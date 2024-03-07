People: Prince Harry did reach out to William during his visit to the UK last month

In early February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has cancer and that he had personally informed his sons ahead of the announcement. Within the same news cycle, the palace confirmed that Prince Harry was flying to the UK to see his father in person. Within the following 48 hours, we saw nothing but PANIC from Kensington Palace and the press. Royal commentators cried about how Harry needs to “come back” because William “needs” him. William’s office went on a rampage, briefing all of their friendliest reporters that William does not need his brother, that William hates Harry and William “refused” to see or speak to Harry during his visit. At the end of the day, Harry made a whirlwind 24-hour visit, stayed at a hotel and only saw his dad for less than an hour, then he flew back to America in time to make a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors. Now People Magazine claims that Harry did try to get in touch with William around that same time but… nothing happened and they didn’t see each other.
Prince Harry and Prince William’s lack of interaction during the Duke of Sussex’s recent trip to the U.K. to see King Charles amid the news of his cancer diagnosis highlights the hurt between the brothers.
Prince Harry, 39, has made no secret of his desire for reconciliation and is thought to have reached out to Prince William, 41, but there were “no plans” to meet, a palace source said at the time of the visit. A former courtier suggests that the Prince of Wales’ “principal concern is his wife” Kate Middleton amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, yet Harry spent just 24 hours in his home country to briefly see his father without a visit with his brother’s family.
“It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who’s had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn’t normal. It’s terribly sad,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story.
“The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there,” adds Catherine Mayer, author of the biography Charles: The Heart of a King.
Trust continues to be a concern following the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, and the revealing Netflix docuseries with his wife, Meghan Markle. During Harry’s visit with his father, which lasted about 30 minutes, Queen Camilla made a deliberate effort to be in the room.
“This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward,” royal author Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE.
Prince Harry may have another opportunity to reconnect with his family in May when he’s expected to visit the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, a reconciliation with his brother is unlikely, and it’s even more doubtful that King Charles will mediate any healing between his sons.
“Of course he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back and would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen,” says royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I.
Adds a palace insider: “Families are complicated. They may be a high-profile family, but they still have a lot of the same issues as everyone else.”
I don’t get this: “It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who’s had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn’t normal.” They’re mad that Harry didn’t barge into Adelaide Cottage uninvited just to check on Kate? If these sources are correct, Harry did text his brother or try to get in contact in some way, but William either shut him down or didn’t answer – all while William was furiously briefing everyone about how much he still despises Harry. Harry made the effort to get in touch (once again) and that was that.
As for “Of course he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back” – that’s exactly what they tried to design, that Harry and Meghan would divorce, he would leave his wife and children in America and “the prodigal son” would return to the UK, broke, divorced and willing to be their doormat and f–kup.
Also: Robert Lacey certainly turned into William’s full-time guy, huh? I remember when Lacey used to talk around the truth about William and leave breadcrumbs about William’s violence, rage and incompetence. Then Lacey got co-opted and now he says sh-t like “I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward.” Harry has nothing to apologize for, dumbass.
It would be wild if even KC doesn’t know what’s going on with Kate and tried to enlist PH to find out. It’s amazing that nothing about Kate has leaked from Cam, so maybe she definitely has no clue?
That would be very wild. Maybe that’s why they went to the London Clinic and said they were stopping in to see Kate. Calling KP’s bluff.
You know old Cam, she’s off in India plotting, smoking, drinking up a storm. Maybe she has a guru there who helps her with her chess moves. She’s certainly not going there for beauty treatments.
WHAT IF Kate’s at Clinic des Alpes and Camzilla went there to help negotiate divorce terms? There was an interesting article about the place by Byrony Gordon just before Kate’s whereabouts went viral. Maybe she knows something…
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/health-fitness/wellbeing/mental-health/my-visit-to-clinic-les-alpes-40k-a-week-rehab/
@Agnes, unfortunately it’s behind a paywall, can you provide a quick synopsis of what she experienced?
@Jaded It was basically a nothing piece about the luxe surroundings and the philosophy of the founder, which is that any kind of physical recovery and or detox is hard AF and the surroundings should be as pleasant and cozy as possible. 40K a week! They redecorate the suites especially for the clients! And Byrony talked about her own alcohol issues. Why would the Telegraph pop for such a story unless the place had some relevance to something or someone…. ? TIP: hit the page then quickly turn off your laptop wifi. Pix won’t load but you can read the text.
