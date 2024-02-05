Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs did an iconic duet of ‘Fast Car’ on the Grammys

Last year, Luke Combs got to #1 on the country music charts with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” His cover became a crossover hit as well – pop stations still play his cover constantly, and I’d say he helped new audiences and younger audiences learn about Tracy Chapman. Last year, Tracy even made a very rare public statement, congratulating Luke on his success with her song. Last week, we heard that Tracy would leave her house and actually perform at the Grammys, her first live performance in over a decade. Well, it happened. And it was SO well-done.
The only bad thing I have to say about this is that it came so early in the Grammy telecast that no one paid attention to what came afterwards for like an hour. It was wonderful! There was some drama and angst about Luke covering “Fast Car” before last night, like why did he do it, why is trying to countrify Tracy’s iconic song, etc, but you could see that he was just in awe of her, in awe of being on stage with her. He treated Tracy and her music with the utmost respect and his cover earned Tracy a lot of money (because she owns the publishing rights). The way the audience reacted too, it was so special. People were so excited to see her at the venue, and they got a massive standing ovation after the performance. You know what? The duet actually sounded good too. They harmonized with each other very well.
By far the best moment of the night!
By far.. I sobbed😭. I read her she has had massive increase in traffic of people downloading her original version of the song, Introducing a new audience to her music is a beautiful thing.🎶🎼🎵
This made me tear up last night. She’s so incredible and I was so happy for her. And thank you for posting it, Kaiser, because I hadn’t actually watched the show.
This was so beautiful, she is just pure.
Chills. The way Tracy smiles as everyone in the room loses it at just seeing her. She looked and sounded amazing. Luke was cute in how he literally mouthed the words as she was singing. Such a legend. Also recommend the promise by Tracy.
My three words for this Respect Magic Historic!!!
I didn’t watch the Grammys, but as soon as this video hit social media I just kept watching it. Fast Car is one of my all time favorite songs (I probably listen to it once a week) and I loved Luke combs’ version. I was wary when I first heard about his cover, but it really was a good cover, and I love how much respect he clearly has for the original song and for Tracy.
Great Grammy moment.
Tracy’s face my goodness!
Great pairing.
Jesus, how does her voice sound even better than ever. She’s magnificent.
I’m in a non-American, non-country music bubble so I’ve never heard of Luke or his cover but happy he seems to honour the legend that is Tracy. What a gift to watch.
That was awesome!
It was beautiful and she was beautiful and her voice was amazing. I’ve loved TC since I was a teen in the 80’s. I’m glad she performed last night with LC. Because when I heard he covered Fast Car, I was like, “How dare you???”. Never heard of Luke until the cover btw.
This performance gave me chills when I watched it last night. One of the best Grammy moments in recent memory!
It was magical and pure and lovely. You can see how much he admires her and truly loves the song, and she has the most beautiful, shy smile. It was the most special moment of the Grammys.
I love that song (and album) so much! I listen to it almost daily on my commute. And I’m so happy that Luke Combs shows deep respect for Tracy. She truly deserves all the accolades as she is an amazing songwriter.
I couldn’t find a stream for the Grammy’s, so I searched for replay clips asap! It’s great that Tracy got to see how much her peers love and miss her!
Her smile right as she began – was everything! And well done on the duet. I teared up too seeing her smile.
I saw Tracy Chapman live about 25 years ago. She opened for Sting!
I’m so happy that this amazing song is having this revival now, and that Combs wants to honor and spotlight TC’s talent. Shivers when I hear the opening chords. Sharing the video with my 23-year-old son!
Perfect, just perfect.