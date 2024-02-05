King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will step back from public-facing duties

One week exactly after King Charles was discharged from the London Clinic, Buckingham Palace has now announced that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. There were suspicions that his enlarged prostate issue was seemingly more serious than the palace was letting on, especially given that Charles was originally only supposed to spend one or two nights in the London Clinic and he ended up spending three nights. It is not known what kind of cancer he has, how advanced it is or when, exactly, the cancer diagnosis was made.
King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is suspending his public engagements to undergo treatment, casting a shadow over a busy reign that began barely 18 months ago.
The announcement, made by Buckingham Palace on Monday evening, came a week after the 75-year-old sovereign was discharged from a London hospital, following a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.
The palace did not disclose what form of cancer Charles has, but a palace official said it was not prostate cancer. Doctors detected the cancer during that procedure, and the king began treatment on Monday.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a four-paragraph statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”
Charles, who ascended to the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has generally been in good health. As a child, he suffered from recurring tonsillitis, but as an adult, he enjoyed vigorous sports like hiking, polo and skiing.
His disclosure of the prostate treatment, and now of his cancer diagnosis, is unusual for the royal family, whose members often reveal little about their health. After the queen’s death at 96 years old, the palace issued her death certificate, which listed her cause of death simply as “old age.” Still, palace officials on Monday also made clear that they would not issue regular updates on the king’s condition, and they asked reporters not to attempt to contact those involved in his treatment.
I’m including the palace’s statement below – Charles will “postpone public facing duties” on the advice of doctors, but he “remains wholly positive about his treatment” and seems to believe that he will make a full recovery. I hope Charles’s treatment goes well and holy sh-t, this whole thing is crazy!! Charles was just seen yesterday, at Sandringham – many commenters remarked that he looked especially pale. This might be the reason.
Got the NYT alert in my inbox about an hour ago and have been manically refreshing CB for this to pop. Absolutely unreal.
SAME. I was like, “I need to hear it from CB!”
Thought same!
I’m not a fan of his, but sucks that he only got to be king for a year and then he gets cancer. Hope he pulls through ok.
Came straight to CB
Felt the ‘chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation’ line was a direct dig at the Wales fiasco.
This is how to do comms – he and Camilla have shown a masterclass in togetherness and direct communication. Perfection and what a contrast
I am a bad person. I laughed with shock. He’s been waiting so long! William and Kate want the crown so bad! But not this soon! Oops, we shouldn’t have driven out Harry and Meghan! Everything is blowing up in their faces, and while I don’t wish I’ll health in anyone…its…ironic.
His diagnosis is malignant karma.
My thoughts exactly.
Hi, heyjude and Sherri. I’m sure you’re both lovely people, but I do find these comments upsetting.
I have incurable cancer. Can either of you tell me what I’ve done to deserve my “malignant karma”? Because you are saying that people with cancer get it because they deserve it. Do you say this to cancer patients in real life?
I’m not arguing that Charles is a saint by any means, and I do understand that his behaviour towards Diana, towards Harry and Meghan, has been poor at best. But the idea that we gloat over cancer diagnoses if we don’t like someone doesn’t sit well with me.
We don’t have to approve of people’s actions or even forgive them, and we certainly don’t have to like people better just because they get ill, but deciding that cancer is a punishment for bad behaviour is kind of staggering to me. I haven’t been perfect in my life by any means. In latter years I’ve worked on trying to be kinder and to be more peaceful. But the idea that someone somewhere might be sneering at me that I got cancer because of the times I was unkind or did something wrong – it’s such a terribly sad thought.
May you both be well!
No one deserves cancer…I feel for him that they say it’s not prostate, because prostate cancer is very treatable and slow-growing. My father has it and the doctor told him with routine monitoring he would die of old age before the cancer got to him.
Some may have seen my comment on CB last week. My friend who is a highly regarded astrologer said last year that Charles will only be king till 2024. To be honest I wondered if Charles might be fatally harmed by a lunatic. But once I heard about the enlarged prostate, I posted here that they will discover cancer and it will be grave. If my friend’s analysis is correct, either he will have to abdicate this year because of poor health or he won’t survive it. Incredible.
If you have a site name for your friend I’d love to check it out! I shared an astrologer here a week or so ago who said he wouldn’t rule long and William wouldn’t rule either. Wild.
My thoughts are with the family, cancer is horrific.
Gosh, what a reading, did your friend say anything else ?.
We got this news at 6pm … it was reported on by the newsreader,, then hashed over by TWO Royal correspondents, then a political correspondent plus a medical/health correspondent, then they went back to speak to all of them again. Took up a whole half hour. I mean it is a shame and pretty shocking to hear, but he’s got access to the best Doctors, Scientists, treatment in the Uk if not in the World. They say it’s been found early and he’s so much luckier than most of us relying on the NHS. Nothing will change in the UK if he takes time off for his treatment. He is NOT the PM. He has no say in running the Country and is consulted on Govt things only as a courtesy in real terms. He is a figurehead, not an elected official. Tbh, the media are treating it as if he’s about to pop his clogs any minute, and of course also couldnt help but get a dig in that Counsellors of State will NOT be employed. Aiming at Harry there. If he does come over then that is good for him to see his Dad in person, hopefully if and when Workshy Willy is occupied elsewhere. Id say a reconciliation is still a way off, but at least a meaningful dialogue could be started up between them. If, as is reported, Charles spoke to his sons about his diagnosis himself , then that means he reached out first. Now THAT is probably the first good thing he’s done as King, and, lately, as a Father!!
