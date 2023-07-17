Duchess Meghan stepped out with Guy Markle at a Montecito farmer’s market

If I’m being honest, I don’t always love every single thing the Duchess of Sussex wears. She has some great pieces and I like most of her stuff, but she has a few misses too. Breaking my silence! Anyway, my original point was that the one thing Meghan does really well all the time is accessorize. She’s great at knowing which earrings, bracelets, purses and shoes go with which outfit. That’s what I was reminded of when I glanced through Meghan’s latest outing:
meanwhile, in santa barbara, my sister meghan thee duchess has finally left the house. seen at a local farmer’s market with a ludicrously capacious amante bag and a bouquet of flowers to lay on the grave of her haters’ careers. pic.twitter.com/QNV6jCoREg
— maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) July 15, 2023
Prince Harry’s hostage went outside! She went to the Montecito farmer’s market. And I’m obsessed with her accessories. That bag is amazing and I adore her sandals. Her outfit is great too – it looks like a breezy summer dress with a white blouse as a cardi. In any case, the Mail – the outlet which bought these mega-exclusive photos – is of course clutching their pearls over Meghan being seen without Harry (!!) and in the presence of the legendary Guy Markle (her beagle). The Mail’s headline is: “Meghan Markle picks up fresh flowers and samples some honey at the Montecito Farmer’s Market without Harry and brings along beloved pet beagle instead – despite ‘no dog’ policy.” Oh, she had her well-behaved dog on a leash in public??? Burn the witch!!!
Meghan Markle broke cover on Friday to check out her local farmer’s market, days after her explosive Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry failed to score any Emmy nominations. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted stopping by the Montecito Farmer’s Market near the couple’s $14.7million mansion, but went without her husband, exclusive DailyMail.com photos show. The 41-year-old was instead accompanied by her security detail and one of her beloved pet beagles, despite the market’s rule prohibiting dogs.
Wearing a white, unbuttoned collared shirt over a camel-colored maxi dress, black flip flops, and sunglasses, the former actress went virtually undetected by locals as she went from tent to tent browsing various collections of goods. She picked up a bunch of fresh flowers which she then stashed in a large woven straw tote for her convenience as she continued shopping. At one point she also stopped to sample some honey from a vendor.
While Meghan largely managed to fly under the radar during her trip to the market, she was friendly and smiled politely at the handful of locals who did recognize her – as her security kept a watchful eye. The large bodyguard kept a safe distance from the duchess and minded her pooch while she looked around the market.
While I was looking for a tweet to embed in this post, I found a lot of bonkers tweets in which Meghan was accused of “setting up” these photos (she did not) and timing it specifically to steal Kate’s thunder at Wimbledon (lol) and there were a lot of salty tears about the size of the bag too. Like… have these people never been to a farmer’s market? Plenty of people stop by their local farmer’s market while they’re walking their dogs. Plenty of people bring big bags because few vendors keep plastic bags on hand. The funniest part, to me, is that the Mail bought the exclusive photos (I’m sure they cost a pretty penny) and then dropped them just before Kate arrived at Wimbledon.
I love her weekend style. Breezy, casual, chic. And, age appropriate by which I mean utterly herself.
Is that Guy though or Mia?
Love those flowers. What kind are they? And keep doin’ your thang, M. Maxin’ and relaxin’ in your $14.7 million dollar home that you own with your hubby and kids, pets, mama, and any friends you want to invite over, with Tyler Perry watching over you.
that whole “outshining Kate” argument is so asinine and it does Kate no favors- especially when their own press described Meghan’s press coverage as a Lamborghini. Kate’s at an international event ffs! Accepting things is the first step 💅🏾
I like this outfit. I’m not a fan of the oversize short sets she’s been wearing. I know what look she’s going for, but the shorts are always too big for her petite frame.
If she’d hire a stylist and ditch outfits that easily wrinkle that would help. I agree with the shorts as well she doesn’t really pull it off but they make her look big in the hips which contrast with her really slim ankles
She looked as beautiful as ever and I was happy to see her. Of course she has misses fashion-wise but so do we right? I love how her critics were all “Why is her bag so big and blah, blah, blah.” One usually brings a tote bag to the farmers market. Dumb asses.
Evidently, it’s a health code violation to bring a dog into the farmer’s market. But if her bodyguard was holding Guy outside while she was shopping, that would be fine.
She always looks so easy breezy – when I go to the market, I look like I’ve just come from the town dump.
@Eurydice – What I found sinister about the whole bringing a dog to the farmers market debate was that the Fail used a picture from a completely different farmers market to labour their invalid point!
There’s also a picture of a guy walking by Meghan which “derangers” identified him as a bodyguard. Only for someone-else to tweet that the guy was in fact their PA!
I loved everything she wore to the market and checked out the bag and it was sold out!
