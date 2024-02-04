Prince William could return to royal work ‘towards the end of next week’

How long will it take for the royal reporters’ WhatsApp group to decide to start asking serious questions about Prince William and Kate? If the past is prologue, all it takes is one well-worded piece in the Sun or Mail to get the ball rolling. So far, they’ve been unwilling, which might indicate that they’re being promised something down the line. The Sun’s Royal Editor is currently regurgitating KP’s vague line about how much time off William will need:
It was expected the Princess of Wales would pause her engagements to take time to recover, but William will also be clearing his diary temporarily.
“We still don’t have a date for when William will return. So, we’re just in that situation where [the Princess of Wales] is at home, waiting for her to be settled, before we see William again,” The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson explained.”We know Kate won’t be back till after Easter. But I think William, as a devoted father and husband, can just take as long as Kate needs him to be there and that’s the message they’re sending out to us.”
[From The Sun]
That’s the palace’s line, as I said. That’s what KP is telling the royal-reporter WhatsApp group. But it looks like Rebecca English got her own special briefing, because she reported exclusively on Friday that William might be seen by the end of this week.
The Prince of Wales is likely to return to work next week, Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English has told Palace Confidential. With three senior royals currently out of action, the past couple of weeks have looked relatively different for The Firm. The Prince of Wales, 41, has been caring for Kate Middleton, 42, as she recovers from an abdominal surgery at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park.
However, speaking on the Mail+’s weekly talk show, the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English, revealed that a sense of normality should be restored by the end of next week.
‘I think we could see him [William] doing some public engagements towards the end of next week I have to say. I think he’ll start to go back to work once she’s [Kate] settled,’ Rebecca said.
Speaking to podcast host Jo Elvin, Mail on Sunday’s Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths and the Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden, Rebecca explained that both Kate and Charles are doing well. But while Rebecca believes that William will make an imminent return to the public eye, Charles is expected to recuperate in private until the end of the month.
‘The King headed immediately for Clarence House, which is a London residence, and my understanding was that it was because he wanted to be within the vicinity of the hospital just for the first few days’, Rebecca said. She added: But after that I suspect he will head out to the country, maybe Windsor or Highgrove, for the next two or three weeks for recuperation.’
‘I doubt we’ll see him until the end of February out in public,’ the royal expert concluded.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, at first they were saying that Charles would only need a few weeks of recovery, then it was upgraded to a month, and I suspect we might go up to five or six weeks for Charles. As for William… just last week, courtiers were soft-launching the idea that William would be off from work as long as Kate, as in we wouldn’t see him until after Easter too. Now Becky claims that William could be seen as soon as Thursday or Friday? Who knows. If it happens – whenever it happens – I’m sure William’s first event back will be stage-managed to a crazy degree. He’ll be asked about Kate, he’ll recite one sentence (“She’s doing well, thank you.”) and then he’ll pose in a hard hat or something. Will that settle the restless vibe in the royalist media?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
How does Kate needing to be settled keep william from working a few hours. Kate is settled in with a team of nurses and physical therapists and doctors. William is not doing all of that. He’s not even cooking for however much the tabs say it.
Right?! None of what they’re saying makes any sense. Getting someone settled from a hospital stay would take a day or two. Maybe longer for the regular person, but this is someone with every single thing at his disposal, no matter how expensive or complicated. Any and every medical professional at their disposal, all equipment delivered immediately! No one is waiting for an insurance pre-authorization lol. And isn’t there already an entire hospital room type set up at Windsor Castle? Pegs (or the staff, more like) could have had anything and everything arranged prior to her being moved home.
What is really going on?!
Also, I saw some BM headline that said Kate is leaning on nanny Marie during this time. I was like whaa? Thought Will was doing it all? I mean, do Will and Kate have dueling PR, or is KP trying to prevent Maria from spilling to the Spanish media?
What does “settled” even mean? It’s not like Kate appeared unannounced on the doorstep of Adelaide. Pre-op discussions go over what’s needed at home for recovery and they’ve had weeks to prepare.
My mother had a PLANNED surgery two weeks ago and she is already back to work. My father didnt have a day off since. Oh and they are both 76 years old.
What the hack is going on in Royal Universe??
Time off from what? Wearing his penis helmet? Ohhhhh! Or did someone read the announcement about an irrelevant duo’s upcoming Canada visit?
His glow down (is that what we’d call it??) never fails to amaze and amuse me. He is the definition of getting the face you deserve. And I love that for him.
Funny no one seems to miss Cain and Unable working, because they hardly ever work.
