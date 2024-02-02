Justin Timberlake announced that he’ll ‘apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody’

Justin Timberlake has new music and he’s desperate for people to pay attention to him. I was trying to ignore him for as long as I could, just for fun! But I can’t ignore this. After JT performed on SNL last weekend, Britney Spears posted a general apology for her memoir, which was pretty rough on Justin. She wrote, in part: “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’.” She also complimented Justin and Jimmy Fallon, writing that whenever she saw them together, she “laughs so hard.” Britney ended up deleting that whole post. For good reason – Justin doesn’t deserve any apologies. During a performance in NYC this week, Justin also took back his previous apologies:

Justin Timberlake celebrated his birthday with a one-night-only show in New York City, and made it clear he has “nobody” to apologize to. The former *NSYNC frontman turned solo star turned 43 on Wednesday and celebrated by playing a free show at Irving Plaza, performing both a slew of his career-spanning hits and some of his new music of his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was (which is due out March 15). Before singing his 2002 hit “Cry Me a River,” Timberlake took a moment to share some candid thoughts with the crowd. “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” Timberlake said before the song, a concertgoer confirmed to PEOPLE. Timberlake also performed the song at the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December, but shouted “No disrespect!” before beginning the tune.

[From People]

God, what a douche. Britney thinks so as well – soon after the reporting of Justin’s comments, Britney posted this to her Instagram: “Someone told me someone was talking s— about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!” I’m sorry but Britney remains hilarious. She’s just naturally funny and Justin is just a dweeb and a loser. It’s driving me crazy that Justin has launched his comeback and people (with the attention spans of gnats) are like “oh wow, Justin is the best, I can’t remember any of the terrible things he’s done!”