Yeah, not the biggest fan of Charles’ either but this is sad news. i hope he gets all the needed medical care and recovers from this. I guess that Nostradamus prophecy is manifesting into real life. It stated he would have a very short period as king and it also stated that William would not be king. I would hope Charles would just decide to abdicate to live his life out in peace, tranquility, reading books and gardening which I’ve heard he enjoys doing. Let someone else deal with that headache — being king i mean.
Me, too…when it’s royal family news, I come HERE!
His mom had bone marrow cancer, his grandmother had breast cancer, his grandfather had lung cancer, his aunt may have had cancer (and Edward’s health has been questioned for some time)…he was at high risk.
Omg…. What is going on in the House of Windsor? So far 2024 has not been good for them. Hope he gets better!
It really has not been good for them, like at all.
I hope he recovers, and God help everyone if Willnot is king in the near future. I hope Charles lives to be 100, because wow.
When Charles developed his plan for a slimmed down monarchy I wonder if he anticipated his kids would marry and start families sooner than they did. Having all of the working royals middle-to-senior aged for such a long period appears to be very risky.
@Megan, if he did assume, he was dumb for doing so, considering he didn’t marry until he was in his early 30s.
His mother and grandmother both loved to very advanced ages, as did his father. And his grandfather’s lung cancer was down to heavy smoking so I don’t think that’s indicative of Charles’s risk. His family may have a relatively high incidence of cancers but they also have a pretty good longevity track record overall.
I had the same thought about their longevity and, I bet he’ll survive and live on for many years to make more bad decisions. after all, he’s getting access to very good healthcare.
Yeah, Grandpa George and Aunt Margaret made some lifestyle choices that increased their risk of cancer and other health issues exponentially. I don’t necessarily factor them into any “genetic predisposition” lists.
@withtheamerican yes, I wonder if it’s the same person. Patrick Arundell is a well-known astrologer in England. I originally got to know him personally based on a health discussion (an autoimmune disease). I messaged him today to say that I hope he’ll post an update on what he sees in Charles’ chart based on this latest news. I’ll keep you posted here!
Thanks! I’ll check him out. Please do let me know!
The Astro guy has passed on, I think, but his newsletters are still online and he is quite prescient!
I can’t link the article, but if you Google his name and King Charles, you’ll find an article published last year in the Miirror and DM regarding this prediction.
Good grief…2024 has been one hell of a start for the BRF. Seems like everything is falling apart with the Windsors.
exactly, not good at all.
Jan was a hellish month for a lot of us! I count 3 deaths (2 good friends, and one of my dogs), 2 cancer diagnoses, 2 bleeding ulcers, and a ruptured disc for my daughter’s dog. I had none of this on my disaster bingo card for Jan/2024. I wish Charles well, perhaps this will make him reflect on his life and the bad choices he’s made.
King Will? ….
Not if you believe what Nostradamus wrote!
Edit: Sorry, I didn’t mean that to sound gleeful, it isn’t. I don’t wish this, or any illness on anyone. It just had me wondering about the predictions
I know right?? It send a chill down my spine. I am sure that deep inside Peg is shitting his pants with fear right now.
But we are not there yet and I truly wish KC will make a full recovery. I know he is awful but this is really shocking news. Also, tgis should be the time for his heir to step up to the plate. Reassure the public and his Pa that he has everything under control until he recovers. And yet I have the feeling that he has no idea what to do and is in complete shock and dread.
I don’t think Willnot is self aware enough to be scared that he will actually be the king of it all soon. He fully believes he is absolutely going to be the best king to ever king, despite the fact that he has been completely lazy his entire life.
It will be a quick end to the british monarchy if its put in the hands of W & K. There is nothing endearing about either of them. Their laziness and self perceived superiority is nasty. The fake pristine history of K seems to be being destroyed. Being a commoner is not a problem, but her history is trashy, manipulative and very questionable. W seems much happier away from her. Their chidren seem to gravitate towards him, usually look relaxed with him and seem to be wary of her. Mysteries everywhere with the BRF.
I hope that they decide to end the monarchy after Charles so Will never becomes King
The last paragraph of that statement was s h a d e.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Ha! I also detected some shade where BP clearly addresses the need for not feeding speculation and create a conscience about health.
(Take note, Kate!)
All this could explain why William had been MIA and why comms about Catherine’s condition seem to have been managed by little prince Louis.
I refuse to believe it’s a coincidence that Catherine’s health and William’s whereabouts have been uncertain while King Charles was undergoing a medical process that resulted on a cancer diagnosis.
Tinfoil hat theory: Charles received his diagnosis weeks ago. It could get serious. He discussed abdication with William & Kate, whom in different ways didn’t take it as the happiest news. Of course they dig the allure of becoming king and queen. But there’s the need to cope with the media, the byebye to daddy dance and the whole ‘let’s give the kids a normal life’ thing flying out the window. They also know monarchy has no future in the long run, and that George won’t die a king or even be crowned. They’d daydreamed of a comfortable settlement after William agrees to abolish monarchy. One that would allow them to keep their wealth and stance with even less responsibility than now.
