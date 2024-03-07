Royalist: Princess Kate will attend Trooping, but no one else gets to announce it!

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the Princess of Wales’s little stunt photo-op in Windsor, the British Ministry of Defense announced that Kate would attend Trooping the Colour, the big “birthday parade” held every June. MoD announced Kate’s attendance because tickets were going on sale and Kate’s presence and name will give ticket sales a bump. The fact that it came right after we saw the first photo of Kate in 70 days was also kind of pointed – it was like MoD was saying “if she’s well enough for a staged photo-op in March, she’ll be well enough to review the troops in June.” In any case, Kensington Palace subsequently freaked out and “ordered” MoD to remove any trace of Kate’s name from the upcoming Trooping events. This has caused a lot of consternation – is this actually about Kate’s health, or is Kensington Palace simply incompetent? The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes is on the case!
Confusion over whether or not Princess Kate Middleton will be attending the royal family’s marquee summer event, Trooping the Colour, has reignited speculation about her health as she convalesces from abdominal surgery. The extraordinary debacle unfolded after Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) published a web link on Tuesday inviting the public to reserve places for the rehearsal ceremony on June 8, saying it would be overseen by Kate. The listing generated excitement (and bookings) after British news websites flagged the event, noting that it was the first public event featuring Kate to be scheduled since she disappeared from public view following abdominal surgery in January.
However, when The Daily Beast checked with Kensington Palace that Kate was planning to appear at the event, sources in Kate’s office pushed back furiously. They implied the Ministry of Defence had published the listing without checking with Kate’s team, and pointedly added, “Kensington Palace, no one else, confirms attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales at events.”
By Tuesday evening, all mention of Kate had been scrubbed from the listing on the MOD website. It seems likely that the publishing of the listing was a digital snafu, perhaps based on a provisional schedule. It is likely that the many dozens of people who are required to know who is doing what at big state events like these have been given documents stating, provisionally, that their planning should take account of Kate being there. But that does not change the fact that the palace was clearly not ready to announce Kate’s attendance Tuesday, and had her name taken off the listing.
Of course the removal of Kate’s name (presumably at Kensington Palace’s demand) inevitably prompted speculation that the palace was effectively saying Kate was not going to be fit to return to duties by June. This would be a dramatic development, given that after she was admitted to hospital, her team said she would recuperate “for two to three months.” The palace gave themselves leeway by saying her return to official duties would depend on medical advice and likely not come “until after Easter.” But such speculation is not accurate.
While neither the MOD nor Kate’s team replied to questions from The Daily Beast asking if Kate would be at the June event, and even in off the record briefings palace staff were noticeably not saying whether Kate would or would not be there, the general understanding is that the advice given at the outset of Kate’s period of convalescence still stands. The Daily Telegraph reported that Kate is expected to attend the event.
Kate’s team made it clear they would not be bounced into making a comment last week by hysterical and ill-informed social media commentary, and it appears they are equally unwilling to make a hasty announcement in reaction to what one source described as “an MOD cock-up.” The source added: “I’m sure she will be there. I think the point is that she wants to be in charge of stage-managing her return to public life, not the MOD.”
But… it wasn’t an MOD cock-up, clearly. They were told that Kate was expected to attend Trooping, so they announced it to sell tickets. Kensington Palace is the one who f–ked up – instead of rolling with the announcement, William began furiously bitching out government officials for daring to suggest that Kate would be recovered by June. KP is making a big, bold stand that they alone can “manage” this ongoing PR crisis over Kate’s disappearance and mysterious medical issue, when KP is the whole reason why there IS a crisis. Instead of Kensington Palace simply making a statement of “yes, we certainly hope Kate is recovered enough to go to Trooping but we’ll double-confirm it at a later date,” they’ve once again turned everything into utter shambles.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I think it’s more she doesn’t want to do the rehearsal event and wants her first event back as the carriage and balcony ride to receive all the attention and cheers.
