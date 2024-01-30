Mail: Prince William totally picked up Princess Kate from the hospital on Monday

Well, Rebecca English at the Daily Mail has an exclusive about the Princess of Wales’s discharge from the London Clinic and her return home to Adelaide Cottage. While I believe that all is not as it seems, the conspiracy theories have gotten crazier and crazier in the past two weeks. As I’ve said before, you really have to watch what the other Windsors are doing – they don’t seem panicked, they’re carrying on like usual, and the king and queen are even using Kensington Palace’s crisis-mismanagement to draw a very pointed and vivid contrast. Enter Becky English and her “exclusive.” Again, no one saw William or Kate anywhere near the London Clinic yesterday and the British media is just itching to talk about that. So English insists that William was there, at the hospital, and he picked up his wife around 11 am on Monday, hours before Charles and Camilla left the same hospital and managed to do a full photocall.

The Princess of Wales has been reunited with her three children for the first time in two weeks after finally leaving hospital. Kate, who is said by Kensington Palace to be ‘doing well’, left The London Clinic in Marylebone yesterday morning after being admitted for surgery on January 16. King Charles was also discharged yesterday after surgery for an enlarged prostate, with the two royals leaving the central London hospital within hours of each other. The King has been advised to avoid public engagements for up to a month, although he will be working through his red boxes of state papers almost immediately. Kate, 42, is unlikely to be seen in public until after Easter. The Mail can reveal that Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis were not taken to visit their mother in hospital after she recovered from what has been described as ‘abdominal surgery’. As her children would have been in school when she arrived back at her Windsor home, it is likely they would only have seen her for the first time when they returned to Adelaide Cottage later in the afternoon from Lambrook School, a ten-minute drive away. It will almost certainly be the longest period the Princess has been away from them. It is understood that Prince William, who had cleared his diary to be by his wife’s side throughout, was at the hospital when she was discharged and is likely to have driven her home. It is thought the princess left through a private exit at around 11am in a car with her husband. Kensington Palace staff were seen leaving half an hour later, one with an arrangement of white orchids in their car. Kate will now recuperate at home and her return to official duties will depend on medical advice closer to the time. It has been suggested she might not be able to undertake public duties until after Easter, meaning all planned engagements – including two foreign trips – have been cancelled, although aides hope they can be rearranged. It is understood William plans to restart public engagements once his wife is settled and recuperating at home, with further details to be announced. He has had help from the couple’s nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and his in-laws, Michael and Carole Middleton, who will continue to lend a hand. Kensington Palace said they will not discuss the princess’ condition any further and that it is her ‘wish’ for her personal medical information to remain private.

From what I’ve seen, English is the only one firmly claiming that Kate absolutely checked out of the London Clinic yesterday and William absolutely picked her up. Given the number of photographers outside of the hospital and the number of times Queen Camilla was photographed entering and exiting the hospital over the weekend, I just find that so unlikely, but hey, what do I know. I’m not even entirely convinced that Kate is currently recuperating at Adelaide Cottage either. As I’ve said before, the absence of Carole and Michael Middleton at the hospital might be explained if Kate was already recovering somewhere else, and I would totally believe that Kate would rather recuperate at her parents’ house than at Adelaide Cottage. Wherever she is, I hope she’s safe and doing well.