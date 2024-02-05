“Killer Mike was arrested for battery right after he won three Grammys” links
  February 05, 2024

  • By Kaiser
Killer Mike was led away in handcuffs by the LAPD right after he won three Grammys during the pre-televised part of the show. He’s being charged with misdemeanor battery (the battery did not happen at the Grammys). [Just Jared]
Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, which is one of the biggest stories to ever happen for Formula 1. [LaineyGossip]
Sundance review of Veni Vidi Vici. [Pajiba]
Jacquemus rides the big shoulder trend. [Go Fug Yourself]
A new trailer for the Amy Winehouse bio-pic, Back to Black. [OMG Blog]
This is so g-ddamn bleak. [Jezebel]
Beyonce’s silly Grammy ensemble was Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]
Alyssa Milano to Shannen Doherty: get over it. [Seriously OMG]
I almost started a house fire the other day when I forgot I had a candle burning. So, you know, it happens and it sucks. [Starcasm]
Christina Aguilera looked great at the Grammys. [Hollywood Life]
Trevor Noah didn’t bomb as Grammys host. [Buzzfeed]

51 Responses to ““Killer Mike was arrested for battery right after he won three Grammys” links”

  1. Moira's Rose's Garden says:
    February 5, 2024 at 12:55 pm

    Yes, publicly arrest Killer Mike on a misdemeanor at the Grammys, but give someone who is convicted rapist and grifter (both felonies) with 91 indictments the option to turn himself whenever he wants.

    The LAPD is totally telling on themselves with this move. Guessing they’re modeling themselves after the San Bernadino police who arrested the Justice 8. (And lets not even get into how these 8 activists are being held without bond when murderers, rapists, and child molesters grant bail.)

    Reply
  2. Spice cake 38 says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    Yikes cbitches-it’s just announced on NBC KC has been diagnosed with cancer.

    Reply
    • InVain says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:14 pm

      Holy sh*tballs. Was coming here to say the same thing. Just saw the AP. Does not say what type. Trying not to thread jack. I know our girls will put something up soon.

      Reply
    • Minority Report says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:18 pm

      I just saw. Charles has MFING CANCER and it’s not as much of a shit show as Kate.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        February 5, 2024 at 1:22 pm

        The statement from BP is shady AF – “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding…..”

      • LBB says:
        February 5, 2024 at 1:27 pm

        I thought the same about the statement……….

      • PunkyMomma says:
        February 5, 2024 at 1:32 pm

        Would have thought that if it was prostate cancer, it would have been stated immediately after the procedure. Prostate cancer is very curable if caught early.

      • Minority Report says:
        February 5, 2024 at 1:35 pm

        @punkymomma, bbc is reporting specifically that it is NOT prostate cancer but that they found it while doing his procedure.

      • PunkyMomma says:
        February 5, 2024 at 1:38 pm

        Oh no. I did not see that. Thank you.

      • Eloise says:
        February 5, 2024 at 1:40 pm

        They said he had an enlarged prostate so I’m assuming prostate cancer.

    • Pinkosaurus says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:32 pm

      No wonder William was told his indefinite leave is over.

      Reply
      • Bad Janet says:
        February 5, 2024 at 3:18 pm

        Also thinking prostate cancer. It is one of the most common cancers worldwide. The survival rate is 79% in men over 70.

        As much as Charles is an ass, I don’t wish this for him. I hope he has a relatively low pain, quick, & successful treatment and recovery.

    • JP says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:35 pm

      Op-eds are now being prepared on why his cancer is Harry’s fault.

      Reply
    • Slush says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:45 pm

      The announcement also *pointedly notes* “‘His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.'”

      *Side eye to Kate*

      Reply
    • Abby says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:53 pm

      I just saw that too. I don’t like him at all, but that sucks. Also how sad that he waited his whole life to be king and a year after it finally happens, he gets cancer. I hope treatment is successful, mostly so that he can make amends with Harry.

      Also… so interesting how the communication around Charles’ health is SO different from the… mess that is the info about Kate’s health.

      Reply
      • Michelle says:
        February 5, 2024 at 3:06 pm

        Wow. this is crazy! I’m sorry for him. I wonder if all the new coins and portraits throughout the commonwealth will be put on hold until we know more. Sad to say, but might be Will’s face on that penny after all.

  3. JaneS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    No violence people.

    Now, OTOH, can we talk about how much performance art this public arrest is for a misdemeanor charge?

    Where were the police when Chris Brown beat the hell out of Ri? First example I could think of, you know my point.

    Every single day violent crimes are committed in public against the elderly, the vulnerable, innocent bystanders, etc. and most walk out on bail ASAP.

