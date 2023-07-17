Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ is a huge success: is that a problem?

In 1988, Tracy Chapman released “Fast Car” as the lead single from her eponymous debut album. The song was very successful at the time, becoming a top-ten single and winning big awards, including a Grammy. Critics praised the song, the album and Chapman herself. Chapman and her music were considered, at the time, folk-rock. Over the years, “Fast Car” has had incredible longevity – it still feels fresh, it still feels modern and it’s still incredibly moving. Here’s Chapman’s album version & music video:
Over the years, different artists of all genres have covered “Fast Car,” and it’s especially popular for artists to cover live, in concert. Well, months ago, country star Luke Combs covered “Fast Car” and included it in his latest album, Gettin’ Old. Here’s Luke Combs’ cover:
Combs has also included the song in his concerts for a while, so his fans weren’t surprised when he finally put it on an album. Well, Combs has put out entirely different singles from the album, but country radio decided to just play the hell out of his “Fast Car” cover. It has become a runaway hit on country music radio, even climbing to #1 on the Billboard country charts. That makes Tracy Chapman the first Black woman to have written the #1 song on the country charts. Last week, Tracy Chapman even made a rare public comment, congratulating Luke: “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”
Well, some people aren’t so pleased. Some people are quite irritated that a white male country artist covered a song written by a Black woman. The Washington Post did a lengthy article about this, here’s an excerpt from that piece:
To quite a few people, [the success of Combs’ cover] is cause for yet another celebration in Combs’s whirlwind journey as the genre’s reigning megastar with 16 consecutive No. 1 hits. But it has also prompted a wave of complicated feelings among some listeners and in the Nashville music community. Although many are thrilled to see “Fast Car” back in the spotlight and a new generation discovering Chapman’s work, it’s clouded by the fact that, as a Black queer woman, Chapman, 59, would have almost zero chance of that achievement herself in country music.
The numbers are bleak: A recent study by data journalist Jan Diehm and musicologist Jada Watson reported that fewer than 0.5 percent of songs played on country radio in 2022 were by women of color and LGBTQ+ artists. Watson’s previous work shows that songs by women of color and LGBTQ+ artists were largely excluded from radio playlists for most of the two decades prior.
“On one hand, Luke Combs is an amazing artist, and it’s great to see that someone in country music is influenced by a Black queer woman — that’s really exciting,” said Holly G, founder of the Black Opry, an organization for Black country music singers and fans. “But at the same time, it’s hard to really lean into that excitement knowing that Tracy Chapman would not be celebrated in the industry without that kind of middleman being a White man.”
There has been a concerted effort from some in Nashville to promote inclusivity, particularly since the industry-wide reckoning after the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But despite some individual success stories, the systemic lack of diversity has persisted. Now that Chapman’s classic is on pace to become one of the biggest songs of Combs’s career, there are uneasy and complex emotional responses.
While I acknowledge that everything being said here is worthy of discussion, for what it’s worth: Tracy Chapman never considered herself a country artist and she never sought validation from the country music establishment. She was doing her own thing in the rock/folk world and, as brilliant artists are wont to do, she created a masterpiece which defies genre, a song which still sounds fresh and relevant when sung by a white country bro 35 years after it was originally written. What’s more, “Fast Car” was absolutely acknowledged in its own time? It was literally a hit song, it won a Grammy, Chapman performed her music in front of huge, sold-out concerts. Country music absolutely has a huge race and racism problem, but I’m just not sure this is the right case study. Also: Tracy Chapman is the sole songwriter for “Fast Car,” so she probably appreciates the royalties from Luke’s cover.
The only person who has say on whether this is ok is Tracy Chapman. She wrote the song. She allowed the cover. She seems happy with it. It’s a great cover (and I’m not a country fan). It’s not like Toby Keith covered it. That, I would guess Tracy would have an issue with.
Agreed. And let’s hope she’s making a ton of cash from it, too.
