented -CIII leaving on the self same day we are meant to believe William collected his wife too.
The firm didn’t mind showing Kate’s ongoing deterioration for a solid year and the press insisted she was ‘revenge dressing’ for some mystifying reason during her last few appearances. Rebecca English is doing everything short of prancing about in a rah rah skirt with pom poms insisting everything in this bizarre situation is normal while hedging with ‘it is believed/understood’ everyone else seems to be in a holding pattern awaiting the party line, actively editing their copy in real time to the tune of whoever is pulling their strings.
Kate is a woman who finds the camera’s lens, like a sixth sense, at every event and even organized a personal glamour shoot at Prince Phillip’s funeral. That there are no pictures of her now is not normal. Kate controls her narrative through photos, she’s been doing this whole year to no avail because the apparatus she is trapped in serves William, not her. ‘Privacy’ here serves William not Kate.
It will be interesting to see Kate’s reemergence.
It will be interesting to see William’s too…
This is a very good comment and its where I’m at as well. If we believe the KP story (we don’t) but lets say we do….if we don’t see Kate in a photo in a few weeks then I think its really bad behind the scenes. Theres no reason that a photo can’t be taken one month post op when they have the means to hide anything they need to and make her look presentable. They can post a sweet loving message thanking the hospital staff for their care, her loyal subjects for all of their best wishes and her incredible husband who has been at her side the whole time. They can absolutely milk her long road to full recovery as a way to extend her time away from her work.
He’s such an arrogant knob-head when it comes to PR, he won’t listen to the professionals, he thinks he knows best. Then when he’s proven wrong he becomes “incandescent” with rage and makes it even worse.
And Camilla is more than happy to let him make it worse.
You and who make “We”? I don’t have to get used to anything they do. But I will continue to abuse them abominably if they don’t leave the Sussexes alone.
I am beginning to get the feeling of this being more serious then just abdominal surgery.
Maybe that’s why her children haven’t been to see her. A person can look and be dire shape to kids when the have IV bags, a urinary catheter and blood tainted abdominal drains. She was already thin and could have a feeding tube which are threaded through the nasal cavity to the esophagus.
Just a thought I had the minute she went in for surgery that was planned and she had “work” lined up. That thought is someone lost his temper.
So sad for the kids.
That’s a bit OTT. Look young children visit their sick parents in the hospital. Staff knows how to handle such visit. Things are covered up with blankets and hidden away. Much of this depends on the child and his/her development. Some are too young and wouldn’t notice these things and are just happy to see the parent. Others are older and are more reassured by seeing their parent via zoom or in person. This isn’t a first ever. It’s not that hard. There are policies and guidelines in place in how to set up such a visit. You can grab brochures informing patient’s family what to expect re: what they see and hear in the ICU for example.
People get so fixated on the gore and forget children need reassurance first and foremost, especially when a parent goes missing! We talk about this in staff rounds re: management of sick patients and their family. There are liaisons who work with Social Work along with psych, if needed, and/or pastoral staff to help families.
This is an immensely privileged family. There’s no such thing as too much money or too many lies to cover things up. The problem for these two, like all bad plans, is the cover up
Could she have made a suicide attempt? Pills would require stomach pumping and could cause liver or other organ damage requiring “abdominal surgery.” The mental health treatment afterwards would explain the long recovery time. It might also explain the lack of photos/information and why everyone is being so quiet/cagey about the situation.
Do tell, what was in Prince William’s diary that he had to “clear.” These people are hilarious.
Action movies and video games.
Extended cocktail hours, etc.
Willy Wonka and his Chocolate Factory come to mind.
He was on a Candy Crush streak.
At this point, I’m convinced that William harmed her or otherwise caused her hospitalization. Kate probably can’t be seen in public as the result. But if he hurt her, they’ve probably already whisked him to a secret location, maybe even out of the UK.
There’s too much PR fuckery going down. The Rota 🐀🐀🐀 already have some idea of what’s going on, but they’re too cowed to say anything…yet.
Buckle up! The ride is gonna be something else!