Seems to me like the Wails want to steal the limelight from KC at Trooping with a staged “Kate resurrection.” Y’know, building up the excitement and keeping everyone talking up until the event (Will Kate be there or not? How’s her recovery? How are the children?) and then, when she shows up (and with the kids on the balcony, of course), alllllll the attention and chatter will be on and about Kate (and not KC or Cams).
Harry’s not around, so Bill now competes with his father for status and attention. How Oedipal.
This was my thought as well. That Kate is pushing for her first appearance to be at the parade/balcony and BP is like, nope, you aren’t doing that, you’ll be there to inspect the guards which is, you know, your job.
I am leaning towards this, she wants a splashy debut.
But what if they are not confident she could do a solo outing where she has to walk up a line of troops “inspecting” them? Walking, talking, posing? What if appearing seated in a carriage and waving, then being whisked inside to later remerge on the balcony to again, stand stationary wave is all she might be able to do?
NOTHING prevents them from canceling with short notice if she wasn’t ready in late May or early June, as we well know from William’s frequent cancelations. This is such a self-created debacle, and I wonder how annoyed the MOD staff are about being blamed for KP’s screw up.
That was my thought reading this as well, Pinkosaurus. If she’s unfit, she can always cancel. I mean, her husband did that less than an hour before his godfather’s memorial service was due to begin. It happens.
How dare the MOD assume that she would be willing to do her “job” and inspect the troops she supposedly is patron for. The nerve of them. (s)
Hahaha. I love how they say “social media” as if it tasted like unwashed peasants carrying pitchforks and torches. They’re lucky we’re virtual and not actually demanding bread and (bald) heads.
The clusterf**k continues. They clearly want control of the narrative but in their infinite wisdom they don’t know how to control it. This will continue to be a clown show until whenever or if Can’t comes back. It’s fun to watch.
How long is the press going to let KP stomp and yank its chain?? I just hear all their quotes in the voice of Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka.
To actually control things, you have to know how things work.
It gives William has Kate on lockdown at who knows what royal residence where the police can’t go without Charles’ consent.
There’s a lot of “Kate’s team” talk these days.
No Kate, just Kate’s team 🤔 I assume every source that is “a person close to Kate”, it’s William.
Yes! This stood out to me, too. They specifically say KP responded to them with “only KP confirms Kate’s schedule,” but then they go on to say that “neither the MOD nor Kate’s team replied to questions” – so which is it? Or is both true and are they 2 separate teams? I’m betting on the latter…
Ooh, good catch! It’s pretty stark seeing it laid out like that in the article. I mean, it’s been pretty clear that KP is desperate to control the narrative about Kate but doesn’t speak for her or, frankly, have her best interests at heart. Their job is to protect and promote the heir, not the married in. Problem is, they can’t do that well on that front, either! William doesn’t look good in any of this.
Someday, this whole post- Sussex era of the royal family will be an interesting case study in a business or public relations class about what not to do.
I clocked that, too. ‘Kate’s team’. She’s got a whole team? For what? Is this how to phrase it now that she hasn’t had a private secretary in forever? I know one of the rags recently said she’d (she? herself?) hired a new private secretary, but I don’t think that had been confirmed.
Since Bully Idle controls the pursestrings I think he vetos loads of things Charles used to pay for. Clearly the Glam Squad was cut loose for most appearances save the really big events like the Trooping, clothing allowance was slashed and so it goes whatever team Kate had in the past- gone. She was probably told they’re not necessary anymore she can share office personnel with Willnot. He lives to throw his power around with his uniquely incandescent rage. What a catch her husband is (not)!
I think Kate’s budget being cut makes it more likely that she would want a divorce with a formal financial settlement. What’s the point of being in the Royal family if you don’t get a glam squad with an unlimited clothing budget.
Makes it more impressive that Meghan looked so great without any financial support from that family. The only thing the Sussexes needed was security due to their status as targets. A risk that is totally unlinked to them being working royals or not.
