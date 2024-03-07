Sources claim Miley Cyrus knew about Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell’s relationship

I’ve noticed some confusion about the timeline for this very gross Cyrus family drama, so let’s back up for a second and really go through it. In the spring of 2023, a newly-divorced Tsh Cyrus jumped into a relationship with Dominic Purcell and they quickly announced their engagement at the end of April 2023. Their wedding was held in August 2023, and half of the Cyrus kids did not go to the wedding. Noah Cyrus kind of made a big deal about NOT going to her mom’s wedding, but we didn’t really know what was up until recently. Then, last week, the rumors and reports started coming out: before Tish and Dominic got together last spring, Dominic was hooking up with Noah Cyrus, Tish’s now-24-year-old daughter (Noah would have been 22-ish when she hooked up with Dominic). Soon after that news came out (in People Magazine!), people close to Miley Cyrus swore that Miley had “no idea” about Noah and Dominic, but Miley just wants Tish to be happy. Now Us Weekly’s sources claim that Miley actually knew about Noah and Dominic’s thing. Ugh.

Miley Cyrus was “fully aware” of her sister Noah Cyrus’s relationship with Dominic Purcell before Tish Cyrus entered the picture, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. Miley, 31, “absolutely knew” Noah, 24, was dating Purcell, 54, when their mother, Tish, 56, started pursuing the actor, according to multiple sources. Contrary to recent reports, a second source tells Us that Noah “was not Dominic’s ex” when Tish began dating the Prison Break alum in 2022. “They were seeing each other when he started dating Tish,” the insider says. Despite knowing the truth, the first source claims that Miley “took her mom’s side” and did “everything in her power” to keep Noah from crashing Tish and Purcell’s August 2023 wedding. However, a third source tells Us that Miley tried to stay out of the family drama, but her strong bond with Tish won out. “Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” the insider explains. “Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.” At this point, Noah “refuses to communicate” with her sister, and Tish is “not open to any reconciliation” with Noah, the source adds. Rumblings of a Cyrus family feud began in summer 2023 when Noah and brother Braison Cyrus were noticeably absent from Tish’s Malibu wedding. (Tish shares Miley, Braison, 29, and Noah with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Tish is also mom to Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, from a previous marriage.) During Tish’s wedding weekend, Noah was spotted wearing a T-shirt with her dad’s face on it at Walmart, leading some fans to speculate she was Team Billy Ray after his 2022 divorce from Tish. However, a separate source exclusively told Us in February that Noah was not invited to Tish’s nuptials after friction over Purcell. “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the insider said, claiming, “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.” Tish “was aware” of Noah’s involvement with the actor, according to the source. Noah and Purcell were together for “about 8 to 9 months” but were “having issues” when Tish entered the picture, another insider told Us last month. Relationship woes or not, Tish’s romance with Purcell has caused a rift between Tish and Noah, who “haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic,” the insider said.

HOLY SH-T. This is one of the biggest celebrity-family messes I’ve seen in a long time. Noah and Dominic were not just casually hooking up, they had a nine month relationship and Tish got involved with Dominic when he was still technically seeing Noah? And not only that, Miley knew about all of it and took her mother’s side? There’s also no question, at this point, that Tish knew exactly what she was doing and that Noah and Dominic were together. Even the Tish-friendly sources are admitting that, and Tish’s version is basically that she saw Dominic first (back when she was married to Billy Ray) and she got in touch with him when she was ready to date again, knowing that he was with Noah. Not only that, Us Weekly’s sources also say that TISH is “not open to any reconciliation” with NOAH. Tish got with her daughter’s man, married that man and then disowned the daughter. This hillbilly soap opera, my god.