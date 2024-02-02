People hate self checkout machines and have less loyalty to stores that use them

We’ve talked about the fact that retailers are removing self checkout machines because of product loss and customer frustration. Added measures to control shoplifting often make the machines throw errors, requiring more employee oversight and making self checkouts cost more in overhead. They’re not cost effective for retailers at this point, which is good news for those of us who hate them. It turns out that self checkout machines also make people less loyal to a store. A study in the Journal of Business Research found that people have a poorer impression of stores when they have to use self checkout for larger numbers of items. No wonder Target is limiting self checkout to 10 items or less, although I doubt that will solve this problem. Here’s more on that study:
A recent study published in the Journal of Business Research found that self-checkout systems can lead to less customer loyalty when compared to a regular checkout staffed by an employee, especially for large purchases.
“Retailers are actually facing some dilemma regarding whether it’s really a good decision to install self-checkout systems,” said the study’s coauthor, Yanliu Huang, associate professor of marketing at the Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business.
Huang set out to understand how customers’ loyalty to a store is affected by whether shoppers choose to scan items themselves at a self-checkout kiosk or have an employee ring them up at a regular counter.
“More than one-third of U.S. customers use self-checkout systems, so it’s very relevant to both retailers and customers,” said Huang, who coauthored the research with Farhana Nusrat, her former student.
Huang and Nusrat ran five separate studies, some of which included asking hired participants to imagine themselves in different shopping scenarios at a grocery store or having them recall their recent grocery shopping trip.
Participants in some of the studies were asked to respond to questions or prompts about their sense of loyalty to the store based on their shopping scenario or experience. Questions focused on how likely the shopper was to return to the store, how valued as a customer they felt, and how the savings during their purchase made them feel rewarded.
Huang and Nusrat discovered that the amount of groceries being purchased matters.
When participants were put in scenarios where they only had six items, the sense of loyalty a customer felt was pretty similar if they used self-checkout or an employee rang up their order. When the purchase was 18 items though, that sense of loyalty was significantly higher for the customer that used regular checkout compared to the self-checkout.
“When you only have a very small basket size, it’s easy to use [the] self-checkout system,” said Huang.
Self-checkout kiosks represent about 38% of checkout lanes in grocery chains in the country, and the global market size of the machines is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, the study notes.
The findings of this study are definitely true for me. I very rarely go into grocery stores at this point and use delivery and pickup services for the most part. I typically only shop in person at Food Lion, which has no self checkouts and very friendly employees. I’ve never had a bad experience at a Food Lion! That may be due to corporate culture and the fact that their stores have predictable layouts. In comparison the competing grocery stores in my area, Kroger and Walmart, are awful. You often have to wait a long time to get service, at Kroger the aisles are often too small, and every location has a different layout. A few years ago they mixed up the aisles at most Walmarts to force you to make more impulse purchases too. When you’re ready to pay, you have to wait a long time for a cashier or you have to check out yourself and wait for someone to clear your error messages. It’s very tricky to figure out and anticipate why the machines require approval for purchases, which is surely by design.
As for Target, I recently placed a pickup order to include some Clevr Blends. I’m sure that I spent over $100 less than if I was browsing the store for items myself. I’ve learned through some very annoying experiences that it’s no longer pleasant to shop there in person.
Also I agree with this mom blogger that self checkouts ruin the social experience of shopping too.
Well I love self checkouts. It’s easy and quick. I especially like Sam’s club because you use your phone to scan items as you get them and when done just click checkout and pay and you are done.
Yes, 100% love self check out. I go quickly, bag the groceries how I like it, don’t have to chit chat with anyone and it is so much faster!
Sames. I enjoy scanning and packing my own things way more than being waited on.
I love it for grocery shopping. I think it honestly depends on the store and how it’s set up. But I like scanning my stuff, bagging my items (bagging groceries is a lost art form – the baggers nowadays don’t know what they’re doing), and leaving.
Count me in too. I prefer the self-checkout stalls because it means that, after I choose the item I want, I’m the last person touching my food until I get it home. It irks me when cashiers scratch themselves (hair, ears, anywhere) then reach for my food like nothing happened.
Yeah, as an introvert, I love self-checkout because it’s one less part of my day where I have to smile and make pointless small talk. Also, I have more control over how my items get bagged. I’ve reduced the amount of smashed produce and bakery items to zero. lol.