So no one, even at KP, will directly answer questions about whether Kate will attend Trooping in June? Sorry. I have to assume that’s because no one really knows if she will attend. As I have said before, the KP staff is in the dark just like the rest of us.
I think the MoD couldn’t get a straight answer from anyone about whether she would be there, and then someone under pressure to get the advertising started decided to go forward based on the Easter date. And they couldn’t get a straight answer because no one knows what’s going on in KP, they apparently just wait for Will to scream their next fire drill into a gold plated phone.
That’s it. The MoD team (see what I did there?) is comprised of professionals, they’ve got drop-dead dates for advertising & so on. You’ve got to in order to pull off events like this every year. And the Wales’, well, they just don’t have that kind of professionalism. They can’t plan that evening’s dinner.
KP is freaking out about someone other than them announcing Kate’s involvement. I think the MOD was simply taking them at their word – if the princess “continues to do well” and hopes to do engagements after Easter, well, this event is after Easter! They didn’t realize, I guess, that when KP means “after Easter” that might mean “January 2028”.
And yes, it seems like KP could just confirm Kate’s attendance and then cancel last minute, except for two things:
1. Everyone saw that pesky photo of Kate sitting up in a car with her mom. Whether or not it’s real or staged, AI or whatever, people have reason to believe that she’s not bedridden. For goodness sake, we just saw the elderly duke of Gloucester trotted out with double canes for support, if Kate needed an assistive device to be able to inspect the troops I am sure she could get one.
2. Given how William was burned for his last minute cancellation at his godfather’s memorial service, I think KP will be reluctant to try that again. Especially since Kate will have had months to recover by that point. Yet another reason why that was such a terrible move – it takes away a potentially valid excuse.
If and when Kate does appear it will break the internet due to the insane amount of interest and speculation. I suspect that any legit pap photos will fetch a great deal of money. Are you listening Carole?
I’m a newer royal watcher, but this did seem pretty simple to me: “Kate is having (specific surgery) and will be on strong medications while recovering for several months. She will be back as soon as she is able”
Wash and repeat a version of that for every situation like this. I don’t see a reason to be anything other than straightforward.
That’s because it is simple. Not sure why it is so hard for KP to get this right….
This is what kills me. I totally understand not wanting to provide every detail of your medical condition, but by being so secretive, they’ve caused people to fixate even more. Charles has shown this…we have no idea what kind of cancer he has, and there’s obviously discussion around it, but not nearly to the same level.
I also understand not wanting to be seen if you’re on steroids – they can really warp your face and body, and I think it can be very uncomfortable to deal with that bloat to boot. But was there not a way to be forthright about that concern as well? Maybe not without admitting that their whole job is nothing more than posing for pictures.
I also understand not wanting to be seen if you’re on steroids – they can really warp your face and body, and I think it can be very uncomfortable to deal with that bloat to boot. But was there not a way to be forthright about that concern as well? Maybe not without admitting that their whole job is nothing more than posing for pictures.
The imperious rage coming from KP at the mere hint that they might do a day of work this year is a choice.
Exactly how dare these muggles presume that a goddess like Kate will walk amongst them in June.
Let’s not forget that the MOD has been planning and organizing these events for centuries. They know the protocols. It was KP who failed to announce in time for the WHOLE BRITISH ARMY to plan around an incompetent cock-up.
My thought exactly. MoD has professionals on board, KP does not–all the way to its principals.
William is SO incompetent! How is he this bad? He just bumbles from eff-up to another, without missing a beat.
It has to be obvious to even the most misguided Tory that he’s a disaster.
The monarchy is at a crossroads. Maybe it’s curtains.
I am definitely getting dictator vibes from KP, which is kinda funny because we’re talking about tea parties and such.
