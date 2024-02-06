King Charles’s cancer was ‘caught very early & the prognosis is good’

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The cancer was apparently discovered around the same time that Charles was being treated for an enlarged prostate, and Rebecca English at the Daily Mail claims that Charles and Camilla knew of the diagnosis “early last week.” Charles was discharged from the London Clinic on January 29th, after which Camilla stepped out for events every day. Her demeanor was giddy and positive, which is surprising in retrospect. But, Becky English also reports that Charles’s doctors found the cancer early. Which is good news.

The King was last night reported to be ‘hugely positive’ following shock news that he has cancer. Family and friends were said to be amazed by his determination to carry on with ‘business as usual’. It is understood his condition has been caught very early and the prognosis is good.

Buckingham Palace dramatically revealed that doctors had discovered an unspecified form of cancer during treatment for a benign prostate condition. Charles informed close family by phone, including estranged son Harry who will fly back from his home in California to see his father. It will be the first time the pair have spent any significant time together in more than 18 months. Royal watchers were asking whether it might herald a thaw in relations.

Charles arrived in London yesterday morning from his Sandringham estate with his wife Camilla to start out-patient treatment at an undisclosed hospital. She will be at her husband’s side throughout but has insisted on continuing with her public engagements. Other members of the Royal Family will be stepping up to stand in for the sovereign, including the Prince of Wales, who will return to duties tomorrow after his own wife’s medical issues.

While cancelling all his public engagements, Charles is insisting on carrying on with his ‘red boxes’ of paperwork and he may even conduct a small number of face-to-face private meetings.

The Mail has learnt that the King has known about his diagnosis since early last week, insisting on going to church in Norfolk on Sunday and waving warmly to well-wishers. Camilla also stoically insisted on opening a new Maggie’s cancer care unit in London on Wednesday in the knowledge that her husband was about to have treatment. She carefully told well-wishers at the Royal Free Hospital that he was ‘getting on, doing his best’. A source said: ‘Full credit to her. She has been marvellous.’

Royal aides said they were carefully balancing the King’s right to privacy at a difficult and sensitive time with his role as head of state. But he hopes that by sharing the news that it will enable accurate reporting of his condition and prevent speculation on an issue that affects so many other families. No further details of which cancer he has been diagnosed with are being shared, aside from emphasising it is not prostate cancer, which is the biggest cancer killer of men in the UK each year. It is being stressed it was found only when the king had treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.