Prince William will ‘return to work’ on Wednesday while Kate recovers at home

Last Friday, the Mail’s royal rota reporter Becky English revealed exclusively that she “thought” that Prince William would return to royal work by the end of this week. Looks like she was right! LOL. She absolutely got an exclusive briefing from Kensington Palace, and she got the briefing right after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they would spend three days in Canada, Feb. 14-16. Before the Sussexes’ confirmed their plans, Kensington Palace insiders were soft-launching the idea that William would be “off” until April as well. Now KP is confirming that William will do an investiture on Wednesday and do a gala event that evening too.

The Prince of Wales is to return to work this week, with the Princess of Wales settled at home following her abdominal surgery. The Prince, who has been off public duty since January 16 when his wife went into hospital, will undertake an investiture on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, just down the road from home at Adelaide Cottage. Later that evening, he will attend the London Air Ambulance annual big fundraising Gala in Central London.

He has been patron of London’s Air Ambulance since March 2020, after supporting the charity’s 30th anniversary in 2019. He also flew with the crew to launch the 30 Years Saving Lives campaign and met staff and patients from the service at a number of fundraising events.

The Prince’s decision to go back to work suggests that the Princess of Wales is doing well in her recovery from planned surgery. He had said he would only return when she was settled and comfortable. She is due to be out of the public eye until Easter, and will work from home on her Early Years project when she is able.

In a “this is how the sausage is made” way, it’s interesting that KP officials are seemingly capable of organizing briefings about William’s schedule, yet they can’t manage their way out of a paper bag when it comes to damage control around the rampant conspiracies and speculation about Kate’s health. Anyway, I assume the same thing as the Telegraph – if William is back to doing public events, that must mean that Kate is recovering okay, that she’s not in any kind of mortal danger. I got that from the way Charles and Camilla were treating the situation too – Camilla wouldn’t have been wandering around England with a Cheshire-cat grin if Kate was at death’s door. In any case, I hope Kate really does have good nurses and medical help around her. And I hope William stops competing with his brother at some point but that’s probably not going to happen.

40 Responses to “Prince William will ‘return to work’ on Wednesday while Kate recovers at home”

  1. Kristen from MA says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:46 am

    Really curious about Kate’s “work from home” situation. What does she do – plan outfits for future appearances?

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Well what do you know all the showing him how it’s done has worked. I’m sure at the gala event nobody will be asking questions and if they do they will have been approved before the event.

    Reply
  3. WHAT says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:53 am

    I’m interested to see what he says since he was only seen once visiting Catherine and none visiting his father.

    What was the point of being his Father’s liege his pledge at the coronation

    Even Camilla has said something about Charles and walked to church with him as a loving spouse who would move heavn and 🌍 should do

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      February 5, 2024 at 9:46 am

      These aren’t the kind of appearances where he would encounter the general public. So he will be safe from serious questions. It will be interesting to see if he continues to do engagements or goes to ground again.

      Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:54 am

    You should use that photo of him in all the waterproof garb with every article about him… I think of it as his “swamp thing” era.

    Reply
  5. Lulu says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:56 am

    What does he do with his days? Hunting and day drinking? He absolutely hates what he calls work, but how else does he spend his days?

    Reply
  6. Jan says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:57 am

    William is so predictable, everyone knew he would pop out of his cave the minute he heard Harry and Meghan are making an appearance.
    Then to make matters worst, the old bats are getting all the attention, and Cain threw his pillows at what or who, I don’t know, another reason to get off his lazy arse and do a couple of 30 minutes appearances.

    Reply
  7. Libra says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:58 am

    I have a differing opinion on Camilla’s gleeful appearance. This is the fake smiles of someone sent out to telegraph “we’re fine here, nothing to worry about” to deflect attention away from what is really going on. (Much like a smiling couple renewing their vows right before the divorce announcement).

    Reply
  8. Thelma says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:58 am

    His advisors finally got it into William’s thick skull that the whole world it was silly, lazy and non-credible for him to be “off” until April. The impending appearance by the Sussexes in Canada for Invictus Games work sealed the deal for his return.

    Reply
  9. Nanea says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:03 am

    Strange definition of work they have there.

    Doing an investiture and attending a fund-raising gala.

    So exhausting.

    Still too bad that both couldn’t be bothered* to do a rugby tweet, despite them “working from home”.

    * get their comms team to come up with two tweets, one each for England and Wales.

    #Abolish the Monarchy.

    Reply
    • Teagirl says:
      February 5, 2024 at 10:28 am

      These are things where he can be seen but where the crowds can be managed if not done away with altogether, and no one will be stepping forward to shout where’s Kate. That’s the trick they’re trying to manage, getting him out in public without getting him out in public.

      Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:07 am

    Given the backlash from the both the initial announcement she was in hosp and then he’d be taking months off this is the usual KP ham fisted damage control. He’s been shamed into getting back to work – its not just about the Sussex’s going to Canada, it was also about all the praise Cams was getting while she was out and about. Then there was all the good headlines Chuck got for his visit to the church.

    These 2 are so very predictable.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:09 am

    An investiture makes sense as his first appearance, as there usually isn’t any press there AFAIK (they just release the pictures and announce the awards on social media through the royal family or Prince of Wales account) so he’s not going to have to answer questions about Kate. And at the gala, if he gets any questions he’ll be able to brush them off quickly as he’ll just be expected to make small talk and work his way through the room.

    I think he was told to get off his butt and work, the investitures are not a last minute thing to be planned and I wonder if Anne refused to do them in his place, lol.

    Reply
  12. Harper says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:12 am

    They are bringing him out to deflect from the Spanish journalist doubling down that Kate was in a coma. William isn’t helping or essential to Kate’s care but they sure do need the appearace of normalcy right about now.