Well, they said there is only a small group of people who know what is going on with Kate. Even her close team didn’t know. So, I am guessing Charles & his wife are in the dark too. Will wouldn’t risk it getting leaked without his approval.
There is no way KC and Cam are in the dark about Willy and Bones. Cam is plotting for sure and will surreptitiously make her move when no one is aware. And it will be a direct hit.
@India, If I was Will, I wouldn’t trust this info with Camilla and if he told Charles, Charles wouldn’t keep it a secret from Camilla. Will has his own team and money now. Charles can’t control him. He probably told something like what they released to the public in terms of detail. It is apparent since the announcement, KP and BP don’t work like a team. They are very much separate entities.
Holy sh*t that’s such a great point – what would Camilla have to be getting for her to agree to sit on this, if she knew what was really going on? Because as much as I think Camilla enjoyed getting that run of good press playing the Good Queen, I don’t think that would be enough to keep her quiet on something this big – especially after it ended abruptly when they outed her vacation complete with the private jet info. She could have leaked the story and laughed all the way to the spa scot-free, and yet she didn’t. So why not?
It’s always a good look when the future head of the Church of England shows how Christian he is by looking petty and unwilling to speak to his family members. Wow, this drip drip of more negative stories is fascinating.
Peg must know he’s being an a-hole but I guess he thinks he is entitled to be an a-hole. Just like when he tried to beat Harry up. He thinks he can behave this way with no consequences. It’s sad that his behavior affects the whole family.
Particularly, I am sure, his wife.
“he thinks he is entitled to be an a-hole”
The entire weight of the monarchy, the elected government and the british media is being used to turn the entire country into a bunch of racist malignant ignorant petty assholes just so they can NORMALIZE Peg’s A hole behavior.
Let that sink in.
William clearly needs therapy. It’s sad that no one in his life who cares about him (IF there are any people who care about him), don’t pressure him to get help.
And what should Harry apologize for? For protecting his family from racists attacks? For being physically assaulted by William? Again the royal sycophants are living in opposite world.
Whenever I see this in an article – “is thought to have reached out to Prince William”, I know the rota rat that authored the piece is writing pure fanfiction to keep the “princes’ feud” going in the papers.
And here we are.
So these people are talking about trust… while briefing the press about Harry’s communications with William? Okay….
I know, right?
And this:
“This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy…”
when Will has done everything he can the past few months to show he doesn’t give a rat’s rear end about the “institution of the monarchy” unless it involves hanging out with movie stars or day drinking at pubs.
I don’t think being William’s press stooge is going to work out for Lacey. There’s never any fresh tea to report if you’re not allowed to mention William’s refusal to work, unless he enjoys pretending pictures of William in waders are sexy 🤢
Right?!? I mean aside from the weekly articles about William being incandescent with rage being William’s press stooge sounds boring as heck.
Even his incandescence is getting tiresome. He’s a one trick pony.
Does Harry really want to reconcile? He has stated that in the past but so much has happened since then. William has been horrible to Meghan. Plus the way the firm has been shielding Kate from press intrusion proves that they can protect their family members. Yet they’ve allowed Megan and Harry to be abused for years.
“It is thought that Harry reached out to William”. Key word is thought. I very much doubt that Harry reached out. He and Peg were space. So they can have all the “thoughts” they want but I don’t believe it.
“It is thought” is one of those passive-aggressive Britishisms that always makes me gag and be glad we had done with George 3 all those years ago.
“It is thought that Harry reached out to William” = I am making this up because royal conflict sells.
Yep, “it is thought” is a way to pump out their lies without accountability. Technically it’s not a claim or a statement, it’s only a “thought” (conjecture/opinion), but of course they know people read into it and make presumptions that there is evidence behind all of their fantasies and mind-farts.
“He’ll be back / time will tell / he’ll remember that I loved him well …” How’s that working out for you, Willy?
IKR? It’s up there with “my sources say”, “it is said…”, “a close friend states…”. It’s all just meaningless jabberwocky.
Well, he had to think it to write it, you know, so no lie there. /s
not terribly much, tho!
Wilileaks strikes again.