‘Everything’ unraveled from there.
Yikes, this is getting too dramatic and not any better as how Kate might be doing right now.
Yes and no; until we learn the type of cancer that’s not going to stop our speculation! And it’s not terribly helpful in understanding the diagnosis or the treatment or what the patient may want or need. How was this discovered? Pre- or post-surgery imaging, blood tests, routine pathology of whatever was removed?
Good luck to Charles, cancer & its treatment can be scary, painful, debilitating.
They said it’s not prostate cancer, so bladder cancer maybe?
Depending on the stage caught, it’s highly survivable. Even for elderly men. If it is perfectly contained in the bladder (stage II for example) no need for systemic chemo. But as long as one keeps their bladder, even in remission, the surveillance is constant. After a few years of remission I finally moved to yearly scopes and scans!
PCIII’s father Prince Philip lived to be 99.
F cancer! I don’t wish it on anyone. I said in another post but this makes W’s disappearance weirder imo. He’s probably getting back to work cause cause it’s out in public domain that his dad has cancer, but I’m sure he knew well in advance. His regency has pretty much started and he’s nowhere to be seen.
This is actually the moment for william to step up. I get that Charles probably doesn’t want to give much of his constitutional duties away, but it’s william that should be taking over from his dad until Charles gets fully cleared.
Instead is is finding every excuse to do as minimal as possible. If this is how his reign will be then UK citizens definitely won’t get value for their money.
It’s truly bizarre. Is he freaking out a bit at things *possibly* happening sooner than he expected, perhaps? We all called BS on the excuse for his disappearing act, but maybe this news about Charles has him confronting the prospect of ascending to the throne sooner rather than later. The fact that Harry received a personal call from Charles about his diagnosis and is flying out soon…it feels a bit ominous.
He’s definitely freaking about this and the fact that he won’t be able divorce Katie if she becomes Queen. And if now isn’t the right time to pull the plug with whatever she has going on, when can he? Who knows how C will recover or much time he has left…
This is his time to shine, to show us this alleged statesmanship they keep telling us he has. Considering his handling of his wife’s illness, though, my expectations are low.
IF KC3 knew of the diagnosis way before now, why is it is just being announced ESPECIALLY as the Invictus Games programme is sometime next week? I wish KC3 a speedy recovery but part of me cannot help but wonder if this is some concerted effort on the part of the RF to rein in Harry ad make him come back ti the UK as well as kill the story concerning Andrew.
Perhaps there is nothing seriously wrong with Kate( I know the reports from the Spanish media said she is in an induced coma but the actions of members of the RF / Middleton seem to suggest otherwise especially given the timing of the story about African PARKS . I don’t know of any sane family who would have the time to push forth such trivialities when a family member is purportedly seriously sick in the hospital.
All in all, the whole drama seems like a big smokescreen to help kill the PA story , gain some popularity points & at the same time rein in Harry. Seems there is a lot going behind the scenes. It’s possible that Wilnot has decided not to expose his family and is asking for Harry to be brought to heel to pick up the slack.. Sorry if I am being cynical …
Well I guess we now know the real reason that Peg will be seen doing something. It’s nice that Chuckles let everyone know it’s cancer although not very transparent with what kind but still better than what KP has been doing. Harry’s spokesman has said Harry will be coming in a few days. I hope that all goes well for Harry. That might also be why Peg is willing to be seen.
I hope Harry goes to see him and leave the country without anyone knowing and that is why it is the coming days, Nothing specific, but you know it is Meghan’s fault.
It seems that the family and Harry were told before it got told to the public so maybe Harry is already on his way. Harry is very good with stealth mode so who know.
It’s sad to say but Charles evicted Harry from his home and removed his security. It’s not impossible for Harry to visit but those evil people would terrorize him and report everything as news. Without security it might be difficult. All poor Harry did was married a person of color this is insane.
Just heard on the news here that he told Will and Harry before the announcement and that Harry is going to see him. Do you think before they go to Canada?
Probably. Harry is expected to be in Canada on the 14th (i think). Which leaves him with a little over a week to fly to the UK go see his father and then come back to the American continent
William has no more excuses left.
Exactly.. but of course all the news is about Prince Harry rushing to the UK.
Not one.
THIS. His wife is out sick, his brother no longer a working royal, his dad is down with cancer, his sister-in-law chased out of the continent. No one to “steal his thunder.” He has every opportunity now to show how hardworking he is, but what will we see, I wonder?
Adding that Charles personally told Harry before the announcement and that Harry is coming to be by his side this week. Which doesn’t surprise me, no matter how much of a dick Charles is, he’s still the only parent Harry has left. And it’s the right thing to do.
That said, oof. Willy SHOULD be stepping up right now, but he can’t even be bothered to do his PoW duties during good times. And even if he despises Kate, her being seriously ill and not around to help take care of their children is hard. The Cambridge kids must be in an awful state right now. Willy ain’t ready for this. Not by a long shot. And I think that realization is hitting him like a ton of bricks right now.
