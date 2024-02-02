Royalist: Prince William & Kate are too important for other royals to cover for them

From Kensington Palace’s sudden pushback on the “Kate was in a coma” speculation to this new exclusive in the Daily Beast, it finally seems like the palace communications office is finally back from vacation. Did they have all of January off? KP announced on Monday that Kate was discharged from the hospital and that she’s returned to Adelaide Cottage, where she’ll recuperate for the next two to five months. “After Easter” is what we were told at first, but they keep extending it, like Kate might be iffy for Trooping the Colour in June. This week, there’s also been a strange effort to minimize Kate’s situation. Now the Daily Beast’s Royalist column is doing the most to make it sound like this has all been expertly handled (???) because Kate and William are showing the world that they’ll do things their own way, which means months and months of never being seen. There’s also some speculation about when William will “come back to work.” Some highlights:
A change of protocol: Former royal editor of the Sun, Duncan Larcombe, told The Daily Beast: “The whole of their focus is on her recovery and their family right now. This is a big change in protocol: it’s not really the done thing in royal circles to be seen to be taking great swathes of time off for a mere illness. You keep going. Just look at the queen; even when she was dying, she would get it together for five minutes and walk out onto the balcony and wave. The queen mother had breast cancer in the late 70s—but that didn’t emerge until after her death in 2002! Any suggestion that Prince Philip was ever seriously ill was always aggressively denied by Buckingham Palace. William and Kate are making it very clear that times have changed and they won’t be bound by the old ways of doing things. Instead, they are going to act like anyone else in this position, and are putting their family first.”
Nanny Maria is a big help: The Daily Beast understands that William and the couple’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, are splitting household duties including school runs for the children, with Kate under doctor’s orders to remain in bed as much as possible. Borrallo… has become a trusted and valued member of the domestic household, one whose presence will be relied on more than ever in the months ahead.
When Kate & William will be back to work: Kensington Palace have said that Kate will not be expected to return to public life until April. After Kate was admitted to hospital, palace sources told The Daily Beast that William would be absent from public duties, “during the immediate period following her return home.” They have since declined to enlarge on that carefully ambiguous formulation. In contrast to Kate’s protracted absence from public life, King Charles is understood to be mending well from his much more minor prostate procedure. Some sources have suggested he could be back doing public engagements as soon as next week. When it comes to William and Kate, however, no-one is making any bets, although some hope that William might return to public engagements relatively soon.
Maybe William will attend the BAFTAs after all: One source said: “It would help give a sense of normality, and that things are being adequately managed, if William made a few public appearances. Perhaps the BAFTAS [the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards] will be the moment.” Certainly, if William, President of BAFTA since February 2010 is not able or willing to attend the awards, scheduled to take place on 18 February, his non-appearance will cut through to the general public, precisely because of his near-perfect attendance record at the ceremony.
Other sources think William will be MIA for longer: A friend of the couple told The Daily Beast: “I don’t think William will be doing anything at all in the next few weeks.” Asked if they thought that was a sign of how seriously the couple are taking Kate’s recovery, the friend said, “It is totally unprecedented. It’s just about two very conscientious parents putting their children, on whom there is tremendous pressure, first.”
No one will cover for the Waleses: There seem to be no plans for any other royals to step into William and Kate’s shoes while they are off work. A royal source told The Daily Beast: “William and Kate have their own royal household, so it wouldn’t be appropriate for Prince Edward, for example, to suddenly start representing them, in the way he could represent the king.”
“If William, President of BAFTA since February 2010 is not able or willing to attend the awards…his non-appearance will cut through to the general public, precisely because of his near-perfect attendance record at the ceremony.” BAFTA President William has actually skipped the ceremony seven times since 2010. If he skips this year’s ceremony, that will be the eighth time. The other times he’s skipped, it’s usually been for reasons like “he needed to recover from his holiday” or “he didn’t feel like it.” He even skips the pre-BAFTA party HELD AT KENSINGTON PALACE every damn year.
As for when Will and Kate will return… the way the wind is blowing, I would say Kate probably won’t be seen until May. I think William will probably aim for one or two March events. Maybe he’ll take the kids to church on Easter Sunday.
Registered nurse here. What doctor told her to stay in bed as much as possible after supposed abdominal surgery? She needs to be moving.
