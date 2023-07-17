Princess Kate wore a green Roland Mouret to the Wimbledon men’s final

It’s funny how indignant some people, myself included, get over the fact that Prince William and Kate separate Prince George from his siblings so often. I was so pissed last year when William and Kate repeatedly took George to sporting events – like the Wimbledon men’s final – and didn’t include Charlotte. I get why they don’t bring out Louis to many events – a tennis match is simply too long for Louis to sit still. But Charlotte would have enjoyed the tennis matches last year! So, I complained, many of us complained. Guess who was included this year? Will and Kate definitely read the comments.
William and Kate arrived at the All-England Club with Charlotte and George on Sunday for the men’s final. This was George’s second-ever time at Wimbledon, following his appearance one year ago at the men’s final. This was Charlotte’s first-ever time at a Wimbledon match. I kind of wonder if she would have gotten more enjoyment out of the women’s final, but whatever. At least she was included.
Kate wore a green Roland Mouret dress for this appearance. It looks a lot like a repeat, but I think it’s new? She just buys different versions of the same dress in the same colors by different designers. The Wimbledon Wiglet is also suffering – why has her hair looked like ten kinds of hell in the past year? Did she get a new wig person or something? I also feel sorry for George, having to dress up like a little banker every time he goes to Wimbledon. That is the dress code for the Wimbledon Royal Box though – men (even boys, I guess) have to wear a suit jacket and tie.
I was pleasantly surprised to see that George and Charlotte were able to sit still and stay engaged with the five-set, five-hour tennis match. As it turns out, they’re both huge Carlos Alcaraz fans, and their guy won! It’s very true that little kids love the younger tennis players, like Carlos and Coco Gauff. George and Charlotte were so thrilled, and the photos of them rooting openly for Carlos were pretty cute. It looks like Charlotte was literally keeping her fingers crossed for him.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Jul 2023
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attend day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Kate Princess of Wales,Image: 789496876, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
William Prince of Wales, Kate Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal box during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789501816, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
Princess Charlotte and Prince George during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502286, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
Cute kids. Horrible parents. Kate’s wiglet is bound to come to life and strangle her one day. And again her eye make is just awful along with the shoulder pads for that dress.
“ Kate’s wiglet is bound to come to life and strangle her one day.”
LOL 😂
It’s strange about the hair – it’s all clumpy and sticky-looking, like way too much product.
I am glad they brought Charlotte this year. Treating the heir as more special is not a good idea. George and Charlotte looked like they had a great time.
It’s better than the light minty green monstrosity. At least it’s from this century.
If she does read the comments: Update your hair, Katie! It’s a mess. Too long, wrong colour, wrong style.
Well it looks like the kids had a good time, so that’s good. I’m glad they included Charlotte this year. And Kate went to two matches in one weekend! She definitely is going to need a month off in Mustique.
Wasn’t George a Djokovic fan last year? Anyway, Kate’s dress is new.
Considering what kind of person Djokovic is and the sentiments he expressed, it wouldn’t be bad if George picked another player like Carlos to root for. Plus, kids get into new players all the time and the past year has been huge for Carlos.
That dress needs a good iron. And they used to drag Meghan for creases. I don’t think she ever had anything this creased.
Ok, little Charlotte cheering with that level of enthusiasm is just so darn cute. How adorable. I’m glad that she enjoyed her outing so thoroughly.
And I also thought that Kate re-wore that green dress, but Kaiser I think you are right – this one is new. She did wear a very similar green dress a while back, and it had gold buttons on the front, did it not? I can’t recall which event she wore it to.
I agree! Charlotte’s little crossed fingers got me choked up. Feels like they got to be kids for a minute.
The kids didn’t look bored because they took breaks/were away with William during middle of match. I watched this live and saw their seat was empty a couple of times when the camera went towards kitty. I don’t blame them, its cruel that they forced George to wear a suit during this global heatwave.
That makes perfect sense! My daughter is Charlotte’s age- we’ve taken her to a few Res Sox Games, breaks are the only way you get through them. It’s a long time to sit still. That makes me feel a bit better about their parenting, lol.
That’s good to know that they took breaks from the game. I don’t know how hot it is in the UK but here in the US it’s awful. I would hate to be out in that heat wearing a suit.
I agree that they shouldn’t put the poor child in a suit, but it hasn’t been that hot here. It was around 21C (70F) on Sunday.
So the kids and William took a break and left Waity in her seat. William is really committed when it’s his turn with the kids.
I realize I’m in the minority here, but I believe if a child is old enough to go someplace then they are old enough to follow a dress code. When my son was little and we went to a restaurant that required coats and ties, he wore a coat the tie. I do think a lighter color jacket – a nice light linen – would be a much better choice, however.