🎯 😂
I visualize a lot of all caps texts and screamy phone calls from William (wherever he is) to his staff. I bet they started getting them before 9am too. He must be super fun to work for as he’s raging and they’re running around like chickens with their heads cut off to manage him, and constantly switching up their talking points on their “secret” calls to the rota.
I really can’t get over this. They’re calling it an extraordinary debacle😂. KP won’t allow the Mod to stage manage the princess of wales’ schedule. Sooo pissy. They are fully throwing the Mod under the bus for their own incompetence. I shouldn’t be shocked by this but I still am, omg. The conversations being had right now behind the scenes at the Mod must be scathing.
Okay, here are the pieces of the puzzle
1) They obviously agreed to physically separate at some point. Adelaide Cottage has 4 bedrooms and these people do not share bedroom. Maybe Kate agreed because she thought it would be less of two evils, but something has changed..
2) Kate does not want to work for the coming months of William does not want her to work .
3) Charles is the one who does not want to see William. That is why he was not visited by the heir.
4) KP now speaks only for William.
Conclusion: I think they are negotiating something- Kate will not do anything unless she knows her place in the family. William simply does not know how to handle a possible announcement and is overwhelmed. Charles wants nothing to do with this mess. William is now leaking against Charles, implying that he lied about having cancer. William is isolated from the family and Kate has never been close to anyone from the RF, so that si why nobody is going to bait for them.
“Kate will not do anything unless she knows her place in the family.” This theory is why I keep harping on that statement that William was refusing to announce or decide anything “about the future.” The family is striking (going on holiday) to force William to decide already (or to give in and not divorce Kate).
“2) Kate does not want to work for the coming months of William does not want her to work ”
^^ This actually does fit in with the story of the ‘planned surgery’ in that it’s a minor ailment that she put off until now, so essentially there is a ‘grain’ of truth that can be verified if need be.
Also lest we forget there was a rumour circulating that a Royal couple would be separating in the new year.
I think like most weak men William has fumbled the separation and has not been clear or convincing enough in his language or wants everything on his terms and has not carved out a path for Kate as a divorcee.
I always felt they’d never divorce, rather just lead separate lives. But I think seeing his brother happy really messed with William’s head. Having been raised to literally believe that the sun moon and stars would align around him, it must be hell to realise that even Princes can’t just cast their wives aside.
He’s in a bind and not even Chuckles or Cam want to help him out of it. So he’s going to have to sweat it out in the court of public opinion, which inevitably will damage him. That is what William fears the most, the running commentary that his father has lived with for the last 25+ years….
I thought we had decided that he got drunk and beat her in a closeted rage, she is probably using that as leverage to avoid being dumped in the streets tiaraless.
I think William plan to use Kate surgery as a way to disappear her from the public as a way to divorce her . William is so used to be able to control the media they do his bidding that he thought he do a way with Kate and no one will asked questions. It started to work until people on social media started to asked questions until the media outside the Britain started to asked questions now Kensington Palace and William are throwing tantrums trying to use shame and bots to get people to stop asking questions.
So KP is throwing a huge tantrum aimed at the MoD just so they can…..announce Kate’s attendance later on their own? That is a choice.
I don’t think the MoD did anything wrong here. i’m sure the Trooping takes months and months to plan, and probably well before Kate’s surgery it was discussed that since Kate is the colonel of the regiment being “trooped,” she would be at the trooping to inspect the troops and then obviously at the big parade and balcony appearance.
The MoD was probably never told Kate would NOT be there, surgery aside, so they included her on the announcement.
I wonder if its what someone said upthread, Kate wants her big return to public life to be the parade, and not the inspection a few days/week beforehand?
at any rate, this is all so messy as I keep saying and this just makes KP look bad. They’re not sure if Kate’s going to be well enough to appear in a carriage in mid-June, two months after KP has said she would likely return to public duties?
I wonder if she’s setting the stage where she only does “main” royal events – Trooping, Christmas, maybe the diplomatic reception, and of course Wimbledon – and that’ll be about it.
