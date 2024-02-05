King Charles stepped out in Sandringham for the first time since he left the hospital

Well, well. King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for a walk to church on Sunday at Sandringham. This is the first time Charles has been seen since he walked out of the front door at the London Clinic on January 29th, allegedly just hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital (and not seen by anyone). Charles seemed to be using his umbrella as a makeshift walking stick, but he made a point of waving to the photographers and showing that he appears to be doing just fine. I’m actually a little bit surprised that he decided to recuperate at Sandringham and not Windsor Castle or Highgrove. His mother used to prefer Sandringham at this time of year – she would stay in Sandringham from Christmas through mid-February. Maybe Charles is trying to emulate that a bit.

I would also imagine that Charles wanted to step out and be photographed for a variety of reasons – assuring the public that the head of state is recovering, absolutely, but Charles was also probably a bit jealous of all of the sycophantic press his wife has been getting in the past week, including some particularly wild claims that Camilla is “practically ruling solo” and she’s “the last one standing.” This weekend was full of even more stories about how Camilla has won over hearts and minds after thirty years and the Times even published a piece called “Charles who? Camilla takes over the royal show.” CHARLES WHO??? Please, Charles always wanted Camilla to be accepted, but he has always preferred Camilla particularly because she would never overshadow him or be more popular than him. Joke’s on both of them because a lot of people still despise them!

Meanwhile, both Charles and Camilla are so much better at this than the heir. It’s been weeks and I’m still downright shocked that Prince William hasn’t done something like this, a proof of life pap stroll. He could have arranged to be photographed in the car, taking his kids to school. He could have arranged some explanatory briefings about what’s going on behind the scenes, like Charles and Camilla have clearly authorized about Charles’s health. It wouldn’t have to be a clinic briefing, just general updates so the media isn’t spinning its wheels. But he can’t or won’t. And it’s getting so weird.