Oh, and when I travel overseas, they are a godsend. The machines can switch to English so I don’t have to awkwardly try to communicate in another language while holding up the line.
I love self- check out!!
Count me in on the love for self checkouts too. I’ve become an old hand at this. Maybe as a formal librarian, I’m used to scanners and screens. ?I’m out of there quicker and I keep a close eye on the scanning to make sure that I get all my discounts and that my digital coupons go through. And if there are discrepancies, that’s when I flag down someone to help me. And I can count that as my social interaction as well when chatting with that person.
Former librarian, sheesh!
I also love self checkout because I like to bag certain items together and separate others. Also, self-checkouts tend to have one communal wait line; as a unit opens you can walk up and start scanning. Whereas manned checkout lines you have to pick a lane and inevitably I end up behind the item without a price, a person writing a check or someone who takes the cashier up on their offer to apply for a credit card right there and then. Self-checkout INCREASES my loyalty to a store.
In the UK, I don’t see any stores without them anymore!
I’m good with them, quick & easy & out the door. I also never shop at walmart, maybe that’s a reason. They’d have to pay me $100. to do so.
Wal-Mart is the only store I hate to go to because of self-checkouts. I hate the wait amongst the unmasked coughers while people with huge orders self check-out and I have to stand around for 30 minutes with 10 items or less. I think the stores with loyalty issues are the stores that completely took advantage of the system, like Wal-Mart. Self-check out was meant for smaller scale orders or single people, not “I come down from the hills and am buying a months worth of groceries and supplies for 4 weeks for my family of 6.”
My local grocery store has 4 staffed by humans, 8 self check out.
I make an effort to go to the humans. Jobs, humans need jobs.
Exactly and this is why so many stores have them now–so they don’t have to pay employees. The Walton family loves the idea of consumers paying over-inflated prices on goods AND doing the work that a paid employee should be doing–two birds, one stone baby!
It’s pretty f*cking genius actually.
I always choose self check-out. I bag my items how I want them so things don’t get squished, etc. and I don’t have to talk with anyone if I’m not in the mood.
This! ⬆️
The other week I was in Target with 7 items and I went into self checkout and definitely made a flip comment to the asshole with his cart piled high with groceries next to me. “I guess some people are too important to read” 🤣 but what do they expect? You have three lanes open and nobody who works there is going to risk an altercation with a disgruntled customer. In order for the signs to be effective you have to enforce it.
Anyway I don’t care for self checkout myself because of this but also I use coupons and it’s easier to just go to a cashier because a person still has to come scan them for you at self check.
That’s always been an issue with express lanes. When I was a cashier people would routinely try to go through the 10 or less lane with 20 or more items. Sometimes they’d tell me, “I have 15 cans of cat food” as if one kind of item equaled one item.
I’d use them if they worked. A drugstore chain I use has great self-checkout machines which scan well and don’t malfunction, and I do use them. But other stores, you scan the thing, nothing happens, scan again, nothing happens, takes 10 tries before it will recognize the item, rinse and repeat for each thing, then it’s “unexpected item in bagging area” or some other thing and you have to wait for a staff member. Sometimes I’ve abandoned the process in the middle because it’s just not worth it, piled everything up and taken it to the staffed checkout.
Same!!!
I think the intention for self-anything was to ease and simplify the process but it ended up creating more issues. I really gave them a try, got fed-up, and realized I was wasting more time eventually. I feel relieved seeing a cashier and its just quick and easy for me.
The intention had nothing to do with making anything easier for customers. It was 100% about not paying people. I occasionally use self-checkout, but I’m pissed about it every time I do. The last time I was at Target I had picked up a few impulse items, but they didn’t have the things I had specifically gone there to get. I can’t explain why, and it sounds dumb even to me, but when I saw that there were no humans running registers I just put my stuff down on a shelf and left the store. I definitely sometimes look at people in the self checkout lines and think, “Scabs.”
I mean, you’re doing a job that you’re not actually getting paid for so yes, I might forget to scan an item once in a while…I consider that payment for a job well done.
Now Kitten that is stealing and stealing is not a good thing and you have admitted to stealing. Not a good look.
Stealing??? I forgot to scan an item, that’s all…
If stores are really worried about customers making mistakes at self-checkout they could actually, ya know, pay someone to do that job. That’s their choice in a sad attempt to make more money and this is the downside of that. Consequences ya know?
