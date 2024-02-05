Prince William will ‘return to work’ on Wednesday while Kate recovers at home

Last Friday, the Mail’s royal rota reporter Becky English revealed exclusively that she “thought” that Prince William would return to royal work by the end of this week. Looks like she was right! LOL. She absolutely got an exclusive briefing from Kensington Palace, and she got the briefing right after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they would spend three days in Canada, Feb. 14-16. Before the Sussexes’ confirmed their plans, Kensington Palace insiders were soft-launching the idea that William would be “off” until April as well. Now KP is confirming that William will do an investiture on Wednesday and do a gala event that evening too.

The Prince of Wales is to return to work this week, with the Princess of Wales settled at home following her abdominal surgery. The Prince, who has been off public duty since January 16 when his wife went into hospital, will undertake an investiture on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, just down the road from home at Adelaide Cottage. Later that evening, he will attend the London Air Ambulance annual big fundraising Gala in Central London. He has been patron of London’s Air Ambulance since March 2020, after supporting the charity’s 30th anniversary in 2019. He also flew with the crew to launch the 30 Years Saving Lives campaign and met staff and patients from the service at a number of fundraising events. The Prince’s decision to go back to work suggests that the Princess of Wales is doing well in her recovery from planned surgery. He had said he would only return when she was settled and comfortable. She is due to be out of the public eye until Easter, and will work from home on her Early Years project when she is able.

[From The Telegraph]

In a “this is how the sausage is made” way, it’s interesting that KP officials are seemingly capable of organizing briefings about William’s schedule, yet they can’t manage their way out of a paper bag when it comes to damage control around the rampant conspiracies and speculation about Kate’s health. Anyway, I assume the same thing as the Telegraph – if William is back to doing public events, that must mean that Kate is recovering okay, that she’s not in any kind of mortal danger. I got that from the way Charles and Camilla were treating the situation too – Camilla wouldn’t have been wandering around England with a Cheshire-cat grin if Kate was at death’s door. In any case, I hope Kate really does have good nurses and medical help around her. And I hope William stops competing with his brother at some point but that’s probably not going to happen.