Duchess Meghan stepped out with Guy Markle at a Montecito farmer’s market

If I’m being honest, I don’t always love every single thing the Duchess of Sussex wears. She has some great pieces and I like most of her stuff, but she has a few misses too. Breaking my silence! Anyway, my original point was that the one thing Meghan does really well all the time is accessorize. She’s great at knowing which earrings, bracelets, purses and shoes go with which outfit. That’s what I was reminded of when I glanced through Meghan’s latest outing:

meanwhile, in santa barbara, my sister meghan thee duchess has finally left the house. seen at a local farmer’s market with a ludicrously capacious amante bag and a bouquet of flowers to lay on the grave of her haters’ careers. pic.twitter.com/QNV6jCoREg — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) July 15, 2023

Prince Harry’s hostage went outside! She went to the Montecito farmer’s market. And I’m obsessed with her accessories. That bag is amazing and I adore her sandals. Her outfit is great too – it looks like a breezy summer dress with a white blouse as a cardi. In any case, the Mail – the outlet which bought these mega-exclusive photos – is of course clutching their pearls over Meghan being seen without Harry (!!) and in the presence of the legendary Guy Markle (her beagle). The Mail’s headline is: “Meghan Markle picks up fresh flowers and samples some honey at the Montecito Farmer’s Market without Harry and brings along beloved pet beagle instead – despite ‘no dog’ policy.” Oh, she had her well-behaved dog on a leash in public??? Burn the witch!!!

Meghan Markle broke cover on Friday to check out her local farmer’s market, days after her explosive Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry failed to score any Emmy nominations. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted stopping by the Montecito Farmer’s Market near the couple’s $14.7million mansion, but went without her husband, exclusive DailyMail.com photos show. The 41-year-old was instead accompanied by her security detail and one of her beloved pet beagles, despite the market’s rule prohibiting dogs. Wearing a white, unbuttoned collared shirt over a camel-colored maxi dress, black flip flops, and sunglasses, the former actress went virtually undetected by locals as she went from tent to tent browsing various collections of goods. She picked up a bunch of fresh flowers which she then stashed in a large woven straw tote for her convenience as she continued shopping. At one point she also stopped to sample some honey from a vendor. While Meghan largely managed to fly under the radar during her trip to the market, she was friendly and smiled politely at the handful of locals who did recognize her – as her security kept a watchful eye. The large bodyguard kept a safe distance from the duchess and minded her pooch while she looked around the market.

[From The Daily Mail]

While I was looking for a tweet to embed in this post, I found a lot of bonkers tweets in which Meghan was accused of “setting up” these photos (she did not) and timing it specifically to steal Kate’s thunder at Wimbledon (lol) and there were a lot of salty tears about the size of the bag too. Like… have these people never been to a farmer’s market? Plenty of people stop by their local farmer’s market while they’re walking their dogs. Plenty of people bring big bags because few vendors keep plastic bags on hand. The funniest part, to me, is that the Mail bought the exclusive photos (I’m sure they cost a pretty penny) and then dropped them just before Kate arrived at Wimbledon.