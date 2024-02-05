Prince Harry will travel to see King Charles, following the king’s cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Buckingham Palace has not announced what kind of cancer or what the king’s doctors are saying. We know that he has already started treatment and that he will be stepping back from public-facing duties during his treatment. The diagnosis likely came in recent weeks, my guess is around the same time that Charles was figuring out that he would need a medical intervention for his enlarged prostate. Meaning, Charles has had time to inform his family, including his siblings and his two sons:

King Charles personally informed Prince William, Prince Harry and other family members of his cancer diagnosis. It’s understood that the King, 75, personally shared the news with his sons and three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — before Buckingham Palace made the public announcement on Monday. A source close to Prince William, 41, says that he is in close contact with his father, and it’s understood that Prince Harry, 39, will travel to the U.K. to see his father in the coming days.

Yes, People Magazine had a separate story about how Harry will head to the UK sometime soon:

Prince Harry is heading to the U.K. as his father King Charles begins treatment following his cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex, 39, will travel to London in the coming days to visit his father, PEOPLE understands. The palace revealed on Monday that the King, 75, is being treated for cancer. PEOPLE understands that King Charles personally told his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his cancer diagnosis. The monarch also informed his three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — personally.

This information – about who was informed and Harry’s travels – is coming from Buckingham Palace briefings. I hope we can skip the toxic rigamarole which comes with the British media’s grotesque reporting around all things Sussex and I’m sure some Daily Mail reporter is already furiously typing out something about how Harry released this info. BP wants people to know that Harry is traveling to see his father. The end. It should also tell you a lot about how serious it is, that Harry is coming quickly to see his father in person. I also hope this means that the palace will skip THEIR toxic rigamarole about security and lodging.