Cowmilla is loving the attention but they is no excitement about her, all she is missing is a cigarette and a gin bottle.
Rebecca sure does a lot of thinking. She thinks he might be seen out doing public engagements. Key word here is thinks not he will but she thinks. We will see if her thinking is right but I won’t hold my breath.
I want to know if everyone will be able to see him on this outing or will it only be English like it has seemed to be for the past few weeks?
He might be seen with that hard hat once, to attempt to shake the questions, but he’ll go back to being unseen, with maybe a walk in a park with the kids in late March or April.
The comments on workshy Willy shirking his “work duties” underneath DM articles about his heroic withdrawal from a life is service to hold the hand of his good lady wife have been blistering. Nobody is buying that slop and Willy is showing himself up for the skiver that he is.
Considering he worked less than 200 engagements last year, of course the public isn’t going to be sympathetic to him taking months off. It’s coming across exactly like it is – he’s a lazy lazy prince who wants all the privileges of his role and that’s where it stops.
There is a lot more leniency for Charles bc he doesn’t have the laziness rep that William does.
I also think Chuckles gets more leniency because he’s the one who had surgery. Where is the (royal or regular person) precedent for a partner to take off as much time as the patient. It’s nonsensical.
And when you add in all of the support and staff at their disposal it really is just beyond belief that the public and press are just merrily going along with all of these getting her settled lies.
It took an announcement that harry and meghan will be in Canada for this man to get of his ass at whatever place he is and get back to royal work.
Bullseye! I forgot.
All this talk of Kate having to “settle”, you would think she was a building.
@Brassy Rebel. LOL I kept reading that as divorce settlement!!
Why would she need to settle? She’s going to her own home. And with regards to Wayward Will, if he return to the the real world with a tan, he’ll have some ‘splaining to do, won’t he?
Camilla ( BP) is not only showing the world how bad William ( KP) is at his job but also how he is not better than Charles.
For years now, William and Middleton´s PR has been ” William is a great husband and Kate is brilliant. Let´s skip Charles!” Now that Charles is King, they want him to abdicate.
Camila waited her whole life. She would not let this die. First, she took the Middleton´s down. Camila knew them they were broke and that they could no longer sustain their PR game for long.
Now without Mama Middleton, Kate was at William and his PR´s mercy. Whatever happened to Kate is being used by Camila to make the Waleses look bad and Charles, good.
That is why Charles loves her so much, because he is her number one priority and will fight even his blood family to get her boy good press. Harry knew that, he wrote that ,and he ran away. William cannot.
Charles making Camilla his priority caused much damage to the family.he could have just married Camilla instead of bringing Diana in. Charles is selfish and Camilla enables that. William if he were not workshy nor spite ful would have made it difficult for Camilla s plans. He never should have alienated his only sibling
“Charles making Camilla his priority caused much damage to the family” —- 1000000% true. It is Charles who by cheating and trying to rehabilitate himself, created where the windsors currently are with the trashy uk press.
I just wish them everything they everything they ever wish on H&M, Archie, LiliDi and Doria.
what “work” are they even talking about here?
Harry and Meghan are still treated badly. William is just as culpable as c and c in the treatment harry and Meghan get by the media. Kate also made Meghan life unpleasant. Camilla s standing by her man did not have to include her bad behavior to harry and meghan.
Harry and Meghan were getting toasted by both palaces. He knew that. but he told the truth about Camila and now William and Kate are getting a taste,
Kate has a team of healthcare workers and nurses. She is being treated not settling into a new home.
Forget William; we still haven’t seen any sign of life from Kate. Have there been any recent photos? (Pics on the side of the milk carton don’t count.)
There are a lot of obviously photo shopped pics on YouTube. They even photo shop in the kids and William.
More “coulds” and “mights” from the rota rats.
My prediction is that he’ll show up around Feb 12, thinking he can steal some headlines and thunder from aaaalllll of the press the Sussexes’ will get for the Invictus Games one year out celebrations. But deluded Pegs will be in for a rude awakening once again. Once the Sussexes are on the scene he’ll be discarded like the trash he is. Relegated to the back pages. An afterthought.
And/or, I predict that Kkkeen will actually make a her first appearance since her “surgery,” probably with the children by her side, during the IG kick off. They’ll be pulling out all the stops to get media attention. Hmmm or maybe this will be when the finally drop the divorce news. It’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks, that’s for sure!
AHOY half term here starts 12 February for a week, if private schools coincide how can Daddy not take more time off to holiday with the kids and leave what’s her name with the army of help on hand to peel her grapes?
Off to check the rugby schedule to predict which stadium Burger King will have his first “work” appearance since Kate’s _______ (fill in the blank).
