“Megan Rapinoe called out Martina Navratilova for transphobia” links

Megan Rapinoe called out Martina Navratilova for Martina’s (underreported) transphobia towards trans athletes. Martina responded by digging in her heels. Way to tarnish your legacy as a LGBTQ icon, Martina. [Jezebel]

These Bennifer photos are so sweaty! [Just Jared]

Michael Cera’s Big Allan Energy. [LaineyGossip]

A big spoiler for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning. [Pajiba]

Rita Ora looks bored with herself (I agree). [Go Fug Yourself]

This moment between Emily Blunt & Florence Pugh was so cute. [Seriously OMG]

Jordyn Woods’ desert photoshoot. [Egotastic]

Janelle Eason’s ex has been arrested again. [Starcasm]

I’m glad this plastic surgeon lost her license, OMFG. [Buzzfeed]

Meatball Ron DeSantis is firing campaign staff! [Towleroad]

Jenna Coleman wore Alessandra Rich to Wimbledon. [RCFA]