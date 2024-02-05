Prince Harry will travel to see King Charles, following the king’s cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Buckingham Palace has not announced what kind of cancer or what the king’s doctors are saying. We know that he has already started treatment and that he will be stepping back from public-facing duties during his treatment. The diagnosis likely came in recent weeks, my guess is around the same time that Charles was figuring out that he would need a medical intervention for his enlarged prostate. Meaning, Charles has had time to inform his family, including his siblings and his two sons:
King Charles personally informed Prince William, Prince Harry and other family members of his cancer diagnosis. It’s understood that the King, 75, personally shared the news with his sons and three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — before Buckingham Palace made the public announcement on Monday.
A source close to Prince William, 41, says that he is in close contact with his father, and it’s understood that Prince Harry, 39, will travel to the U.K. to see his father in the coming days.
[From People]
Yes, People Magazine had a separate story about how Harry will head to the UK sometime soon:
Prince Harry is heading to the U.K. as his father King Charles begins treatment following his cancer diagnosis.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, will travel to London in the coming days to visit his father, PEOPLE understands. The palace revealed on Monday that the King, 75, is being treated for cancer.
PEOPLE understands that King Charles personally told his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his cancer diagnosis. The monarch also informed his three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — personally.
[From People]
This information – about who was informed and Harry’s travels – is coming from Buckingham Palace briefings. I hope we can skip the toxic rigamarole which comes with the British media’s grotesque reporting around all things Sussex and I’m sure some Daily Mail reporter is already furiously typing out something about how Harry released this info. BP wants people to know that Harry is traveling to see his father. The end. It should also tell you a lot about how serious it is, that Harry is coming quickly to see his father in person. I also hope this means that the palace will skip THEIR toxic rigamarole about security and lodging.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180619-Royals Attending Royal Ascot Day at Ascot Racecourse
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-37087480.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722661798, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
-
-
The body of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the Palace of Westminster, London followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022. Thousands have turned out to watch the spectacleafter which the former monarch will Lie in State in Westminster Hall. There will be a short service upon the Coffin’s arrival at Westminster Hall, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.,Image: 722721858, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-42159452.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Apr 2019
Credit: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ugh, the derangers are already going full on “HOW DARE HE!”, despite the fact that the article about Africa Parks ends with shitting on Harry and Meghan for not publicly supporting Chuck and Kitty in their time of need.
The article that clearly came straight from KP.
I feel really awful for Harry. These people are never going to just let him live.
Only thing I hope is that Harry gets in and gets out with the least impact to his own mental health. It’s so deeply terrible for him there — and it’s amazingly nice of him to go hang out with the abusive father and stepmother and physically belligerent brother… Ugh.
I hope it provides whatever support or closure everybody needs, and then I hope he goes home.
If his dad didn’t call him, he couldn’t even visit him. It isn’t like he can just go to UK and visit his father. Even his appointment with his grandmother was cancelled last minute by gray men. He can’t communicate with them directly with a cellphone. He is only visiting Charles because Charles allows him to.
The toxic media in the Uk cant help themselves. It does seem that the ‘Harry will be coming over’ tale IS from the Rota Rats. Harry doesnt appear to have put out a statement, and nor should he have to. I did have a titter to myself that that Rota were also saying that William would be ‘keeping in touch’ with his Father … because he’s so busy with Kate I suppose. Snort!! By the way, Harry is not BANNED from the Uk, nor I expect from his Father’s side. That is just what the Rats want the public to believe. If the Grey men still want to try still pushing that narrative then they do not have Charles best interests at heart in any way.
Dear god I hope he checks in on Kate. Yes she’s awful and a racist and I wouldn’t let her near my family or children.
But knowing William – I would want proof of life.
Now WHY would Harry want proof of life of the woman who stood back while her vicious lies nearly led to the death of his wife and unborn child? He completely blanked her at his grandmother’s funeral, despite her staring intensely at him. That ought to tell you how of the contempt he has for the woman.
