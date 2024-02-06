Tominey: Prince William ‘needs Harry’ & needs ‘some brotherly love’

Just after King Charles was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate and before he was treated at the London Clinic, Buckingham Palace’s busy bees made sure that everyone knew that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew had been “barred” from serving as counsellors of state during Charles and Kate’s dual hospitalizations. Previously, there had been some discussions about removing Andrew and Harry entirely (mostly just Harry) but Charles decided to extend the list of counsellors rather than remove Andrew and Harry. Now, weeks after the palace made the choice of fussing about how Harry had been newly “barred” from serving as a counsellor of state, King Charles has cancer and the royalists are suddenly very concerned about Harry being able to fulfill all of his constitutional duties. Camilla Tominey is one of those royalists – she shat out this piece in the Telegraph, soon after the palace’s announcement about the king’s cancer: “The King needs William – and now the Prince of Wales needs Harry.” Some highlights:
William must step up: The truth of the matter, however, is that while the Queen is doubtlessly preparing to play a supporting role, and will continue to carry out a full schedule of public duties, the pressure now lies on the Prince of Wales to step up. It could not have come at a more challenging time for Prince William as he finds himself – like many of his generation – sandwiched between looking after young children and caring for elderly parents. Yes, Camilla will continue to be the King’s right hand woman – but she is 76 years old. At 41, and seemingly in robust health, it will be down to the heir to the throne to bridge the gap as his father continues to undergo outpatient treatment.
William’s predicament: That would ordinarily be a straightforward request, but the Princess of Wales’s recent abdominal operation puts her husband in somewhat of a predicament. With the King’s blessing, he had made it clear that he would be focussing on immediate family, rather than wider family business, as Catherine, 42, recuperates from spending 13 days in the London Clinic after undergoing surgery for an unspecified condition. The Princess is not expected to return to official royal duties until after Easter at the earliest. But now it seems William will be required to return to public duties sooner than planned in support of the King. Although the sovereign’s immediate diary has been cleared, it is anticipated that the Prince will take on some of his father’s obligations on top of his own.
William might have to do the prime minister meetings: For now, the plan is for the King to continue to hold his weekly audiences with the Prime Minister. But if he does not feel up to it – it will be for William, as the King’s “liege man of life and limb”, to deputise, rather than his step-mother, the Queen. Similarly, the Prince of Wales will be the first port of call to act as stand-in at investitures, the accepting of credentials and other events which are of constitutional significance, although it is thought the King will continue to preside over Privy Council meetings.
Counsellors of state: The King’s siblings, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh, are also likely to play an enhanced role – although it is understood they will be operating in their usual capacity as “working” royals, rather than as “counsellors of state”. Counsellors of state are appointed by Letters Patents to act in His Majesty’s place should he be unable to undertake his official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad. But that is not thought to be necessary at the present time. Instead, royal diaries will be adjusted and added to accordingly.
Harry’s role: And what of the Duke of Sussex, who along with the Duke of York, is no longer a “working” royal – but remains a “counsellor of state”? Having been informed of his father’s condition before it was made public, a source close to Prince Harry has confirmed that he will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days. Royal insiders will no doubt be hoping that news of their father’s cancer diagnosis acts as a catalyst to bring William and Harry back on speaking terms. They are not thought to have had much contact since the publication of Spare, Harry’s incendiary autobiography, last January, having barely exchanged words during the funeral of their grandmother, Elizabeth II in September 2022.
Broken beyond all repair: While several sources have suggested that their once close bond has been broken beyond all repair, the one thing they do still have in common is their shared love for their “darling Pa”, the only parent they have left. If ever William needed some brotherly love – it’s now. If this shock announcement brings about any kind of royal rapprochement, then it will certainly help the King on the road to recovery.
