Seward: Prince Philip was reminded of Wallis Simpson when he met Meghan Markle

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward has a new book out called My Mother And I, which is not about C-Word’s own relationship with her mother. The “my” in this case is C-Word assuming King Charles’s voice, and the book is supposedly a description of Charles and QEII’s relationship. Why then are the first excerpts all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Wait, don’t tell me, I know. Much like Robert Hardman’s recent royal biography, it looks like King Charles’s court is full of busy little bees, dropping all kinds of revisionist history to royal biographers these days. Hardman’s book led to a weeks-long mess where Hardman had to rollback his bizarre claims that QEII was incandescent with rage over her great-granddaughter’s name (Princess Lilibet). Will C-Word have to roll back claims that Prince Philip hated Meghan on-sight and that QEII was judgmental about Meghan’s wedding gown?

From their very first meeting, over tea at Buckingham Palace, the Queen approved of Meghan Markle. Not only did she like her, she had high hopes for what the American actress might be able to achieve with Harry for the youth of the Commonwealth. Soon the country as a whole seemed to take to Meghan with equally genuine delight. One of the few wary of succumbing to her charm offensive, however, was Prince Philip. While the Queen continued to champion Harry’s new love, he warned his wife to be cautious. It was uncanny, he told her, how much Meghan reminded him of the Duchess of Windsor.

He wasn’t simply referring to the fact that both were pencil-slim, dark-haired and glamorous American divorcees. There was a wealth of subtext in his barbed remark. As one who had lived through this tumultuous period of royal history, and been directly affected by it, Queen Elizabeth II was perfectly aware what Philip meant when he drew parallels between Meghan and Wallis. Indeed, much later, she would remark in her clipped way that perhaps Harry had been ‘too in love’ with the American actress.

As for Prince Philip, he never appeared to change his mind about Meghan. From the moment he detected her apparent similarity to Wallis, he referred to her as DoW (short for Duchess of Windsor).

Queen Elizabeth II never voiced her true opinion about Harry’s wife except to her very closest confidantes, such as Lady Elizabeth Anson, or Liza as she was known to her friends. A cousin of the Queen, she used to speak on the telephone to the monarch on a daily basis. Lady Elizabeth told me that the Queen had made only one remark to her about Meghan and Harry’s wedding, which was that the bride’s Givenchy wedding gown was ‘too white’. In the monarch’s view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal.

Nor was the Queen comfortable with the Prince of Wales’s decision to stand in for Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, and walk her down the aisle. She was also concerned about 96-year-old Prince Philip’s decision to hobble down the aisle without a stick, despite having had a hip replacement just five weeks before.

Then there was the service itself. Like many others in the congregation, she was startled by the impassioned outpourings of the American Archbishop Michael Curry, who spoke for more than 14 minutes. Both the Queen and Prince Philip, who hate long sermons, were desperate for him to finish. They must also have been aware that some of those around them were stifling their laughter. One can only speculate about what they thought when Curry, who admitted he didn’t know either Harry or Meghan, later said he’d felt the presence of the slaves from whom he was descended in the chapel, which he felt to be a ‘sign of hope’.

This is most likely going to end up just like Robert Hardman’s Lilibet claims – a week of outrage, a week of “of course Philip was brilliant for hating a Black woman as soon as he saw her,” a week of “it was just awful for Harry and Meghan to invite a Black archbishop to church,” a week of “how dare Meghan wear white at her wedding,” and then C-Word will start rolling back all of these claims. You know why? Because King Charles’s biographers keep making QEII and Philip look horrible. The aim is to wound Harry and Meghan, to insult them, to belittle them, but they don’t have any ammo other than “Harry’s beloved grandparents hated his wife!!”

Also: the old-guard royalists have been trying to make “Meghan is the new Wallis Simpson” for almost eight years. They’ve yet to come up with one compelling reason why Meghan and Wallis are in any way alike (other than they’re both American and have dark hair, which was apparently enough for Philip). Anyway, I believed Meghan when she said she was cool with QEII and Philip. Philip was largely absent from family and palace life at that point, so Meghan probably only met him a handful of times anyway. And let’s be honest, Philip was in no condition to suddenly decide to beef with Harry’s bride.