Tracy has said she doesn’t have a problem with it so I think let it be and yes I bet she is happy with the money it is bringing her because it is out there again. Good for Tracy.
My first thought was – I’m thrilled that she’s getting the residuals!
That’s what I thought. Ms. Chapman will be making bank from his remake. Excellent for her!
I looked it up- she is the sole songwriter and she owns the publishing. And there is an “estimate” online [via Billboard] that the Combs covered has – so far- brought in $500,000 to her.
This makes me happy.
Also, his version is good too.
I still haven’t recovered from Boyzone’s soulless rendition of Baby Can I Hold You.
This song is a classic written by a genius. TC is one of those musicians that lives in my heart. Fast Car is magic and anyone who hears it is touched by it. Let me be clear. All the things brought up are truth and facts. I didn’t even want to hear a country cover but I was in a friend’s car and she had it on. He did a good job. It’s also apparent that he loves and appreciates the song. This is how great music works. I love Tracy Chapman and so do other people.
Yes to everything you said. I didn’t want to listen either and I just did…it brought tears to my eyes. I think it’s a lovely tribute to her genius. Of course her version is better but I’d like to think some of his fans might seek out her version and discover music they might not otherwise have.
Yes to what you said here. She’s a genius and genius transcends genre. I haven’t played the cover, and I know nothing about this guy. I adore TC and her music and still listen to fast car. I remember her Grammy speech when she won for it and I literally cried. She was my hero, that album spoke to me so deeply, even thoughi come from a completely different world. Genius. . and I love she’s banking money and being her cool self.
I’ve enjoyed Luke’s version and I really like that he paid highest homage to a black, queer woman and is making her money despite the fact that a good deal of his fan base must be the Bud Light cancellation crowd. But I don’t blame others for acknowledging that she probably would not have hit with this song had she redone it in a more country style.
I prefer Tracy’s vocals and tone.
This guys version just lacks…soul, idk. I just know I feel nothing when i listen to it where as with Tracy I feel all the emotions. And she just has a very unique voice no one can mimic. This guy sounds like every other new country musician.
I agree, the cover is fine as covers often are but with Tracy singing I feel all that sadness, desperation and grief of being stuck in a life that you keep trying to improve for yourself but there is no relief from. TC singing her own words just hits differently.
I agree. I saw Tracy in concert when this album first came out. Her voice is utterly unique, and while I’m sure Luke is a wonderful country artist, I’m just not seeing there could be a comparison. I still listen to Tracy’s album, her songwriting skills are amazing.
Although I am very happy Tracy is getting paid for this and in the end, Tracy had to give permission for Luke to use the song. So, if she’s okay with it, I’m okay with it.
Last time I had looked on her website she had gone on to get her masters degree?
Sounds like some folks latching on to the remake of Tracy’s song and trying to make it about something else. It isn’t. As long as Tracy is okay with Luke Combs singing her song and she’s getting paid from it, everyone else needs to have a seat about it. Also I read somewhere that so far Tracy has received over $500,000 in royalties from Luke’s remake.
Yeah it feels like people are trying to use this to discuss a legitimate issue of diversity when…it just doesn’t fit. Tracy is not nor ever expressed a desire to be a country music artist. I don’t think Lebron James is upset he will never be in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
She is being properly credited and VERY well compensated. End of story.
I live in Charlotte and just learned who Luke Combs is… so find it interesting he also popped up here.
I don’t like country. I prefer the original. But like others said, Tracy Chapman is OK with it. Also seems like she’s getting credit and recognition for it, which I’ve heard songs and didn’t know they were covers until years later.
He did a beautiful cover of it, and it seems to be a beautiful homage to her and the song. I love the original and I love this version.
And I think it speaks so much about this song that two artists with different backgrounds and experiences both love it.