I feel for the UK. This is what they’re stuck with. While the peasants like you and me get to put our family first as much as possible, these two are still getting “paid” for not representing the UK, not bringing attention to their charities, not working on their so called “passion projects” pretty much until Kate can put on a tacky dress and worse hat the royalists will swoon over (TOTC)
Doctors don’t have patients stay in bed. The muscles atrophy if there is no movement. Nurses walk with patients around corridors and physical therapy will strengthen the body.
It’s not just muscle atrophy. It’s increased risk for blood clots, poorer wound healing, compromising the lungs. The reason for getting patients up and walking is for systemic reasons. There is no way her doctor told her to stay in bed as much as possible. The only patients I know of that get told to stay in bed are those still hooked up to tubes (example draining fluid from the brain—NOT abdominal drains, urinary catheter or even an IV) or skeletal traction are the two that come to mind. If she had a tracheostomy and was on a ventilator her health care staff would STILL get her up in some way or fashion.
Surgical patients including back surgery, most heart surgeries (like pacemaker implant or cardiac cath) and GI surgeries are up and walking (or shuffling but moving) within hours of the anesthesia clearing. When you get your entire hip replaced, they get you up and walking. My uncle had half his stomach removed due to cancer and they had him up within a day.
Exactly. My father had a double hip replacement and the old boy was walked up and down the corridors, chatting up all the nurses as he went along! He was not left lying down for long – up and about for him.
I think we can safely assume that anything coming out of KP is a lie and something happened to Kate, which remains unknown.
Those Spanish journalists? Does someone have a source in Nanny Maria’s family?
“Those Spanish journalists? Does someone have a source in Nanny Maria’s family?”
Oooh! I never thought of that! You might be on to something.
Oooh tasty! I hadn’t thought of it that way. 🙂 It is easier to cover your tracks in the English press, but how many other Spaniards/Spanish speakers work in the Royal Households?
I threw out a wild speculation in the other post that it could have been Nanny Maria herself as the source, but this sounds very viable.
Speaking of nanny Maria and the part about her and Willnot sharing houshold duties. They used to have at least a housekeeper and cook. Even if Willnot “got” them when “they” moved to Adeleide Cottage, there’s no way Keen was cleaning the house and did the laundry. This is another attempt to make him sound like normal-Bill without knowing what normal is.
Exactly. My oldest had open heart surgery and was told to walk the day after surgery. They didn’t want her laying in bed for hours on end due to all the reasons every has said on here.
That line had me rolling my eyes. My ex is a PT at a major university hospital, his job was basically “coaching” people recovering from major surgery. A big part of that was get people moving asap and make sure they knew what they could/should do once they went home.
Pretty much everyone knows someone who’s had surgery, even if it’s not a close friend or family member. So that means pretty much everyone should realize that the reporting by these royal experts is probably 90% bullshit, and then the alarm bells should start going off. Because if they’re putting a little lie like that in their articles, hoping nobody notices, what else have they been lying about?
Just more evidence that KP is lying because they can’t even get the facts right about what is required in a medical recovery. They could have said something like, Kate and William go on gentle walks together as she continues to heal.
It’s the continued insistence that she must stay in bed “as much as possible” that has me side eying this whole story. And why do they want us to think she’s in bed all the time? So we won’t question why we can’t see her, if only briefly? Any journalist who cracks this case will never have to work again. I’m surprised that so far there have been no takers. Meantime, I will continue to side eye everything KP “sources” put out there. 😏
I was thinking this too, it’s actually a health issue TO remain in bed, that is antiquated advice and not anything a doctor would actually say these days. So we know it’s a big fat lie. Also, how is this putting the children first??
Someone yesterday mentioned that it sounds like a throwback to Victorian times, where the wife falls ill and must stay in bed for months while she recovers. It’s certainly not modern medicine.
the only people I know who have been told to stay in bed as much as possible…..are women at risk of pre term labor or other pregnancy related issues. But that’s not the case here.
It’s like that (really old) movie, The Barrets of Wimpole Street, where Elizabeth Barret Browning tragically wasted away in bed while Robert Browning despaired at losing her. I wonder if that’s the image they’re going for here. 🤔
They make her sound like she’s laid up with severe case of “the vapours”, like she’s a character in a Victorian novel.
@ArtHistorian yes!! Or Mrs Bennett with her poor nerves from Pride and Prejudice, lol.
How could I forget Mrs. Bennett! After all, I’ve just started re-reading Pride and Prejudice.