Harry should avoid kate.
Kate is not worth one moment of Harry’s time.
If William did something to her, that is not Harry’s problem. It’s not like Harry can un-do it.
*spits my tea out mid-reading* I literally thought this comment was comedic hyperbole in intent at first read. Hell to the muh effin no, he should stay as far away from Kate as humanly possible. He does not need her evil to even glimmer near him. She should stay in her corner and work at recovering from her mystery illness. smh lol
@MoxyLady007
She isn’t his family. Also, if Peg did something, Harry checking in on her would just give Peg and the press an excuse to pin it on Harry.
He should steer far clear.
He looked very slim and his skin was off at Sandringham. The fact that gracious and kind Harry is travelling so soon says a lot. I really hope William and Camilla have some decency with Harry’s presence. They will be under so much pressure from the press,I truly hope they finaly grow a pair and tell the press to leave them alone during this time.
I’m sure William and Camilla will be horrible to him. I can only assume Meghan won’t be there – at least, I hope she won’t, for her sake. I’m sure the press will spin it negatively whether she comes or not – “Waity bans Meghan from England!” and “Why isn’t Meghan here to support her darling father in law and sister in law!” 🙄
I don’t know why Harry should have to see William or Camilla at all. After all, they’re not ill. Anyway, I hope he can avoid them.
If Harry goes immediately to the UK then I do think maybe the news is not positive for Charles. If it was caught early and treatment was starting then there would be no reason to drop everything and go. But then Camilla was out grinning last week which you wouldn’t think she would be doing if the news was grim so maybe not? Or maybe they just got the cancer news in the last few days if they were waiting for test results. Anyways Charles is not a good person and is a terrible father but I don’t wish cancer on anyone. And were is Kate? So much is happening behind the scenes right now.
“maybe they just got the cancer news in the last few days if they were waiting for test results.” Surely it’s that. Even from a strategic standpoint, Camilla doesn’t want a quick transition to King William.
It takes about a week to get results so I don’t think we’ll see much of Camilla grinning for the cameras from now on. And the tabloid editors need to bring their reporters to heel. This is NOT the time to lean into smearing Harry and Meghan for clicks. Show some effing respect.
I do think it was that the results were quite recent. It concerning that treatment began today and Harry is arriving this week.
I wish KCIII well, and, of course, hope Harry is received and treated with generosity and respect.
Don’t believe they knew when he left the hospital. If he had a tumor removed he wouldn’t be starting treatment until he healed. Also, no reason not to say he has prostate cancer if that’s it. Wonder if it’s a blood cancer which could have been picked up by pre-op lab tests. Must be serious if Harry’s visit is imminent
Starting treatment quickly shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a negative thing. He is the king, after all, and doesn’t have all the paperwork hoops to jump through. He will be given priority to the best doctors, treatments, etc. My sister was recently diagnosed with cancer and she was started on chemo and immunotherapy within 3 weeks – and hers was “only” a stage 2. The quicker they hit it, the better, IMO.
Apparently it was picked up during the procedure for his prostate – some colon-area cancers are detected that way apparently. Chap goes in to get his benign prostate issue sorted and they spot something iffy-looking in the area. From The Guardian: In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. ”
If it was colon cancer, the tumor would be removed before starting outpatient treatment.
For all those who were saying, it can’t be serious with Kate because Camzilla is out ther grinning– yeah, it was serious with Chuck, so the grinning did not tell anything about the truth of either situations.
As I wrote on the first post, if anyone in the British media is reading this, hold off on making Harry’s visit a mess. Just let it be what it is, or you (the journalist) will show that it is the media, not Harry, that is the problem.
From your lips to the deranger’s ears. In times of family crisis, no other squabbles matter. You make room for that person to be there as needed for their family, because everyone will be in this position at some point.