Get that royalty check! It’s a great song that’s transcendental. I’m still going to listen to Tracy’s version. I don’t know Luke Combs or listen to country radio but he clearly loves the song too. Now more people love the song. It doesn’t sound like he’s not trying to credit her. And she’s okay with it. Dustin at Pajiba also wrote a great piece about this:
Love that you posted both versions since I would never have heard Luke’s otherwise. They’re both good, I’ll add his to my road playlist even though I’ve got Tracy’s already. Why not sing along twice?
Ok, I listened to his cover – it’s a male voice, but the story is still about a woman and the words are still Tracy’s. It seems faithful and respectful and if she’s happy, that’s great.
As for the WaPo article and “White middleman” – they’ve been the gatekeepers. Nobody gets in unless they open the doors – inclusion can’t happen without them.
Yeah, I think the issue of “white middlemen” is the real problem, so some people are misdirecting their anger at Luke Combs when really this is an industry-wide issue.
I love Tracy Chapman. But, yes, country music has a huge problem with race and, well, anything out of white southerners’ comfort zone (Dolly Parton excepted). The lack of diversity in the music makes it all sound the same. The genre would do well to diversify, and this is a good start.
But… one persons success does not detract from the other— specifically because the success is a few decades apart.
I would understand if Tracy’s song was released and 2 months later covered by a white man.
But 35 years? She was and still is a star, everyone knows her song and her legacy in music via her hits, so there is no damage done, imo.
The fact that a white guy is in country music is a separate topic.
As far as black and queer in country I think Nas does an excellent job there lol
Tracy was never a country musician… so he isnt stealing her foray into the genre so much as he is introducing country listeners to HER genre.
On the country music radio show I listen to based out of Scotland (“Another Country”), they play Tracy all the time. Their show has an expansive and inclusive view of country music, including soul, rock, blues, folk etc and Tracy fits right in. Plus, she’s making money off Luke’s version and getting more fans.
Brought me to tears listening to this again after all these years, that’s what great art is. I remember her back in the day performing in Harvard Sq w just her guitar and that voice of hers, electrifying, literally blocked traffic w the crowds that formed. I think her statement was beautiful too. A class act…
I like the original much better too. But…maybe by bringing this to a crossover audience, new listeners will imagine at some level that their lives aren’t so different from TC’s, that we all want the same things — respect, dignity, freedom, security, love, etc. And maybe see that the racial and other hateful divisions are a divide and conquer strategy to serve the 1% and get people voting against their own interests. But it’s time to come together. That’s also what great art can do. Or at least we can dream…
What bothers me is, he added NOTHING to the cover, it’s literally almost identical musically, lyrically, the only difference is his beautiful tenor vocal instead of Tracy’s rich alto. He even says he works in the market as a checkout girl! I don’t know Luke Combs’ pronouns but, I wish he had brought something new to the material. That said, I would LOVE to see a duet and more Tracy Chapman is good Tracy Chapman.
If Tracy is OK with it, fine. But for me as a fan of her music, I LOVE LOVE THAT SONG. It is PERFECT as is with Tracy’s performance. No need for remake, tribute, etc. from any other performer. Leave that song alone.
This is not a criticism of your post, believe me. It’s just something added for context. As I understand it, songwriters and musicians work hard and if they’re lucky enough to get a hit or recognition for their work, they appreciate that people are listening to them — it also pays their wages too. It’s great that Tracy Chapman’s song was well received when it first came out and that many people still remember it, but as a songwriter I’m sure that TC appreciates even more that others over the years have gone on to sing her song in performances. That, as some have pointed out, re-introduces the song to younger audiences and makes the song more financially successful for her. So, when someone (of whatever genre, but especially a different one) comes along and releases it again to a large audience, that makes the song a bigger success, financially and critically. That’s how songs become standards and stand the test of time. So, it’s okay to love TC’s version but those out there who begrudge that fact anyone else can appreciate the song may be a little shortsighted.
I don’t really care for his cover, but I don’t think there’s a problem with it. Tracy Chapman is okay with it, and her version has been popular for decades — I think this will only increase the popularity of her original as well.
