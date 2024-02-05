King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will step back from public-facing duties

One week exactly after King Charles was discharged from the London Clinic, Buckingham Palace has now announced that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. There were suspicions that his enlarged prostate issue was seemingly more serious than the palace was letting on, especially given that Charles was originally only supposed to spend one or two nights in the London Clinic and he ended up spending three nights. It is not known what kind of cancer he has, how advanced it is or when, exactly, the cancer diagnosis was made.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is suspending his public engagements to undergo treatment, casting a shadow over a busy reign that began barely 18 months ago.

The announcement, made by Buckingham Palace on Monday evening, came a week after the 75-year-old sovereign was discharged from a London hospital, following a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

The palace did not disclose what form of cancer Charles has, but a palace official said it was not prostate cancer. Doctors detected the cancer during that procedure, and the king began treatment on Monday.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a four-paragraph statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Charles, who ascended to the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has generally been in good health. As a child, he suffered from recurring tonsillitis, but as an adult, he enjoyed vigorous sports like hiking, polo and skiing.

His disclosure of the prostate treatment, and now of his cancer diagnosis, is unusual for the royal family, whose members often reveal little about their health. After the queen’s death at 96 years old, the palace issued her death certificate, which listed her cause of death simply as “old age.” Still, palace officials on Monday also made clear that they would not issue regular updates on the king’s condition, and they asked reporters not to attempt to contact those involved in his treatment.