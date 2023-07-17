“Megan Rapinoe called out Martina Navratilova for transphobia” links
  • July 17, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Megan Rapinoe called out Martina Navratilova for Martina’s (underreported) transphobia towards trans athletes. Martina responded by digging in her heels. Way to tarnish your legacy as a LGBTQ icon, Martina. [Jezebel]
These Bennifer photos are so sweaty! [Just Jared]
Michael Cera’s Big Allan Energy. [LaineyGossip]
A big spoiler for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning. [Pajiba]
Rita Ora looks bored with herself (I agree). [Go Fug Yourself]
This moment between Emily Blunt & Florence Pugh was so cute. [Seriously OMG]
Jordyn Woods’ desert photoshoot. [Egotastic]
Janelle Eason’s ex has been arrested again. [Starcasm]
I’m glad this plastic surgeon lost her license, OMFG. [Buzzfeed]
Meatball Ron DeSantis is firing campaign staff! [Towleroad]
Jenna Coleman wore Alessandra Rich to Wimbledon. [RCFA]

1 Response to ““Megan Rapinoe called out Martina Navratilova for transphobia” links”

  1. Tree says:
    July 17, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Martina has been a problem for decades. She has kept a lot of players back over the years. Seemed like she wanted a certain “look” and “attitude”.

    They tried to get rid of her a few times but some entity likes her. I don’t know if it’s the organization or foreign or advertisers or the men league.

    There will be a lot of people happy when she finally steps to the side completely. She has made it so no one else can speak on behalf of usa women’s tennis.