    Trump, Hunter Biden, pick any politician lately and they likely have some charges or court cases in motion. Nobody slapped handcuffs on Trump in public, as fas I can recall. He shows up for court, yapping away.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:21 pm

      Chris Brown was arrested the night it happened…a better example would be someone like Brad Pitt. Who was NEVER arrested for assaulting his wife and children.

      Reply
      • JaneS says:
        February 5, 2024 at 1:37 pm

        Ameerah,
        Thank you.
        As I said, first person who popped in my head.
        Excellent point and disgustingly true about Brad Pitt.

  4. JaneS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    Re: Link to the new Amy Winehouse bio.

    Amy had talent and a true voice of beauty. I prefer to watch Amy herself. No to this money grab of a bio.

    Reply
  5. Sara says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    I don’t know if this is the right thread for for this but CNN just announced that Buckingham Palace put out a statement that King Charles has cancer

    Reply
  6. Minority Report says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    I need KFC to live. Like…ten more years, man. Come on!

    Reply
  7. Melisande says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:27 pm

    Damn, cancer. Terrible news. Not a fan of KCIII but I wish him a speedy recovery.

    Reply
    • JaneS says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:52 pm

      Melisande,
      Yes 100%. I’m a bit shook to see this news about KC.
      I also do wish him a speedy and full recovery.
      No snark from me about anyone enduring cancer diagnosis and treatment, ever.

      Reply
  8. Bean says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:33 pm

    I wish I could accurately describe the extent to which IDGAF about anything Killer Mike has to say or has done. There aren’t words in the English language.

    Reply
  9. JaneS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    King Charles what?
    I don’t wish cancer of any kind on anybody. Ever.
    That bitch C runs in my family like wildfire.

    F Cancer always!

    Reply
    • Kateee says:
      February 5, 2024 at 2:01 pm

      I fully share your sentiments. My sincerest well wishes to anyone going through cancer, firsthand or as a loved one. But I also look forward to reading Celebitchy’s collective thoughts on this news in the context of everything else going on with that family.

      Reply
      • Minority Report says:
        February 5, 2024 at 2:03 pm

        I’m panicking. If William takes the throne anytime soon the game is over lol

      • Snuffles says:
        February 5, 2024 at 2:08 pm

        I dunno. I think Willy is all talk. He can’t even be bothered to do his PoW duties. And even if he despises Kate, her being seriously ill and not around to help take care of their children is hard. The Cambridge kids must be in an awful state right now. Willy ain’t ready for this. Not by a long shot. And I think that realization is hitting him like a ton of bricks right now.

      • Slush says:
        February 5, 2024 at 2:58 pm

        @MinorityReport – Why paniking? Isnt the downfall of a monarchy a good thing?

      • Minority Report says:
        February 5, 2024 at 3:28 pm

        @slush, I think William taking the throne now while he’s “young and popular” would give the monarchy a boost and be dangerous for the Sussexes.

  10. Megan2 says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:47 pm

    Question; you covered two of the tribute acts but not the Annie Lennox for Sinead O’Connor. I think I know why, but I’d love clarification.

    Reply
  11. Abby says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:51 pm

    I just went and looked, and Spare was not even nominated for Best Spoken Word Album at the Grammys this year. Michelle Obama’s second book won the category this year.

    I read both books this year, and I love Michelle SO much, but Spare was the best audiobook I listened to last year. It was my favorite book I read last year out of 86 books. How did it not even get nominated????

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      February 5, 2024 at 1:57 pm

      You need to have connections to be recognized by the academy. Michelle was a presenter in one year and everyone was asking why she was there. I am sure she connected with a lot of people then. Also, she was the popular first lady. Sometimes they work like a popularity contest rather than talent (not saying she didn’t deserve it, but I am sure being popular helped.).

      Reply
      • Abby says:
        February 5, 2024 at 2:02 pm

        @sevenblue that makes sense. And no shade to Michelle at all, her book was great. I just thought for sure Spare would at least get a nomination. It broke so many sales records, specifically in audiobooks! The buzz around it was insane. And it was an excellent, well-written and very well-narrated book.

      • sevenblue says:
        February 5, 2024 at 2:16 pm

        Yeah, you need to go to the events and meet with people who will vote for you. A lot of people throw grammy parties to get potential voters. Since I didn’t see H&M attending any events, I figured he didn’t care. I am sure his publicist already told him how to play the game. Like you said, he already made the money and sales and probably don’t have any further ambitions in that area. It seems to me Michelle likes to write books and connect with people. She will probably have other projects, so it is smart to build relationships with industry people.

  12. sevenblue says:
    February 5, 2024 at 1:53 pm

    So, did Camilla know Charles got cancer when she was smiling like a cat on engagements? We thought she was happy because the mess with KP. BM got another excuse to abuse Meghan for at least a few months now. It just seems like it will never end.

