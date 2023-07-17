Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton came out for the Wimbledon men’s final

Yesterday’s Wimbledon men’s final was jam-packed with celebrities and royals. People were really excited to see Novak Djokovic play Carlos Alcaraz on Novak’s favorite surface, grass. The match ended up being pretty classic, with Alcaraz needing five sets to get the win over Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion (who won four of those championships in a row). Tom Hiddleston came out with his wife/partner (I don’t know if they’re actually married) Zawe Ashton. Zawe gave birth to their first child last year, probably in September or October. We still don’t know anything about the kid! Zawe and Hiddles look happy but I dislike her dress so much. Designers these days are hellbent on making those puffy-shouldered monstrosities.
Everyone was obsessed with Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the Royal Box. So many cutaways to them! They’re so hot together.
King Felipe of Spain came out to watch Alcaraz (who is Spanish). Felipe and Letizia are big tennis fans, and they were present at Wimbledon in 2008 when Rafael Nadal won his first Wimbledon title too. I guess Letizia didn’t want to travel this weekend though.
Brad Pitt went to the final with Guy Ritchie. The Wimbledon social media account was all aflutter about this abuser. Gross.
Ariana Grande was working on Wicked before the strike, so I guess she stayed in town for the final. She was seated next to Andrew Garfield… and she was not wearing her wedding ring. Is this gossip? Because Garfield and Grande definitely looked friendly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Amidst the recent halt of production for her highly anticipated movie 'WICKED' due to an actor strike, Ariana Grande maintains a positive demeanor as she enjoys the lively atmosphere of Wimbledon.
Pictured: Ariana Grande
Tom Hiddleston and Zane Ashton grace the prestigious Wimbledon 2023 in London, exuding style and charm as they enjoy the exhilarating tennis matches.
Pictured: Tom Hiddleston, Zane Aston
Zawe’s dress looks awful, Brad Pitt looks scruffy like he needs a good clean up and I believe may also have been there to show his support for Carlos Alcaraz – has King Felipe attended in the past? I don’t pay attention to tennis too much to be honest.
Zawe looked loved but yes that dress is not a good look. Must the puff sleeves be so large? Ariana kind of looked like she was hiding? I hope she’s alright. Pitt is so unapologetic in his thirst for accolades and the press give it to him. Gross. He look rough too.
The dress was bad but she is so gorgeous that it didn’t bother me that much. Love that she and Tom coordinated colours and accessories. Andrew Garfield who I adore looked a whole mess, his suit was way too big. Man needed a tailor.
The final was GREAT. Jealous of anyone who got to attend. Carlos, over the last year and a half has emerged as a true star in the sport. What a moment!
Rachel what did you do to your face?!
I don’t find them hot in the least, but I accept in in the minority with that one.
Brad is disgusting as always.
Love Zawe (Vod!) but that dress is terrible, & the shoes too.
I didn’t realize Ariana was so tiny! For some reason I thought she was tall. Maybe I’m confusing her with someone else.
I saw a clip on TV. I guess, you can find it on Insta easily. The clip shows Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton leaving Wimbledon and he says: “I/We have to get back to our son, I’m sorry.” We know now, It’s a boy. Yay!
Pitt’s social media team were working overtime for this appearance. Gross.
I’m surprised he wasn’t interacting with William and Kate. They’d have a lot to talk about like how to emotionally and physically abuse your family members 🙄
What…. has happened to Ariana’s other leg? Is that an optical illusion or bad photoshop?
It looks like she’s lifted her right foot. You can see the spikey heel just above the left shoe.
Zawe is gorgeous. Do not love the dress. A lot of current dresses are getting me annoyed lately.
I love Ariana’s outfit. This is a really good example of monochrome with different textures.
Oh my goodness King Filipe is gorgeous. No wonder William sat so far from him.
Ugh of all the classic fashion she could have worn to Wimbledon, I agree with everyone above, do not like Zawe’s dress. And she is gorgeous, definitely so many other things would look great on her!
I don’t mind a patterned dress like that with that hem length and the low neck. It doesn’t overwhelm her. Until you get to those ghastly sleeves. However a busy dress and two (different) toned shoes and bag is not good. All the men (I don’t include BP in ‘men’) look pretty sharp.
Wish I could see the Sussexes out and about like this, I don’t know why they’re staying indoors, it isn’t doing anything for them.
I like Zawe’s shoes and back, if they were another outfit – but that dress is awful, no matter what the accessories.
Ooops, I like her bag – but I’m sure she has a very nice back, too.
I really like Zawe’s dress. The bag and the shoes seem random. They sort of match his. Well Ariana got married. This doesn’t look good along with the rumors. Two years? I like her outfit a lot since I wear it regularly.
If the love story of Harry and Meghan were made into a prestige film or tv series, Tom and Zawe would be perfect casting.
So, so happy that Alcaraz won.
I could never stand Djocovid, no matter how good he is as a player. I hate when he gets away with smashing things, I hate him being an outspoken Serb nationalist (fascist), and I despise his anti-science stand.
I know I am in the minority, but I’m firmly in the Tom&Zawe “had their son early in September” camp, because of how much she was showing at the BAFTAs and later at the “Mr Malcolm’s List” premiere. They’re so cute together, and were so animated.
While I don’t mind Z’s dress, I hated the shoes, and the bag was not my favorite RL one.
T’s best accessory was a bag of Haribo gummy bears. I somehow didn’t expect to see that in Wimbledon!
There’s a reel in Daniel Brühl’s Insta stories of a Marvel meetup with DB, T&Z, and Andrew Garfield.
Good to see RW and DC together, not good to see BP the abuser.
T & Z look so happy and relaxed together. – what a nice change from all the years he attended alone. Good on them.
He still attends alone or with others. He was at Wimbledon four times this year. Once with his mom and the other two times by himself. Zawe just went to the Final with him.
Lord, that neckline on Zawe, am I even straight? Phew. I actually love everything but the puffy sleeves, I don’t even mind the quirky accessories, I think that’s just her. The glasses are amazing, and Ariana’s were cool too.
I like Ari’s cropped sweater but the long grey skirt is so drab, how cute would a pair of cigarette pants look? I can’t wait til she ditches the blonde, I think she’ll instantly look healthier.
Mr. & Mrs. H are a beautiful couple but I don’t care for her dress. Honestly, everyone looks great, though. Everywhere I go this summer people are dressed so casually and mostly sloppily. Myself included. These photos are a treat.