The Times: Prince Harry & William fought about Africa for years, you guys

Last week, the British media began a curious campaign related to Prince Harry’s position on the board of African Parks. Harry was president of African Parks for six years, then last October, he was elevated to a position on the board. African Parks was one of the few royal-adjacent “things” that the Windsors could not take away from Harry – African Parks operates independently, and they choose their own board members and presidents (rather than allowing a British monarch to appoint them). Harry’s conservation work in Africa has always bothered Prince William because, you see, William thinks Africa is “his.” William thinks conservation work is “his.” So the rollout of this story over the past week has been interesting.
The short version is that African Parks guards were accused of rape in the Republic of Congo. The accusations came via another NGO, Survival International. African Parks quickly released a statement, saying that of course they were aware of the accusations and they are investigating, but Survival International has not cooperated or given them any additional information. Which makes it very curious that Survival International would seemingly contact the Mail instead of African Parks’ third-party investigative team? While accusations of rape should be taken seriously, the British media has used this moment to not only demand Harry’s resignation from African Parks’ board, but to launch a completely unhinged narrative about how THIS is why Harry and William actually fell apart, long before Harry met Meghan. Some highlights from this Times of London story, which (sadly) was probably the whole point.
William & Harry’s feud about Africa: The brothers’ feud, a palace source says, is one that pre-dates Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan and, perhaps surprisingly, involves the princes’ differing views of conservation work. Sharing a charitable foundation, William and Harry are said to have regularly disagreed on the best way to reduce poaching and save endangered species in Africa. “They are both very passionate about saving protected species but didn’t always share the same view about how to run projects in Africa,” a well-placed source who knows both brothers said. “William believes you should focus on community-led schemes where local people over time feel empowered to protect the land. Harry, on the other hand, was more interventionist. He felt that you need a more hands-on approach to ensure wildlife habitats were securely protected to enact change quickly.”
The complicated situation in Africa! The situation on the ground in Africa is far more complicated and sweeping than a group of rogue guards. The volatile conditions in which the charity operates on a donated budget of $100 million a year has led to a blurring of lines between conflict and conservation. Its 1,400-strong ranger force is often better paid and equipped than the local armies. In Benin, its anti-poaching units have been likened to a counterterrorism force in their defence of endangered species from Islamist militants.
Harry, a veteran of war, cannot navigate through a crisis: Harry still accepted a promotion from a purely figurehead position to one that will be far more demanding. Now a former member of African Parks’ management team, who asked not to be named, has questioned the Duke of Sussex’s suitability for a governance role guiding the charity’s management through complex and dangerous contexts. “Harry has neither the tools nor experience to navigate his way through such crises,” they told The Times, backing demands for him to step down. The late Dutch billionaire Paul van Vlissingen was among the organisation’s founders in 2000, seeing in it “an African solution for Africa’s conservation challenges”. But elevating Harry to a position of influence has just reinforced criticism of the charity as “green colonialism”. Half of the current board of eight are white and only one is a woman.
Harry’s just a celebrity! The former African Parks executive said: “By stacking boards with white males and failing to embrace the perspectives of black Africans and women, leadership is bound to be stilted. Yes, there is a role for celebrities as patrons or ambassadors, but not on a governing board.”
Harry reportedly wants to make a Netflix documentary about African Parks: With vast funds at their disposal, the African Parks expansion shows no sign of slowing. The deep pockets of its billionaire backers providing the annual $100 million budget have emboldened African Parks to set an ambition to manage 30 parks by 2030. It recently bought 2,000 southern white rhino from a private owner in South Africa who estimated it was costing him $425,000 a month to feed and protect them from poachers. The plan to rewild the animals across Africa over the next decade is one of the most ambitious conservation plans and no doubt why Netflix might see it worthy of a documentary.
Harry’s benefits!! Harry is not being paid for his role on the governing body of African Parks, though benefits include influencing the management of 49.4 million acres of protected areas, almost the size of England, Scotland and Wales combined. Harry will also get to network with some of the world’s richest philanthropists who bankroll the charity’s work. These include the American Walton family who founded Walmart, the Oppenheimers whose fortune was amassed from diamond mining in South Africa, and the Swiss tycoon Hansjörg Wyss, 88, a shareholder in Chelsea football club. With so many high-profile reputations at stake, African Parks will surely be keen to ensure it never courts such negative publicity again.
William will always refuse to help Harry!! Closer to home, there is one war which continues to rage: that of the Windsor brothers. No public messages have been forthcoming from the Sussexes to wish the King or the Princess of Wales well after their stays in hospital. One thing seems certain. With his wife’s recovery to prioritise, William won’t be stepping into a crisis management role to help his brother with the African Parks debacle any time soon.
William just couldn’t help leaving his signature all over this truly deranged story. William’s wife was in the hospital for two weeks and William has been absent from public view for much of the past month, and after all that, we know he was just sitting there, stewing in his own incandescent rage about HARRY. Harry on the board of African Parks. Harry, part of a prestigious NGO with a nine-figure budget. Harry, who refuses to ask William for help! Trust the Times of London to side with jihadists too, did you notice that? How dare African Parks have the money and manpower to take it to armed jihadists who subsidize their terrorism through illegal poaching?!?! Won’t someone think of William’s feelings?
