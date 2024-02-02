Justin Timberlake announced that he’ll ‘apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody’

Justin Timberlake has new music and he’s desperate for people to pay attention to him. I was trying to ignore him for as long as I could, just for fun! But I can’t ignore this. After JT performed on SNL last weekend, Britney Spears posted a general apology for her memoir, which was pretty rough on Justin. She wrote, in part: “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’.” She also complimented Justin and Jimmy Fallon, writing that whenever she saw them together, she “laughs so hard.” Britney ended up deleting that whole post. For good reason – Justin doesn’t deserve any apologies. During a performance in NYC this week, Justin also took back his previous apologies:

Justin Timberlake celebrated his birthday with a one-night-only show in New York City, and made it clear he has “nobody” to apologize to.

The former *NSYNC frontman turned solo star turned 43 on Wednesday and celebrated by playing a free show at Irving Plaza, performing both a slew of his career-spanning hits and some of his new music of his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was (which is due out March 15).

Before singing his 2002 hit “Cry Me a River,” Timberlake took a moment to share some candid thoughts with the crowd. “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” Timberlake said before the song, a concertgoer confirmed to PEOPLE.

Timberlake also performed the song at the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December, but shouted “No disrespect!” before beginning the tune.

God, what a douche. Britney thinks so as well – soon after the reporting of Justin’s comments, Britney posted this to her Instagram: “Someone told me someone was talking s— about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!” I’m sorry but Britney remains hilarious. She’s just naturally funny and Justin is just a dweeb and a loser. It’s driving me crazy that Justin has launched his comeback and people (with the attention spans of gnats) are like “oh wow, Justin is the best, I can’t remember any of the terrible things he’s done!”

  1. Emily says:
    February 2, 2024 at 7:48 am

    Britney’s 10+ year old song Selifish was topping his in the charts and she went out of her way to tell people how great his new song is.

    Then he pulls this.

    What a sad man.

    Everyone stream Liar by Britney now!

  2. Nubia says:
    February 2, 2024 at 7:51 am

    I have never seen anyone age and morph into a different face completely. He looks like Gary Sinese now.

  3. North of Boston says:
    February 2, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Ugh, I can’t with this J A

    If there were a whole raft of famous Justins, like there are Actor Chris-es,
    Timberlake would absolutely be:

    The. Worst. Justin.

  4. Ariel says:
    February 2, 2024 at 7:54 am

    I didn’t know this but apparently in her book she wrote about playing basketball together and he cried when she beat him, because of course he did.

    I bought her song selfish last week, and as suggested above, I’m going to go buy liar.
    It’s inexpensive and satisfying.

    He really is garbage

  5. Nancy says:
    February 2, 2024 at 7:58 am

    It’s my experience that anyone who says they have no one to apologize to generally are the people who should be apologizing to everyone. What a tool.

  6. Snuffles says:
    February 2, 2024 at 7:59 am

    Dude, the stories were quieting down. Britney apologized and was supportive of your new music and appearances. Then you go and do this!? Talk about self sabotage.

    • Lexilla says:
      February 2, 2024 at 8:04 am

      I know! Help me understand why he thought this was a good move. Especially on the 20th anniversary of Nipplegate. (Never forget.)

  7. Jais says:
    February 2, 2024 at 8:03 am

    What a pos. He is so unattractive in both spirit and looks. He repels me.

  8. Pomski says:
    February 2, 2024 at 8:06 am

    JT has chosen Angry Bro for this leg of his promo tour. Sadly, there are a lot of people who are going to embrace him as the poster child for anti #metoo thinking. All the Taylor Swift haters, meet your new hero.

  9. Renae says:
    February 2, 2024 at 8:10 am

    Watched him on SNL last week. Didn’t care for his “new” stuff.
    He’ll be a Vegas Lounge Lizzard far before his time.
    Ugh!

  10. Becks1 says:
    February 2, 2024 at 8:17 am

    What a POS. Honestly, he didn’t come off great in Britney’s memoir, at all, but a lot of her anger about the situation was about the press coverage as well – what Justin was “allowed” to get away with it and what she wasn’t, and I thought she actually did a good job highlighting the double standard for men and women when it comes to things like partying, going out with friends, writing songs about a breakup, especially 20 years ago.

    and I mean, if Britney is still a little upset that her first great love cheated on her, and then made a song/video where it showed HER as the cheater??? Yeah I’d be mad too, even 20 years later.

    He SHOULD apologize. But instead, he’s going to be an asshole about it.

    Pre memoir, I was ambivalent on JT. I liked some of his music, liked the later N Sync stuff (Bye Bye bye, etc), thought he was a jerk to Britney but that was kind of it. I read her memoir and he came off like such an entitled, arrogant, hurtful ahole……..and then his way of rehabbing that is to just double down on it like this?!!?!

    Lordy, what it must be like to be a man.

  11. Inge says:
    February 2, 2024 at 8:17 am

    twat

  12. Shawna says:
    February 2, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Way to p*ss away the goodwill you could have gotten from the SNL skit with Jimmy Fallon. So dumb.

