Larry David says he attacked Elmo because Elmo was discussing mental health

I love the Muppets. Elmo was before my time, but Kermit, Miss Piggy, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Fozzie Bear, Cookie Monster? All bangers, all the time. I’m not alone – people have strong feelings about the Muppets and Sesame Street across the board. When Elmo was introduced, kids responded in such a huge way because Elmo is a “kid” himself – he’s only supposed to be three-and-a-half in the Sesame Street world. He talks like a kid and he brings out the kid in all of us. That’s why so many people responded to Elmo last week when he checked in on Twitter, asking us how we’re really doing. It ended up being a really lovely moment about mental health, checking in with people, using your words and more. The rest of the Sesame Street gang all joined in, as did the Biden administration.

All of which made it even more appalling when Elmo appeared on the Today Show last week, and he was booked the same morning as Larry David. Out of nowhere, Larry David attacked – like, physically assaulted – Elmo, who is a CHILD in the Muppet universe. Here’s that video:

As someone pointed out, it actually appeared as if Elmo was shaking with anger when Larry David apologized. As you can see, it was not a “bit” planned out by producers. Larry David went over to Elmo while Savannah was trying to throw it to Al Roker. It was off-script. The apology was poorly handled by all involved – Savannah and Hoda should have treated it seriously, like one guest attacking another guest. And Larry David f–king sucks. You want to know how much he sucks? He said that he attacked Elmo specifically because of the mental health conversation earlier in the week:

Larry David‘s viral attack on Elmo became the focal point of his visit later in the day to “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” where the host grilled David on answers for what would make a person want to attack the beloved “Sesame Street” character on live television. Both David and Elmo were guests on the Feb 1. edition of NBC’s “Today” when David crashed the morning show set during Elmo’s interview and throttled his face. “The clip is going around online, Larry. You can’t hide from this,” Meyers told David. “Elmo, some might say, is loved by all.” “Yeah, yeah. I did it,” David said when asked for an explanation. He then impersonated Elmo’s high-pitched voice and continued: “Elmo was talking. I was waiting to be interviewed, and Elmo was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word. And I was going, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, I don’t think I can take another second of this!’ And so I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him! I couldn’t take it!” David then wisecracked: “And you know what? I would do it again!”

[From Variety]

Can I be real? I never got into Curb Your Enthusiasm because of sh-t like this. People take Elmo seriously. Kids take Elmo seriously. It’s okay to take Elmo seriously and unironically enjoy Sesame Street. Earnestness and educational programming for children are not bad things. Elmo is a learning tool, an educational tool, and last week he unexpectedly started a national conversation about mental health. Larry David’s attitude is that the conversation is something worthy of mockery, or that it’s okay to assault a beloved children’s character… it’s genuinely gross.

Larry David comes clean about what went down with Elmo. pic.twitter.com/gLZa7Dx50T — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) February 2, 2024

Elmo: Just checking in?! how is everyone mentally? 🫶🫶 Larry David: pic.twitter.com/VPuO6iMuZS — Persephonē (@steviaplath) February 2, 2024