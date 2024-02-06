Margot Robbie’s first acting job was in the background of a Hooters commercial

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling got individual covers for W Magazine’s annual Great Performances special edition. It’s cute, although the photos are not that great. Margot is riding so high these days because of Barbie and she really deserves all of the praise, money and clout she’s getting. It’s still sort of crazy to me that the big takeaway for so many people is “wow, Ryan Gosling should get all of the awards!” What Margot did as an actress and producer is simply mindblowing, please give her all of the praise. So, here are some highlights from Margot’s interview:

Her first paid acting job: “I don’t really know what the first acting gig that I booked was. I did some unpaid commercials—I was in the background of a Hooters commercial. At the end of the day, the manager of Hooters came up and offered me a job. I said, “I think I’m going to wish for more.” She didn’t insist on playing Barbie: “I told Greta [Gerwig, who cowrote and directed Barbie], “Write the movie, but I don’t have to be Barbie. If you write it and it feels like there’s someone better for this role, then we’ll go after them.” Working with Ryan Gosling: “Ryan always had these tricks up his sleeve, all these bits he was going to do. He’d catch me off guard with them. The double sunglasses thing [when Ken wears two pairs of sunglasses for “boys night”] was his idea. That was just on a random take, and it made the cut of the movie. And yelling out “Sublime!” at a certain moment. It was like I was always getting a front-row seat to being entertained. Her secret skills: “Either opening champagne bottles very quickly or hacking cell phones. I’m not good with technology. I don’t know how I mastered that. Her favorite Barbie Halloween costumes: “Cowgirl Barbie and Rollerblading Barbie. I saw people in groups doing all different versions too. People really committed! I love a group costume at Halloween.

[From W Magazine]

There’s a Sliding Doors version of Margot’s career where she was either a local Aussie soap opera star or she ended up a long-running network drama like Pan Am. I’m sure she’s glad that she had those early jobs and Hooters commercials, because she was able to walk away from that kind of life and figure out how to become one of the most successful producers in Hollywood.

This was adorable – they have so much chemistry together!