    Reply
  13. Murphy says:
    February 5, 2024 at 2:17 pm

    Christina’s dress looks great, that wig is awful though.

    Reply
  14. JaneS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 2:17 pm

    BP in their announcement stated that The Duke of Sussex has been informed of KC diagnosis and is expected to return to the UK in the next coming week.

    William is now scheduled to make 2 public official appearances as PoW on Wednesday this week. 1 in the Am, and some kind of dinner on that evening.

    Geez. PP, QE, then the rumors of Edward possibly being unwell, Fergie breast and skin cancer treatments, Kate in recovery for weeks yet and now K Charles undergoing cancer treatment. The Windors are being hit with a lot of frightening illnesses in a short period of time.
    Chuck has always looked pretty healthy and strong for a 75 y/o.
    I bet William is shook up, I would be. And George is only 10. I really hate it all for George and Charlotte, you know they are old enough to understand and worry. No snark from me.

    I hope William has reached out to Harry and spoken with him in private. I honestly wish W, H and Charles do make peace. In private.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      February 5, 2024 at 2:29 pm

      I fear for the day when Will is the King. There is no way he will make peace with H&M. I think, the attacks will be worse. For all the bad things Charles did, his office stopped the direct attacks and was happy H&M were living overseas. It is W&K’s office trying to compete with them in everything they do. They even moved their events to USA to “defeat” H&M. When Will is in full control and gets the secret service on his side, I am not sure how safe H&M and their children will be.

      Reply
      • JaneS says:
        February 5, 2024 at 2:41 pm

        Sevenblue,
        Don’t borrow trouble that isn’t here yet.
        Hopefully Charles makes a full recovery, lives another 10 years min.
        Maybe there can be peace in private yet.

  15. Chaine says:
    February 5, 2024 at 2:24 pm

    Alyssa Milano should just stick with the ol “recollections may vary.” I know Shannen has never been a very pleasant person and caused strife on I guess every show she’s ever been on, but after Alyssa’s GoFundMe debacle, Alyssa is definitely not doing herself any favors by making her next moment in the spotlight be a smarmy “gotcha” about someone who has terminal cancer.

    Reply
    • Kirsten says:
      February 5, 2024 at 3:25 pm

      Aren’t there similar stories about Alyssa too? I seem to recall that she was not well-liked in her time on Project Runway.

      Reply
  16. JaneS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 2:28 pm

    DM now reports Harry ‘coming to UK in next few days’ ‘has spoken with King Charles’
    KC ‘scheduled to begin treatment immediately”

    Damn. The prostate procedure was last M/T? And C is already beginning treatment.
    Best wishes, honestly.

    Reply
    • LBB says:
      February 5, 2024 at 2:38 pm

      I’m not sure how much I believe the DM, but that would be bad if Harry goes so soon.

      Reply
      • JaneS says:
        February 5, 2024 at 2:44 pm

        Just checked DM, at 1:30 here in my area.
        BP is quoted as The King spoke to both Harry and William personally to inform them of the diagnosis. Harry is expected to land in London in the next few days.
        William is now scheduled for official appearances 2 on Wednesday this week.

        Yes, if Harry is on his way this quickly, it is a worry to me.
        To publicly say that Charles called Harry personally…Yes, I can see Harry rushing to be with his Pa. Harry has repeatedly said he wants a relationship with his family. Harry would take the high road and go to Charles if asked.

      • Becks1 says:
        February 5, 2024 at 3:16 pm

        I dont necessarily know if Harry rushing back to the UK means the cancer is bad. if my mom was diagnosed with cancer, even if it was containable and would respond to chemo or whatever, I would still want to go see her if I could. I think cancer, especially at Charles’ age, can be a scary reminder of your own mortality, so it makes sense to me that charles might be a little scared here and harry might want to be with him.

  17. CK3 says:
    February 5, 2024 at 3:23 pm

    The thing about the Charmed firing feud is that all parties have admitted to 2 of the individuals (Combs and Doherty) refusing to meet with an appointed mediator. Of course, you’re going to get fired if you refuse to go along with your employer’s attempt to mediate, even in Hollywood. The only reason why there is any debate is because people don’t like or are annoyed with Milano. If anything, documenting everything and going along with the steps provided by production is exactly what your supposed to do in this situation.

    Reply
  18. Danbury says:
    February 5, 2024 at 4:23 pm

    That Lewis Hamilton news was INSANE. As an F1 one fan I’m still imagining the implications of Lewis in Ferrari red. Mercedes messed up big time

    Reply
  19. Melody Calder says:
    February 5, 2024 at 4:45 pm

    I’m bummed there aren’t any comments on snl. Ayo was frigging amazing and had me wishing she was a cast member. The hypnotist sketch was hilarious!!

    Reply

