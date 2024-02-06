King Charles’s cancer was ‘caught very early & the prognosis is good’

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The cancer was apparently discovered around the same time that Charles was being treated for an enlarged prostate, and Rebecca English at the Daily Mail claims that Charles and Camilla knew of the diagnosis “early last week.” Charles was discharged from the London Clinic on January 29th, after which Camilla stepped out for events every day. Her demeanor was giddy and positive, which is surprising in retrospect. But, Becky English also reports that Charles’s doctors found the cancer early. Which is good news.
The King was last night reported to be ‘hugely positive’ following shock news that he has cancer. Family and friends were said to be amazed by his determination to carry on with ‘business as usual’. It is understood his condition has been caught very early and the prognosis is good.
Buckingham Palace dramatically revealed that doctors had discovered an unspecified form of cancer during treatment for a benign prostate condition. Charles informed close family by phone, including estranged son Harry who will fly back from his home in California to see his father. It will be the first time the pair have spent any significant time together in more than 18 months. Royal watchers were asking whether it might herald a thaw in relations.
Charles arrived in London yesterday morning from his Sandringham estate with his wife Camilla to start out-patient treatment at an undisclosed hospital. She will be at her husband’s side throughout but has insisted on continuing with her public engagements. Other members of the Royal Family will be stepping up to stand in for the sovereign, including the Prince of Wales, who will return to duties tomorrow after his own wife’s medical issues.
While cancelling all his public engagements, Charles is insisting on carrying on with his ‘red boxes’ of paperwork and he may even conduct a small number of face-to-face private meetings.
The Mail has learnt that the King has known about his diagnosis since early last week, insisting on going to church in Norfolk on Sunday and waving warmly to well-wishers. Camilla also stoically insisted on opening a new Maggie’s cancer care unit in London on Wednesday in the knowledge that her husband was about to have treatment. She carefully told well-wishers at the Royal Free Hospital that he was ‘getting on, doing his best’. A source said: ‘Full credit to her. She has been marvellous.’
Royal aides said they were carefully balancing the King’s right to privacy at a difficult and sensitive time with his role as head of state. But he hopes that by sharing the news that it will enable accurate reporting of his condition and prevent speculation on an issue that affects so many other families. No further details of which cancer he has been diagnosed with are being shared, aside from emphasising it is not prostate cancer, which is the biggest cancer killer of men in the UK each year. It is being stressed it was found only when the king had treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.
I’m glad they caught it early and I’m glad Charles is approaching this with optimism and positivity. Regardless of the realities of all of this, optimism and faith will consistently help in any medical situation. Going back through recent history, I wonder if this is why Camilla stayed by Charles’s side during the three days he was in the hospital. I also wonder if her priority, going forward, will be to stay close to Charles rather than keep up the schedule she had last week, when she was doing events every day. As for how Charles’s schedule will look… everyone’s saying that he would never appoint a regent and I don’t think that’s in the cards in any way in the immediate future. I assume that the palace briefings about keeping up with behind-the-scenes work will continue, but yeah – it will probably be a while before he has a public schedule.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I really shouldn’t feel bad for him, he also has the best health care he could possibly have. But I do. No one deserves cancer.
I am happy it’s in its early stage. William was back at work in the middle of the night preparing his coronation. I hope he will have enough flair to make it simple like the danish, although I wish Charles will cling on to the throne to the last day
I am pleased that the cancer was caught early too. Charles was ghastly to Diana, however he has done some pretty remarkable things as Prince of Wales, with the Princes Trust and Conservation. What has that odious fool William done in 41 years but be a petulant, rage filled narcissist, and marry that racist moron with a button and doily obsession. I want to see Charles on the Throne for as long as possible to keep Pegs off it.
Its the first time that any of the Palaces have made statements about “good prognosis” (eh em… Princess Kate…) Good news for the King for sure and depending on the type and course of treatment, if he’s going to be getting chemo he’ll be out of the public eye for at least 6 months. (More if they want him to grow his hair out).
While I dislike him and everything he inflicted on Diana, Harry and Meghan, I wish him a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile William is sizing up the crown….
I think Camilla will be out there doing events again, if only a few a week. I think she enjoyed needling WanK by being out and about. I think the announcement that Charles has cancer has a healthy dose of side eye for the Wales and how they are handling things.
Plus, I imagine Charles would prefer the focus to be on Camilla: she’s dependable, she’s a “brick”, she’s carrying on etc etc because he believes it reflects on him. I’m sure he’d much rather that then more speculation about his youngest son and (Charles’) failures to reconcile.
I’d bet Camilla will try to stay closer to him, especially, as long as Harry is near…
Meanwhile, where is Kate? Have they given proof of life yet?
According to info I found about the Regency Act of 1937: “The decision does not require King Charles’s agreement; it can be made by specific individuals, including the sovereign’s wife, the Lord Chancellor, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Lady Chief Justice, and the Master of the Rolls.”
Between Camilla carrying on with work and them sharing the diagnosis, there’s so much shade in that article. No wonder Camilla was gleeful. She’s playing chess.