Also, that Nostradamus prediction might be coming true y’all!? Does anyone have any knowledge on how regency works? Does it automatically go to William? If Charles has to step down because of his health and instate a regency, can he choose his own regent and not necessarily the next in line?
I was thinking the same thing about the prediction, which has had people speculating about a good king Harry.
“Willy ain’t ready for this. Not by a long shot. And I think that realization is hitting him like a ton of bricks right now.”
Definitely. I’m now thinking that him coming out of hiding this week was NOT optional for him. He has no choice to show up, given the state of things with the monarch. I’m also curious if it’s this news more than whatever’s going on with Kate that kept him hiding for so long. Strange all around.
@Snuffles — if Charles becomes incapacitated or passes away then William would automatically become regent. If, however, his illness is temporary, the office of Counsellor of State would cover short term absences where a regency would be unnecessary. If Charles can’t undertake his official duties on a temporary basis due to illness, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in his place. Current counsellors are Camilla, William, Harry, Andrew and Beatrice. Anne and Edward were also empowered to act as Counsellors of State again since Harry, Andrew and Beatrice are no longer ‘working royals’.
@Jaded: if Charles passes away or becomes permanently incapacitated, such that he cannot perform his constitutional role, William becomes regnant, as in monarch/sovereign automatically by law once proclaimed. William is the next King, so it won’t be regency.
Counsellors of State = regency. William can be regent in the case of Charles being temporary incapacitated, as can Camilla as spouse and the others you mentioned. In smaller monarchies, such as Denmark etc, they simply call it regency. I’m not sure they refer to counsellors of state.
Unpopular pov:
I really wish both William and Harry take his father’s illness as a motivation to unite and work out whatever differences lie between them. Seriously, both of them (particularly the children) would be gaining a larger family.
BRF needs Harry and Meghan, who are finally in position to dictate their own terms. Yes they’ve found money and relevance in the US, but few seem to be interested on what they have to offer beyond gossip on BRF. Netflix was highly disrespectful of Harry as one of their stars, by cruelly depicting the events leading to Diana’s death in The Crown.
@Aurora, do you know why your view is unpopular? Because of Will, Harry and his family will get death threats for the rest of their lives. Will started a press attack campaign against his own brother because of his jealousy issues. Meghan will never able to clear her name fully. How can you call this “difference” that can be resolved? Just because you are family doesn’t mean you have to make peace with your abusers.
I get this urge, but how could Harry ever trust the person who deliberately sold out his own pregnant wife to the tabloids while cashing in?
I just can’t see a way around that. Ans if there were a way, what would it do to Harry’s marriage?
@Aurora: You say that the Sussexes have “found relevance in the US” as if they were not relevant in the UK. If you really believe that, then perhaps you should take a glance at the BM. Each day and every day with their stories about H & M. Also, I wonder if the many charities the Sussexes are involved with would agree with your take that the only interest they bring is gossip-related. And if you actually believe that the only thing the Sussexes have to offer is gossip, what do you think William and Kate are out there doing, brain surgery?
@Aurora — “but few seem to be interested on what they have to offer beyond gossip on BRF.” Are you kidding?? Millions are interested, enthusiastic and thrilled with what the Sussexes are doing and accomplishing. Does Invictus Games ring a bell?
I do! I commented earlier about Nostradamous but it was never posted.
funny to say it but thank goodness the children have the close Middleton grandparents at a time like this, between them and Nanny Maria they’re hopefully living as normal as possible with a sick mum and aren’t as scared as Harry & William were as children in a similar situation.
Wishing Charles a speedy recovery. I hope he lives as long as his mom. I prefer King Charles to the heir, if I have to choose under duress.
Same same….
That’s horrible. Hope they caught it early and wishing him a full and speedy recovery.
Too bad Harry is getting dragged back to salty isle before time. If he brings the kids, then it’s serious, one would think.
Sky news is reporting Meghan and the children are staying home.
I’m just curious, is there any discussion of where William is, since they are reporting on Meghan, Archie, and Lili? Is anyone talking about the obvious?
Harry going to see Charles in the next few days sounds very bad. He didn’t go see him before last weeks procedure.
Feels like that just means that either in prep for the prostate treatment or as a result of the treatment doctors found something they didn’t like and performed more tests while he was already in the hospital. Harry is going home because despite the rota’s impotent rage, he’s a good son and that’s what you do in times like this.
last week was probably a biopsy to make the diagnosis and he might need surgery very soon to remove the cancer now so it makes sense he would visit.
That’s what I think especially as they won’t say what kind or stage. When Meghan and the kids come over we’ll know it’s getting close.
The kids are too young to understand, don’t know their grandfather, and taking them out of school to drag them across the ocean would be upsetting. No reason for them or Meghan to go.
Charles made his bed where Meghan and the kids are concerned. Why would Meghan think she would ever be wanted there? Just because CRex has this diagnosis doesn’t mean he would treat Meghan any differently. In fact sometimes sickness makes people more self-centered. Meghan will send flowers and a care package but maintain her boundaries.
Right. I think she’d be there for his funeral, if only to support Harry, but after everything Charles has said and done (including those terrible stunts throughout Elizabeth’s death and mourning period), I strongly doubt they’ll bring the kids over.