Yes Kitten it is stealing. I walked out of the store with a squash that I forgot to scan and I walked back into the store and paid for it. Stealing is leaving the store without paying for it period. You can try to make it right in your mind by say I forgot but it’s stealing.
I stand with the kitten. I already have a job. If they are going to force me to do another one, untrained and unpaid, then they have to expect errors.
There are places here where self-check is the *only* option, so they can’t fall back on the “why did you choose that lane”? argument.
Exactly. Tursitops gets it.
Kitten! I’d never stolen anything in my life except for a pack of hubba bubba bubble gum from the Houchens when I was 4 and got in BIG BIG trouble. I’m also a good self-regular. I always return carts to the cart bays, clean up after myself at camp sites, etc. but I have definitely not scanned a few things when I’m forced to use self checkout as an act of rebellion against the capitalists and their robots.
Kitten, are you homeless with kids to feed? Seems like you don’t steal because you need it you steal because you want to. I find it disgusting and wrong.
SouthernFried. It amazes me that people who forget to “scan” try to spin it that it’s the stores fault for having self checkout and that these are their consequences.
You need to place all that anger with the corporations. They are the ones eliminating jobs for greed.
My FAVORITE post this holiday season was this Facebook event:
“Walmart Self Checkout Employee Christmas Party”
Celebrating another successful year of picking, paying, and bagging your own groceries while actual employees just stand around and check receipts.
So many people signed up the guy turned it into a holiday fundraiser!
Yeah I don’t agree, at my grocery store I scan items as I go, see what I’m spending in real time, bag items as I go, and breeze through self check out. It’s so efficient. I don’t usually need an employee’s help but there’s one stationed there for all the self checkouts.
I loathe self checkout. I am not a paid employee, so I should not be doing an employee’s job ringing up and bagging my groceries. Plus those machines always give an error message and you end up waiting ten minutes for the lone employee in charge of the self check to come over and help. I prefer delivery and not have to deal with it.
Same same same @Lucky Charm. I loathe it too. First of all, I want humans to have those jobs. I’m resistant to the over-automation of every damn thing, and I don’t want to contribute to it more than I need to. Second, I guess I wouldn’t mind self-checkout once in a while for tiny purchases if it worked reliably. But I get some sort of error almost every time I use it, and that causes my anxiety and annoyance to spike. So I try to avoid putting myself in those situations. I know I might sound like an old curmudgeon, but it’s aimed squarely at greedy corporations.
I don’t mind self-checkout if it’s a couple of items at the CVS, but not at the grocery store. There’s never enough room to put the groceries on one side and the bags on the other and there’s always some problem with the bar codes on the deli items or weighing produce and some such. I don’t see what’s wrong with putting my stuff on a conveyer belt, having the cashier ring it up and picking up the bags on the other end – plus, somebody has a paying job. And, in general, I like getting out of my house and having some human interaction when doing errands.
Self checkout is so much faster than the regular lines at my stores. And cheaper than delivery where I have to trust that the shopper actually looks at the product before dumping anything in the cart (seriously kale and leeks are NOT the same thing)
Plus someone doing your shopping isn’t going to be as concerned with freshness, dates and quality as doing it yourself. The people doing the shopping for others wheel around big carts with boxes and will get in your way and run over you when you’re trying to shop. They’re annoying.
I’m the opposite. I avoid stores that don’t have self-checkouts.
haha. introvert? i love self checkout too!
I can completely relate to this. I avoid self checkouts like a plague. Certain things require human interaction.
I was travelling for a vacation 2 weeks back and faced so many issues with the self-check in kiosk and even luggage was sent without anyone monitoring it. The system had so many issues and eventually there was a long queue of people who were unable to send in their luggage. And don’t even get me started on seeing old people struggling with self check-in. It was a sad plight. My friend and I helped 2 couples check in.
When I say human interaction, I am not saying I want to make a small talk. I just know that things are quick and easy with a human at the other end of the counter. I know certain people prefer self check in/outs. To each his own. But it’s not a complete surprise that people aren’t responding well to self check in/outs.
Exactly, I’m not looking to make a new friend, but humans aren’t programmed to act only one way. They can answer questions, they can see if someone needs help. At my local Market Basket, you can ask any employee in any department where to find something and they know the answer. If you have large order, they’ll find someone to help you take everything to your car. And they do this while having lower prices than most other stores and providing good benefits for their workers.
