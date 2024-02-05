“Killer Mike was arrested for battery right after he won three Grammys” links

Embed from Getty Images

Killer Mike was led away in handcuffs by the LAPD right after he won three Grammys during the pre-televised part of the show. He’s being charged with misdemeanor battery (the battery did not happen at the Grammys). [Just Jared]

Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, which is one of the biggest stories to ever happen for Formula 1. [LaineyGossip]

Sundance review of Veni Vidi Vici. [Pajiba]

Jacquemus rides the big shoulder trend. [Go Fug Yourself]

A new trailer for the Amy Winehouse bio-pic, Back to Black. [OMG Blog]

This is so g-ddamn bleak. [Jezebel]

Beyonce’s silly Grammy ensemble was Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]

Alyssa Milano to Shannen Doherty: get over it. [Seriously OMG]

I almost started a house fire the other day when I forgot I had a candle burning. So, you know, it happens and it sucks. [Starcasm]

Christina Aguilera looked great at the Grammys. [Hollywood Life]

Trevor Noah didn’t bomb as Grammys host. [Buzzfeed]