These palace spox and “friends” of Bulliam and sycophantic churnalists whose job is to lie to the plebs on behalf of the royals, cant keep their lies straight. They fudge time-frames and timelines and diagnoses.
As Judge Judy would say:
“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to have a good memory.”
When my dad got a hip replacement when he was in his late 80s, the hospital staff had him walking the halls the day after surgery, and climbing up and down stairs on Day Two.
Oh please. Anne or Sophie could hand shamrocks to the Irish Guards just as easily as Kate. Bea could attend the Baftas. She seems to have friends in the industry who would likely be happier to see her than to see PW. Pippa could run the early childhood centre. Any one of them could attend sports games and hand out kudos. Didn’t one of QE’s cousins have Wimbledon before Kate took it? I guess, you have to sell your importance as being irreplaceable to keep the public shelling out the money without complaint.
Kate has already watched someone else do her job much better than she does, no way is anyone else going to stand in for her. Regardless, Kate’s busy work can be skipped for a year if she wants, no one really cares.
@equality – I agree with most of your post but, not Pippa. She’s not royal, she’s not married to a royal. and therefore shouldn’t be included. I agree she’s far more qualified than Kate to look after Early Years but, she shouldn’t be allowed to undertake royal duties. I know I’m being pedantic but, if we are to have a royal family then the main rule should apply. Pippa is not a blood relative of QEII therefore can never be considered royal. Oh and the same reasoning applies to Tom Parker-Bowles!
I’m sure the people doing the actual work aren’t “royal” either. They deserve the recognition over Kate anyway. Does that reasoning apply to Andrew P-B since he stood in at a funeral for the royals? I’m sure Sophie has as many credentials in early childhood as Kate and could stand in there anyway.
@equality – we all know that the people who do the real work aren’t the royals, and that’s the same in any organisation. As you say Sophie is married to a royal so IMHO would be more acceptable to stand in for Kate. Eyebrows were raised when Andrew Parker-Bowles stood in for both Camilla and Princess Anne. As a taxpayer I’m not happy about it and wish the press would highlight it a bit more. If we have to pay for these people based on lineage then we deserve to have them show their faces when asked to do so.
Yes but apparently bc the Wales have their own very special household nobody else can do it🙄
“I guess, you have to sell your importance as being irreplaceable to keep the public shelling out the money without complaint.” Spot on, @equality. I have said this before and I will say it again, the Royals are fungible. They are some of the least important people on the planet because there are, what, thousands of (probably more qualified) people in line behind them ready to take their place if needed? Why else figure out the line of succession so far? One pops off, another comes in. They are the opposite of irreplaceable.
They are inadvertently communicating that they are not needed/do nothing meaningful because they both can totally disappear for months on end and nothing they do is important enough to still need to be done because they don’t want to be overshadowed by more talented, more articulate and more educated people. The reporting that she is being told to stay in bed is bizarre. I have had 2 major abdominal surgeries in the last 2 years. Blood clots are a concern and you are told to move even if you can’t lift. They are trying to lie their way through the pr to give Baldiwilly a 6 month vacation. I don’t believe for a minute he regularly does the school run (or lives with Katie).
I don’t think the issue is “who could” – I think it’s over whom does William have authority? Charles can “ask” anyone to do anything for him, but can William?
I would think that on things like the Guards that were appointed by the monarchy, KC could send a stand-in.
@equality – Perhaps he will, I don’t know. But that would still be Charles’ call, not William’s. I don’t think William or Kate can delegate their “duties” to some other royal, but maybe I’m wrong.
The Irish Guards and the BAFTAs are the only two things that come to my mind. What else is there to “cover”? They didnt have anything else on their schedules. Anne will take care of the investitures. What else is there?
The whole point of them offering up the Sussexes to the wolves is because there are the only interesting royals. Who would kill a juicy Wales story for Anne,Sophie or Edward. Now we will see in reall time how the top four Senior royals take each other down.
I so want the media to keep pushing William to work
More shitty PR work. They really believe they can pee on the public and proclaim it’s raining. It’s like that old sexist joke of the man caught cheating on his partner: “Are you going to believe what you see or what I tell you?”
The story is bullshit. Nothing that the palace has put out corresponds with indicated medical practices (staying in bed after surgery? 14 days in hospotal for a “procedure”?).
The more they send people out with “nothing to see here folks,” the more people will question what’s true. Especially with the blatant lies about the BAFTAs and the idiotic “no one can pass out shamrocks but the Princess” stories.