Remember that stupid story about the Rolls Royce used by Doria and Meghan for H&M’s wedding? It transported Wallis Simpson at one point. There were absolutely people within the palace trying to force the Wallis connection, but I seriously doubt Philip was one of them.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

30 Responses to “Seward: Prince Philip was reminded of Wallis Simpson when he met Meghan Markle”

  1. Beverley says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:05 am

    These People really want to wear their racism as a brilliant badge of honor…until the rest of the world reacts with shock and disdain.

    Reply
  2. s808 says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:07 am

    I doubt that old man even cared enough to have an opinion. I agree and don’t think he met Meghan but a handful of times.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:09 am

      I don’t think philip.and Wallis crossed paths much. I wish someone would write about the queen wondering what Kate did when she had no career after graduating

      Reply
      • Shoesnotblues says:
        February 5, 2024 at 8:24 am

        Prince Philip only met the Duchess of Windsor once, briefly, in 1972. She was 76 then, living in Paris with her very ill husband. They had left England in 1937 after his abdication and Prince Philip married the Queen in 1947. So, he did not know her and I would be very surprised if he had made this bizarre comparison. Just lazy journalism.

    • OriginalLeigh says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:21 am

      He also likely only met Wallis once or twice. They were not contemporaries. She was a generation older and married into the royal family 10 years before Philip, after which she went into “exile” for the rest of her life. These stories are all nonsensical.

      Reply
  3. aquarius64 says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Seward’s book is going to tank like Hardman’s.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:26 am

      She now has the video circulating again where she outright lied for money and trashed a woman she has never met and an interview that she had never seen. (It wasn’t even aired until well after her comments) just another Royal propaganda book I won’t be purchasing or downloading even if it’s free. Does anyone know when or if Spare will be released in paperback? That is what I’m looking forward to.
      YouTube video I was referring to: https://youtu.be/T_j35t3GCsk?feature=shared

      Reply
  4. Jais says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:09 am

    If only Meghan hadn’t looked so flamboyantly virginal! I’m sorry but that phrase is cracking me up. Jokes on them bc Meghan’s dress has aged so well. The bright gleaming pure white. The simplicity of the silhouette. Her sweet tiara. The idea of aspiring to be a princess is outdated but it really was a fairy-tale moment and look. It was both modern and romantic.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:11 am

      Camilla wore a bright white Dress and matching hat to her actual registry wedding.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:28 am

      It’s stupid anyway. Was she upset that Kate looked “virginal” after openly living with Will before marriage? Anne wore white or off-white at her second marriage after cheating during her first and having a messy divorce. What did any of them comment about that?

      Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:13 am

    How is it known that the queen and philip were desperate for the sermon to end sooner

    Reply
  6. Mslove says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:14 am

    Do most people even know who Wallis Simpson is? Good grief.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:15 am

    I read many books about Wallis and Edward and she was nothing at all like Meghan. Seward seems to look at derangers comments who call Meghan. Wallis.

    Reply
  8. Seraphina says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:17 am

    If Kate, who is rumored to have at Will’s beck and call for the bedroom in her single days, wore white – then they should have no issue with Meghan.
    This is all hatred and racism – which they proudly show and put on display.
    How about we focus on Andrew and where Kate is.

    Reply
  9. Mcmmom says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:18 am

    The comment about the dress strikes me as plausible – it isn’t “protocol” to wear white or a veil for a second wedding. QE2 seems to have been all about protocol, so I don’t doubt this.

    As for Archbishop Curry – I was appalled at how poorly the royal family acted during the homily. He’s the head of the Episcopal Church in the US! It’s not like he was some televangelist. Harry’s family showed their true character that day.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:20 am

      The queen could have said no. She didn’t and if she grumbled about it is shows hypocrisy

      Reply
      • Jan says:
        February 5, 2024 at 8:33 am

        The Queen knew Meghan for less than two years and invited her on a train trip, nobody forced her, Unable was around for ever and was not asked until that train ride with Meghan.