@ Harper: Exactly that! Well put. 🙂
Well said, Harper.
Love this take. I really hope Meghan is able to be there for Harry in a way that lets her still protect her peace. Those people were horrible and racist to her and her babies. She doesn’t have to expend any grace to them.
Does Charles deserve better? Probably not. But, I just feel a sadness hearing this news. I hope he does make a full recovery and has many more years to be King…Hopefully this diagnosis will put things in perspective for him and make things as right as they can be while he can.
Oh God it’s going to be King Joffrey sooner than expected and he is going to pull out all the stops to punish and terrorize H&M.
Sigh. This explains a lot now. I hope he lives quite a few years though. KC3 needs to wrap up the Monarchy so that Will never sees the throne.
Hopefully they caught whatever it is early; I wish CRex a full recovery. It’s now obvious that William was forced out of hiding. Like it not he is going to have to work or come up with his abdication statement. I’m expecting the AstroAmerica predictions that William won’t be king to come to fruition in the near future.
I just read that prediction again the other day and it really is eerie. Let’s see if any of that does come to fruition.
That’s the one I shared again the other day, wow is it ever haunting now. I mean. He also called the birthdate of Williams heir.
Really interesting. I suggest anyone who’s interested check it out.
Ugh this whole thing is eerie.
Please send a link!
@Alicky: https://astroamerica.com/newsletters/2011-may10.pdf
BP is reporting Charles doesn’t have prostate cancer however since he has an enlarged prostate I’m wondering if it’s bladder cancer.
Age 75 bladder cancer patients have difficulty with beating the disease unfortunately.
Just reading the few tea leaves, I would say bladder cancer is a strong possibility. Either that or some type of blood cancer. Not revealing the type or stage of the cancer is not terribly reassuring although I’m sure the royalist media will put a very positive spin on everything.
Or it could potentially be colon cancer. My grandmother had it and even after going through treatment, the tumors spread like wildfire throughout her body. It was horrible, her last few months she basically spent drugged out of her mind on morphine because once it spread to her bones she was in constant pain. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone in the world. 🙁 Glad Harry is going to see him, however shit Charles is as a father.
I doubt Charles has colon cancer. He leads a very healthy lifestyle (no guarantees but anyway) with his birdseed breakfasts and avoids red meat.
I’m guessing it’s bladder cancer.
My uncle died of it age 46.
William, you better step up now. The world is watching.
@Dex, my cousin was a lifelong vegetarian and then vegan and very active his entire life. He died at 31 from colon cancer. Having a healthy diet doesn’t make you immune to colon cancer, unfortunately.
That’s what I was thinking. Even if it’s caught early and isn’t invasive, it’s something that is likely to keep coming back and requiring regular treatment. It’s logical that the doctor would check out his bladder as the prostate is right below it and the urethra runs through the prostate. Well…things have taken a seriously bad turn for the BaRF.
My friend’s husband is dying of it now 🙁
That’s scary. Prostate cancer is one of the easier cancers to beat. There are a lot of cutting edge treatments for it. Other cancers don’t have the same funding for research
Yeah I would feel a lot more positive if this *was* prostate cancer, as a lot of men his age can live for many years with that. My FIL was in treatment for probably 20 years and died of something else at 94. The other possibilities like bladder or colon, or metastasis from a distant undiagnosed cancer can be much more serious. That said, treatment is so much better now than just a couple of years ago, I truly wish him the best. F cancer.
I’m thinking bladder cancer as well. He had a TURP, transurethral resection of the prostate. I have had TURBT: transurethral resection of bladder tumors : multiple times. It’s going to depend on the stage. My cancer was luckily fully contained in the bladder with some bladder wall involvement but no metastasis. The treatment was resection/removal of the bladder tumors and intravesical treatment (instilling chemo/immunotherapy directly into the bladder via a catheter, patient “holds it” for like 4 hours – or they keep the catheter in and clamp it – then eliminate as regular.) Due to me being outside the standard demographic (36 year old white female) I also received a short course of radiation and a course of methotrexate.
Charles is pretty much in the demographic for bladder cancer, older white male, the average age of diagnosis for bladder cancer in the UK is a man who is 73 years old. If he doesn’t have any metastasis, the average 5 year survival is 50 %. Plus he has the best doctors and treatment teams and modalities at his disposal.
Cancer doesn’t really care about your money. Sometimes it is out of your hands. My Mom and distant Cousin both had glioblastoma, and the end result was the same for both of them despite the fact that my cousin got preferential treatment due to socioeconomic status. I am sure the King will get the best treatment possible, but you never really know how things will go.
Such sad news delivered with so much dignity and transparency. It just amplifies what useless clowns we have in William and Kate. Pathetic.
C’mon William, surprise us all and man up.
Here’s hoping that the British media won’t make Harry’s visit a mess. Please, you guys, just … don’t.
Oh, they will, they will. Don’t worry, they will. 🙁
Even with all his money and support surrounding him, dealing with a cancer diagnosis is a total upheaval and he has my sympathy and best wishes for recovery.
And it’s good that he’s going public with this to cut out rumours. I am
Going through chemo myself and wish I had been more aggressive with my GP about requesting an ultrasound sooner, so hopefully his example will encourage people with niggling, constant illness to advocate for quicker testing for themselves.