My take on this and all future stories with the same vibe is that they’re actually talking to William, not Harry. They’re giving William a pep talk: okay, buddy, we need you to really step up here, no more half-assing it, this sh-t is serious, and you absolutely need to put aside your grudge against your brother and genuinely be your father’s support. It’s also notable that nothing from Buckingham Palace or the royal court of Montecito has mentioned William whatsoever – Harry is coming to see his father, he’s not sticking around to be William’s go-to distraction. Something else I thought about as soon as I heard the news about Harry flying to the UK was this story from November of last year – sources close to William saying that William’s hatred for Harry is so strong, the next time the brothers speak, it will be at their father’s funeral.
The fact that no one has seen or heard from William is very odd. It’s been time for W to step up. Why was leatherface the only senior royal doing engagements last week??? He wanted the spotlight, to be the Big Dog and now he’s MIA? very weird.
It’s really weird..where’s William? Did he visit his so-called darling pa? Everyone is focused on Harry as a distraction to the real issues here…
I think William is scared. He wants to be king because of the perks but I think the actual job terrifies him. I think he will break when/if he gets the top job and everyone knows it. It’s why William, the palace, and the media always needed Harry to “shoulder the burden of being king.” Of course everyone thought they could abuse Harry and he would stick around, which he did until Meg. Harry is better suited to be king. All of those tours they sent him on paid off and IG is practically a master class in diplomacy. William is a fraud. That’s why he’s MIA when he needs to step up.
I see your point but is there anything about the actual ‘job’ that the average person on the street couldn’t do with one arm tied behind his back?
All the Wishing, hoping and attempting to guilt H into coming back to support his darling pa and brother, totally ignores the fact that H&M have established a full life with numerous commitments that they have to fulfill. They can’t just pull up and run back to that den of vipers. And why would they even want to? They don’t want Harry’s family to come with him, there’s no provision to financially support him and his family. W would only gloat if H were to go back and never acknowledge his need of his support. And once George comes of age, Harry will be kicked to curb as per the original plan.
Nailed it, JT. I think he’s scared on a couple of fronts. He’s not ready for the job of king. He’s been told all his life that it’s coming but he’s done little to prepare. He should have been stepping in to help out but instead he’s been using Kate’s medical condition as a shield. That’s the other thing that scares him. I don’t believe the divorce rumors. I think she’s his go-to and she’s not there to prop him up. He treats her like garbage but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t need her. Whatever happened to her has him freaked out. It probably opened up a lot of trauma for him since he lost his mom.
I saw on Twitter, that William was taking a train back to London from Norfolk, which begs several questions; why is he in Norfolk when Kate is supposedly in Windsor?; why is he just now coming back when he presumably found out about his father’s diagnosis several days ago?
A train? Bullshit😂.
Train? Surely he’d use his helicopter rather than mix with the plebs.
Kate is at Adelaide and he is at Anmer?
Manybe he went to tend to his flower gardens.
I saw that but I assumed it was a joke.
“Taking the train” is just one of their emergency PR moves. We know he uses his helicopter like a car anyway, so him setting foot on a train is calculated PR from start to finish, except his team is full of idiots and so they didn’t get far enough past “train = eco friendly = good” to realize that doing this directly conflicts with him supposedly being by Kate’s side or doing the school run or the other BS tidbits they’ve tried to feed us.
Like, this is another photo op to “prove” he’s doing his duty, but wait, already did a car photo, the eco warriors hate the helo, oh I know, a train! Those stupid plebes loved when the queen rode the train, let’s try that old go-to here!”
It’s very weird. And if we believe the overall timeline here – that Charles and Camilla learned of his cancer diagnosis last week (before he left the clinic?), then why on earth wasn’t William photographed visiting Charles?? his wife is in the same clinic as his father who is diagnosed with cancer* and William just doesnt bother to show up? And now he’s going to do an investiture and a gala, despite Camilla literally laying out the roadmap last week of what to do (and she got a lot of praise for it.)
*even if he wasn’t diagnosed before he was discharged, they had already found the “area of concern” or however it was worded, so he would have known there was a possibility there. And of course I’m playing along with the idea that Kate was there at the same clinic.
