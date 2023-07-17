“Megan Rapinoe called out Martina Navratilova for transphobia” links

Megan Rapinoe called out Martina Navratilova for Martina’s (underreported) transphobia towards trans athletes. Martina responded by digging in her heels. Way to tarnish your legacy as a LGBTQ icon, Martina. [Jezebel]
Martina has been a problem for decades. She has kept a lot of players back over the years. Seemed like she wanted a certain “look” and “attitude”.
They tried to get rid of her a few times but some entity likes her. I don’t know if it’s the organization or foreign or advertisers or the men league.
There will be a lot of people happy when she finally steps to the side completely. She has made it so no one else can speak on behalf of usa women’s tennis.