    Reply
  13. Dee says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:16 am

    Wow, that’s some heavy lifting, Bill! And such a carefully worded statement about who is at home, but not in which home and Kate having gone into hospital, but not mentioning The London Clinic again. Hmm. Billy does have that Adelaide home, but I don’t believe he’s there at all.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 5, 2024 at 10:42 am

      I noticed how they mentioned the investiture will be in Windsor Castle, just down the road from Adelaide. Dude’s barely rolling out of the house (assuming he lives there…).

      Reply
  14. Cessily says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:19 am

    “ Camilla wouldn’t have been wandering around England with a Cheshire-cat grin if Kate was at death’s door”

    I remember her giddy face in photos after the Queens death so I doubt grinning because of a serious illness or injury is beyond her.

    I’m sorry but at this point all these embiggening articles just make Peggy seem even worse and more pathetic than he already is. He needs to just take care of his family and stop his vengeance focus he has on the Sussex’s. Their success isn’t going to change his future or title because success and popularity do not make a King sadly that is done by winning a vagina lotto. (Or loosing depending on your perspective)

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      February 5, 2024 at 10:10 am

      Exactly. For all we know, Camilla is gleefully thinking “Yes! Another bitch out of my way! Make way for MY family!”

      And even if she isn’t that cold hearted, lying and faking it for the public is their modus operandi.

      Reply
  15. Lau says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:26 am

    “Camilla wouldn’t have been wandering around England with a Cheshire-cat grin if Kate was at death’s door” Oh you know she would !

    Reply
  16. Eurydice says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:28 am

    I predict that nothing exciting or interesting will come of this. People cared about the juicy gossip but not about Will or Kate themselves. William will start doing his half-assed work again and, in a few months, Kate will resume her half-assed work. They’ll stumble along for years, with occasional embarrassing bouts, until Charles dies. And then they’ll ascend the throne with moth-eaten fanfare to continue doing the bare minimum.

    Reply
    • Harper says:
      February 5, 2024 at 9:36 am

      I’ve had that thought too that this episode will be lumped in with the Flybe jet scam as one of those things the Wales totally got away with. We will be saying “remember when they said Kate was in the hospital but then she showed up with her wiglets and pant suit and hyena grin like nothing happened?”

      Reply
  17. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:31 am

    But will anyone notice? Or care?

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:43 am

    No doubt if Harry and Meghan hadn’t made their announcement, William would still be off “work”. I think he will go to the BAFTAs too.

    Reply
  19. Beverley says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:46 am

    But where are the proof of life photos of Kate?

    Reply
  20. Interested Gawker says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:55 am

    “Camilla wouldn’t have been wandering around England with a Cheshire-cat grin if Kate was at death’s door.”

    The same Camilla who’s intention to have her first travel occasion as queen be the city where the previous POW died was only prevented by strikes and demonstrations in France? That Camilla…?

    Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      February 5, 2024 at 10:13 am

      Exactly, I don’t buy for one second that Cowmilla wouldn’t revel in the turmoil of another woman. She did it to Diana, then she did it to Meghan and now she’s doing it to Keen (whatever the issue is with her).

      Reply
  21. JaneS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:55 am

    He better do something.
    All the speculation and BS was flying. And mostly boring.
    He is not ill himself, the kids are at school during the day.
    Kate is in recovery with full staff I’m sure.

    Go out there and do some “work”.
    All the future King BS is wearing on my nerves.
    He is a young, strong looking, healthy man in his prime at early 40’s.
    I am so tired of all of them, even trying to turn it all into snarky comedy, isn’t working anymore.

    William, especially, needs to be seen working a LOT, and soon.
    And stop looking so miserable all the stinking time! Diana did so much good in her charity causes!! Now, we get William finally show up looking like a wet fish at most of his appearances.

    Chuck, Cam, and especially William are worthless except as PR.

    William really does need to throw himself into making his own mark. Pick one charity to champion for a year and at the end show actual results of people who have been helped. Can not be that difficult, can it?

    Reply
  22. The Duchess says:
    February 5, 2024 at 10:02 am

    I wouldn’t really regard this as work. Investiture’s are like clockwork, if one royal can’t do it, then another steps in. It’s hardly a hard day of grafting as such. It was inevitable that Peggy would step out as soon as he heard Harry & Meghan were making appearances, the man is obsessed. Becky English hailing this as some sort of monumental return to ‘duty’ is beyond comical. Peggy is ‘working’ for a few hours on a Wednesday and is likely going to do nothing else for the rest of the week. This staggered work pace will continue on until Easter and people will be none the wiser because nobody cares about this bone-idle man and his dullard of a wife.

    Reply
  23. SarahCS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 10:16 am

    On the subject of Kate ‘working from her bed’ it would appear that she was the keen lynchpin of Arly Yars all this time and we just didn’t give her credit. She’s out of action for a spell and there are stories in the press today about the dire state of health of the under-5’s in the UK (obesity, tooth decay, etc.), apparently the experts (the other experts, not her) are saying that there has been “an appalling decline in the health of children under five in the UK”.

    If only she would come back and save them all.

    Reply
  24. RoyalBlue says:
    February 5, 2024 at 10:21 am

    The thought of his brother getting the headlines will forever be a monkey on his back, so now they are pulling him out of his ‘time-out’ to do some busy work, that they could easily have used another warm body to perform. Whatever they are covering up, whatever happened between Willnot and Cannot, will come to light one day.

    Reply
  25. BeanieBean says:
    February 5, 2024 at 10:24 am

    Huh. He’s been supporting this organization for five years, patron for four. Zowie, the depth to this guy. 🙄

    Reply