I dunno – I think its a bit of many things, making her first public appearance at Trooping to take attention away from Chuck totally tracks with her, look at how late they were for his coronation which was also a choice (she is always late to engagements and its not the first time she has kept the rest of the family waiting for her arrival).
My feeling is that she’s trying to negotiate a post divorce public place in the big family events – events that we know she totally lives for. We know she is very fond of her status and she won’t give that or her title up without a major fight.
IMHO if all this comms chaos was due to post-divorce negotiations then I think it would have been called by now, it’s causing way too many issues for them at this point to continue dragging it out just so they can divvy up royal events nobody cares about.
I don’t think they’re even at the negotiating step. I think Kate and the Firm are flatly refusing to give Will a divorce, and Will is throwing a tantrum because of it. I think the separation obviously happened around the Diana statue dedication, Adelaide is just Kate’s, all the back and forth about them house-shopping and other royal properties were just them talking to each other via the media just like Will and Charles do.
And I think they did a Year End Review as any firm would, and it’s impossible that Kate being outed as the royal racist did not come up. I can see Will exploding and blaming her for all his failures and demanding a divorce, and I think they tried to handle it internally until they didn’t think they could keep Will under control any longer. Then, Kate was either injured, injured herself, or her “injury” was used as an excuse to prevent Will from going public with the split.
This is a MESS and it’ll only get MESSIER, how wonderful for these ghouls.
@sunday that really made me think. The Oprah interview was just months before the Diana unveiling.
So, what came out in the Oprah interview about Kate that Prince William wouldn’t have known about before? I’ve long speculated that he didn’t know Kate had lied about the “Meghan made me cry” story, which he based a lot of his rage at Meghan on.
But it could be the royal racist bit, mentioned then but names weren’t named until December. So, that could well be the issue came to a head Dec 2023.
I can easily see William blaming Kate for lying to him and manipulating him. And yes, blaming her for his failures as a person and a brother.
I kind of wondered if BP gave the MoD the go ahead to try and spur KP to work and then KP FREAKED out. Not because MoD spoke for them but because BP did.
It’s giving “William will not be making any decisions about the future.” You can really start to hear William’s tone once you’ve read so many of these statements.
Wouldn’t it be glorious if Charles reinstated the Sussexes protection in England and Harry, Meghan and those babies showed up on the balcony at Trooping. Heads would explode and Kate’s comeback would be neutralized.
I can only hope.
For a family that supposedly “loves and respects” the armed forces, they certainly do treat them like crap. If I were the head of the MoD, I’d be on the phone to the PoW giving him the dressing down he very much deserves.
This, 100%.
Lord, they’re such amateurs. The chaos we’re seeing is so obviously due to comms teams at war, and they could not possibly make it more obvious.
Three weeks til Easter – let’s see if KP can get their sh*t together, because as it stands now I don’t see how they make it through the Easter news cycle. If Kate’s a no-show, is Will going to bring the children by himself? Or will they all stay home, presumably to “get ready for the Monday morning school run?”
Still think she’s not.playing. He still hasn’t been seen with any member of his family. Kids still totally MIA. Telling that she was “seen” with her mother – not him. I think something happened in December, she bolted to *wherever* (some property large enough to be out of range of cameras, manned by a staff that can be trusted/legally bound to be quiet) and remains holed up w Mom and the kids. He’s totally jettisoned by his family who know what happened. Charles refusing to send him out, using Cam instead. Now get “Kate’s team” messages (that’s new after 15 years…).
She’s flown the coop and he doesn’t know how to contain it.
Another PR miscue by William. He clearly is in charge of all KP communications and lashing out at everything and everyone. Here’s my tinfoil hat theory on what’s happening:
—Something happened between Kate & William around Christmas triggering Kate’s “illness.”
— Family members know what’s happening and are displeased with William but “ the heir must be protected” at all cost
—William decides to use Kate’s illness/recovery as a way to avoid work/responsibility and cast himself as the doting and caring husband and father
—William has absolute control over all KP communications and is issuing statements on Kate’s behalf. The messaging is what William wants to say and Kate has been silenced. Why???