All Targets must not be limiting the number of items for the self checkouts since the one I regularly patronize does not. As a matter of fact I discovered they don’t even have a checkout with a cashier open before noon so if you are an early shopper you are forced to use the self checkout. At Aldi I would rather wait in line to be checked out by a cashier unless I am only grabbing a couple items. The same for Walmart. The only place I prefer self checkout is BJs wholesale club since I only shop there once a month and never buy more than at most ten things at a time.
Gladly this isnt yet a thing where I live. I would have no clue how to do this, U gave me freaking zero training! Dont know the numbers for produce and prolly commiting theft while trying to self checkout. Nahhh folks you better have cashiers.
I’m glad to see I’m not alone in the comments.
I love self checkout.
I have to interact with people all day at work. But I’m not a people person, I’m an introvert who exerts her entire fake extrovert shell at work for money. When I stop at the store to get something, I like to be in and out. I don’t want to feel like I have to interact with people or else be rude (that’s probably all in my head but that’s how I feel). For me, it’s actually stressful. Not to mention I can be embarrassed by the silliest thing. I’m in my 40s and I still hate having some teenage boy bag my tampons or lube!
I like bagging the way I want, and I tend to do it quicker than if I went to a cashier.
Yes I know, jobs. People need jobs and people only get to keep their jobs if they’re useful and cost effective.
I feel the exact same way you do about all of this. Couldn’t agree more.
Introverts of the world unite!! (Separately.)
My husband worked in a grocery store in high school so he LOVES self checkout, he takes it so seriously, lol. he organizes everything as he goes and he’s fast.
I like self checkout for smaller trips, if I’m buying 5-10 things I dont want to wait in line behind the person with a full cart. But with a full cart it often is easier to go to the cashier….IF they’re properly staffed and open. and thats a big IF at a lot of stores around me.
I will always choose self checkout if I only have a few items that have barcodes. It’s faster and easier.
I hate self checkout. Like I really really hate it. I just moved from CA to CO and one thing that’s very different is that at Target, Walmart, and the grocery store here they will only have one lane open with an employee checking out customers. That’s it. Only one lane open at Target. There was a line with 20 people waiting for self checkout. At the grocery store I will have 30 items and have to use self checkout.
I live near a Publix and a Walmart marketplace. Walmart is all self checkout. They do not factor in that on more than one occasion, senior citizens require additional assistance with self checkout. I had one gentleman say he was watching me to see how to do it. It takes employees away when they have to undo errors and assist other customers. They also don’t factor in that a lot of people do there once a month grocery shopping there. I have seen carts full to the top, which takes a longer time and also requires assistance from employees.
If only the self checkouts weren’t designed by paranoid sadists.
Why do self checkouts insist that I put every item on a scale after scanning it? Who decided that putting the “Tobacco products” button right under the “Start” button is good UI, so that the machine thinks you want to buy cigarettes (requires an employee) if you press the start button three milliseconds too long? And why is there no “Back” button on that “Tobacco products” screen?
Why do the 10 different types of bananas the store offers all have a different price, so that it takes five minutes to find the correct banana on the screen? Why are the images you’re using completely washed out as if they had been displayed in the store for 15 years? How did you even achieve that on a computer?
No way…. I love self checkout. I am ten times faster at it than anyone on the working a cash register. The people working them are taking their sweet time and I have waited over ten minutes in very short lineups… (when I have to go to stores without self checkout options, there are actually cashiers that I knowingly avoid because they are so slow…..
The only chain where I actually prefer the cashiers (and that’s because they are fast and efficient) – Costco!
I’m surprised at this. Self checkouts have been the norm in the UK for as long as I can remember. I did notice when travelling that the US doesn’t seem to use them nearly as much (which I think is maybe because US banking/payment systems are far less sophisticated- I was very shocked the first time someone in America physically took my card away).
I personally really like them, especially the scan and go kind (where you don’t check out at all, just wave your device over each product as you pick it up from the shelves and put it straight into your bag). I hate having to queue to checkout!
Where I shop, the checkout people do not bag your groceries, they just ring them up. And then they just stand there watching you as you try to quickly bag up your stuff at the end of the counter. Then you have to come back to the middle part of the counter so that you can swipe your card and pay. Annoying. Self checkout all the way baby!!!