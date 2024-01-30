Prince William is ‘very caring’ and he will wait on his wife ‘hand & foot’

We should just sit back and relax and wait to see which British outlet is the first one to “break.” One of them has to do it – they can’t wait to do some more critical stories about Prince William, Kate and Kate’s mysterious health crisis. This might be the calm before the storm, where they’re laying it on thick about Prince William’s caretaking duties and how William will wait on Kate hand and foot:

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told the New York Post: “Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home. I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back. It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void.” Harrold, who served Charles for seven years when he was the Prince of Wales, believes William will no doubt be waiting on his wife “hand and foot.” He said: “He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character, and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day. I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed; William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.” Harrold speculated that once Kate swiftly recovers, the couple will resume their joint royal duties, which they both enjoy. He mentioned that the pair does not have a large household at their Windsor residence, and William will primarily be responsible for helping Kate in getting back on her feet.

[From The Daily Express]

Is it Opposite World or something? Even in the most generous assessment of William’s character, he is not a nurturing man and he does not fuss over Kate. It doesn’t even look like he bothered to visit her more than once during her hospital stay. And please, even if you believe that Kate has gone back to Adelaide for her recuperation, it will not fall on William to do everything. Speaking of, the Mail says that Nanny Maria is about to become even more important:

Prince William will take on additional parenting responsibilities and has cleared his diary of official duties as she recovers, supporting his wife and only returning to public engagements once she is settled. The family are also being supported by their staff, including loyal, long-standing nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, whose role could be crucial in the coming weeks. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: ‘Kate has obviously had significant surgery. As a hands on mother when possible, she will need to rest as much as she can. This means she will rely on Maria a great deal in the coming weeks and maybe months. There is going to be very considerable speculation as to when William is able to resume royal duties. Obviously, especially given the temporary incapacity of King Charles, the sooner the better. This makes Maria’s contribution at this difficult time all the more invaluable.’ Mr Fitzwilliams said that Kate has embarked on what everyone hopes will be a full recovery, but added that there will be a long ‘convalescence’. ‘William will be with her and forgoing royal duties for as long as he feels it is necessary. He has always put his family first,’ he said. ‘Kate has been as hands on a mother as her role permits, but she has said that having a nanny is indispensable. Maria Teresa is, according to reports, extremely popular with the children but her training at Norland has meant she is ideal for whatever this role requires. She is of course a background figure, who is seen at some important royal occasions and who is indispensable at a time like this. Her training at the prestigious Norland College in Bath where she learnt a huge variety of skills and to work long hours if needed, will be particularly useful during the pivotal weeks of Catherine’s recovery.’ ‘The coming weeks may be difficult and will be a test of this redoubtable figure, who is so trusted by the future King and Queen.’

[From The Daily Mail]

It feels like Fitzwilliams is telling William to get back to work and leave everything to the nanny? Interesting. The longer this goes on, the timeline gets more and more squishy too – Kate will be out until Easter, no, past Easter, well, we’ll definitely see her at Trooping the Colour in June. William was supposed to be out for a few weeks, and now it’s completely open-ended, just whenever he’s confident that Kate is being looked after? Hm.