—Something is terribly wrong with William and KC3 and Kate’s illnesses are being used as covers and distractions to deflect attention away from William
What dafuq is wrong with William?
Poor mental health (severe anxiety and personality disorders exacerbated by a traumatizing childhood) that has never been properly treated professionally. William self-medicates with aubstance abuse and by surrounding himself with sycophants who feed his ego. (Keen was nicknamed the mattress and limpet in their youth). He was a bully (basher) even as a small child before his parents marriage devolved in the War of the Wales. He never outgrew being a petulant childhood bully
I clearly haven’t had enough coffee yet, but this whole KP/Kate fukup is giving me fremdschämen. What a giant mess this has snowballed into. It’s like a group of spoiled children having a cluster-tantrum. Just admit you’re divorcing FFS and get on with doing what you’re supposed to be doing, acting like grown ups and doing your effing jobs.
@Jaded yes where are the adults here ño wonder the Private Eye have Gaza appealing for an end to the fighting within the BRF!
Hilarious, and should be front page on all the UK newspapers !
The Middletons have made a mockery of the British Royal Family
This is so dumb. MOD did nothing wrong. Kate was ALREADY confirmed for Trooping, given her role as patron. KP never canceled or said her attendance in June was now tentative. The status quo has always been simply that Kate will be there. Truth is had the MOD advertised without Kate this would have caused equally huge speculation that she was definitely not attending. Why? Because she was previously *confirmed*.
How bloody dare they, came the screams (accompanied by 1000 pillows) from Kensington palace!
I William the heir, I alone shall say what’s what with the mod. Forget the threats from the war in Ukraine, forget the terrorists threat because of gazza, concentrate on me, ME you here me. I don’t care if your underfunded, I don’t care if you have less troops than 70 years ago. You will amend the website until I TELL YOU that Kate will appear on angels wings, surrounded by bluebirds and rainbows.
Ffs this lot get more demented every day
Please can someone start the revolution
I’d be willing to bet those are NOT pillows that are being thrown… 😉
KP is just a terrible organisation.
Even the term “organization” is a stretch for KP.
Clusterf*ck, more like.
Why are people trying to say that the only pushback has been on social media? Not true. Tabloids and real press have also been starting to push back. They’re deflecting.
So basically, a bunch of palace lackeys threw a tantrum about not being centered in the story. Got it.
I think we are seeing the Wars of the Wails. I think Carol & Kate notified MOD that she would be there and then they tweeted the information. KP (obviously only William now) lashed out like the man child he is through his PR denying that this was authorized to be said – not that she would actually be there or not.
Carol & Kate’s pap shot – whether we believe it was really Kate or not doesmt matter. That was a image released by Carol & Kate to American outlets – they are latching on to TMZ & Page 6. Carol looked PISSED. They made sure to hint it was from the school run and no William in sight. If William was going to respond to the social media he would have made sure to be in the photograph or somehow in the story at the very absolute least. But this just indicated Williams certainly NOT doing a school run nor is he working.
We keep hearing specific phrasing such as “Kate’s camp” or “Kate’s team”. They are literally seperated.
Also, if you remember i think the day before or even a couple days after surgical announcement they were still running stories of George going to Eton at Williams behest. And then for sure after that announcement that story about the 3rd school was released I believe to an American media outlet (I may be wrong on that part). Either way, I believe Kate is trying to hold onto George and William/gray men want the heir away from the Middletons.
I believe William planned on maybe originally divorcing Kate when George went to boarding school but he desperately had to change plans when he found out sick Charles actually is. I think he most likely had planned to announce in January and then Kate went rogue. I’m not really sure what to believe about her health but what I do know regardless is the fact that Kate loves to garner attention and sympathy – for example the HG lie she peddled on for years.