Not even that William couldn’t arrange a photo op, but that Charles didn’t cover for him! He could have added to his health statement that his heir “accompanied” him to his first treatment or came to be with his father as soon as he heard the news. Even gave him a call. BP could have put that out in the same way they said that Charles “visited” Kate at the London clinic. It doesn’t have to be true to be useful. And you would think that Charle would want to pretend that the monarchy is stable even if it’s not.
“But it isn’t FAIR! If I’m to be king then why can’t I do whatever I want?! I don’t want to do my duty, make Harry do it!!”
Yeah, I can totally see Will throwing an absolute hissy fit because actual responsibilities are being asked of him.
It also sort of makes sense if the royals all knew something was going on with Charles, Kate saw her opportunity for a last-ditch renegotiation attempt before her role changes again (or she’s replaced before the final show!) and threw down some sort of gambit, and so Will *also* tried to disappear instead of being the last one standing, except of course that would never work for the heir and also he’s a terrible strategist and so here we are.
Seriously. I’m slowly becoming more convinced that some catastrophe centered around him and Kate is happening/has happened, because with the way he’s hiding, one would think that HE is the one getting medical care. I think whatever’s happening with him is beyond his typical laziness. Absolutely bizarre.
I don’t think William is near Kate
William the abuser wants his brother back. He will still imo wants harry to leave Meghan and the children
Brotherly love from harry. William that ship has sailed.
If Charles ever lets William near the red boxes or PM meetings – in other words his only real “work” as monarch – I’ll eat my hat. Not only is William feckless and idiotic, but Charles didn’t wait 70 years to just hand it all over!
I do like how the rest of the duties William may take up was…erm…somewhat vague, no? Probably because public appearances don’t really matter in the grand scheme of things and William avoids them anyway. Finally, any other activities Charles does all have to do with scraping as much money from the taxpayers as he can, and hounding donors for cash which William isn’t great at doing either (Royal Foundation, hahaha)…
The late queen never allowed her heir, Charles, near the red boxes or her meetings with the PM regardless of her health, I just don’t think it’s “done”.
I’ve read in a few different sources that William has gotten red boxes for years. I’m not sure if they were as “complete” as what QEII and Charles may have gotten, but its been out there for a while that William wanted the boxes and started getting them.
Maybe William’s red boxes come with wee training wheels? And when they arrive in William’s “office” they make a choo-choo sound? LOL
“It could not have come at a more challenging time for Prince William as he finds himself – like many of his generation – sandwiched between looking after young children and caring for elderly parents.” Whatever she takes to write this kind of fiction, I want it too…
Camilla is looking after Charles not William. Princess anne as well probably spends a lot of time visiting charles. William is not seen at all. Average father’s look after the children but need to work to bring money into the household.
The thing is, this could be a relatable tact for TOB, highlighting caregivers and people who both work full-time, are “hands-on” parents, and support an elderly parent. CT and the rest of the rota are dying to write these stories; they’ve probably got draft folders full of how William is so kingly, he’s finally stepping up etc. But William is nowhere to be found, and I highly doubt that the public would believe William is at either Kate’s or Charles’ side.
William as the beleaguered member of the sandwich generation is quite the fairy tale.
That sandwich generation part actuslly pissed me off and I have no skin in this game, being American. If I was a British person *actually struggling to care for children and elderly parents without enough help and resources I would be spitting nails at this.
I agree – it’s an insult to full-time parents who actually struggle with this and don’t have the kind of help William has, nor the ability to take indefinite leave to care for a spouse.
But if KP weren’t such a mess, they could have him do an event highlighting caregivers in this exact situation and how they need mental health support themselves. Or even just admitting that he’s lucky to have the help and resources he has. Even just thanking the healthcare workers who took such good care of his wife? Anything?
@Jay You just identified one of the things that I hadn’t realized was influencing my negative view of the BRF, they never acknowledge the advantages they have and their privileged position.
And Harry could use some support from his brother. Alas, his brother has the emotional capacity of a turnip.
@IZZY, why would you want to go and insult a turnip like that?