And Harry is flying in to see him, which is lovely of him.
Wishing you well @yellowy. I’m currently dealing with bladder cancer and also wish Charles well. Harry’s doing the right thing and maybe this crisis will encourage Willnot to put aside his spitefulness and come together for the sake of their father.
Much love @Jaded, sending you positive vibes and many happy days
Jaded, all the best to you on your treatment and full recovery.
Wishing you both well!
Love and healing vibes to our CB’ers who are on the front lines! Including you guys in my health prayer list <3
Jaded I’m in remission for bladder cancer, Good luck and you got this.
Sending you love and peace @jaded and @yellowy and @mary pester and all the cbers facing cancer right now ❤️
Prayers for a full recovery for you @yellowy. And @Jaded we need you here! Please recover fully.
❤❤❤
I concur. And there is Mary Pester as well (I hope she is well enough to pop back into the comments section this week). Be well, dear CB’ers.
Thank you @Harper, that’s lovely
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
I concur, some posters make the day brighter and you all do. Speedy recovery Jaded, Mary Pester, and yellowy! Charles is a terrible dad, but I don’t wish cancer on anyone. I hope he recovers. The thought of King Will terrifies me.
Agree @jaded we are all sending good vibes your way.
Hugs yellowy. Hope you are doing well with the chemo. My doctor just told me it’s common for people to delay getting tested. I ignored some symptoms and in restrospect well, wish I hadn’t! I was scared too and that’s only human. Mine isn’t curable so I’m still very scared, someone upthread posted how their grandmother died and I’m in tears thinking what’s in store for me. I hope so much that you and the others on here with cancer are able to be cured and go on to have wonderful lives! Loving the kindness and well wishes on here. 💗
Not surprised and the comms people knew and waited to release the news when they thought it was useful. Diagnosis CA isn’t difficult and can be done via scans and/or tissue biopsy. So they knew for sometime now.
I don’t know why they just didn’t come right out and say so. Charles could still take time off to recover and work while undergoing treatment. Normal people often work in some capacity because their finance dictates it. Or just stop working. People would get it as he’s a royal and all that. I suspect the fear may have to do with William as his successor.
All the Monday news dump is deliberate. It still doesn’t answer what happened to Kate. By trying to shift focus, it just begs more questions about Kate.
Whatever is going on, better to come clean and deal with the fallout now than living life waiting for the shoe to drop. That’s Kompromat.
Most people actually want Kate and Charles to get healthier. They might be cartoonish characters because of the way the British press portrays them, but I think most people are sending them goodwill while they are ill.
In terms of normal people working through cancer treatments – they often do, though would still take a lot of time off for the treatments themselves, maybe go on short term disability while going through chemo. Also when you think about the “work” that Charles does, it’s a lot of public appearances. If his treatments are going to leave him immunocompromised, his doctors might advise against being around a lot of people (especially in the winter). For normal people, they can probably work in an office job or work from home where they are more isolated and don’t need to be around a lot of people during a period they’re immunocompromised (depending on their job of course). The press release did say that he is going to still do the paperwork part of his job, whatever that is – reading a lot of papers and writing letters I guess.
Yes. Charles can zoom. Release videos. He actually has A LOT of resources the rest of us don’t. We don’t have staff in the hundreds, so forgive me if I don’t buy this narrative that Charles’ situation is worse than what ordinary people must face.
And I’d add, Charles can say he won’t be working while undergoing treatment for cancer and people wouldn’t be surprised and still be supportive.
@Kit it really depends on how he responds to treatment.
I have cancer myself and whilst I have been extremely blessed to have avoided many side expected side effects, the nausea and exhaustion has been so extreme so I need 2 weeks to recover from a chemotherapy session. I was vomiting during zoom calls 10 days after infusion. So I had to take the financial hit and go on sick leave, because I only have 1 good week out of 3, and during that 1 good week I need to catch up on exercise, physical therapy, errands and family stuff.
Charles doesn’t know how his body will react but as he’s a workaholic he’s likely to return to face to face work sooner rather than later.
This whole Charles’ working thing is in response to Will’s laziness. It’s to save the monarchy’s reputation.
That’s how bad things have gotten.
BP shouldn’t have to profile Charles’ work plan , but the work shy future King Will was problematic, long before this latest crisis. But now, what was a back burner problem is now a crisis.
It’s good to see that BP is a lot more transparent and forthcoming than KP.
That his cancer – whatever it may be – doesn’t require surgery seems a good thing at his age, and I’m hoping for CIII’s sake that the esoteric quack that is his personal GP is banned from meddling in treatment schedules and decision-making.
While I don’t wish cancer on anyone, the parties in Britain should seriously give that republic thing a long and hard look, and think about it, or they might be dealing with Willnot (and maybe Kannot) sooner than later. Two people who are not only woefully unprepared, but unwilling and incapable. They lack the most basic kind of diplomatic experience, they don’t speak any languages – William reading French bady off a piece of paper doesn’t count, and Mumbles can hardly deal with enunciating English in a way that ESL people are able to understand her without subtitles.
Meanwhile wondering when KP will make a statement – after hearing Harry will come to the UK.
I was just wondering about that woo doctor he apparently has been seeing.