Think she wanted to have a Meghan moment with that green dress and it’s a no 😂
Hair is a mess too but it has been as of late so 🤷♀️
@seaflower all she needed to add was a cape over the left shoulder….
Charlotte is so darn cute ! the cute little glasses, loudly cheering so excitedly ! adorable !
As for Kate, i have to admit that i love this dress, i would have a million different versions of it for work if i could afford them and if i didnt work mostly from home nowadays. It also helps that her dress from woman’s final was puke-worthy, so this is miles better by comparison.
As for hair length, is it a thing for women to cut their hair shorter when they are in their 40s in the US/UK? i am the same age as her and im of indian origin so most women i know have hair that long and longer.
I can’t speak to the US, but a lot of women in the UK do cut their hair when they get to a certain age. Annabel Croft, who did the on-court interviews, has sometimes been criticised for keeping her hair long (she’s 57). (I adore Annabel Croft, she’s been through a lot lately).
that’s fascinating! why is that though? is long hair culturally only for younger women? i had seen that comment before but i thought it was linked to thinning hair that looks better shorter. In this case, kate’s hair ( whether her own or bought who knows) is quick thick here.
My next door neighbor is also an south asian women in her 60s and she has long lustrous white hair down to her butt and it looks fabulous !
I think (and I live in the USA…so not sure about the UK), that the thinking once women turn 40 they have to cut their long hair is becoming a rather outdated way of thinking. I will be 38 later this year, and up until a few months ago had almost waist length hair (cut it a few inches below my shoulders). I will probably grow it long again, but wanted a change. I think this cutting of hair once you each a certain age, comes from that hair tends to get thinner as one gets older. Now of course this isn’t true for all women. But I have seen plenty of women older than 40 with long hair, and it looks great! Katie’s issue is, she never had nice hair…not thick, or bouncy or anything that would warrant her keeping her hair that long. She has quite fine, thin hair naturally and hair like that, if long can look raggedy (hence the wiglets…which isn’t helping tbh). She would look much more sleek and modern with a bob cut imho
i wouldn’t be surprised that she is wearing extensions now , after 3 kids and especially being in the public eye, i think all celebrities do (including Meghan i feel) , but in all the pictures of her from her school days , i think at some point she did have nice hair. I think that’s why she is relying on extensions now, because the press made such a big deal out of it then. i do remember countless articles about her blowdry or whatever.
However Kate looks outdated because she dresses like she’s stuck in the 1960s, i dont think a bob or whatever would make her look sleek, i doubt it would even suit her.
Kate looks very good in this tone of green. Darker colors and jewel tones suit her well. I think this dress is a repeat – it looks familiar but I cannot find it in a quick search, so @AmyBee may be correct that it is new.
Good to see the kids out there having some fun. I will say this, that dress fits her like a glove and yet there are pictures where one can see the loose material. IF she has an eating disorder I really hope someone intervenes and gives her help. Considering what they did to Meghan I doubt they will. I know from experience that when you feel like you don’t have control over anything and you are under pressure (especially Kate with her appearances looks wise) controlling your eating habits and your weight become addictive like drug and the rush is controlling it when you cannot control anything else. And I think that is an issue with Kate.
@Seraphina…I agree about darker colors and jewel tones suiting her. They look so much better on her and don’t make her look washed out.
The kids look like they are having fun, and them cheering is really cute! I will say Willy doesn’t look bad here, he def looks better in “casual” clothes as opposed to a suit or tux. I like Katie’s dress. The color suits her. I think she looks much better in bright colors and jewel tones instead of pastels. I think wedges would be more appropriate for the event though as she was walking on grass. She needs a haircut. A sleek bob would be much more fresh and suited on her.
The kids cheering was very cute, especially Charlotte. What good little buffers/distractions they are!
I wonder if Charlotte is going to he an athlete like Anne and Zara. She was so into the game. It was so cute.
I love this dress. It’s her signature overly high neckline but done well. There are no hideous Victorian flounces or buttons. It looks modern and sleek compared to the dowdy 1980s/1880s junk she usually wears. I also looooved the pics of Charlotte wearing sunglasses with her hands behind her head. It’s something my kid would do. Adorable. She seems to have a fun little personality. Love seeing her.
Credit where it’s due, this dress is really nice and suits/fits her very well. I don’t even mind the green theme dressing because it’s a great look all round, accessories included. Maybe the earrings would have looked better if they were pearl studs or simple gold earrings? But overall this is a good look for her.
Love how into the game Charlotte and George were, Charlotte especially (as were we all)! Her sunglasses were super cute too. I felt bad for George in his suit, while it is the dress code it’s clearly not typical that kids are in the Royal Box haha. Poor little guy 🙁