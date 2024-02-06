Tominey: Prince William ‘needs Harry’ & needs ‘some brotherly love’

Just after King Charles was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate and before he was treated at the London Clinic, Buckingham Palace’s busy bees made sure that everyone knew that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew had been “barred” from serving as counsellors of state during Charles and Kate’s dual hospitalizations. Previously, there had been some discussions about removing Andrew and Harry entirely (mostly just Harry) but Charles decided to extend the list of counsellors rather than remove Andrew and Harry. Now, weeks after the palace made the choice of fussing about how Harry had been newly “barred” from serving as a counsellor of state, King Charles has cancer and the royalists are suddenly very concerned about Harry being able to fulfill all of his constitutional duties. Camilla Tominey is one of those royalists – she shat out this piece in the Telegraph, soon after the palace’s announcement about the king’s cancer: “The King needs William – and now the Prince of Wales needs Harry.” Some highlights:

William must step up: The truth of the matter, however, is that while the Queen is doubtlessly preparing to play a supporting role, and will continue to carry out a full schedule of public duties, the pressure now lies on the Prince of Wales to step up. It could not have come at a more challenging time for Prince William as he finds himself – like many of his generation – sandwiched between looking after young children and caring for elderly parents. Yes, Camilla will continue to be the King’s right hand woman – but she is 76 years old. At 41, and seemingly in robust health, it will be down to the heir to the throne to bridge the gap as his father continues to undergo outpatient treatment.

William’s predicament: That would ordinarily be a straightforward request, but the Princess of Wales’s recent abdominal operation puts her husband in somewhat of a predicament. With the King’s blessing, he had made it clear that he would be focussing on immediate family, rather than wider family business, as Catherine, 42, recuperates from spending 13 days in the London Clinic after undergoing surgery for an unspecified condition. The Princess is not expected to return to official royal duties until after Easter at the earliest. But now it seems William will be required to return to public duties sooner than planned in support of the King. Although the sovereign’s immediate diary has been cleared, it is anticipated that the Prince will take on some of his father’s obligations on top of his own.

William might have to do the prime minister meetings: For now, the plan is for the King to continue to hold his weekly audiences with the Prime Minister. But if he does not feel up to it – it will be for William, as the King’s “liege man of life and limb”, to deputise, rather than his step-mother, the Queen. Similarly, the Prince of Wales will be the first port of call to act as stand-in at investitures, the accepting of credentials and other events which are of constitutional significance, although it is thought the King will continue to preside over Privy Council meetings.

Counsellors of state: The King’s siblings, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh, are also likely to play an enhanced role – although it is understood they will be operating in their usual capacity as “working” royals, rather than as “counsellors of state”. Counsellors of state are appointed by Letters Patents to act in His Majesty’s place should he be unable to undertake his official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad. But that is not thought to be necessary at the present time. Instead, royal diaries will be adjusted and added to accordingly.

Harry’s role: And what of the Duke of Sussex, who along with the Duke of York, is no longer a “working” royal – but remains a “counsellor of state”? Having been informed of his father’s condition before it was made public, a source close to Prince Harry has confirmed that he will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days. Royal insiders will no doubt be hoping that news of their father’s cancer diagnosis acts as a catalyst to bring William and Harry back on speaking terms. They are not thought to have had much contact since the publication of Spare, Harry’s incendiary autobiography, last January, having barely exchanged words during the funeral of their grandmother, Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Broken beyond all repair: While several sources have suggested that their once close bond has been broken beyond all repair, the one thing they do still have in common is their shared love for their “darling Pa”, the only parent they have left. If ever William needed some brotherly love – it’s now. If this shock announcement brings about any kind of royal rapprochement, then it will certainly help the King on the road to recovery.