Who is his gp? Also, there hasn’t been an announcement that he doesn’t need any further surgeries has there? We also don’t know if anything was removed during his prostate surgery and/or if there was an additional surgery in the days after (his stay was supposed to be 1-2 nights and he stayed 3). I actually don’t know that I would take it as good news if his cancer couldn’t be treated with a surgery though ….
Depending on the cancer and the individual, cancer treatment often means surgery and other treatments such as radiation and/or chemo. Lots of good info found on various cancer web sites if you are interested.
I don’t know his name, but Chuck has relied on the same woo-woo naturopath for years and years. I think he tried to appoint him the Royal Physician (or whatever it’s called) after the coronation, but don’t know if he actually did.
If Charles tries to go the “natural” route with his treatment before committing to the established cancer protocols, I worry for his prognosis. Steve Jobs tried alternative cures first, and it really didn’t work out for him at all.
I don’t wish cancer on anyone and hope KCIIII recovers.
Now is PW’s chance to step up. If he doesn’t, I hope that the consequences of his inaction/indifference to his role and duties catch up.
Considering the fact that the public is only aware of this now, he’s clearly known for longer, and still *crickets*. He is utterly worthless.
I say Prostate cancer. My dad had it 20 years ago.
BP stated clearly that it is not prostate cancer, that his prostate is fine although enlarged and a procedure was done, but they found the cancer elsewhere. Could be bladder, urethra, colon, who knows.
As someone who lost both parents to cancer I wish KCIII a speedy recovery. However, given how upfront they’ve been about this it begs the question what on earth is wrong with Kate?
I also hope that the press/palaces don’t use this to try and prise Harry away from his happy home and life in “overseas.”
While I don’t doubt there’s competition and even tit for tat grievances between KP and BP, I believe right now, things have escalated for the monarchy due to Charles’s and Kate’s health problems.
Charles’ cancer is straightforward. (I know, I know, BP is trying to cultivate this image about not sharing health news, etc., but you know these palaces are built like sieves d/t the invisible contract.)
Kate’s medical condition has far more serious ramification. This isn’t about Kate’s wishes. It’s about William and the monarchy’s future.
William is their Achilles heel. They want the likes of Harry, not Harry himself as his spouse comes with the British press fevered manifestation of Wallace Simpson. They want a white, articulate, hard working, intelligent rose like a white English Meghan. But not actual Meghan. And their mixed race, AMERICAN children.
That’s the sad truth. But this is a calamity for the gossip world. If you think about it, even it’s the worst news possible, the UK will plod on without this imperial family. That’s the harsh truth. To ordinary people, having investitures or garden parties doesn’t help their depleting income. It might even save them taxes that could go to their local councils and food banks instead. Think of all the incomes from the duchies, seabeds, palaces, etc.
“Kate’s medical condition has far more serious ramification.”
Huh? Than that of the King – the only one with a constitutional role? I beg to disagree.
Kate’s medical condition only has ramifications in so far as how to spin things if William decides to divorce her. They have been living separate lives for some time and it has been clear that he can’t stand to be around her in public.
The monarchy survived after Diana and Charles divorced (and Diana was genuinely popular), it survived after Henry had his wives beheaded, it would survive if Kate were no longer in the picture. I mean – she is not in the picture now and people don’t seem particularly put out about it, especially KP.
This is sad news. I hope that despite whatever cancer it is they caught it early.
I very much wish health and a very long life for King Charles. The alternative is not a pleasant thought for our Great Britain CB friends
Genuinely wishing him well and a speedy recovery (I may be an anti-monarchist, but this is about fellow humans and a horrible disease).
They really are going to have to do some PR control over the next few days. If Kate’s condition is indeed under control and she’s recovering well? Prince William needs to get out there doing his job. If her condition is not under control?? Then things are about to get…I don’t even know.
(To be absolutely clear I hope she is indeed on her way to full recovery. But I don’t know, just a weird feeling I have).
Oh l.dont know, they are reporting that William may cover his dads committments , ‘may’ …….the oldest brother is just useless
I hope Charles treatment is positive and he recovers well
Charles removed Harry as Counsellor of state in December . So Harry cannot stand in for Charles in any capacity . Charles has effectively made him an outsider. That has well and truly come back to bite Charles.
I’ve read that but I’m not sure it’s true. Supposedly they added Anne and Edward, so they won’t need Harry.
my dear, no one’s really showing up for the likes of Anne and Edward.
If I remember correctly, Harry is automatically COS because of his place on the succession line. They can’t just remove him without governmental action. So, they added people who are working royals and residing in UK, which makes sense.
This news on Charles is scary for 3 people: William, for he will now become regent & needs to step up. After how he handled Kate’s illness I have no faith here; Camilla, for if Charles passes she becomes queen dowager and a target for William V. You think William won’t use his upgrade to king to get back at the woman who hurt his mother? Cam got some good will for being the doting spouse, but we are doting spouse and she will not be a married in. Andrew – he will be thrown out of Royal Lodge under Will 5’s orders. And a possibly 4th is Kate. Casting off queens didn’t stop Henry the 8th.
