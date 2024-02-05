Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs did an iconic duet of ‘Fast Car’ on the Grammys

Embed from Getty Images

Last year, Luke Combs got to #1 on the country music charts with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” His cover became a crossover hit as well – pop stations still play his cover constantly, and I’d say he helped new audiences and younger audiences learn about Tracy Chapman. Last year, Tracy even made a very rare public statement, congratulating Luke on his success with her song. Last week, we heard that Tracy would leave her house and actually perform at the Grammys, her first live performance in over a decade. Well, it happened. And it was SO well-done.

The only bad thing I have to say about this is that it came so early in the Grammy telecast that no one paid attention to what came afterwards for like an hour. It was wonderful! There was some drama and angst about Luke covering “Fast Car” before last night, like why did he do it, why is trying to countrify Tracy’s iconic song, etc, but you could see that he was just in awe of her, in awe of being on stage with her. He treated Tracy and her music with the utmost respect and his cover earned Tracy a lot of money (because she owns the publishing rights). The way the audience reacted too, it was so special. People were so excited to see her at the venue, and they got a massive standing ovation after the performance. You know what? The duet actually sounded good too. They harmonized with each other very well.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs did an iconic duet of ‘Fast Car’ on the Grammys”

  1. CityGirl says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:39 am

    By far the best moment of the night!

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      February 5, 2024 at 8:09 am

      By far.. I sobbed😭. I read her she has had massive increase in traffic of people downloading her original version of the song, Introducing a new audience to her music is a beautiful thing.🎶🎼🎵

      Reply
  2. Alarmjaguar says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:40 am

    This made me tear up last night. She’s so incredible and I was so happy for her. And thank you for posting it, Kaiser, because I hadn’t actually watched the show.

    Reply
  3. Laalaa says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:42 am

    This was so beautiful, she is just pure.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:44 am

    Chills. The way Tracy smiles as everyone in the room loses it at just seeing her. She looked and sounded amazing. Luke was cute in how he literally mouthed the words as she was singing. Such a legend. Also recommend the promise by Tracy.

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:45 am

    My three words for this Respect Magic Historic!!!

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:48 am

    I didn’t watch the Grammys, but as soon as this video hit social media I just kept watching it. Fast Car is one of my all time favorite songs (I probably listen to it once a week) and I loved Luke combs’ version. I was wary when I first heard about his cover, but it really was a good cover, and I love how much respect he clearly has for the original song and for Tracy.

    Great Grammy moment.

    Reply
  7. Jan says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:49 am

    Tracy’s face my goodness!
    Great pairing.

    Reply
  8. SAS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Jesus, how does her voice sound even better than ever. She’s magnificent.

    I’m in a non-American, non-country music bubble so I’ve never heard of Luke or his cover but happy he seems to honour the legend that is Tracy. What a gift to watch.

    Reply
  9. Tulipworthy says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:52 am

    That was awesome!

    Reply
  10. Rachel says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:57 am

    It was beautiful and she was beautiful and her voice was amazing. I’ve loved TC since I was a teen in the 80’s. I’m glad she performed last night with LC. Because when I heard he covered Fast Car, I was like, “How dare you???”. Never heard of Luke until the cover btw.

    Reply
  11. Lauren says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:58 am

    This performance gave me chills when I watched it last night. One of the best Grammy moments in recent memory!

    Reply
  12. Roo says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:07 am

    It was magical and pure and lovely. You can see how much he admires her and truly loves the song, and she has the most beautiful, shy smile. It was the most special moment of the Grammys.

    Reply
  13. Wilma says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:20 am

    I love that song (and album) so much! I listen to it almost daily on my commute. And I’m so happy that Luke Combs shows deep respect for Tracy. She truly deserves all the accolades as she is an amazing songwriter.

    Reply
  14. JTh says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:25 am

    I couldn’t find a stream for the Grammy’s, so I searched for replay clips asap! It’s great that Tracy got to see how much her peers love and miss her!

    Reply
  15. Seraphina says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:29 am

    Her smile right as she began – was everything! And well done on the duet. I teared up too seeing her smile.

    Reply
  16. lamejudi says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:34 am

    I saw Tracy Chapman live about 25 years ago. She opened for Sting!

    I’m so happy that this amazing song is having this revival now, and that Combs wants to honor and spotlight TC’s talent. Shivers when I hear the opening chords. Sharing the video with my 23-year-old son!

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:34 am

    Perfect, just perfect.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment