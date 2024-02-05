King Charles stepped out in Sandringham for the first time since he left the hospital

Well, well. King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for a walk to church on Sunday at Sandringham. This is the first time Charles has been seen since he walked out of the front door at the London Clinic on January 29th, allegedly just hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital (and not seen by anyone). Charles seemed to be using his umbrella as a makeshift walking stick, but he made a point of waving to the photographers and showing that he appears to be doing just fine. I’m actually a little bit surprised that he decided to recuperate at Sandringham and not Windsor Castle or Highgrove. His mother used to prefer Sandringham at this time of year – she would stay in Sandringham from Christmas through mid-February. Maybe Charles is trying to emulate that a bit.
I would also imagine that Charles wanted to step out and be photographed for a variety of reasons – assuring the public that the head of state is recovering, absolutely, but Charles was also probably a bit jealous of all of the sycophantic press his wife has been getting in the past week, including some particularly wild claims that Camilla is “practically ruling solo” and she’s “the last one standing.” This weekend was full of even more stories about how Camilla has won over hearts and minds after thirty years and the Times even published a piece called “Charles who? Camilla takes over the royal show.” CHARLES WHO??? Please, Charles always wanted Camilla to be accepted, but he has always preferred Camilla particularly because she would never overshadow him or be more popular than him. Joke’s on both of them because a lot of people still despise them!
Meanwhile, both Charles and Camilla are so much better at this than the heir. It’s been weeks and I’m still downright shocked that Prince William hasn’t done something like this, a proof of life pap stroll. He could have arranged to be photographed in the car, taking his kids to school. He could have arranged some explanatory briefings about what’s going on behind the scenes, like Charles and Camilla have clearly authorized about Charles’s health. It wouldn’t have to be a clinic briefing, just general updates so the media isn’t spinning its wheels. But he can’t or won’t. And it’s getting so weird.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Camilla can’t over shadow anyone except perhaps William. And he makes that easy Charles has no reason to feel insecure. Camilla s not all that popular.
As much as it pains me to say so, I’ve got to hand it to them… they are playing this extremely well.
Charles failed years ago not putting his lazy heir to work. Charles is seeing the consequences of his own bad parenting
Look at Charles WALKING as he continues to recover from his surgery. A simple visual that shows he’s doing well.
Will and Kate could have gone to church with them. Kate could have covered up with a large winter coat. If she was truly recovering well, she would have been able to handle a short church walk.
He looked like Philip in his late eighties.
He hasn’t looked well in a very long time. He is definitely even paler if that is possible. It looks like they used baby powder to cover his face with which doesn’t help with the evil vampire image I have always had of him.
I also am shocked William hasn’t been seen even for the quickest photo op since the London Clinic “visit” to his wife. I have to think he is not in Windsor or London, so where is he and why can’t he even pose for a quick photo for their social media accounts? I usually think the simplest answer is the most likely and do not go for complex conspiracies, but his complete absence along with the failures to see Kate leaving the Clinic or heading home to Windsor all suggest the KP team don’t have access to either of them. Where are they?
He used to get visibly upset when him and Diana were on outings. Please tell me at this big age he doesn’t care anymore. What kind of jealousy and insecurities is that? Can’t be Normal.
He 100% still cares. Its really pathetic how small a man he is.
I’d say he’s still jealous and still cares. There’s a reason he doesn’t mess with Meghan. And it’s bc she effortlessly outshines all of them.
I had assumed William was briefing Rebecca English. But it was all going down poorly bc he has terrible instincts and a blinding sense of entitlement.
Charles and Camilla are winning this PR war and KP’s bungling was only fueled the conspiracy theories about the Waleses.
🎼 Trolling trolling trolling Pegs head must be exploding 🎼. Chuckles and Camz out there showing you that you can support your person and still get out and do your photo ops. It can be done.
My gosh. I never saw too much of a resemblance between Charles and Philip until today. But in the header photos on their respective articles I thought they were the same person at first glance. Wow.
Yes, especially with their grimacing mouths!
As much as William and Kate love the camera, I’m surprised they haven’t taken the easy photo op of going to Sunday morning church service. But they are too lazy and it would highlight how often they secretly go away on vacation.
Talk about showing the youngsters how it done – its beyond embarrassing for the Wails at this point.
Also, to give context to the whole ‘how did she get out of the hosp unseen’ drama – I was at St Mary’s this morning (chest x-ray – nothing serious). I was in the QEQM (Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother) wing and the main entrance is DIRECTLY across from the famous Lindo Wing entrance. The street is VERY narrow and surrounded by hospital buildings so it would have been very difficult to sneak her out of that part of the hospital without it being noticed. Now the hospital complex itself is quite large and is made up of several building that intersect with each other with bridges and underground tunnels etc.. My take on what happened is that they sneaked her out in an Ambulance and the Natasha Archer pap drive with the twigs was a distraction for the paps which she was whisked away from another building in an ambulance. St Mary’s is one of London’s big trauma centre and as such ambulances coming and going all the time would not have been questioned by the paps. And if she was secreted out in an ambulance its give credence to the Spanish story of her being in a coma / that whatever happened was very serious. Also isn’t there a mini hospital sort of setup at Windsor Castle (they had something like that setup for Philip) – I think she’s in the Castle recovering and not in AC.