They are counting on the public’s stupidity, but is that wise in a social media world? The narrative is no longer what they say it is, without examination. That hasn’t been true for the last Prince of Wales, and perhaps not true for the past 2 Princes of Wales. It’s not the Victorian age anymore. I stopped reading the Daily Beast because of Tom Sykes’s mendacity.
So KP seems to at least be awake now, as opposed to completely M.I.A., but they’re still going to have trouble keeping the lid on this unless they make a decision soon – they can’t keep referring to Kate’s “illness” as so serious that she AND her husband will be missing for months, she can’t even do a wave from a car let alone walk to the car like Charles did, and yet at the same time so unserious that she’s totally fine, how dare you ask about a coma, this is all just for the children and they’re still in school anyway, totally fine!
Medical professionals know their lies aren’t consistent with how patients are actually treated, and parents know their lies aren’t consistent with good parenting. It’s only a matter of time before the rota gets sick of covering for them. I’d even say that this article specifically saying that Will has a “nearly perfect” record of attendance at the BAFTAs is their way of saying ‘that’s quantifiable bullsh*t, so if you caught that, apply that brush to the rest of the excuses in the article too.’
Another pr miss: they list all the things other royals have dealt with both minor and major and say about Willnot and Khate: They are going to act like anyone else in this position, and are putting their family first.” The privilege, whew!
You know what the people, aka the peasants do in this position? They try to put their family first while also WORKING. Yeah, if they’re lucky they get some time off to help take care of loved ones but many don’t, and many also work from home during times like these, and most don’t get to take months and months off.
The elder royals got it and get it. Its why Liz and the Queen Mother and PP worked when they were sick, it’s why Chuck is showing is face and letting it be known he’ll be back to work as soon as possible.
So they say all this about how Will is putting his family first and then goes on to mention he has a nanny to help! Other stories KP is pushing say Khate’s issues are no big deal! And we know there are other servants. He could take a few hours once a week to show up at some event for ‘work’ given all of that. t’s just mind boggling that they think this line of reasoning is going to resonate with people.
I see Peg is not through yet spinning his web of lies. No one can cover their work is a big laugh because they don’t do work they do photo ops and anyone can do those. Peg always trying to make himself be more important than he is.
If no one else can do their work, and it doesn’t therefore get done, it’s obviously not important work.
So very true!
“… they won’t be bound by the old ways of doing things.” Wasn’t there an article about how it is totally fine that William has not been visiting Kate at the hospital because that’s how the Royals roll? So they stick with some of the old ways of doing things but not all of them. They pick and choose the ones that allows them the laziest lifestyle.
William putting his family first is ridiculous. This whole circus gives him an excuse to not work. Others have been mentioning it before: the kids go to school for several hours every day. He can’t work during these hours? If I would be a British taxpayer, I would be royally p!ssed at this point.
If she’s not actively dying, there is no reason for William to be hanging out around the house “attending to the children” who are at school ALL DAY. He just continues to show how stubborn, short sighted and spoiled he is by ignoring his “duty” to be out there. If she needs two months or five months to “fully recoverer” whatever. But there is no reason that he can’t be out there. It’s absurd and frankly completely insulting to the rest of working parents everywhere who have to manage these speed bumps without the support of nannies/staff/unlimited funds.
One thing I do fear is that she is actively dying. I think most of us would forgive any and all lying to the public by KP if it was in support of avoiding a media frenzy death watch during the last few months they could be together as a family. That is awful and tragic to contemplate though, so I’m very much hoping this is typical William stubbornness / not wanting to work.
I think if she were dying, the comms people could have said that she was gravely ill and withdrawing from royal duties. THAT would be understandable, and something to treat with all due sensitivity. This shit show of incompetence has no upside at all. It’s a terrible strategy because it raises questions, invites speculation, and gives rise to conspiracy theories..
Heck, even if they lied about her almost dying, and then said she had a miraculous recovery, that would also be a better tactic than this!
It’s not that W&K are too important for other royals to cover them; it’s that they’re too unimportant. Edward can cover for Charles because he works for Charles, not William. Of course, that brings up the issue that William works for Charles, too – but I guess nobody wants to address that.
The fact the article talks about other royals having done their duty while dying and that it’s not royal protocol to take loads of time off for a mere illness, suggests that what Kate has is not just a mere illness.