You are absolutely correct, of course. But I don’t think the media has it in them to restrain themselves and allow everyone dignity.
“or you (the journalist) will show that it is the media, not Harry, that is the problem.” Too late; that train left the station when they made the Queen’s passing all about Harry and Meghan.
I thought the same thing Kaiser, the hope that the British media will skip toxicity but given history, you know they will instead create a toxic media storm.
I hope Harry & Meg have mental tools to help them navigate this where they can be supportive while protecting themselves from the exposure to the rota, wider media and the institution and unsupportive family members.
I feel strong sympathy for Charles and pray a positive treatment time for him and a speedy recovery ❤️🩹. I hope it will be a time of healing in all areas in his life and he gets all the emotional support he needs – be seen as a person, not just a crown etc.
BUT my mind immediately triggered to protection mode from vicarious trauma as I suspect the British Media and royal commentators are going to go in overdrive in their bullying of Harry, Meghan and his family in their efforts to attack them. the drama, negativity and maliciousness the Rota breed will exponentially increase. I literally felt a sink in my stomach, sympathy for Charles but also a sensing of the tsunami of negativity that is about to come – as the British media won’t choose respect and positivity, I don’t think it’s in their DNA. Any other country &; culture, you would anticipate it as a time of reprieve from their nasty modus operandi and centering on unity and empathy for all, but with QE2 funeral as a preview, you can bet Fleet Street is rejoicing that they can unleash a super malicious versions of themselves and control the news narrative globally as they have more influence over BP than they do KP.
Their Q1 hate click bait revenue has just been given a lifeline.
To preemptively limit my exposure to the nastiness that’s coming, I blocked all British news outlets except The Guardian on Apple News , and have blocked lifestyle outlets People magazine, US weekly and hello etc as well as their urls even under Screen Time to avoid clicking –
In a way, it’s fun to have Tay & Trav & Super Bowl to take up the entertainment space , so lots of other fun and positive things we can see here 😁
I guess Invictus Vancouver 1 year to go trip is also off so at least Meg and Kids will be in their protected space.
I saw King Frederick was in Poland? And today the Danish royal instagram posted a photo with Queen Mary and her Dad for her birthday 🎉, she does not look 52 at all!
Mary looks every one of her 52 years and then some. She has serious sun damage. I’d say the photo was doctored with filters. But what has Mary got to do with Harry visiting Charles? Did I miss something because this seems random?
Harry is a very good son that Chuckles does not deserve. Harry will do what his heart tells him to do and that’s visit Chuckles. I wish him a very safe trip and that he can get in and out safely. Harry is great at stealth mode.
I hope so too.
But like many here, we are fearful there are bad people with bad intentions who’ll torpedo what should be a family visit to see an ailing father.
I hope Charles and Kate recover and go onto live better lives. I hope Harry and his family can live in peace and thrive. So much beyond one’s control. Sigh.
Yes, a wish for healing of the body and also healing and reform of character and of the “heart”. Unfortunately the latter does not always accompany the first.
I pray he gets in does the obligatory visit and gets out to quickly get on a plane to Canada. No reason not to go.
I don’t think he would be rushing with a good prognosis – the test will be if Meghan and the kids are also there. That would spell impeding doom, IMO.
I don’t know – this family appears to be coming undone. I don’t know what the future will hold, but so far this year, it looks bleak.
If she and the kids do visit, I really hope they stay with his Spencer Aunts. as imagine to sleep at the palace and be served by the same people who just last week were saying the baby stole the grandmother name and cheering that the world knew. I can’t imagine the mental gymnastics she has to go through with all this. God protect & help them as well, so they can be safe while being their supportive selves.
I too thought if it was really bad then maybe Meghan would accompany Harry. Then again after their treatment around QEII’s death, why would they want Meghan to be subjected to that or worse again?
There is also severe weather in CA so he won’t be able to hop on a plane now. I’m glad the press will be robbed of a money shot of Meghan and the kids.
Yes, this. The DM was practically giddy with the diagnosis because it segued seamlessly into “Will Meghan come? Will she bring the children?” They want a piece of them so badly, you can see the mouth froth from here. It’s been blanket coverage of this speculation nonstop since the news broke. And per usual, the narrative includes how “untrustworthy and leaky the Sussex camp is, so Charles had better be careful,” with their readers believing and continuing this thought. Meanwhile who is leaking? BP. Who always leaks? BP or KP. Never H&M. Never. It’s a glimpse into the collective derangement, because we’re all living the same reality, yet in the British media’s version, H&M are the instigators, the troublemakers, the ones who drag the monarchy down. And now they will use Charles’ illness to further bait and antagonize PH into making news for them. It’s going to be awful for all involved.
Pray for Harry, that he return from his time back in the lion’s den safely.
@Interested Gawker, you are so right, Harry and Meghan need our prayers right now. Harry going to the UK and being around that toxic family, who lie and brief to the toxic newspapers on a daily basis is not good, no matter the diagnosis for Charles. (sorry you’ve got cancer Chuck, you have the best doctors in the world and free medical care so I wish you well, but you removed security from your son, daughter in law & infant grandson placing them in continuous & prolonged danger, so you get so sympathy from me) Being in the UK is not good for Harry’s wellbeing. We need to keep both Harry & Meghan in our prayers, pray for their health, their finances, their marriage and round the clock protection. And as far as Kate is concerned, Harry is not her brother and he should stay away from her! She has a brother who should be more then willing to take good care of her, if not him her dad is available or her Uncle, hookers & blow Gary, who is always there with a negative comment or article about Meghan. If he has so much time for negative commentary he has time for Kate and he can take care of her, and he should. These people depend on Harry far too much! He has a family, his family is Meghan, Archie, Lili & Doria as well as Ashleigh, and the Spencer Aunts. Plus Harry has friends that love him dearly. That’s his family, and that’s who he needs to focus on. 🙏🙏🙏💖💖
Here is a situation where a 28-day notice for security cannot happen. I wonder if KFC will provide security for Harry like he does Pedrew?
I don’t know that we need to assume that there is a bleak outlook. Maybe KFC asked Harry to come and Harry agreed. I can see that under the circumstances. Once KFC starts treatment his energy level over the weeks could really be drained.
I wouldn’t wish cancer on anyone. I hope KFC’s cancer treatment is a success.
(It does make me wonder why KHate is hiding. I’m not convinced that she needs as long of a recuperation as has been publicized. It just seems to me that she’s got a great excuse to not work. I would feel differently if she hadn’t disappeared for long periods of time in the past.)
I agree re your ‘bleak outlook’ comment. Sure they’re far from being a regular family but if someone you love has a cancer diagnosis the majority of people would probably want to go and see that person. Even with a positive prognosis, cancer scares a lot of us and we react by reaching out.
Charles usually delights in not seeing Harry, so I think they are gathering COS’s for the near future. Oddly Max Foster claimed earlier in CNN that Kate is a COS, I don’t think that’s true. He was on live and hopefully misspoke. Also he totally skipped Bea.
Yes, it seems like it could be about the COSs – and maybe also new urgent concerns about the lack of availability of working royals? With a cancer diagnosis, and Kate being out of commission for quite a while (who knows what her condition is), they might actually be feeling a need to consider whether there’s a path to bringing Harry & Meghan back. I hope H & M DON’T DO it but they probably would if the need was great enough.
paintybox, I can’t see H&M going back. They would never let their children be treated the way they would be by the bm/brf.
The only thing I could think of as a possibility is Harry going to other countries for KFC, but I don’t even know if Harry would do that.
Kate doesn’t become a counsellor of state until William takes the throne.
She can’t do much of anything right now anyway.
Lulu, I thought so much was made of the fact that Harry didn’t live full time in the UK and questioned whether he could be a CoS. Now, he doesn’t have a home in the UK, so how can he still be a CoS?