I’m kind of surprised no journalist has written something comparing the care and grace this family is given vs that if everyday Brits. That’s what all the comments on the stories are about, so it’s interesting nobody has gone there. I guess they want to keep up the idea of a “normal” Will and Kate living a “modest” life with no live-in staff even though it couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Heck, even Charles. How many men get a month+ to convalesce after a prostate procedure? None.
It is not credible that William can’t return to so the few engagements he barely did before all this.
He’s not at her bedside watching her recover and he’s not qualified to provide the nursing care she clearly needs of her recovery will take months.
The uk media is playing with fire because people don’t believe what KP is trying to sell.
Also the Spanish royal reporter has doubled down on the coma story being true, so she’s not concerned about lawsuits, which by the way have not happened. We haven’t even heard of a human rights letter that was rapidly dispatched when it came to stories about Rose and gardening. And let’s not forget the human rights letter was based off the EU laws which would apply in Spain too.
Nic919. Yes I agree to all. Yes that letter was based of EU laws. Do you think that now that they left the EU they can’t go after the Spanish reporter?
@Nic I saw the quote from the Spanish reporter last night and also the comparisons between Kate and Karen Carpenter. Whatever is happening is very bad and William is not helping, he’s hiding. I believe the commenter who said he’s probably hard to get ahold of and that’s why KP lost control here. I bet his staff can’t fart without his permission and he’s been MIA because he doesn’t GAF about Kate.
“William is not helping, he’s hiding”…exactly, you’re onto something with that
i agree.. they haven’t trotted her out at all. i mean the trotted her out a day after she pushed each baby out her hoohaw.. where she gave a weak smile and wave. Something serious is afoot and its either she’s still in hospital or they set up a mobile hospital room for her in windsor. Look at how the handled the queens health and subsequent death. K ‘s health recovery is tenous and the bland announcement was to cover their collective tushes as a just in case.
I googled the spanish reporter and apparently she is a tv journalist and an author who has written books about Diand and another book about Camilla.
So she doesnt seem to be just a random tabloid journalist, but seems to be somewhat established IMO.
May be Peg is ok with the Spanish tabloids speculating what he really want to say and the BM isn’t ready to go down that road yet. Where was Willy for almost one month?
I imagine the Spanish journalist has more information than she reported. Could be the deal was that the palace source/leaker/Camilla provided some type of detail that could be verified with the agreement that only the coma part of it be publicized. For now.
I hope the media and any curious onlookers he encounters hound him with questions about Kate. It will be fun to watch him squirm.
Unfortunately, any appearances he does make will be in front of a carefully hand selected crowd of @sski$$ers. They will only be allowed to say things that fit whatever story KP is trying to sell.
There she goes again with “I think” and “I doubt”… Again I say shut up Becky, you don’t have any more details than I do.
Do people in Britain believe that? That William is such a good husband that he cares personally for his wife? The same wife that he can’t stand in public? Even if he returns next week (which I doubt), he would just make an appearance for one ,max two hours …that’s not work…. The whole situation is bizarre and something really serious has happened…
If people in Britain believe that William is doing any personal care of his wife, they literally will believe anything.
If I lived in the UK, I think I’d avoid hearing anything about them as much as possible. It’d get me too annoyed. We probably analyze them more than most. A lot of people probably don’t know what a jerk he’s been to her in public, especially when tabloid articles literally write the opposite of what happens right before our very eyes. Festive glances and all…
Am British – most ordinary folks DGAF about them or even the Monarchy. They are not seen enough for people to pay attention to them or really care – however they are being seen as lazy, she is especially criticised for the very expensive clothes she parades around in.
Those that do care are the minority Brexiter/Tory loving middle Englander types – the ones who still think the British Empire still exists.
Harry and Meghan are going to be in Canada next week so William will make appearance in or around that same time.
William is looking more and more like Prince Philip! 👀
He looks more like a Windsor than a mountbatten imo
So he gets “Prince of Wales” and she gets “Kate Middleton” in the article? And they find it necessary to emphasize the ages since she is a few months older than he is? Seems sort of shady toward her.
I know I shouldn’t be, but I’m really flabbergasted at the state of the relationship between William and the press. I can’t tell if the media knows what’s going on with Kate, or if, as Kaiser says, they’ve been made promises that keeps them from serving as the 4th estate vis a vis the royals. And the British public is either asleep because, like Povlov’s dogs, they’ve been trained to pay attention at the sound of the word “Sussex”, or they are simply apathetic. If the latter, I would be very worried if I were William. That’s probably why he want’s to rush back to “work.” Whether or not he does show up, I don’t expect anyone in the press to ask the relevant questions. But thank got for these internets, ‘cuz I’m gleefully awaiting all the theorizings that will accompany any such appearance by William..