    • Jan says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:29 am

      What Century is this, any woman can wear whatever color they want to be married in, it’s called their choice.
      It’s like not wearing white in Winter.
      Class is not something associated with the Windsors, the World saw their behavior at the wedding.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:30 am

      But the royals are the ones who wanted the large televised wedding, not H&M. If QE was really against her wearing a traditional wedding dress, there should have been no large wedding.

      Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:18 am

    Harry did not abdicate the throne. He had no chance to be king. Not the same thing as Wallis and Edward

    Reply
  11. Tina says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:18 am

    These people are so pathetic and frankly stupid. At what point does someone realize that they make the Royal Family look terrible every time they do this? Why aren’t British people offended they are constantly putting words into the mouths of dead people? Dead people they supposedly respected? Did the Queen have a problem with Anne, Camilla or Princess of Kent wearing white for their second weddings? Oh just Meghan I see. Ugh its too early for this nonsense I need a coffee.

    Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:18 am

    I don’t believe a word of this – its was well reported that he was also quite fond of Meghan. Didn’t Harry also confirm that in Spare? This is just deflection from the fact that these ‘concerns’ were actually made about a certain other married in.

    Reply
  13. Penny says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:24 am

    1) did Phil ever meet Wallis Simpson? At Duke of Windsor’s funeral perhaps.
    2) if QEII did think Meghan’s dress was too white, so what? Friends and families can dislike clothes without hating the person.
    3) all this tittering over +Michael’s sermon makes the whole RF and Seward look ignorant and racist.
    All this reeks of bigotry and desperation.

    Reply
  14. Maxine Branch says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:24 am

    I wonder do these folks just write this nonsense to say they have written a book. These books do not sell well at all and I often wonder are these books written and the advance they are given is just throw away money by the publishers. These folks in their desperation to denigrate the Sussexes are confirming what Harry and Meghan has stated on record, Meghan was not welcomed with open arms. And this nonsense about wearing a white dress to a wedding is pure foolishness. They have nothing on the Sussexes most especially Meghan. She worked, was an activist before marriage doing her marriage and now. What we are witnessing is a complete melt down from the gutter press and authors there who are desperate to strike this couple for any coins they can get because what the Sussexes left behind is just toiling in the wind, aimless and costing them a fortune to maintain.

    Reply
  15. Susan Collins says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Racism is what they are still and always will sell. I’m going to believe Harry and what he said about his grandparents and Meg. They had a nice relationship according to Harry so I will just go with that. It’s sad what they are saying about two people who are dead and can’t defend themselves.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Well, social media has been doing its thing and Anne apparently wore white at her second wedding, so the Queen must not have objected that much.

    What i do like about these stories coming out is that they prove the whole “we welcomed her with open arms” thing to be a lie, if anyone accepts these stories as true. So either QEII and Phillip had no issues with Meghan and welcomed her (as Meghan herself has said), or they disliked/distrusted her from the start so she was never really welcomed into the family, which just paints the family as racist/xenophobic (because why would they distrust her from the start if not for her race?)

    I don’t actually believe Seward here because it contradicts what both Meghan and Harry have said about his grandparents, but the RRs are doing the royal family no favors with these stories.

    Reply
  17. Tessa says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:27 am

    Nothing is said about keen wearing a white Dress to m and h wedding.

    Reply
  18. Sunday says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:35 am

    This is so, so annoying. They’re just going to keep trotting out well actuallys about Meghan for the rest of their lives. “Remember this one nanosecond from an event 6 years ago we haven’t overanalysed yet? Well guess what, new 400-page book incoming!”

    How long can the british media machine keep this cottage industry afloat? Even the Meghan haters have to be bored of this, right?? Ugh somebody just make it stop!

    Reply
  19. Cassie says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:38 am

    Old Phil probably hardly knew who his own wife was in his last years .
    He just stumbled around making an embarrassment of himself .
    These books are just getting more and more laughable , would anyone actually pay money to read this rubbish ?

    No one cares anymore about this fkd up family .

    Reply

