Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton came out for the Wimbledon men’s final

Yesterday’s Wimbledon men’s final was jam-packed with celebrities and royals. People were really excited to see Novak Djokovic play Carlos Alcaraz on Novak’s favorite surface, grass. The match ended up being pretty classic, with Alcaraz needing five sets to get the win over Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion (who won four of those championships in a row). Tom Hiddleston came out with his wife/partner (I don’t know if they’re actually married) Zawe Ashton. Zawe gave birth to their first child last year, probably in September or October. We still don’t know anything about the kid! Zawe and Hiddles look happy but I dislike her dress so much. Designers these days are hellbent on making those puffy-shouldered monstrosities.

Everyone was obsessed with Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the Royal Box. So many cutaways to them! They’re so hot together.

King Felipe of Spain came out to watch Alcaraz (who is Spanish). Felipe and Letizia are big tennis fans, and they were present at Wimbledon in 2008 when Rafael Nadal won his first Wimbledon title too. I guess Letizia didn’t want to travel this weekend though.

Brad Pitt went to the final with Guy Ritchie. The Wimbledon social media account was all aflutter about this abuser. Gross.

Ariana Grande was working on Wicked before the strike, so I guess she stayed in town for the final. She was seated next to Andrew Garfield… and she was not wearing her wedding ring. Is this gossip? Because Garfield and Grande definitely looked friendly.