Wait, hold up. Camilla made a deliberate effort to be in the room? I’m sure she did but I thought she wasn’t in the room. Why is that detail even being included in an article about Harry and William?
Stood out to me as well. I suspect it’s part of William painting Harry as so dangerous that Cams tried to protect Charles from him, when we all know that Cams just wanted to leak leak leak brief brief brief against Harry.
I love the wording. It’s like she tried to storm the room and palace guards had to drag her away.
Came here to say the same thing. It’s so oddly stuck in there too. It says she made an attempt but doesn’t say if she was in the room or not. The implication being that her presence would protect C3 from his son??
Harry said what was said in the meeting between him & his father was between (only) him and his father. And shortly after the meeting, Camilla leaked about not being in the room.
Also, can someone direct me to where it explicitly said Harry contacted Will in the article above? I know it’s in the title but I must be missing something because this just seems to throw everything around the visit?
One thing I admire about Harry and Meghan is that they’ve had the courage to see things clearly and take the loss. They haven’t deluded themselves that their position in the Royal Family could ever get better, that they would ever be afforded basic human dignity by the press or Grey Men, that WanK would ever let them breathe and be more than half of their true selves. Harry’s essentially lost his country, Meghan her belief in fairytales. I hope for their safety and sanity they never return to Salt Isle.
Absolutely 💯.
@Agnes, you said it well. I hope too that they never ever return. William is not going to grow psychologically as a person no matter what happens and he’s going to wield whatever power he has over Harry, Meghan and their kids as long as he lives.
He has no real power over harry and Meghan
Britain will pehaps exert a pull on Harry, it’s his home and one can miss one’s home. He might like to be able to visit, and even bring Meghan and their children, at least until Charles isn’t around anymore. I just wish the press would quit embiggening all the drama. it would be nice if they could visit someday without all the terrible and, truly, scabrous coverage.
Yes, it’s his home, but a lot of people leave home and never look back, especially if there’s any kind of abuse in the background. Britain seems like a beautiful place, but if Harry and his family are in mortal danger there, probably not worth the view.
they seem to think that all this makes *Harry* look bad. it doesn’t.
It would be the EVEN MORE normal run of things to go and see your WIFE who’s had a serious operation and also see your CHILDREN. But it isn’t normal…
But does Harry know Kate well enough to ask about her health?
Or are W and K waiting to see if Harry gives them Easter gifts this year?
How hilarious would it be if someone sent Easter baskets to William and Kate filled with copies of Spare and clippings of all of the terrible articles about how William and Kate hate Harry and Meghan? As a bonus, William’s basket could have a print out of the duties of the Head of the Church of England in it.
@BlueNailsBetty – you’re evil! I like it! This is Advance Trolling!
My laugh of the day. I can only imagine the look as the secretary presents the package, along with the mail, at Adelaide, and at KP.
Perfect. With a big hollow white chocolate egg in the middle.
William hasn’t even met Lilibet, and his deranged fans are salivating at the idea of him becoming king and removing Archie and Lilibet’s titles. Humiliating two innocent children on a global scale. But they want Harry to meet these three children 🥴 I don’t think Harry will meet William again except at their father’s funeral.
I don’t think Harry will go to Charles’ funeral. And the press will bluster about the kids’ titles, but I don’t think they will be removed. I do think, however, that William might find a way to make Harry’s dukedom non-hereditary like the Edinburghs.
He will attend his father’s funeral 💯 However, he will not attend William’s coronation.
“However, he will not attend William’s coronation.”
Do we know if William (or Kate) will even attend his coronation?
I love the idea that Harry sent a quick text or even just rang his brother directly and it triggered William into a days-long spiral of rage-briefing his hatred for Harry. It’s so laughably immature and pathetic but so perfectly William. Such a big boy with his big rejected energy.
Now the rats can’t say Harry didn’t reach out to his brother while Mrs. Idle was recovering. I have so much admiration for Harry and Meghan for their mental strength. I don’t think that I personally would be able to reach out to any one of them after their betrayal.
Meghan cut off her father after he betrayed her. There is no proof that Harry reached out to his brother. Harry visited his father for 45 minutes and stayed in the UK for only one day. There is no longer any relationship or warmth between Harry or his father and brother.