I’m sure Camilla is well taken care of in Charles’ will. She’ll retire to Mill House and spend time with friends and family. And no need to throw Andrew out of Royal Lodge. William and Kate will call Windsor Castle home. (Plus a loose canon Andrew with everything he knows is not good for William either.)
MaryContrary,
I think of how Camilla has been grinning so much like the cat who got the cream in the last week, and… the last time I saw that smile. 😒
I wish Charles a smooth journey back to health. And I wish fair sails and smooth protected visit to Henry Windsor as he goes to reconnect with his Pa.
Honestly, it makes Camilla’s recent cat who who got the cream vibes a little strange.
Agree.
We know Camilla is capable of showing grief- I remember how upset she was at the time of her brother’s death.
I wouldn’t worry too much about William needing to step up and contribute more. Even if he is not naturally inclined to work hard or act appropriately, let’s face it, he has advisors right — oh, now I see what you guys mean.
Charles is working though behind the scenes. William can fill on for him but it is doubtful he will be named regent
My late father was diagnosed with cancer, so I know how devastating it is for any family member to go through.
Wishing C a full recovery. At the same time, hoping K is OK too whenever she is.
With that said, the BM reporting has been a complete circus.
First thought was that maybe Kate really was put in a coma. This is really nice of them to help them out and make themselves look transparent and “if it helps just one person”y.
It is good they made the announcement but did they really have a choice? The King can’t hide away or sneak weekly into hospital during this. BP have more brains than to try that. So being upfront solves a few problems, allows a little shade and gains a whole lot of goodwill. Bonus: pressure on Harry to turn up and help out. Speaking of Harry – rumours of an imminent visit. I guess they don’t need that 28 day notice to organise security etc after all. Though I hope he sorts his own accommodation. No palace stays for him.
The Palace should be commended for being upfront about his cancer diagnosis.
Thanks for that. It’s literally their job. But you are right, these days, we have to commend these people for doing their job.
It’s pretty difficult to hide the effects of cancer treatment.
Depends on the type of chemo treatment. If it’s non-invasive bladder or urethra cancer they use a liquid chemo solution to “rinse” out the area instead of systemic chemo. I know because that’s what I’ll be getting in a few weeks.
@Jaded – sorry to hear. A family member had that treatment and it went very well. I hope the same for you.
Good Lord WHAT is going on?
When do we think the rest of the royal family knew? And how did that impact the weird PR surrounding Kate’s health mystery?
Or are both these palaces flying blind and engaged in totally different PR tactics because they don’t want to brief each other?
Does William is not going to get away with not being transparent for much longer. I truly cannot believe any of this! He hasn’t even staged a “doting father” pap shot doing the school run! He’s either not doing the school run or he is absolutely not listening to his comms people or both!
Very sad news, extended programmes all evening covering it.
All best wishes and get well soon Charles.
I don’t particularly care for him, I’m anti-.monarchy and am glad I’m a citizen of the USA. We’ve got 99 problems but Chuck and his shit show aren’t one of them. That said…
I would never wish cancer on anyone. It’s the great equalizer. It doesn’t care who you are or what you’ve done.even Karma doesn’t f×ck with cancer.
Well said.
Anyone remember when Jennifer and Brad were packed walking on some beach together like, the two most paparazzi-averse couple were photographed holding hands? The next day they announced their divorce.
I got the same vibe when I saw those pictures of Charles and Camila but I didn’t think THIS would happen.
William, Princess Anne, Camilla, Edward, Sophie are all on deck here.
None of them will be needed for decisions. King Charles is a figurehead. He has no power to govern or make laws or changes to policy.
He can make statements, give his views, etc. but even as King he has no true authority.
The Govt is run by The PM, and the Cabinets, House of Lords, the Labor Party, etc.
Between William, Anne and Edward they are covered for working senior royals + CoS.
Camilla can be called in, if she cares to be busy on official duties.
Sophie is available. Edward or Sophie could bring their daughter along if they choose.
The “duty” and public life is a separate issue.
Charles at 75 and Kate, Mum of 3 under 10 y/os, is my more pressing concern.
Plus, nobody needs another big, awful days on end Monarchy watch.
Let them all have some privacy. And gives us all a break.
Got a bad feeling that SM is now going to be endless Taylor and Travis SB stories, plus C, C, W, K, H & M speculation for days.
UK Guardian has at least 4 stories about Charles’ diagnosis. What prostate cancer means. Etc. Nothing about Kate. One story about hundreds of people lining up for dental care in Bristol. And one about Sunak’s £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan over the asylum seeker and Rwanda. Yes, our pols are hard at work.
This is the Guardian. The only large, recognized paper of the opposition left. (It has been criticized for their writers and editors tending to be of the elite class, diverse but elite, thus tends to show a lack of understanding toward lower class and poorer citizens.)
I still say William was at the London Clinic to be on hand during Charles’ surgery. Most likely, he and Camilla were appointed Counsellors of State while Charles was incapacitated during general anesthesia. William appeared neither worried nor sad when he was photographed leaving the clinic. William was not there to visit Kate.
What? When Will did photo-op, Charles wasn’t admitted yet. So, no he wasn’t there during Charles’s surgery as far as we know since no one saw him there.
I watched a few UK news clips and one RR stated that he knew the Charles AND Camilla have been unwell for a while. But they didn’t know the specifics.