I can’t help but to believe this is a trap….to keep Harry over there …so that he can’t go to Canada …just like they did at the queen’s funeral… they were very angry that Harry and Meghan took a photo with the Jamaican Prime Minister.
If Harry is flying to the UK, then I guess it’s serious. My best wishes to Harry & his father.
I have always said that Harry very much wants a reconciliation and the decision for his comeback to the “royal fold” is entirely up to Charles, not Harry. The problem is that the fans don’t want to hear Harry’s own words and his interviews.
Harry said he isn’t ever gonna be full working royal, but he was open to doing some work on commonwealth. That was during Spare interviews. We don’t know if he changed his mind about that since a lot of things happened after. He also said he wanted a family, not a firm. So, “comeback to the royal fold” is a lot different than having a relationship with your father and brother.
I don’t think he changed his mind. He attended the coronation after weeks of media abuse against him, his wife, and his two children. In the weeks before the coronation, Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage and didn’t bother to attend Lilibet’s christening, not to mention the nasty articles and constant insults. If Charles wants Harry to make some royal engagements, Harry will delightfully do so. If Charles wants to see Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, then they will travel to the UK to see him. It’s all up to Charles. As Harry said, “The ball is in their court.”
Celine, I don’t know why KFC would want to see the children. He didn’t bother to see Archie when H&M lived in the UK. Harry wants a relationship with the FAMILY and not to work for the Firm. I believe he made that really clear in the interviews.
For all those who were saying, it can’t be serious with Kate because Camzilla is out ther grinning– yeah, it was serious with Chuck, so the grinning did not tell anything about the truth of either situations.
Kaiser’s recent point about watching how the other royals behave is playing out here. K is recovering, Harry and Meghan sent their well wishes and then had a fun trip to Jamaica. No way would they have done that if K was on death’s door. If it’s true H jumped on a plane to go home immediately, well, that’s not a good sign. W is probably freaking out completely. I hope Charles has a speedy recovery, but it’s a lot harder at his age to bounce back from surgery and cancer treatment.
Well, we can’t watch how William behaves when he is in hiding/in a cave/on an island with gf/making soup for Kate.
We only have the tabloid’s fevered clickbait speculation that Harry and Meghan sent any wishes to Kate. Given recent history and the fact that she was a major cause of Meghan’s perilous state while they lived in the UK (and has continued to double down on making herself the victim!), it’s hard to see them making plans around whether KKKate is unwell or not. That ship has not only sailed, it was never in the port to begin with.
IDK, does the government have any say? They might feel it is better for the country internationally if William and Harry are temporality the face of the monarchy and seen supporting Charles together. The big deal about being a ‘working royal’ is that it’s just whomever Charles says is a ‘working royal’.
Charles if he wants unity should treat Meghan with respect
I don’t know who the UK political power players are, but I would imagine they are tired of the KP/RR games and may see this situation as a means to end it. Again, IDK, just guessing.
Good lord Lulu. Can y’all please drop it with the fantasies about reconciliation? Harry is going to visit his ailing father, that it. I personally don’t want Harry to be used for any phony photo ups whose behind the scenes negotiation, William is going to leak to his press toadies– like he did with the walk-about-during the Queen’s funeral week.
Harry needs to get in then get the flip out for his safety. His brother wants him gone.
When my grandmother received her cancer diagnosis, the one thing she wanted was for my mother and me to reconcile. She didn’t force anything, she didn’t even tell me. She told my mom (her only child) and my mother made the choice to swallow her pride and do this. She put in the work, apologized, and we were able to lean on each other when Nana passed a few months later. As awful as things have been for the Sussexes because of the BRF, my sincere hope is Harry’s family will finally see sense and ask for forgiveness and do the work to make themselves worthy of being in the Sussexes’ lives. Nothing helps you see what’s really important quite like a death notice.