Breaking news !! Meg goes to flea market with her dog. OMG they are so desperate for anything even a completely normal visit to a farmers market. She looks great and yes when I go to the farmers market I also bring a big bag to bring home my stuff. I hope she and her pet had a good time and found all they were looking for. Just Meg living her life there is no need for pearl clutching.
I think that’s Mamma Mia.
Love Meghan’s chill vibe at the farmer’s market. Hate her getting papped though. I’ve never been to a farmer’s market where people don’t bring their dogs.
They didn’t mention the number of bathrooms!!
I hope she goes to Singapore with Harry for polo and also invictus as well.
She needs to be out more with her friends as well, the whole staying indoors thing hasn’t quite stopped the hate machine so what’s the point?
I want galas, games, weddings, polo etc
Fashion is a very great PR tool ( something keen understands), I get they want to be private and applaud them for keeping their kids private but if they want to be in the entertainment industry they need to be out more often, they’ve become really really boring
She’s fine. I hope she goes to what she wants to go to, whatever that may be.
I’m sure she’s out on a regular basis. Luckily for her she doesn’t get photographed most times. That’s the life that she and Harry wanted.
Why? If she’s able to support the things that she supports without hoopla why should she? I’m sure she also gets to see her friends and to do things that interest her, go to movies, go to dinner, birthday parties barbecues whatever, we just don’t see it all. Nor do we need to. If you support them and their causes, that should be enough. She shouldn’t have to shuck and jive and dance for it. It’s weird to me the way people don’t realize how much they sound like the British media when talking about a private citizen and how much they should see them or their kids or know what they’re doing.
@dee I don’t care about seeing their children, this is purely from a business perspective, they need to mingle publicly, make connections publicly to counteract and at least put some positivity into the shitstorm that is their newscycle. Even the most private celebrity ( eg beyonce ) you know does this. They need to be in the PR business esp if they’re putting out product for outsiders to consume.
Harry and Meghan are adults, it’s their choice how they choose to live their lives.
Guess you’re going to have to look for something else to relieve your boredom.
The last thing Meghan will ever be is boring.
Someone already outed their fake dog story.
The Dailyfail can’t help themselves, used a sign from Santa Barbara farmer’s market saying no dogs, to imply that Meghan thinks she is above the rules.
The sign at the Montecito farmer’s market, just welcome customers, nothing about dogs.
The tabloids keep forgetting that it is easy to check their lies instantly, and post pictures to prove they’re lying.
What’s with this “broke cover” sh*t that the DM and other British tabloids use? She went to the farmer’s market, that’s all. According to them she’s supposed to home devastated about Spotify and not getting an Emmy nomination for a docu-series that’s main aim was to counter the smear campaign that the tabloids and the Royal Family did on her and her husband.
Imagine if they used “broke cover” for any W or K appearance after 2-3 weeks unseen!
The man besides Meghan was not her body guard, he was a shopper there also and was identified publicly by his employee. Secondly, the Monticeto Flea Market does not have a no dog policy. This picture of the sign was taken at the Santa Barbara Flea market while Meghan shopped at the Monticeto Flea Market. Another example of the gutter UK Daily fail trying to solicit hate for Meghan because she is living her best life while shopping and thriving.
Employer, he is a PA.
Too bad Keen McButtons can be outshone by Meghan going grocery shopping a few thousand miles away. Shows how utterly irrelevant she is.
I especially loved how the Derangers jumped on Guy being there, but while M was close to the food stalls, he was being handled by her security guy.
But I especially loved how the Derangers jumped on the whole story, seeing how much they tell us that M is irrelevant, that the kids were not there, that Harry wasn’t there (on a weekday), that she went shopping on purpose (!)…
🙄🤨😁🤣
Its crazy, if the derangers had any sense they would ignore Meghan and just big up Kate. If Meghan and her dog 5000 miles away can overshadow Kate, then that doesn’t say much for her.
I agree about the misses Kaiser and I wish she’d ditch the neutral colors and the shorts, she has great tan skin and would look really good in color and nice shoulders as well so more strapless or sleeveless dresses / jumpsuits/ vests / asymmetrical clothes.
She has a lot of potential fashion wise and I don’t know why she doesn’t utilize it she’s out of the royal bubble so there’s nothing like rules or protocol.
She doesn’t even need a stylist, there are great stylist pages on Instagram for free and many of them I have seen have picks that will really really look good on her.
If a woman in another country in another time zone can steal your thunder just by stepping out of her house it shows how fragile your so call popularity is.
Living as normal a life as possible given their circumstance to me is living your truth. Meghan I am happy to witness is living the life she had prior to intersecting with Harry’s family. As she mentioned earlier, she was not a part of the tabloid culture before her marriage. While we may not see this couple as much as we would like, pretty sure they live a robust life within their community. Because we do not see them does not mean they are hiding. The beauty of living in secluded communities gives you this freedom. One of their smartest choices to me was moving to Santa Barbara in Monticeto, being surrounded by others who value their privacy as well.