I think it might have been a breakdown/suicide attempt that led to some gastric complications and a lengthy treatement somewhere away from family.
Newt, I agree WiththeAmerican. I don’t think she’s a DV victim either. I think they have a toxic marriage and I don’t think they spend much time together.
I think the lack of Middleton family sightings means that KHate’s with them and has been possibly since the surgery was announce. Either she had surgery, didn’t stay long in the hospital and then went to Ma Mids or she didn’t have surgery. Who knows?
I’ve said before that it could be addiction issues being treated–but it’s quite likely that she and Ma are doing this PR war with Wont. It’s going to be very interesting to see how this wraps up.
That’s a good point, this could be a PR war ala Melania Trump refusing to move to DC until her prenup was renegotiated.
That would make a lot of sense for why we aren’t hearing from the Midds right now. Strange strange strange.
This whole thing is strange. KP is going to the extreme to protect her privacy, but it’s all just raising more questions considering how open and smooth Chucks ordeal went.
Controlling exactly what the rota prints, blackout from the press in basic reporting, controlling who can get photographed coming and going from the hospital… excuse me clinic. They are doing too much.
Now I walked in on a private conversation between my garden fairy and her unicorn today. They were saying how the rainbow fairy was rushed of her feet as the purple had started to fade, so she was having to buff it from stem to stern. Garden fairy was telling the unicorn that she was so glad that the rainbow fairy was being given a lift to work by the flying horse pegasus.
And there is today’s press release from the Palace. Because THAT’S more fking believable than the bullsht they keep printing.
Spot on, Mary!
I don’t believe that they know what to say because their PR team messed it up so badly for them from the very beginning. If their pr team told a little truth about her sickness from the beginning she would receive so much public support for being vulnerable and human but they can’t get out of 1920. I really feel bad for any woman married into any cult because it never end well for them mentally or otherwise.
Delightful, Mary. Just gave me a good chuckle!
I have been duchess Meghan fan since 2011 and I look back at her pictures pre Harry and no matter how great she looks now it’s never the same.
I am no fan of Kate, she’s hateful, but I do hope she’s okay. And I do believe they deserve a measure of privacy, rather than being hounded by paps following their every move. But what I *don’t* believe is that William and Kate, who’re supremely performative, are suddenly seeking that privacy and finding a way to ditch the press completely. It makes no sense that in this moment of uncertainty, William is suddenly being discrete about visiting her in the hospital — I would expect him to show up every day, like Camilla, even if he said nothing to her or didn’t actually go to her room. He’d be seen walking in, and walking out, and now that Kate is home, he’d be seen on outings with kids, playing the devoted dad the spin machine insists he is. And if he doesn’t want to talk to the press about it, that j would just support the narrative that he’s overcome with with worry for the love of his life!
Instead, he’s disappeared TOO, and we’re supposed to believe he was a ninja rappelling into the hospital to be by her bedside, that he somehow spirited her out of it, that they are now sequestered playing house while he nurses her back to health and cares for their children, and “waits on her hand and foot”? WHERE IS WILLIAM?
🤔 And early articles did seem to sprinkle about the term AWOL, ‘absent without leave’, rather a lot in a manner that seemed peculiar use of jargon at the time…
They are hiding bad stuff which is why they want to be off stage right now. You know if it was a straight up medical diagnosis, Kate and Will would be out milking the sympathetic PR away from C&C.
What we are seeing is panic and cover up mode.
Hence #1, abusive stories about Meghan and Harry. That’s misdirection.
#2, Stories about the heroic, hard working Kate slaving away while recuperating from her bed. Stories about Will, the doting father and husband, mustering the strength to be there for his ailing wife, wherever she is. That’s milking martyrdom.
As you can see at this point, being in full panic, the machinery is throwing everything, including Charles’ personal kingly toilet, to fix the mess. It’s failing because the family is so friggin petty and competitive with each other. It’s the classic, circular firing squad. And the Rota is making things worse.
Kate was pictured with Branson and it sent Wm over the edge and she has not been seen since….
I won’t ask why they’re both wearing broccoli in the header picture. Weird and nasty AF, those two.