Its a root awakening.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Harry like any family member who hears of a parent illness will visit to pay his respects. What makes this particular illness so poignant is how quickly it happened after his grandmother death and the fact this is his only parent. I seriously doubt there will be much interaction with William. However, I would not put it past those folks in the gutter press to blackmail William into corralling Harry for them both together to issue a joint statement re their Pa’s illness. I wish Harry a safe journey in and out of the UK. And I also hope he is able to make the Invictus Foundation dates he previously scheduled February 14-16 to visit the one year until event.
Peg has caused too much damage to Harry. I believe he and Harry are still space as Harry put it. I also don’t believe the loving bond growing up part either. If they are indeed giving Peg a pep talk it is too little and too late. His father let him get out of hand long ago and did nothing to rein him in so this pep talk won’t help. What ever is going on with Can’t is still hidden and Peg is MIA. Peg is proving not to be any good in a crisis and he is next in line for King. What Peg really needs is some intense therapy for whatever ails him.
Lol, yes, it really is too little and too late. William is just really really jealous of Harry. It’s been that way for a long time.
I have been wondering when the rota would try a direct appeal to William. They need content!
So they’re telling William to step up. But technically, can’t William step up without having to reconcile with Harry? Why does the BM care if William reconciles with Harry? Is it just for future clicks? Bc it’s not necessary. William is the heir and shouldn’t need Harry.
It’s an unspoken confirmation that they know Pegs is not up to the main job. Even when he married and had his own children, and even though that’s not at all how the role of monarch works, the narrative remained that Harry would/should be his right hand man. Because they know how unsuited and unstable Pegs really is.
You know who else could have used some brotherly love and support? Harry when his wife and children were under attack for the greatest sin of not being 100% British and white.
Oh wait, his brother was pretty much endorsing the attacks.
Harry is going back for visit for Harry and his father.
This, 💯. Why doesn’t the brotherly love and support go both ways?
I wonder if CRex’s early cancer with good prognosis is being used to bring Harry back because the real problem is whatever is happening with Kate. Maybe they are asking for Harry’s help in managing the situation with William. It sounds bizarre, but these folks lie, cover-up, and use each other. William has not been seen, hasn’t visited CRex, hasn’t taken the grandkids to see Crex, and now they need the only person who they think can handle William there to help them with the “situation.”
And welcome back to royal reporting, CamelToe. The biggest story to happen to Kate and you’ve opted out of covering it.
Honestly, I wonder how in the dark Harry is on all of this. Part of this trip might just be to get a sense of what is actually going on. And agree 💯 @harper about how curious it is that Tominey has mostly opted out of covering anything having to do with Kate.
Camilla Tominey’s silence over the past few weeks has been notable, hasn’t it??
“And welcome back to royal reporting, CamelToe. The biggest story to happen to Kate and you’ve opted out of covering it.”
I know, right? Camilla hasn’t written an article from Kate’s perspective in months. The way the Middletons have been sidelined this past year should be studied. It all just amplifies the speculation about Kate and why she’s being hidden.
The fact that no one is mentioning Kate at all is very suspicious. Something is going on with the Wales’s
Yeah for sure.
I was thinking maybe Kate had a bad reaction to the anaesthesia and maybe she developed an infection and that’s why they kept her in hospital so long.
But still, all the secretive nature, the silence around them is excessive.
@Harper. Your comment made my brain go Zing! My thoughts went to: Kate hurt by BillyBoy therefore sidelined/Meanwhile Molars is holed up with her family and lawyers(?)/ Chuck is too fearful of dear boy’s rage so he’s hiding out (in between cancer treatments for whatever organ or body part) and Harry has been called in to wrestle Billy into submission and protect Charles from the heir’s fists.
With this families machinations, Anything is possible
Talk about a weird train of thought!
Since these people are about as transparent as sludge….we can think and conjure anything.
……..and on a firmer note: notice Kate isn’t being missed by anyone.
