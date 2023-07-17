Princess Kate wore a green Roland Mouret to the Wimbledon men’s final

It’s funny how indignant some people, myself included, get over the fact that Prince William and Kate separate Prince George from his siblings so often. I was so pissed last year when William and Kate repeatedly took George to sporting events – like the Wimbledon men’s final – and didn’t include Charlotte. I get why they don’t bring out Louis to many events – a tennis match is simply too long for Louis to sit still. But Charlotte would have enjoyed the tennis matches last year! So, I complained, many of us complained. Guess who was included this year? Will and Kate definitely read the comments.

William and Kate arrived at the All-England Club with Charlotte and George on Sunday for the men’s final. This was George’s second-ever time at Wimbledon, following his appearance one year ago at the men’s final. This was Charlotte’s first-ever time at a Wimbledon match. I kind of wonder if she would have gotten more enjoyment out of the women’s final, but whatever. At least she was included.

Kate wore a green Roland Mouret dress for this appearance. It looks a lot like a repeat, but I think it’s new? She just buys different versions of the same dress in the same colors by different designers. The Wimbledon Wiglet is also suffering – why has her hair looked like ten kinds of hell in the past year? Did she get a new wig person or something? I also feel sorry for George, having to dress up like a little banker every time he goes to Wimbledon. That is the dress code for the Wimbledon Royal Box though – men (even boys, I guess) have to wear a suit jacket and tie.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that George and Charlotte were able to sit still and stay engaged with the five-set, five-hour tennis match. As it turns out, they’re both huge Carlos Alcaraz fans, and their guy won! It’s very true that little kids love the younger tennis players, like Carlos and Coco Gauff. George and Charlotte were so thrilled, and the photos of them rooting openly for Carlos were pretty cute. It looks like Charlotte was literally keeping her fingers crossed for him.