The bedrest suggests that, should people see medical beds being brought into Adelaide Cottage, it ties into ‘Kate’s doctors have advised her to remain in bed as much as possible.’ Those of us who are either medical professionals or who have had any kind of surgery know that doctors like patients to move around to prevent atrophy and blood clots. The only reason bedrest could be suggested is because technically it is bedrest if the patient is in a coma hooked up to machines.
The media are telling us without telling us what has happened.
Another reason for bed rest is a problematic pregnancy. However, if this were the case I would imagine Kate would want people to know about it to garner sympathy and, of course, praise for doing nothing.
I wish folks would stop this laughable suggestion that the biiitch is pregnant. FFS! Leave that to derangersas. They need to grab at any lifeline in this time of lies, damned lies and more damned lies.
The fact that Keen missed a golden opportunity to overshadow the king is curious. I totally expected a clown show of sympathy for the tragic princess, not this confusing mess.
😂😂😂 the bs the BM prints doesn’t usually make me laugh. I usually have a “they can’t be serious?” reaction. But I absolutely laughed out loud at “his near perfect attendance” and couldn’t wait to see what Kaiser wrote about that statement.
Is this British math? Does the same math apply to UK journalism school? It would make so much sense.
We understand they are too important to not make everyone lie to protect them but where is Willy?
Anger Management rehab is my guess.
I’d like to think that’s the case too, but I can’t imagine his going without blowing yet another gasket.
We understand they are too important to not make everyone lie to cover for them but where is Willy?
Tom Sykes is often very solicitous to William and Kate on the surface of his column while being quite shady underneath. I read today’s Royalist column as a warning to KP that if William’s absence continues, the general public will catch on that something is seriously wrong (“his non-appearance will cut through to the general public”). Either Kate is on the mend, in which case William needs to stop being workshy, or Kate is very severely ill and KP should be honest with the public about it before things blow up.
(I understand why people are skeptical of Sykes, but he was one of the few based in the UK who reported candidly on the Rose rumors and Kate’s disastrous Tatler cover. He’s very well-connected.)
William doesn’t even have to go back to work – all he has to do is show his face and say something relatively positive about Kate.
I agree. But someone made the insightful point yesterday that the moment he’s in public, he would not be able to avoid answering (or even being seen not to respond to) questions about Kate’s health.
@OP, he could certainly avoid answering questions, because KP could arrange any event so that the people he’s meeting would be briefed to not ask questions. They could tightly control where he’s seen and who he’s seen with and what people say or ask. They chose not to do this.
@OP – well, the other day I did say that I thought William was hiding so he wouldn’t have to answer questions. But really, he only has to stick to the original story – she had abdominal surgery, it will take a couple of months to recover and please respect our privacy. All the rest he can blame on media suppositions. It’s really baffling that he hasn’t done something so very normal.
But you will remember that sykes was NOT writing weekly royal stories before he did the lowkey expose during the Rose rumors. It was AFTER that heady bit of attention he received, that sykes began to write weekly, Bully-praising royal stories and I would bet lots of money that it was because KP got him onside.
I love how they’re trying to coax William into doing something, anything while still masively underestimating that guy’s laziness.
All William would need to say is some bland statement.
“Yes, we are glad to have her home, we are certainly grateful for all the kind wishes, blah, blah.”
W&K team of PR needs to get out front and stop all the speculation.
Now that he knows that Harry and Meghan will be in Vancouver in two weeks, he’ll probably turn up at the BAFTAs.
Could she be pregnant and there have been complications? That’s the only scenario I can think of where extended bed rest is recommended.
If she was pregnant, she would have been really early on, considering how thin she was at Christmas and that they didn’t make their standard “the princess has HG so can’t work for months” announcement. Maybe it was something like an ectopic pregnancy, but that would not explain the lengthy recovery time.
I find it difficult to believe they still have sexual relations. Peg seems to loathe Triple K and has for years. So if it happened, it was rage sex. Or drunk-ass sex.
Hey, remember during the pandemic when we were on lockdown and WanK did those zoom calls. People continue to use that technology! There is literally NO excuse for Billy the Basher to not work cuz his wife is allegedly sick. None at all. God help England if these two ascend the throne. They more than anyone ate the biggest reason the monarchy should be abolished.
It made me laugh when Sykes referred to KP’s statement as a “carefully ambiguous formulation.”
There was nothing careful about it. They issued a statement full of holes that only managed to trigger speculation and rumors. It was ambiguous, yes, but not carefully crafted. This was amateur hour at a time when expert advice was called for.