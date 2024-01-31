Isla Fisher’s tips for making friends: make people laugh, be funny



I like Isla Fisher. I think she’s adorable, hilarious, and gorgeous. Isla has three children with husband Sascha Baron Cohen and has been acting since 1993. She’s currently co-starring with Josh Gad in Wolf Like Me on Peacock. While promoting Season 2, Isla talks a bit with People about her upbringing. Isla’s dad worked for the United Nations and was stationed all over the world, from Oman where she was born, to Scotland, Australia, and the U.K. Going to a new school every year was tough for Isla, but she figured out how to make new friends. Her secret? Make ‘em laugh, make ‘em laugh…

As a child, Isla Fisher says she wound up moving constantly, thanks to her father’s job as a banker for the United Nations. Fisher credits the upheaval with becoming a performer. “Because I had to learn to make new friends quickly, the thing that I leaned on was humor and storytelling, so it was a natural fit to want to tell stories as an actor,” she explains. Her best tip for fitting into a new environment? “I definitely feel like letting your inner idiot out are the best tips for making new friends,” she says. “You make people laugh and they’re nice to you. It’s pretty pretty basic.”

[From People]

Hey, you know, drawing people in with humor is a tried-and-true method of attracting people in general. Everyone likes to laugh and if you’re a natural-born performer, then I can totally see how you’d use that talent – especially as a kid – to ingratiate yourself into otherwise uncomfortable social situations. I’ve never been a particularly funny person, but have always tried to make up for it by attempting to at least be witty (I can pun sometimes!). I also learned early on that validating those who do use (appropriate, non-derogatory) humor to fit in socially was a key integration tool, as well. But most importantly, the older I get, the more I’ve realized that a lot of the time, simply listening to what someone else has to say when asked about themselves goes a long way.