I really hope they can reconcile at least with Charles. He is the father and grandfather after all. William and his wife is a different situation that seems to be very inflammed.
I hope for the best for their familys sake. But still some things can not be forgiven so easily. Lets see how it plays out. Harry and Meghan are such great people, Im sure they can find it in their hearts to work something out.
@Zinjazin I agree.
Thank you for sharing your story with us. You are so right. In the big scheme of things, life & death, what is really important? God bless you. I’m so glad you all were able to come together as a family.
We need to pray for Harry’s mental and physical health from that island. Hope they all put aside their differences for the sake of Charles and treat him like a human being not manufactured fake outrage in the media than may be Meghan and the kids might be able to visit him in the future. After all Harry and his children are Prince and Princess of United Kingdom regardless of what those Rats make people to believe.
I wonder if he’ll bring the kids.
I am sure Charles would be cheered up by seeing Archie again and meeting Lili.
Though no doubt we would get some fiction in The Times about how photos were banned because Harry would give them to Netflix. So it may not be worth it.
DM headline says Harry is coming ‘today’. That sounds really bad.
I don’t know that this means things are bad. I think it’s more like you can’t hide Harry’s visit, so BP made the decision to announce it.
The rabid Rota isn’t going to let Harry’s visit go unpublicized and uncriticized. This is kaching, kaching, job security gold for the likes of Camilla T. et al.
KP will be busy releasing palace insider ammunition at Harry. The same goes for Queen Camilla and her brood. Harry is on their turf and vulnerable.
I must admit that I felt a chill when I read that Harry was dropping everything and flying to London today. Maybe it’s nothing ominous but it’s obvious that there is SO MUCH we don’t know. (Like where is Kate and why can’t she smile & wave from a window somewhere?) I hope King Charles recovers and goes into remission. Like others have said, I wouldn’t wish cancer on anyone.
The headline said he’s coming today. The other 14-20 articles under it all say he will be there in the coming days. It’s just the DF spreading that garbage.
He should not bring those children while leaving Meghan home.
No offense to Archie and Lili but little kids are germ factories. That’s the last thing Charles needs to be around.
Re: Harry’s visit and what it means. On the one hand, Harry would of course want to be by his father’s side after hearing the news. BUT, that said, Charles and his viper courtiers would have to approve and arrange for a visit. And knowing how Charles always made himself scarce whenever Harry was in town, him agreeing to this points to the seriousness of the situation.
Plus him calling Harry personally. It’s been made very clear over the past few years how Charles likes to ignore calls from his second son, and now he suddenly ‘remembers’ Harry’s number. Even if his cancer isn’t advanced, the significance of Harry traveling to visit him so soon is hard to overlook. There’s been a LOT of turmoil since he ascended to throne.
@snuffles Charles allowed Lilibet to be abused by the UK media….. he doesn’t even like his biracial grandchildren having cancer doesn’t change who he is.
I know BM is gonna be really weird & toxic with this, but as you said it’s very serious if Harry is dropping everything to fly to see his dad. I never wish ill will on people especially something like a cancer diagnosis so I truly hope that Charles makes a full recovery.
Or it could simply be that Harry has the Invictus events in Canada next week and this is the best time for him to make a quick visit.
Of course, I would not put it past the vipers in those palaces to concoct schemes to keep Harry in the UK so as to give their media friends speculative content – they have been starving in recent months – and attempt to derail his involvement in the countdown to Invictus launch next week.
@Magdalena, Exactly this!!!
That was my first thought – he can go to Europe and come back in time for Canada. And I doubt that there is anything which can keep him from going to Invictus, unless it is a death in the family – which I seriously doubt is imminent.
This is what I think. Sometimes the simplest explanations are the right ones. He’s going to Canada next week, travelling to the UK now makes sense.
