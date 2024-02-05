Taylor Swift wore Schiaparelli to the Grammys & everything was very messy

Another year, another Grammy Awards which turned into the Taylor Swift Show. People aren’t happy, but the grumbling has a different vibe this year, especially given Taylor’s ubiquity throughout the past year and the general sense that she’d actually won a lot of new fans and she’s one of the most powerful women in the world. But post-Grammys, people suddenly seem kind of… over it. Maybe it’s too much, but that’s Taylor. First off, Taylor wore a white Schiaparelli gown to the Grammys. The gown itself isn’t all that flattering on her, and it looked way too costume-y. The accessories absolutely hurt the look, from the black gloves to the absolutely tragic hair to the layered necklaces (although the “midnight” timepiece choker was fine). Her makeup was pretty bad too, but I always think her hair and makeup artists secretly hate her.
So, let’s start out positive – Taylor stood throughout Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs’ performance and she was singing along and really jazzed about it. She also stood for SZA, and SZA gave her a nice shout-out when she won too. Taylor’s Midnights ended up winning for Album of the Year, her fourth win in that category, which is a historic achievement.
Hours before she won AOTY, she won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, which was her 13th Grammy win. She used her speech to announce that her new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, would be coming out on April 19th. The snake fam was in shambles, because they’ve spent months decoding Taylor’s hints that she has been recording Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Here’s my thing – I absolutely believe she has been rerecording Reputation as well, and I’m sure she will announce that release date at some point this year. But Swifties are now trying to prepare themselves for a brand new album-drop cycle. It’s a lot. It was also kind of tacky that she used her Grammy speech to break the news about the new album, but then again, she does love surprising her fans.
One of the weirdest moments for Tay and her fans was when she won AOTY and she seemingly blanked on Celine Dion completely. Celine made a surprise appearance to present AOTY – Celine has been dealing with Stiff Person Syndrome and has rarely left her home. While Taylor did blank Celine on stage (big time), they posed together backstage and I would assume Taylor was respectful.
