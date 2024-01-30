“Chloe Sevigny’s ’15 Looks’ Vogue video is honestly amazing?” links

Chloe Sevigny is currently promoting Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, and she finally sat down for a Vogue “15 Looks” video. I genuinely enjoyed hearing her talk about the ‘90s and her quirky fashion. You can tell how much she cares about it. [OMG Blog]
I’m still not ready to talk about the Australian Open men’s final. [Socialite Life]
Keanu Reeves took relatively small salaries for the John Wick movies because he had a backend deal on the whole franchise. [JustJared]
Dev Patel directed himself in Monkey Man & it looks so good! [LaineyGossip]
Yeah, Jonathan Glazer has been a well-known music video & commercial director for a very long time. That Jamiroquai video! [Pajiba]
Funny tweets from women! [Buzzfeed]
Calista Flockhart’s suit game is very good. [GFY]
Oprah Winfrey turned 70 years old on Monday! [Hollywood Life]
What’s Stephen Amell up to? [Seriously OMG]
Louis Vuitton made their brand ambassador Ana de Armas fly to Australia just to present the trophy at the Australian Open. [RCFA]
Chloe is so cool and fun. This felt like watching a friend talk about her outfits.
She always got a lot of flack for dressing kooky but looking back none of these looks are that kooky, just hipster and ahead of their time.
Love the part in which she talks about the corsage and why she liked wearing it, I thought it was sweet.
I love her very much.
I always found her kind of aloof and try-hard in the 90/00s (prolly says more about where I was at tbh), but I really found her funny and approachable in this video – glad it was highlighted!
Monkey Man looks good! Dev is so talented and I agree with Lainey…he would make a good Bond.
As for the other mention in that article: I saw a trailer for Roadhouse and it looks stupid. Plus it has notable pos Conor McGregor in it so no thanks.
I’d watch Dev Patel read the phone book.
ETA: I wanna encourage any younger CBs who’ve never watched the original Road House to give it a go. It’s such a cheesy ridiculous film, but Patrick Swayze makes it all worth it.
Same and same. The original Roadhouse has a lot of heart to offset the cheese factor. Patrick Swayze was so talented at that.
Forever a IT Girl!!!
Is the strike over? Or are people thinking it’s fine to give Vogue, Architectural Digest and other Conde Nast properties all the same attention and clicks as before?
That white suit on Calista looks amazing, it’s everything a suit should be ☺️
That teal purse she is seen carrying in two of the photos is the Tory Burch Petite Radziwill Bag.
Keanu did the same thing for the Matrix sequels. He made an insane amount of money because of it – and he gave a significant portion of it away to crew who worked on all three films.
Re: Keanu Reeves link.
Keanu gets a lot of guff about his acting but, he certainly is a smart biz man.
Taking a percentage/ownership cut of the box office on the Matrix and John Wick franchises has been the right move.
He also goes all out on PR for his movies.
Plus he is famous for his charity donations, which he tries to keep quiet.
I love him. ❤️
Take notes Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, large donations and generous to the crew. You can also do this.
Kanye is just going to keeping it up, isn’t he?
Why tho?
Just for attention?
Big Jamiroquai fan here, it’s a great song and great video. Funk will never die! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vE4VlA_9OrI
Chloe did a great job on my favorite show that lasted one season: Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne.