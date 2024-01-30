Prince William is ‘very caring’ and he will wait on his wife ‘hand & foot’

We should just sit back and relax and wait to see which British outlet is the first one to “break.” One of them has to do it – they can’t wait to do some more critical stories about Prince William, Kate and Kate’s mysterious health crisis. This might be the calm before the storm, where they’re laying it on thick about Prince William’s caretaking duties and how William will wait on Kate hand and foot:
Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told the New York Post: “Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home. I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back. It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void.”
Harrold, who served Charles for seven years when he was the Prince of Wales, believes William will no doubt be waiting on his wife “hand and foot.”
He said: “He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character, and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day. I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed; William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.”
Harrold speculated that once Kate swiftly recovers, the couple will resume their joint royal duties, which they both enjoy. He mentioned that the pair does not have a large household at their Windsor residence, and William will primarily be responsible for helping Kate in getting back on her feet.
[From The Daily Express]
Is it Opposite World or something? Even in the most generous assessment of William’s character, he is not a nurturing man and he does not fuss over Kate. It doesn’t even look like he bothered to visit her more than once during her hospital stay. And please, even if you believe that Kate has gone back to Adelaide for her recuperation, it will not fall on William to do everything. Speaking of, the Mail says that Nanny Maria is about to become even more important:
Prince William will take on additional parenting responsibilities and has cleared his diary of official duties as she recovers, supporting his wife and only returning to public engagements once she is settled. The family are also being supported by their staff, including loyal, long-standing nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, whose role could be crucial in the coming weeks.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: ‘Kate has obviously had significant surgery. As a hands on mother when possible, she will need to rest as much as she can. This means she will rely on Maria a great deal in the coming weeks and maybe months. There is going to be very considerable speculation as to when William is able to resume royal duties. Obviously, especially given the temporary incapacity of King Charles, the sooner the better. This makes Maria’s contribution at this difficult time all the more invaluable.’
Mr Fitzwilliams said that Kate has embarked on what everyone hopes will be a full recovery, but added that there will be a long ‘convalescence’.
‘William will be with her and forgoing royal duties for as long as he feels it is necessary. He has always put his family first,’ he said. ‘Kate has been as hands on a mother as her role permits, but she has said that having a nanny is indispensable. Maria Teresa is, according to reports, extremely popular with the children but her training at Norland has meant she is ideal for whatever this role requires. She is of course a background figure, who is seen at some important royal occasions and who is indispensable at a time like this. Her training at the prestigious Norland College in Bath where she learnt a huge variety of skills and to work long hours if needed, will be particularly useful during the pivotal weeks of Catherine’s recovery.’
‘The coming weeks may be difficult and will be a test of this redoubtable figure, who is so trusted by the future King and Queen.’
[From The Daily Mail]
It feels like Fitzwilliams is telling William to get back to work and leave everything to the nanny? Interesting. The longer this goes on, the timeline gets more and more squishy too – Kate will be out until Easter, no, past Easter, well, we’ll definitely see her at Trooping the Colour in June. William was supposed to be out for a few weeks, and now it’s completely open-ended, just whenever he’s confident that Kate is being looked after? Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Prince George of Cambridge plays with the wheels of Princess Charlotte's pram as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (in her Norland Nanny Uniform) looks on as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
Prince George's Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo with the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Plunkett's Parent's Group at Government House in Wellington. Wellington, New Zealand – Wednesday April 9, 2014.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, during a visit to the Dracaena Centre in Cornwall, to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales's company at a St David's Day parade with members of the 1st Battalion, The Welsh Guards in Windsor England, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales spends time with a group accessing the early years
The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company providing children's services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
Britain's Prince William, center, chats with the outpatients as he attends the official opening of the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales gestures as she meets with health visitors in Nuneaton, Britain, June 15, 2023.
London, 17th June 2023. The King joins other members of the Royal Family, including the Princess Royal and her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh,on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force. Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign, King Charles III.
I didn’t read the article yet but that headline picture of William is ON POINT 😂😂😂
Oh dear. Some serious sh^^t happened and it’s very damaging. The PR around this mess makes it very obvious. Oh well, chickens roosting at home and all that.
@Elizabeth Regina … Moreover, these multiple articles defending William’s ‘sterling’ role as father and husband clearing shows the world that a lot of ‘complaining and explaining’ is going on.
William and Kate may not have any ‘live in’ staff, but they do conveniently have servant quarters very close to their cottage. There was an article soon after they moved to Windsor confirming that they’d brought their staff with them and how the servants lived in designated servant quarters not far from Adelaide Cottage.
William ONLY visited once… and that may have been a very fraught visit. He did NOT pick her up from the hospital and he is NOT waiting on her, in her recovery. “A tiger does not change its stripes”.
Did he even visit her or did he merely go to the hospital to complete paperwork? Needed to make sure the DNR was on file, eh?
How much visiting can you do in 15 minutes? I mean, by the time you greet the medical team, get their report, get escorted to the room, wash your hands and put on whatever PPE is needed, you’re down to about a 5 minute visit. Tops. Maybe he didn’t even see her.
Waiting on her hand and foot, my a$$. The man can’t even be bothered to hold an umbrella over his wife, or touch her in public in any way that doesn’t involve a controlling gesture.
Doesn’t take standing with binoculars in the lantern room gallery of a lighthouse to see that he’s an abusive husband. At *minimum* he’s emotionally and financially abusive. After Harry’s frank take in Spare, we can surmise that Workshy is physically abusive as well.
*snort*
That’s how I felt 🤣🤣
*big snort* he cannot even put toothpaste on his brush on his own. LMAO at him waiting on anyone else 🤣
Seriously, he wouldn’t even hold an umbrella over her head when it was raining.
And that was in public with cameras rolling. Imagine what he’s like behind closed doors…
Bingo, that was at an event where he and Harry were both in uniform! He knew cameras were on him. I had forgotten about that pic until it was revived on Twitter, and *snort* is the perfect reaction.
So right now the only functioning member of the BM is nanny Maria?
You got it! Poor Maria needs a raise at this point.
There is more detail about Nanny Maria than the Middletons. Is it possible that she went to her parents for help with whatever, and Willnot doesn’t actually know what is wrong with her or where she is? That would explain why they noped on fake visits to a hospital, and why everything related to Kate is entirely vague. KP doesn’t have a clue?
I remember watching a documentary about Diana when Harry and William were little boys. Diana had gotten them a rabbit William tried to stamp on the poor thing. Harry who was only about 3at the time rescued to rabbit and started cuddling it saying that he would love it. Even as young boys William had a temper and Garry was compassionate. They say that your nature never changes and because William has always gotten his way it would manifest itself into adulthood. I think both heirs have a very selfish bad tempered streak.
Is the London Bridge for sale again?
No. But judging from this mess, it’s falling down badly around the left over royals.
Oh ffs-everyone else in the world does not have the benefit of their spouse taking a leave of absence to help them recover. What a load of crap. Not only is Nanny Maria right there as always-the Middletons are down the road to help with all the school/after school activities. And they have a full staff to clean/cook/do laundry.
If Peg wanted to be like normal people, he would be doing a couple of photo-ops a day. Instead he’s highlighting how privileged and massively wealthy he is.
MaryContrary, not only do they have staff, but they will undoubtedly have a private nurse there–at least during the day if not longer. Of course, that’s assuming she actually needs one. I’m still not convinced that she’s not already at Ma Mids and has been for a while.
I don’t know why they are always trying to make people believe they have no staff staying at Adelaide Lodge connected by a courtyard wall.
If this is all for sympathy, I don’t think they got what they wanted.
I’m more and more convinced that something is wrong with Will as well as Kate. His absence is glaring. Where is he?
Pissed off somewhere, angry that he can’t divorce kate now that she’s ill.
Jokes aside, this man is lazy and will do anything to get out of his “work”. I genuinely believe he hates his future.
If anyone is interested in looking for him, try Rose’s garden first..
Me too…The only excuse for William’s absence is unheard of levels of laziness (he likes being seen a bit)…is that his handlers are even more concerned of the gaffes he’ll make in public now than before. He’s not fit to be in public and interact with people.
Lol, imagine him saying something at an event that gives the whole game away. His team is drilling the story into his brain over the next few weeks.
@Rapunzel I think you might be onto something because maybe Carole and Kate’s PR is justified? They claim to keep tantrum prone Will nice and calm with cheese toasties and endless lurve. Just how resilient is he with all these rages and meltdowns? How well does he cope with setbacks like Kate’s health crisis and things not going his way? He shouted and shoved and screamed at Harry when he felt threatened by his departure from the royal fold. Was he “blindsided ” by Kates hospitalisation because he can’t cope without her calming presence? Maybe he feels guilty about neglecting her over the years? Or does he feel even more resentful because this health crisis has nixed any chance of an official separation this year?
Again FK would have been better advised to copy C and visit regularly and openly to support his sick wife as they have months of recovery ahead for them to reset in private and decide where they go from here. Instead he goes missing prompting endless speculation about his suitability as both husband and heir.
You killed me DEAD with “cheese toasties and endless lurve”, THANK YOU!
And you killed me with “Maybe he feels guilty about neglecting her over the years”.
Hahahah NO.
Someone on here (I completely forget who, @L84Tea maybe?) raised the point last week that the palace wouldn’t rally like this to protect Kate. But they would rally like this to protect William, which points to the idea of William being somehow involved here. DV? Is it just the idea of having a mentally ill wife that is so distasteful to William that he doesn’t want that public?
I feel like the press wants to crack and it will be interesting to see who cracks first.
I said this on the other thread, but I think he might have understood how much she was struggling for the first time after whatever happened on the 28th, and flashed back to Diana and her struggles, and decided he doesn’t want his kids around for any of that. I think he’s basically sending her to a sanitarium, doesn’t want the kids exposed to her, and they’re trying to figure out how to make that work while covering for him. Kate having an ED and MH issues would hit a lot of his big unhealed childhood issues head on, and there’s no way he handles that well.
I think Will is in rehab. Just makes no sense that he’s gone missing when both his father and wife are ill. If anything, he should be more visible now. There is a reason he’s missing and it’s not to take care of his wife
That’s a super interesting theory. How could he have been taking care of his wife when supposedly she just got out of the hospital? He’s been missing all this time and we know he’s only visited once.
I keep coming to the conclusion he must be in rehab. What else could be so embarrassing or damaging that they would leave themselves open to this speculation?
Whether or not her situation is related to him, a convenient smoke screen, or just an outright fiction—we don’t know (yet)
Please, please warn us before printing quotes like this…so caring, will wait on Kate hand and foot. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha! I ran out of oxygen!
And I have some swampland I’d like to sell you in Florida. 😂😂😂.My god he sure is laying it on thick. He gives her nasty looks in public and won’t take her hand to help her (Tom Cruise did) but we are to believe he will wait on her hand and foot? NOT A CHANCE HE WILL.
“Poor” Kate. Sounds like her worst fears are coming true. Now that there is no one for she and her husband to hate bond over, she is next in line for the underside of that bus.
When I saw this headline I thought back to all of the pictures I’ve seen of William walking beside Kate (or ahead of her) with an umbrella over himself while she stands in the rain. Caring? OMG stop. Another point – assuming William has not been holed up in rehab or something the last two weeks, he should have been out and doing a couple of engagements a week while Kate was in the hospital. The kids were in school all day. Now that Kate is home you could argue he needs to be there to make sure she’s ok (I mean lol but the royalists would buy it). But when she was in the hospital and the kids were in school what exactly was he doing?
It is either some really dark stuff going on with Kate, possibly with Peg too.
OR
Kate had an appendectomy and milking it for months of not doing shit, while Peg is watching his box sets (of Suits) as we speak.
They are shameless enough for the second option to be true.
He wouldn’t want to be doing any public engagements in case anyone asked him how Kate was.
Either he doesn’t want it OR the courtiers don’t want to risk it. Because the minute some press rat asks Workshy “what did you do to Kate” he’s going to go full TRex in public and then poof, there goes the monarchy.
“Sure, Jan.”
Why do they keep saying or printing these stupid statements?
Just stop.
Nanny Maria looks quite capable of taking care of three school age children without help from William. As for Kate, she surely has a team of full time nurses to care for every need. William will not be waiting on her at all, much less “hand and foot”. Looks like he’s planning on milking this for all it’s worth. We may not see him until Trooping either.
For two seconds I thought, “I like Kate’s jacket” and then I realized it was Nanny Maria.
Omg, me too! That shook me.
Echoes of those “perfect marriage” post that are so sickeningly over the top no one is truly shocked when they find out it’s all a lie. It isn’t even February and it is already nauseating to read this spun sugar over this man who is utterly devoid of integrity.
That’s why I agree that someone is going to spill something soon. What are thay going to write about for 5 more months?? Maybe they are buying some time with Uncle Gary going on that reality show. Then what?
“He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character, and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day. I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed; William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.”
Is he talking about the guy aka Billy the Basher (as a kid), who is now being regularly, constantly described as “incandescent with rage”? That guy?
The guy, who as a kid, hated everything his little brother did (especially playing with dogs, rabbits…), and, as a preteen, is on video hitting his father? That one?
Yeah, no. Highly fictitious.
Besides that, he is treating Kate like sh*t in public, like she doesn’t exist. If a man treats his own wife like that in public, how caring can he be in private?
sevenblue, you’re assuming he’s around her. I don’t think they see each other that often.
This guy worked for Charles from 2004 to 2011 and now he gives opinions on W&K’s marriage and on H&M (when it’s likely he has never even met M). How credible is it that he has a clue what W&K’s marriage or household is like? It’s interesting how all these former butlers think they know everything. I wouldn’t give an opinion about a company I had worked for that long ago for that brief a time.
Charles is down for a month. William as heir needs to get back to work; there’s plenty of staff to help out with the kids. William is using Kate to get out of royal duties including becoming regent.
Dickie Arbiter let it slip last night in a now deleted tweet that Adelaide was Keen’s home. It’s an open secret in press circles that the cottage is her separation quarters, something we have been saying on here for years. It’s only a matter of time before the real truth comes out about this situation. They need to quit this pedantic farce and come clean before it’s too late.
The only person Willy is waiting hand and foot on is his latest plaything.
And I don’t even think Keen is at Adelaide. She’s at Middleton Manor.
How do they write this ROT with a straight face? If he’d picked Kate up himself … never mind. Ugh.
I know, the clichés are right there for him to see – “Show, don’t tell,” “A picture is worth 1,000 words.”
Between this and all the lame-assed attempts to paint them as “rock solid” and William as “so devoted,” I literally want to be ill.
Her Late Maj herself said “I have to be seen to be believed”…
Work stress today. I needed a good laugh. William doing anything for anyone else, most especially his wife? Sure Jan.
This is the distorted version of William that we got in the last season of The Crown so they definitely watched the show.
Yeah I bet William will be waiting on Kate “hand and foot” when he’s not throwing shit at her. I just get a creepy feeling about those two the longer this goes on. These stories are laying it on a bit too thick imo.
Why print the obvious? Those kids have always known Nanny Marie more than ther have known both of their parents. So it’s life as usual for all of them / wank won’t work because he doesn’t want to . Kate can’t work for whatever reason. Marie continues to burn the midnight oil because someone has to . Children continue to do whatever Nanny/Mummy Marie has always done with them.
This story is typical royal PR, it’s exactly what we should expect to hear around an event like Kate’s “hospitalization”… the only problem is, it’s about 2 weeks too late. More catch up, more trying (and failing) to make this sound normal.
If Kate’s surgery had truly been planned (hell, if she even really had a surgery), this is the sort of PR story that any decent comms team would have started rolling out immediately. That there’s been such a marked lag here is the story, to me – they’re starting to try and fill this weird vacuum, but at this point it’s just piling PR pluff on top of dubiousness and obfuscation. People aren’t buying it, it’s too obvious.
IMO, I think all the latest evidence supports the theory that Will told Kate the separation was happening in 2024, or that she would be put aside or whatever, and she called his bluff either through a real or imaginary medical emergency. The lag in fluffy stories about Kate and Will is because he and KP were still trying to figure out how they can best spin this in his favor (spoiler alert: they can’t) and so now we’re finally getting the PR basics but only because they couldn’t think up another strategy.
Another off-the-wall theory is that Kate went in for some sort of elective cosmetic surgery (hence it being a secret from basically everyone), there were complications and ultimately she’ll be fine but they’re too embarassed to be honest about it and, right now, it’s too physically obvious for her to be seen in public.
@Sunday. When I read your third paragraph “she called his bluff either through a real or imaginary medical emergency.” my brain went to ‘unaliving herself’ attempt. I haven’t seen anyone mention it in any of the comments I’ve seen so far, and I don’t know why it popped into my head on your particular sentence, but it did, and now I’m having trouble shaking it off.
Someone yesterday, I think Harper, said that the toff gossip is that she had some kind of breakdown because they’re going to divorce. She didn’t specify self harm, that would fit, but so would some kind of very upsetting MH episode.
@Surly Gale, I have been thinking this for quite some time. An overdose attempt serious enough to require “stomach pumping” could certainly be spun as a nebulous “abdominal surgery.” I’ve worked in psychiatric settings (USA) most of my life and 2 weeks is a pretty standard stay for inpatient substance abuse/dependence rehab before going to an outpatient basis. In the olden days, folks could easily be inpatient for 2 weeks for a variety of psychiatric issues; that doesn’t happen for the common folk anymore, but for anyone with resources, 2 weeks inpatient for severe depression/suicidal ideation would not be a big stretch at all.
Is AC a 2 story house? She could have reacted to a divorce discussion by throwing herself down a set of stairs or getting drunk and falling down them.
@surlyGale – I have thought this ever since someone mentioned the divorce rumor.
@Gabby – she was last seen at Xmas in Sandringham. They have magnificent stairs at Sandringham iirc, and Anmer hard by, their own home by gift of Her Late Maj, has stairs as well. It’s feasible.
If something like this did happen on the Sandringham estate, I would expect that she would be sequestered at Wood Farm for the duration of her treatment and recovery. We know they have updated medical facilities there. It would go some way towards explaining all the conflicting and very fruity KP bulletins and false staging of visits to London Clinic coinciding with Chucky’s procedure times.
If the Dec. 28th RPO convoy isn’t a coincidence or full on hoax by that dodgy misinfo poster, it might have been a planned obfuscation by KP.
So, I agree with you that this kind of story should have been out there two weeks and that would have been the normal MO for KP.
But the weird thing here is that this focus is on William. Yes, there are mentions of Kate being hands on and how much she likes her public duties, but the focus is William and how he is so loving and caring and how he’s going to step up etc. It’s primarily a William PR piece. I would expect something more sugary about Kate in here and there really isn’t a lot.
and we had that weird story last week about how William was unfazed by Kate’s absence and he’s such a hands on father.
Either this surgery was very much unplanned (maybe not emergency, but very sudden) and very serious and KP has been dealing with the fallout at home and prioritizing that over PR or……I don’t know.
I swear it’s because up until Kate’s incident(?), Will had a very different plan for his ongoing 2024 PR, and while KP might be ready to wave the white flag, he’s clinging to his single dad story arc until they pry it out of his incandescent clenched fists. So, when they do get him to agree to push a story, it’s one that’s been entirely de-wifed. They’ll mention Kate as a formality, but there’s no warmth, no fake love there. They’re still solely focused on Will because he’s still clinging to the solo Will dream.
That was one wild theory so here’s a reasonable one for balance lol. Maybe it’s as simple as, Kate’s assistant Natalie (or Carole) was the one handling a lot of Kate’s messaging, but with Kate out of commission (or the country? who knows) Will and his media goons are obviously not taking calls from some woman (said with a Will sneer, ew). His boys are handling instead… and making a right mess of everything.
We’ve both said it before but the absence of the Middletons and any pro-Kate fluff is the real blinking red flag here. The children can make cards for Granny Diana but not Kate? Uncle Gary is out here distracting with a reality show but can’t even offer any new detail about Carole cooking Kate’s favorite chicken soup? Nothing? IDK, I feel like this vacuum can’t last forever, the dam is going to burst, they’re all just waiting for that final shoe.
Back in April, there was that article in Marca about William being emotionally and verbally abusive towards Kate. Quite frankly the more they go on about how caring he is and fluff up his loving image, the more it reminds me of how much weird anger issues got reported on last year. https://www.celebitchy.com/813818/marca_princess_kate_has_been_through_the_wringer_with_williams_verbal_abuse/
I think that the palace doesn’t want Wills out because they cannot trust him to project the “proper” emotions of this (caring?!?) spouse and father in public. They do not want anyone to shout questions at him about Kate to which he might react with his usual “charm”. He is a loose cannon.
That makes sense!
Sure, Jan. I’m supposed to believe the guy who doesn’t even care enough to hold an umbrella over his wife’s head is going to be waiting on her hand and foot?! The man who balls his fists and flares his nostrils at her in public? The one with the incandescent with rage reputation? The one who was gone for his own child’s first 6 months of life? The guy who lets his heavily pregnant wife go down wet metal airplane stairs without assistance? The one who assaulted his brother? The one called Bully the Basher as a child? That one? Don’t make me piss myself laughing.
I think what the author meant to say is Pegs will be hot-footing it to his lover’s house for some hands-on attention.
You betta preach!
I need proof of life on Kate, even though I am not a fan. This is all so fishy.
Oh please! This fan fiction would have hit different if we hadn’t witnessed the disdain and disrespect Pegs regularly shows his wife in public. We’ve seen him flinch whenever she reaches for his hand (or his ass). He doesn’t even try to soften his withering, disapproving stares whenever she speaks. And we all remember his “hurry up” gesture when they were greeting the bride in Jordan.
Pegs can barely be courteous to Triple K in public when he knows all eyes are on them. But we’re supposed to believe that he adores her in private?
This!
Ya know, we never got all this BS when Liz and Phil were in charge.
Why do we keep getting posts and comments from all these “sources”?
Seems like 1/4 people who have set foot in the UK are now trying to cash in by giving their inside info.
Garbage. All of them. Stop it all.
Here is the fact of BRF.
They have all become low grade soap opera.
We all know they do not work.
If Charles, William, Kate are all off “work” for weeks. Nothing will change for anyone.
It is all performance theater. All of it.
JaneS, I totally agree. They don’t have to do anything, and the articles keep getting written.
Good Lord, the man can’t even wait and open the door for his wife when getting out of a car!
Pegs doesn’t even let her stand under his umbrella when it is raining, never mind checks to see if she even has an umbrella of her own. He’ll be flicking through Netflix as usual, while staff are looking after Kate.
What a travesty. The image of William scurrying around waiting on Kate is strictly fantasy. They have lots of household help and her family is nearby. Maybe William can get photo ops vacuuming floors and serving Kate breakfast in bed.
Speaking of vacuuming, maybe Will can wear Freddie’s outfits (& wig) in the MV of “I Want To Break Free” & sings along. It will do him good, relax his tight-ass attitude.
PS: LOVE Freddie & Queen (the band).
Nanny Maria’s life must be so dreary, working for W&K. That’s where my sympathy lies.
This whole story just gets weirder and weirder.
She must have so much fondness for those kids, because WanK can’t be pleasant to work for.
The Rats are running out of loving husband believable stories. What’s next?
The more I think about this, I believe it all comes back to an ED. Its something that’s been suspected in the past and the BM alluded to occasionally. I suspect it is at the root of this hospitalization and they’re still trying to play cover up..
Maybe a bowel resection or diverticulitis.That is the only reason I can see for this desire for privacy. Anorexia/bulemia causes a lot of shame and closeted hiding behaviours.
She’s prob fearful of it becoming public.
I agree. If she has bowel surgery, it would be ED related, which explains why they don’t get into any kind of details, for fear of the root cause being discussed. I do hope she’s getting actual therapy and care for her ED, not just being kept medicated somewhere until she’s physically recovered.
If it was some sort of surgery I think it could involve an ostomy bag. If she gets offended about hormones, can you imagine her dealing with an stoma in her lower abdomen for $hit.
Did Will turn turtle at the notion of stepping up for a month to cover for dad? Because its one thing to fantasize about Kinging in 20 years time when his kids are there to do the heavy lifting for him but maybe he just panicked at the immediate prospect of standing in for dad? Is it just a coincidence about Kate’s hospitalization and his unilateral decision to down tools to supposedly cared for his wife whom previously he’s regularly ignored in public?
He is soooo spoiled and selfish. There also has never been any indication that he’s desperately in love with his wife. There is absolutely no way these William is a caring husband stories could EVER be true.
“He mentioned that the pair does not have a large household at their Windsor residence” Adelaide Cottage: 715m2.
This doesn’t look good. They’ll have so much support, in terms of housekeeping and kids, plus nurses coming in and clinicians at the end of the phone. He’s essentially trying to make out he’s needed, rather than desperate to take loads of time off.
Kate needs to get a good divorce lawyer. That cottage is part of the crown estate, she needs to get a home under her name free and clear with security , not a place they can throw her out of when they want. Her mother in law managed it before she was even married.
I’m starting to think he physically assaulted her and did some serious damage. It’s been crickets from the rest of the royal family. Why hasn’t Mike and Zara visited, they’re supposed to be close friends. All of them keeping their head down, they all know.
Sadly, she will never ask him for a divorce because she wants to be Queen that’s why she stalked him and became Waity Kathy for years to get big blue.
I keep thinking about Harry being assaulted and falling on the dog bowl. If he is capable of that, he’s capable of much worse. Also, abusers like to strike where it won’t show, so the abdomen would fit that scenario.
Agree, but how would she pay for them? The Middletons are broke. Presumably Gary is, too or he wouldn’t be shilling on reality TV. Perhaps she could try for contingency fees (meaning: a percentage of her eventual settlement), but I assume even someone as dumb as William would have long ago booked all of the top firms on work for the RF so they would be conflicted out if Kate tried to hire them.
Presumably Diana paid for her divorce lawyers from the Spencer estate. Kate doesn’t have that luxury….
Does anyone recall how Kate’s husband behaved when she was hospitalized with HG at the start of each pregnancy? Did he regularly visit? Did he down tools while she was in hospital or did he carry on with royal engagements and talk appropriately about Kate when asked about her at such visits? I’d be interested to know if he was attentive to her when she was so medically unwell during pregnancy?
She was only hospitalized once as far as I’m aware, and he drove her home (I think she only stayed one or two nights.)
And then by 13 or 14 weeks into her pregnancy she was pretty much fine and able to carry out long royal engagements such as a day visit to the harry potter studios, etc.
Also a trip to Mustique.
He can’t even bother to hold an umbrella over her during outings filled with press photographers.
Maybe this is what the Royal Family prefers but I would hate for royal commentators aka strangers to be fantasizing and making up stories about my life for cash. These people don’t know William and certainly have no knowledge of his homelife except that he has a nanny. It’s time for the Royal Family to be more open with the press so they can cut off these middlemen.
Peg is incapable of boarding his helicopter for an engagement to pull a tassel that pulls the little curtains to reveal a plaque? Some hand shaking, a bit of small talk, perhaps a selfie or two (!) a brief walk about and a smile and wave before boarding his helicopter. And back to his care taker role. 🙄
It goes without saying that whatever they’re paying Nanny Maria, it’s not enough. And that’s not just because the Royals are such tightwads and expect their staff to be grateful for the job (and the prestige!!!!)
It was so weird reading those articles when all you can think it who are they talking about? William? Which William? Their William is not PoW William.
Also I didn’t realise how similar in general look Kate and Maria are. Sort of like a cousin vibe. Weird.
Do the DM writers not read their work before hitting send? The repetition in these sentences kills me: ‘… a nanny is indispensable. Maria Teresa… training at Norland has meant she is ideal for whatever this role requires. She is… indispensable at a time like this. Her training at the prestigious Norland College in Bath…’ AARGGGHHHH!!!! Do they forget from one sentence to the next what they’ve just written??? Do they think their readers have an attention span of exactly zero??
And that former butler, has he been living in a cave or something these last couple of weeks? Kate’s not supposed to recover quickly, that’s not been the party line.
If you come at this from a projection/Opposite Day POV, then you come up with crazy stuff. Like maybe these hands on dad/husband stories are to keep our minds from thinking of what is really going on with him. He hasn’t had relations since possibly 12/28. Is he pruning rose bushes in the meantime? Pegging expeditions? He has a ton of free time aside from keeping up with Sussex news. The other thing I wonder is if the stories about H&M’s finances are a hint to his. Is he draining the duchy to pay off the press? If C&C can be seen at the same hospital during the same timeframe then we know the press is there. Why the secrecy? This is looking more and more like a medical situation caused by William. Abuse, eating disorder, who knows?
PoW is a real piece of work. Over the years, bit by bit, his character embodies the worst of teenagers’ traits without any of their grace and positive characteristics. Thus he remains a petulant, forever angry, sex mad, narcissistic, and dumb. He doesn’t have any of their curiosity, resilience, quick wit, spontaneity and fun. He lacks so many adult fundamentals that this future King is a complete mess.
We know the more outraged British Media are about H & M only means W&K are behaving very badly. This transference has been so obvious and so overdone, the public has caught on. And because of the many OTT daily attacks on the Sussexes, people are inured.
The question to the Brits becomes so what if the Sussexes are so awful. They aren’t on the public dole like these lazy royal knobs. Stories like Charles gotta have staff on duty 24/7 should he get inspired to shoot off another public reminder that we plebs need to eat week old leftovers so environmental Charles can maintain his “I saved the world” legacy play badly. These stories underline how useless, out of touch, and uncaring the royals are. These royal ijits really believe this BS will work while ordinary taxpayers are wondering if they can even afford to pay rent or the ever increasing council tax so school programs aren’t being cut and garbage gets picked up. Sigh.
The Circus is in town with the royal clowns in tow.
So Grant, when did you work for Charlie and how old was William? As those are two very important questions that need answering.
As for William waiting on waity 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣yeah right. The nanny will, her mother will and I dare say extra staff will be drafted in to, but bullyam will be away on his helicopter under cover of darkness every bloody day. A love story this ain’t.
I bailed as soon as I read Will was waiting on her hand and foot. Hahahahaha I’m out, y’all are better than me.
I wonder whether Kate laughed or cried when she read this headline.
I call BS on this! He does not even hold an umbrella over her when it’s raining. There are many pictures to prove this
There is a video/photo shoot of William and Harry (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCM9CCSXBy0 ) that is quite revealing of family dynamics and William’s character, although on the surface it seemed a charming vignette of the Wales family. Harry was under a year, and still crawling. In the photo shoot, both children are banging away at the piano, William with particular gusto. It’s clear that neither parent can make William do anything they ask. In the middle of the video, William is shown marching into the room and heading straight towards Diana and punching her between the legs while asking a question about the nanny (I think). The punch was done so quickly and so deftly, I can’t help but think that it is an action repeated often. I would not be surprised to hear some day that William was both physically and emotionally abusive to Kate.
Harry was so cute! It’s hard to believe that I thought they were such a happy couple when I was small—they did seem like it there.
https://www.celebitchy.com/813818/marca_princess_kate_has_been_through_the_wringer_with_williams_verbal_abuse/
I posted that article above, Tamsin. Marca, a Spanish site, published a weird article about William being emotionally and verbally abusive towards Kate there.
https://www.celebitchy.com/836747/jobson_prince_william_can_be_a_bit_of_a_shouter_kate_gives_as_good_as_she_gets/
This week s about half a year later with some links to earlier articles about their (pillow) fighting and shouting. And now that she hasn’t been seen in a month, we’re getting tons of articles about him being such a caring guy…
The “senior” Royals are offline and… so what? The world keeps turning. I hope this leads to the demise of the BRF. I’m part of a commonwealth country and I have no desire to be affiliated with them anymore, have their faces on our money, have their representatives perform ceremonial head of state functions.
I’m starting to feel a little sorry for Kate, The Royal Racist. But at least she doesn’t have the entire British press and social media calling her a narcissistic liar 24/7, accusing her of attention seeking stunts and wishing her and her children harm.
Everything – all the sycophantic pieces written about her – is a lie. I think she knows that. She’s probably very, very lonely.
I have always thought that her breakdown/crisis was just a matter of time. I do hope she uses this downtime to really think hard about her life choices.