You know how big this song was in the day? It was massive, I remember! And now it’s reaching a whole new generation. And the artist herself has given her blessing. This is awesome for Tracy Chapman, and I hope she’s laughing all the way to the bank.
Also, what an album that was. “talkin’ ’bout a revolution”, “baby can I hold you”, “Behind the wall” were all big hits too. I had the pleasure of seeing her live in 1988 in Buenos Aires, my first ever gig, at the Human Rights Now! tour with Peter Gabriel and Sting, and she was mesmerizing.
I saw Tracy, Sting, Peter Gabriel and Bruce Springsteen on that tour too. But I saw them in Philadelphia. I’ve been a fan of Tracy Chapman ever since.
It’s a respectful cover, IMO. It doesn’t have quite the emotional intensity of the original, but it’s decent. And it’s probably going to introduce lots of people to the original by accident. Tracy Chapman was very much a kind of niche/folksy sound that was a bit of a surprise hit in the 90s, so it’s not a total shock it never made it’s way on to country radio into mainstream crossover.
This being said, whether the message of the song is lost on the country music masses is another issue. It’s a very timely song for what’s going on in this country, but I’ve seen a few articles say it’s about “success after much adversity.” And I was just like…no, that’s not the meaning at all lol. It’s quite the opposite. There’s no way to spin a song about cyclical urban poverty and the unreachable illusion of the American dream into something triumphant.
To be fair, a lot of country music is about similar themes. At least traditional country music. Over the past couple of decades, that genre has leaned more into a celebratory, nostalgic tone. But people used to joke about country songs that they were all along the lines of “I lost my truck and my job and my girl and now I’m drinking whiskey at the bar save me Jesus.”
I love that song and play it regularly (Tracy Chapman’s version). Haven’t heard this one, probably not going to, but I’m happy it’s out there as we need more working class people songs. I miss those days when there was a lot of music that resonated with growing up on the side of things where you had to work a lot harder to get not a lot, but there was music to strengthen your spirit and make you feel seen.
Tracy’s opinion is the one that matters, if she’s happy and being properly compensated, that’s what should matter.
If Tracy doesn’t have a problem with it, then I don’t see why anyone should. He did a respectful cover. It doesn’t have the emotional resonance of her version, but it’s still quite good. She’s getting paid well for it. People who might not have known the song are now hearing it.
I actually like that he didn’t change the pronouns in his version. It makes it seem like he’s doing a cover but not co-opting the song. It’s clear that this is her work, her story, and he’s just singing it. Maybe he just really likes the song and it’s meaningful to him, as it is/was to so many others.
I’ve heard of him but I didn’t know he was so popular.
While I’m happy that a new generation is learning of Tracy Chapman’s hit song. I do have mixed feelings. Not just bc of country music’s continued racism despite being influenced by blues music. It’s bc Fast Car became a hit on the pop charts yet she somehow became labelled as a folk rock artist bc of that one song. But most of her music wasn’t folk rock and I think pigeonholing her into that genre greatly hurt her career. I stopped paying attention to her after that designation bc that wasn’t my type of music although I liked Fast Car and I liked a couple of folk music artists like Suzanne Vega.
So I reluctantly went to one of Tracy’s first outdoor concerts with a friend and the audience was predominantly white (like 95% which was very unusual to see at that time unless it was someone like Whitney Houston). It was a fantastic concert! I was pleasantly surprised, had so much fun and became a fan bc of it. Give Me One Reason is still one of my faves.
She hadn’t come out of the closet yet but it definitely would have hurt her career at that time. Some songs were obviously R&B/R&B flavored rock and some just rock and we were all dancing along when she and her band played her up tempo jams. None of us cared that the other songs didn’t sound like Fast Car/folk music and we definitely sang along when she played it. Her sound and voice was really unique and she should have been a bigger crossover star. I think in today’s progressive environment, she would have been. But kudos to him and to her for the renewed interest and the royalties.