Meanwhile, I’m surprised that the Times didn’t mention William’s repeated statements about “African overpopulation” being the biggest threat to wildlife and conservation. Father-of-three William has made it clear, for years, that he thinks Africans are having too many children and that’s the biggest threat to his three children being able to ride elephants for fun. I wonder if William and Harry ever fought about that?
Documentation about ongoing human rights violations in the Baka region of DRC have been reported by credible human rights organizations and journalists for years. Groups like African Parks and WWF have a neocolonial approach to conservation that is harmful to indigenous communities.
Fighting over a continent they do not own. I believe Peg thinks he does own it. I believe Harry knows that both can do work in Africa and he is right. This is more garbage distraction for whatever is happening on salt isle. The rape allegations if true should be investigated but going to the Mail is suspicious.
The article quoted in this post is from the Times, but you can also read it about in the Guardian.
Any relevant point that this article could have made are moot because of its obviously one-side and “hit-piece” nature. I believe there’s something to be said about organisations like African Parks risking dabbling in”green colonialisms” in some of its practices and conservation as a sector has always had huge diversity problem. Nevertheless, I do not believe for a second that racist William believes in locally led solutions, that is just not realistic lol.
Exactly. There are a lot of important issues to discuss here, but their focus is William’s petty feud with Harry, his feelings of entitlement towards Africa, and the fact that they’re pissed that Harry is networking with billionaires.
Right.. The motivation behind this article isn’t any genuine issue with African Parks. It’s that they wanted Harry on the board and not William.
Why are locally lead solutions not realistic?
I don’t know why you are ignoring the serious problems within this article? It raises fair issues about eco colonialism and the lack of diversity on the board, and about how Harry isn’t capable of guiding a charity through the complexities of African conflict and terrorists and poaching and the poverty that leads to poaching. I am not a royalist and generally side with H&M, but it’s a fair critique of Harry to question how he could really help beyond fundraising. Also it’s fair to critique this charity’s actions and infrastructure.
This👆. Many, many questions around African Parks, and I wish Harry was not associated with it. Deeply problematic. It’s not anti-Harry to point this out.
Is he the only one leading the organization? Is he making all the decisions?
Anyway, as was said above – the issue with this article is that it wasn’t written because there are genuine issues with African Parks as an organization. The article was written because William is mad that the organization prefers Harry to him.
Yikes… Do the people writing these anti Harry pieces realize that they come off making the other brother even more unlikable. Actually both of them sound like tools here. Performatively empower the locals vs white saviorism. Maybe butt out colonizers and give back the wealth you stole plus interest. Apologize and maybe stop interfering.
And Africa still needs a lot of help.
JMO, but instead of popping up new Foundations or Charity Agencies, wouldn’t more help get done hands on if the wealthy supported proven companies already in place?
I like Prince Harry tremendously, and the Mail article is just … whatever, but human rights abuses being committed in the name of creating parks/”protected” areas is a HUGE problem that I only recently became aware of.
Basically, because of the UN 30×30 initiative, there are incentives for lower-income countries to declare lands on which Indigenous people and/or ethnic minorities live “protected” areas … and to then simply chase those residents off the land, often in ghastly ways such as torching their homes.
I want to save the planet too, but this is not the way.
https://www.survivalinternational.org/articles/FAQs-Baka-African-Parks
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/12/biodiversity-plan-to-declare-30-of-the-world-protected-areas-by-2030-must-place-indigenous-peoples-rights-at-its-heart/
I sincerely hope Prince Harry is able to use his influence to learn about and combat such abuses.
This story has so many disturbing elements, apparently Survival Intl has a history of bailing out of cases they’ve made complaints against. Hence their refusal to turnover evidence , choosing instead to smear Harry in cahoots with the Times. Apparently they’ve said it’s not their job to do the investigation ( they’d rather sit on crucial info that could save further atrocities!)
S Intl is a London based NGO, I wonder about the ethnic diversity of their governing board ,there is so much neo colonialism/white saviourism in the way some of these organisations operate – African Parks according to the article have a board that is 50% white, given the scale of the donations this seems like a fair balance and was what I experienced during the few years that I worked in an African country, where the government legislated for equal partnerships with investors and local involvement. Given that Harry is quite hands on organising the Invictus Games, I would think he’s more than capable of heading the board at AP.
I have no connection whatsoever with Survival International but am 100% aware of human rights abuses being committed in the name of conservation. I can’t vouch for SI’s particular allegations, but this is a well-known thing that has been happening for a long time. I LOVE Prince Harry, but I’m not going to ignore gross human rights abuses because I’m a fangirl.
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/14022022/conservation-has-a-human-rights-problem-can-the-new-un-biodiversity-plan-solve-it/
https://grist.org/global-indigenous-affairs-desk/un-conservation-shouldnt-cost-indigenous-lives/
They’re basically admitting that Wills sits back and lets other people do the work that he takes credit for, rather than actually doing the work that Harry is on the ground doing. Lulz.