I am concerned for harry and Meghan. Derangers blame them for Charles being sick
Harry needs to return home as soon as he can
It’s equally plausible that Harry wants to visit his father in as much as Charles would like to see his son. The situation doesn’t have to be dire as if Charles’ diagnosis is terminal. So I’m not ready to pull out my blacks.
Situation is: Toxic family yes. But Harry shows up when it matters. Harry may not like how the Firm has abandoned his immediate family and not afforded them protection, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have feelings for his father.
I think many of us can relate to complicated emotions and ties when it comes to family relationship.
We can only hope that press won’t be toxic about this but from what I’ve seen on GB News I’m afraid that the press is unable to let go of the toxicity. Charles sacrificed his relationship with Harry for the support of the press and in return the press continues to be nasty to his son.
The press may, this time, surprise us. Harry’s visit may be reported neutrally, the UK press wishing to hedge their bets and, if nothing else, not wish to add to Charles’s turmoil at such a shocking time.
From what I’ve seen so far it’s been toned down slightly but it’s still there.
Well they haven’t held back the ammunition today. It has been non stop cannon fodder for Harry so far.
This is the British press. They went after grief stricken mums whose kids went missing for Pete’s sake. They bugged phones, bribed officials. They are up to their neck in rabble rousing muck. Still are reading articles currently on the newsfeed.
The BM is going to be disgustingly toxic. I don’t foresee them holding back anything. I wish Charles as much healthy and recovery as possible but mostly I wish peace for Harry, Meghan and their kids. And Charles is still not to be trusted. Unfortunately.
Of course Harry is on his way to see Charles in person.
Harry is very tender hearted, empathic, kind and a class act.
It would be wonderful if the press would not hound Harry when he is in the UK.
Take the high road.
Maybe concern and love for their only living parent will help the brothers to reconcile.
Even if just in private, a quiet peace between W& H would do everyone good.
@Janes why are you deluded into thinking narcissistic abusers change?
Neither Charles or Peg will have a complete change of heart or mind. Narcissistic abusers only feign remorse when they need you or want to use you. Once you have outlived your usefulness they discard you swiftly. I wish everyone would stop fantasising about a reconciliation. It is the last thing Harry needs for his mental health and physical well being.
You are correct. Narc/Socios only do things beneficial to themselves. They will pretend to reconcile to reestablish control over their source.
Someone pointed out that the news presenters in the UK appear to be wearing black which is usually the protocol for when they are expecting a death announcement in the coming days. That coupled with Harry making this trip despite the fact that he literally doesn’t have a home to stay in there anymore(thanks to dear old dad) makes me think this is serious. It’s also odd to me that they are choosing to reveal he has cancer now when they never revealed the Queen had cancer even though apparently everyone in the rota knew.
My guess is they’ve known for a while and thought the hospital stay would be able to rectify it but Charles has gotten sicker in the last couple days so they are choosing to put this out now as an explanation for why he will be out of public view for longer than originally expected or as cya if it all really goes sideways— they dont want people being furious as to why the king was so sick that he died after BP told everyone he just had an enlarged prostate. I hope for Harry’s sake that he recovers.
All I want for Harry is the safety of him and his family — and for him to know that he did the right thing in visiting his father after this diagnosis.
He doesn’t owe anyone a reconciliation with William. Not William and not Charles.
Hear me out….
* If Charles, Harry and William can make a peace in private during Charles’ treatment and recovery that would be good news.
*Then slowly over months or so, Harry chooses to come back to visit the family as a private person, the press leaves him alone.
* Then H&M + kids all meet Charles in Scotland say, so they are out of the press hounds major areas. Or some other more private spot.
I don’t think either Harry or Meghan will ever be publicly welcomed back to official royal duties, not would they want to.
Let them be non working royals.
I do not expect M or the kids to travel to see Charles at this time. They are very young, Charles immune system will be down during treatment, it os early days yet. If M + kids arrived with Harry the media would go totally over the top, declaring a BRF crisis! Don’t feed those vultures.
Harry, Meghan and the children should never reconcile with that abusive family. The are evil narc/socios and it puts their lives in danger to be in England and around their abusers.
I hope Harry is already there.
Ummm, has Harry or his spokesperson given a statement that Harry will be traveling to see his father or is it just a “source close to Harry?
BP has stated Harry will arrive in the next several days. Charles personally called Harry.
AFAICT the only publications to independently confirm BP line about Harry going home with DDOS spokesperson are USA Today, and Page Six.
Another pub referred to E! News, but E! News merely stated they had “learned” the Duke will travel. All other reporting orgs are relying on BP, also some Brit-leaning publications claim to be relying on anonymous sources supposedly “close to Sussexes.”
I really hope for a reconciliation between Charles, William and Harry.
I do. I don’t want to argue about it online. I’m just saying.
It does need to extend to meghan.
Well that ‘d make a good script for another “The Crown” special.
The UK press has been busy making Meghan synonymous with Wallis Simpson so they’ll have to do something about that.
Well, too bad for the British media, Wallis stayed with her husband for better or worst all her life. whatever how superficial they were or seemed to be. If they are comparing Meghan to Wallis, that means Meghan and Harry will be together for the rest of their lives and that is not their wish.
If Princess Anne suddenly is seen at BP arriving to see Charles in person, that would worry me.
I agree with the above poster. I also hope that Harry has quietly arrived and is hidden from the press while he is in London. IDK how the press can be kept away from Harry but I do hope he gets to see Charles in private.
Some things really should be family only, even for The Firm.
What about Harry’s security? 🙁 I know there was something about him needing to give 30 days notice before entering the UK that was related to security. I’m hopeful he’s got that covered. I am truly scared of what his family is capable of.
Perhaps Harry is already in England. He is capable of great stealth as we know. I think California has just endured a big storm, so hope Sussex family is safe.
Time to revisit Nostradamus prediction. Just saying. King William will stand alone.
I don’t think that Harry heading over to the UK is necessarily a sign that things are dire. I think it’s exactly the sort of caring gesture that we might expect from Harry, but unfortunately also one that I don’t think Charles will ever be able to truly reciprocate.
What Charles is still really good at, though, is pitting his sons against one another in the media. With one hand he is giving the media exactly what they crave – fresh Harry stories! They’ll go through the whole gamut of emotions tomorrow – how dare he set foot in the UK/ who will pay for his security and accomodations/where is he/ why
won’t he bring his wife and children/and then why didn’t he stay longer? So that should be a fun few days.
But I think this is also putting his heir on the spot – where the eff is William? Charles’ people made a point to say that both sons were informed of the diagnosis. William could have been seen today, accompanying his father to his first treatment, or just being seen. Yes, we heard that he’s “hoping” to go back to work midweek, but wtf? I think BP is doing the only thing that has ever inspired William to work: wanting to one up his brother.
He also has events scheduled in Vancouver next week that really can’t be changed, so he is likely visiting now before Charles has treatment and feels less inclined to have visitors.
I don’t think anyone should be reading into Harry’s visit beyond wanting to see his father after being told this diagnosis last week.
Meanwhile where is William?
Serious question, if Meghan was able to cut off her father so easily, why can’t Harry do the same? And please don’t start with the nonsense that Charles is Harry’s only living parent, because Meghan only has her mother and her niece Ashleigh, while Harry has the Spencer family and Eugenie. If Charles weren’t the King of the UK, would Harry travel from one continent to another, leaving behind his wife and children to only see his abusive father?
I think it depends on how deep the hurt goes to cut off a parent – or in other words, how much an individual is able or willing to endure until the pain is so deep that pure instinct of self-preservation kicks in.
People have different levels of what they can and want to endure.
Who said it was so easy? Her father made it easier by not answering her calls and going on the TV and saying she wouldn’t speak to him. She seemed upset about it to me. So no not that easy.