It is so wild to me that the rota rats (and I guess the more mainstream press as well) are so far backed off this story they might as well be on Mars. They claim they’re afraid to lose access – but access from what? They’re not getting access to any information now that’s worth a dime. None of the Wailses, even the children, sell anymore. No one cares about their events for more than a few hours. They get no engagement online on Pegs/Kkkeen stories as more and more people see what bullying racists they are.
When will they wake up and realize telling the truth about these people would be worth it. Can you imagine the clicks and revenue that could be gained by the first rota rat (and I don’t count Omid because I don’t think he was ever officially in the rota) to break some real news? They are cry on social media about losing their homes and retirement funds. But I guess they are so brainwashed that they’d never consider going against the family to tell the truth. It’s just so wild to me.
I think the press have been threatened and thats why they’ve backed off – William is know to set his lawyers on them when they print things he doesn’t like. Lets not forget the super injunction he has in place – we’re not if its to cover up his affairs, to hide financial mismanagement at the Royal Foundation or something more sinister but its still there and the press hints at the things they have on him every once in a while. William is NOT a nice person nor is he fit to be King to have access to state secrets etc.. that he does – I really believe he is compromised in some way and the press know it. If it gets out he is compromised he WILL be forced out of the line of succession – the public outcry would be epic esp given how the public feels about the RF as it is.
Plus the backlash to this whole story was epic – they are now playing ‘clean up in aisle 2’ as they do not expect it. The public sympathy for him and Kate is simply not there and it gets worse every story that they put out. Saying she won’t be back to work for months is a bad move esp when Chuck was seen out and about today going to Church merely days after his surgery.
Williams work is entirely PR and the rr seem to be doing it for him. He and his wife should go ahead and take a year off, they will see how little they are missed.
The country could probably survive without them
Yes but without being founded by the public.
He’s coming back because Cams got the headlines 2. Sussexes will own Feb 14-16 media. Nobody missing WikKat , they want the truth and KP lying and ever hanging stories
Taking one for the team I waded through a lot of DM comments under articles attempting to spin Willy as somehow laudable for giving up work to allegedly take care of his spouse. Most responses have been disdainful about the value of Royal work in general and his pitiful contribution in particular and a lot are incredulous at the idea that this guy is running around looking after anybody else and particularly not his wife. One even posted the divorce rumours. They aren’t moderating comments either so the Royal Rota can assess how poorly the palace PR is being received. Far from never putting a foot wrong, Willy’s refusal to put one front in front of the other and get back to work is playing very poorly.
Lol, many thanks for taking that hit. It sounds like the DM is letting the comment section do the dirty work for them.
Camilla is working rings around them both. She is making it painfully obvious that the bread and butter appearances are what makes the public aware, as in “We must be seen to be believed “. He won’t come back to spite H and M, he’ll come back to show up Camilla.
If William thinks he can lie through a wife in a coma. He’s deluded. The story that Kate went in for a routine tummy tuck that went south makes sense. The royals can’t blame this on the Sussexes. Lies like this are unfathomable. William isn’t thinking straight. I doubt he ever has. Letting William any where near the seat of govt would be a mistake.
Because we’ve all been waiting anxiously for him to return to ‘work’. Britain can rest easy.
Crown Prince Christian of Denmark, age 18, is acting as regent while his father King Frederick is out of the country. William Prince of Wales, age 41 w/3 kids can’t leave Kate’s bedside to perform his basic duties while his wicked step mother Camilla and a post operative Charles are running circles around him . This is embarrassing. William and KP has relied on the BM’s trashing the Sussexes to hide his inadequacies and unfitness to be sovereign. The Sussex stories don’t land like the use to; and with the Spanish reporter sticking with her Kate is in a coma story William may be the downfall of the British monarchy.
I think it’s one of those super-injunctions like what he and his team got on the Hanbury affair. .
An injunction so serious you can’t mention the injunction.
My guess is that after 12/28 they got one of those in place before KP issued their first statement, so all was buttoned down with the press.
Does Peg really think his pompous strategy will work? Does Peg think people will forget about Keen’s mysterious illness and his absence? What cockamamie excuse will he have for disappearing when he finally shows his face? I can’t wait to hear it, whenever that will be.
I can’t quite shake the feeling that they are waiting to drop worse news about this situation once they have acclimated the household to it. Something doesn’t feel right.