But I don’t think Harry will be interested in helping them sort out anything. This is simply the resulting consequence of kicking him out. We all could see it coming just didn’t expect this crisis to hit so soon. I think Harry is visiting for Harry, for his own peace of mind. As someone already wrote, he’s visiting his father not the monarch. I expect he will try to get some understanding of what’s happening with his father and then return to Canada or california. William is on his own
I agree with everything you’ve written. I think Harry is here as a concerned son. He’ll spend some time with Charles and then head home to his own family. He owes William nothing.
I agree that I think this is aimed more at William than Harry. William’s absence is what’s creating this huge void. This article again makes clear that William really was planning on taking months off to “help Kate,” and that his appearances tomorrow are him back to “work” sooner than expected.
So now Workshy Willy is the Last Royal Standing when it comes to pacifying a rabid press and convincing a skeptical public that the royals are worth the expense? HA! Nice one, Karma!
There is no going back they are all guilty for causing so much damage to Harry & Meghan mental and physical health.
Well, tell old Willy to call up his new “brother” Mike Tindall and go get a big hug from him.
Yes, I’ve been waiting for CB to cover Mike’s latest podcast where William’s nickname has changed from “One Pint Willy” to “Five Martinis Willy.” Hmmmm….
Very odd how Camilla isn’t mentioning William’s wife as a support during this time. It’s like she barely exists
She stayed out of Kate’s health issues and that’s odd as well
Either they can’t sober Willy up, or they are trying to smuggle him and gf back from secret vacation. Only reasons I can think of why Willy is a no show but Harry drops everything to fly to see Chuck.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist, I’m a ” things are not adding up theorist “. What in the world is going on with these people? Is it game playing or fear of the truth?
The press has to accept that reconciliation between Harry and William is probably not going to happen. It’s interesting to see the press change the narrative from Harry’s not needed to he’s needed now. Plus, the press is behaving like Harry’s the heir not William.
And yet again, Harry’s needs — whatever they may be — get overlooked. I hope Harry has salt and sage in his pockets, some good interactions with Charles, and gets home safely.
I think William is both volatile and fragile. Personally, I hope he keeps his distance from Harry. While I’m curious about all of this dysfunction and the dynamics of the BRF, and the deep toxicity pervading the RR, mostly I’m just hoping that Charles and Harry can have some decent heart-to-hearts, that Harry can enjoy his Invictus activities, and that William and Kate can get the help that they need with their own health challenges — without involving Harry.
Salt and sage in his pockets! Absolutely. Protective amulets. Evil eye 🧿 printed boxers.
I hope I’m wrong. But Charles’s edema in his hands indicated he had an illness that was serious. I assumed it was the recent announcement, but maybe Williams remark about seeing each other at Charles funeral, was made with the knowledge of the current situation, I hope not, for Harry’s sake. I don’t wish the loss of a parent on any child no matter how old they are
Charles’ hands have looked like that for years. That’s not a new thing.
I can’t help but laugh when I imagine a meeting between William and Sunak. The absurdity of it all.
The press , the likes of Camila the liar tommilley helped create the monster that is William . The press made excuses for him for years. They stood by and condoned his laziness and abusive behavior towards his brothers and his brother wife . They didn’t demand he get his lazy ass back to work instead spewing the company line about him needing time off to care for his wife when the man only visited her once in her two weeks stay in the hospital. And the fact that he has full time help for everything. Now that chuck is sick and they realize that holy cow wank is all we got and none of us know how to get him to work it’s Harry will be a good shoulder for William to lean on . Well you all should have thought of that before you aided and abetted William in his incandescent rage and bitter hatred and jealousy towards his brother and his brother wife who did nothing to him or the rest of you bottom feeders.
I wonder how long they’ve really known Charles diagnosis. Last weekend they were already pushing William to come back from “caring for his wife” lol while he didn’t seem interested. I wouldn’t be surprised if they already knew and William was hiding. Now that it’s out there it’s harder for him to do so.
‘…the Prince will take on some of his father’s obligations on top of his own.’ Ha! I’ll believe it when I see it! 🙄
William doesn’t need brotherly love so much as a good swift kick in the backside to wake him up.