Harry’s a decent guy and I can see how a father’s cancer diagnosis would make him reach out to his brother. William’s argument that Harry will run to the press is more idiocy – he didn’t reveal anything about his meeting with Charles, so why would he with William? Will is like a toddler, insisting something is true even when it’s obviously not.
if this is true, idk why harry even bothers. that relationship is over. his family is meghan and his kids now. once chuck is gone, he has his cousins and that’s it. billy won’t ever ever welcome him back. i don’t think he reached out. everything about the way he talks about his brother in the book and the way he laughed at his balding head during the interview makes me think there’s no way he reached out.
“It is thought” is the key phrase here that tells me that nobody really knows if Harry contacted William and he has nothing to apologise for.
Agreed. “is thought to have reached out to William” is fluffy wording for their wishes.
They want Harry to reach out to William because it makes William look good if Harry still wants a relationship with him. It means nothing, and I don’t think Harry bothered. Frankly with all the “William hates Harry” briefing, I took that as a sign that no efforts to communicate were made.
I really hate when they use this wording. It means, “We are making this up.”
I don’t know what to make of this. It only makes sense coming from Will’s camp, but it doesn’t actually make him look very good so it’s hard to see how that’s possible. I’m hoping it really means that the rota is starting to get restless and they’re kicking up dust wherever they can in the hopes it ‘accidentally’ exposes the real story.
Why would Harry visit Kate and the three Wales children when he wasn’t even invited regularly to their home when he was living in England?
He writes in “Spare” of seeing the Wales family through the window of his hobbit hole, FFS, as his dreams of having a close relationship with his little nephews and niece were dashed.
Isn’t this old ‘news?
I just have so say, this plot line on “As The Royals Gurn” is fascinating and watching history as it being made!
samipup, what’s really interesting is that it clear to us that this is history in the making, yet it appears that piece doesn’t occur to the brf.
This fairytale narrative of Harry being so close so overly concerned about Kate is constantly being parrots by the Karen’s and Kate uncle . I don’t know how times Harry can say over and over he didn’t any sort of relationship with Kate her behavior towards Meghan makes it’s clear that Harry doesn’t have anything to do with her I highly doubt Harry spent his time with his father talking about her or his nieces or nephew. I don’t see Harry reaching out to William at all that Relationship is done .
People Mag is so far up the Left-Behinds butts that its gross. They might as well be toilet paper. I guess all they need is a Royal Warrant stamped on the cover. They are no better than the Fail with their attacking Harry and coddling William. And Duchess Meghan is just “Markle” as far as they are concerned though they will use prince and princess for the children.
William is still briefing to the press against Harry. Every article about him hating Harry and never forgiving him is an admittance that nothing has changed from what Harry has called him out on. There was no reason that anyone would expect Harry to visit Kate or her children because they have made of very clear that William hates Harry. They have made it clear that Kate hasn’t forgiven Harry and Meghan either. So why would anyone expect him to visit two people who think that their racists hate campaign against Harry and Meghan isn’t worth mentioning, but Harry and Meghan’s refusal to be bullied and leaked on is something never to be forgiven. You don’t lie, leak and bully people for years and think that you are the victim when they reveal how disgraceful and petty you are.
It is thought, that someone should say to billy idol
“William this is getting really fking boring, get over yourself!
@Jaded
https://archive.ph/noVmh
@809Matriarch thanks for the archived article. It certainly seems that clinic is where Kate could be. Byrony is friends with Harry; the degress of separation are small. Also, if you are a patient, you do not mix with other patients, which is one question I had about how Kate would cope in a facility. It is perfect if she is recovering from an addiction. It does not seem like where one would recover from a coma. Is The Telegraph paying $40,000 for Byrony’s week stay so she could write about the clinic and drop breadcrumbs about Kate’s wherabouts?
“is thought to have reached out…” Yeah, this is nothing but more lying liars who lie at the palace.
The basic thing that they just can’t seem to understand is this:
Even if Harry and Meghan don’t work out, HARRY IS NOT COMING BACK.
At most IF (yeah, I definitely don’t buy this) sounds like he sent a text saying he hoped Kate was OK. That’s it and *if* that. I bet actually he didn’t at all ‘THOUGHT to have’ means nothing. This is just another hit piece that willy hates untrustworthy Harry.
The message IMO is that Harry is living his life determinedly and without regret. Billy Basher is so unlike his brother.