A magnetic shelf for your stove, a comfortable hoodie and a whipped face mask



This six-pack of ombre-inspired gel nail polish looks like SO much fun and is supposed to change color based on temperature! Not into brightly-colored nail polish? There's a lot of different options to choose from, including light pinks, neutral tones, and more. Reviewers love the colors and quality of the polishes. "I really appreciate how smoothly the polish glides onto the nails, making it effortless to achieve a salon-quality manicure at home." "Loved the application of the nail polish, and the colors are just like in the picture and are very pretty!"

Silk pillowcases that protect your face and hair



From Rosie: I love a good silk pillowcase. I find them so darn comfortable and it’s a big bonus that they help keep your skin from drying out and your hair from getting frizzy overnight. Made out of mulberry silk, these pillowcases do all that, helping prevent wrinkles and preventing hair damage from friction. There are 20 different color options and they are sold in either a one- or two-pack and there are size options for a standard, queen, or king-size pillow case. These silk pillowcases have a 4.5 star rating, more than 5,800 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people mention how soft they are and how cool they stay overnight. “I bought this pillow to fit on an Orthopedic pillow. The queen size case fits perfectly. The hidden zipper keeps the case from slipping off. It has gone through a few washings and us holding up well. It stays cool through the night and is quite soft against your skin.” “These are amazing! They are super soft; wash up great; have a zipper so the pillow doesn’t slide out and best of all – my hair looks wonderful in the morning! No more dry or frizzy hair in the morning! 100% recommend buying these!” “Well made and so soft. Love all the choice of colors. 100% real silk, not satin. Helps my face and hair.”

A magnetic stove shelf that saves counter space



From Rosie: The StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that rests on the top part of your stove, allowing you to store spices, condiments, decorations/tchotchkes, and more. It’s easy to install, you just position it right on top of the stove and it stays in place. The shelf comes in white, black, or stainless steel to match your kitchen and has three different sizes: 20”, 24”, and 30”. Right now, there’s a 5% off coupon applied at checkout. They have a 4.7 star rating, more than 18,500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how it helps clear counter space and keep things organized. “This is a fantastic product I did not know I needed. It is solidly made, attaches firmly to the stove top and keeps all of your essentials for cooking (salt, pepper, olive oil et al) off of the counter but still readily available. It looks great and helps keep things organized.” “I really like this. Makes you wonder why stoves don’t come with these. Fits my stove great and clears up lots of counter space that I keep spices and oils and what not.” “i have a very small kitchen, so space is an issue. plus, i like tchotchkes, so … not much room. but this shelf gave me feet of space, and allowed me to alleviate some of the clutter on the counters. i’m thrilled, and now wish they made double decker ones “

Compostable pet waste bags that also contain odors



From Rosie: My family adopted a kitten a few weeks ago and I’ve been cleaning out her litter box daily. I felt badly about throwing the litter into a grocery bag so I researched options for biodegradable bags. This brand is “compost certified” and biodegradable, naturally breaking down within 3-6 months. If you’re taking your dog for a walk, these bags will fit in your standard pet waste receptacles and are good for dogs of any size. They have a 4.5 star rating, more than 1,400 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. You can buy a pack of 120 or 270 bags. People who use them talk about how great the quality is. “Have been using these bags for a while now – ordered 3 or 4 times already. I’ve never had any issues with them, in terms of leaking or tearing. Would highly recommend them for picking up your dog’s waste!” “These bags excel at protecting my hands as well as my nose.” “I have been using this product for some time and the quality is consistent, they don’t leak or break.”

A comfortable hoodie you can style so many ways



From CB: I saw this cute hoodie on People Magazine’s site and it’s the number one bestseller in women’s hoodies and sweatshirts on Amazon. It comes in sizes x-small to x-large and in 20 different colors, all under $45, with some colors under $37. This listing has over 2,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it has a great oversized fit and call it “super thick and soft.” “I’m obsessed with this hoodie. I’ve been looking for a warm, soft, hoodie with a big hood for a long time. This quality is excellent and feels more expensive.” “I ordered this based on an influencer link and it’s already my favorite sweatshirt. It is super soft, thick and oversized. It has double stitching and feels good quality.” “I have worn it nonstop since I received it back on 1/6/24 and it is still soft and cozy.”

A makeup and skincare organizer that holds so much



From CB: This elegant makeup organizer is nice enough to go on a counter or sink top. It has a very high top and two drawers and can fit skincare, lotion and so much more. It has over 1,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. It comes in 4 colors, all under $43, plus an additional 20% off coupon. People say this holds a lot and is just what they were looking for. “I love this! Looks nice on the counter. Lots of room especially on top. The domed lid allows room for taller items like lotions perfumes etc. First drawer is very roomy, I use it for jewelry. Bottom drawer is about 1/2 size of the first drawer but can fit several smaller items.” “I was pleasantly surprised how much this can hold. The top has plenty of height to hold bottles or to stack shorter jars. The drawers are easy to open and close. I love that my counter top is cleared off and everything is handy.”

A whipped face mask that leaves your skin so soft



From CB: Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Bright & Radiant Whipped Mask is fragrance free, paraben free, vegan and suitable for sensitive skin. It’s formulated with marshmallow root, vitamin c. licorice root and olive leaf. I have no idea what all of that does but people love it. It has over 3,300 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers write that it leaves their skin so hydrated without breaking them out. “Writing this review because I’m IN LOVE with this face mask. I was looking for a smooth marshmallow fluffy mask and I finally found it. I use it about 1 time a week and my skin immediately feels hydrated and smooth.” “I swear every time I use this mask…my skin is more radiant and I don’t feel the need to wear makeup. If I do have makeup on, applying it seems to be a much smoother process. Love it!”

A set of wood salad hands to elevate your dinners



From CB: I love making salads but I serve them with those regular cooking tongs and they’re nothing special. These wood salad hands come in bamboo, acaia, cherry and oak finishes and range in price from $8 to $13. They have 1,900 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re so nice and that they can be used for standard salads, potato salad, shredding meat and more. “As someone who has too many useless salad tongs, I think I finally found a pair that I can call keepers. These are made of a nice looking wood, were made with care, they fit my hands and really do the job.” “The salad hands are large and can toss all your veggies together without stabbing them. And there are notches on the back that make it easy for you to place them on the edge of the bowl without falling in.”

