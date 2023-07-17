Ben Platt shut down a Rolling Stone interview when asked about his nepo-baby status

Last year, New York Magazine declared that 2022 was “the year of Nepo-Baby.” Nepo-babies are people who are beneficiaries of nepotism, and New York’s cover story was specifically about the entertainment industry’s nepo-baby problem. Meaning, there’s a glut of nepo-babies in Hollywood these days, to the point where it’s notable when someone from a non-entertainment family gets a breakthrough role. Ben Platt was one of the actors featured on New York’s cover, and he is, without a doubt, a huge beneficiary of nepotism. His father is Marc Platt, a hugely successful theater, film and TV producer who basically ensured that his son was cast in tons of stuff from a very young age.
Well, Ben Platt really doesn’t want to talk about any of that. I guess his team hasn’t told him that he could simply acknowledge that yes, he has benefited from nepotism and it’s not great, but he’s here to promote something. That never occurred to Platt or his team. Platt is currently promoting Theater Camp, which is why he sat down with Rolling Stone (this was pre-strike). Platt spoke to Rolling Stone at length about Judaism, Jewish camp, theater camp, his friendships and more. And then he and his team totally shut down when RS asked him about being a nepo baby.
Adding insult to injury, the release of Dear Evan Hansen coincided with the advent of the nepo baby conversation, with many on social media pointing out that the film had been produced by Marc Platt, Ben’s father and the producer of films like Legally Blonde. The discourse reached its apex with a 2022 New York Magazine cover, “The Year of the Nepo Baby,” in which a photo of Platt was photoshopped onto a baby’s body.
At the time, Platt appeared wounded by the criticism of the film, telling Rolling Stone, “People having opinions about me that don’t know me makes me so anxious. You can say, ‘That’s not what matters, the in-person things are what matters.’ Of course that’s true, but it’s hard to not take in stuff.” In recent months, he’s re-emerged with a starring role in the revival of Jason Robert Brown’s Parade as Leo Frank, a Jewish man falsely accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old factory employee, as well as a sharp turn in the indie Theater Camp (which he co-wrote) as Amos Klobuchar, a frustrated kiddie theater director at a performing arts camp called Adirond-Acts in a codependent relationship with best friend Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon, who co-directed the film).
You were on the cover of New York Magazine‘s Nepo Baby issue. I’m curious, what was your response to that? And what do you make of that whole discourse?
We’re going to skip right over that if we can.
No comment?
[Publicist intervenes: “If we could just focus on Theater Camp, that would be great. Thank you.”]
This is being reported as “Ben Platt shuts down interview after nepo baby question,” but if you go to the Rolling Stone piece, it’s written in a way which would suggest that RS simply moved on and continued asking Platt other questions after he refused to talk about being a nepo baby. Still, he and his team need to come up with a better way to deal with these questions, because… um, they’re not going away?? Speaking of, an Esquire journalist tweeted this out – apparently, Platt’s publicist is really bad at their job.
This publicist once demanded I interview Ben in the same room as his entire team. I refused.
Then he called me the day before the profile went live to question me about the tone. Called me again the morning it was published to tell me I was a terrible person for what I wrote. https://t.co/dFD5ibz8Kt
— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) July 14, 2023
My terrible Ben Platt profile, for reference: https://t.co/Rtd02lHvuJ
— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) July 14, 2023
At what point in their career is someone no longer considered a Nepo baby? Would Carrie Fisher be considered one if she were still with us, even after everything she had accomplished? Nepotism is real, and it definitely gets people opportunities they’d not get otherwise. But if they’re really not talented or marginally talented at best, I can’t see them having a long career. JMHO.
Always?
How can one change their parentage?
It has nothing to do with talent & everything to do with access.
You think people who have to actually work for it somehow lack talent & that’s why they don’t get parts?
Nope. It’s because parts go to Lily Rose instead of someone who has talent, charisma.
That’s what nepotism is. It’s not anything to do with talent.
This.
In my opinion once a nepobaby always one. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Bc what parent isn’t going to do their best to make sure their kids have the best opportunities? I only have an issue when it comes to the ones who are not talented in their field and still get opportunity after opportunity while actual talent gets passed over. Think Zoe Kravitz. Fisher may have got her in from her parents but she clearly belonged.
Agreed. If the “but for their parents” comment is there in any way, they are a nepo baby. Classic case of this involves Fisher, IMO. Billie Lourde is a terrible actress. So one-note, yet has been in a bazillion Ryan Murphy shows and got a speaking role in the last Star Wars films.
Thin skin. Is that a nepo-baby trait as well? Jeez.
He has never come across that well in interviews, tbh.
I know I’ve said this so many times on here, but I don’t understand how these people don’t have a better answer to this question/discussion. It’s going to come up. Bryce Dallas Howard had a REALLY good post about this on her IG a few months ago, basically acknowledging how lucky she is and her advantages etc. It’s not that complicated. Say “yes, I realize I am very privileged and lucky, and not everyone has the connections I have.”
Whew. This shouldn’t be that hard. Acknowledge it and move on. His team need to find a good answer, deliver variations of it for interviews and move on. Or they can just keep doing what they’ve been doing, I guess. Seems counterproductive though.
…. He was criticized as a nepobaby bc of the poor casting choice. I don’t know how old he is but they casted an actor who looked 30 as a high schooler. Then they tried the whole “woe is me, everyone is making fun of my appearance. Everyone is so mean!” as if it wasn’t a valid criticism. Like,dude, you aren’t Bianca Lawson. You can’t play a teenager forever.
Honestly, he looked 40 in that movie. It was ridiculous 😹
It’s been 7 months since the NY Mag cover story and even longer that conversations about nepotism have become louder. Not having a boilerplate answer at the ready is crazy.
Honestly, if the person isn’t annoying and is actually talented, people won’t care at all if they are a nepo baby lmao Carrie Fisher, Jamie Lee Curtis, even Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson are examples. They get chance after chance to show they’re good at what they do. Just don’t pull a Lily Rose/Kendall/Lila, who are mediocre at their best, and you’re fine.
Well said!
Is his “aw shucks” persona just that?
I had some idea he was a nice guy. Foiled again, he’s just not great, is he.
It’s pretty easy to be a ‘nice guy’ when no one ever challenges you.
He seems like a baby b!tch.
What so frustrating about this is Ben Platt is very talented, unlike a lot of nepo babies. So if he just graciously acknowledged his privilege, he would come across as self-aware and even a little humble. His team seriously needs to rethink their approach.
What an absolutely spoiled brat. This kind of stuff is why people are nauseated by nepo-babies.
How hard is it to say “I know I started on 3rd base in this industry compared to others and I never take it for granted, I feel very privileged to be able to do the work I do.” Like, damn get a grip you pampered babies!
People who own it forever earn my respect (Jamie Lee Curtis, Dakota Johnson). The Ben Platt’s and Lily-Rose Depp’s who have a lot of hurt feelings about it really come across like they thought the nepotism conversation was just a trend and they’re totally ignorant to the fact that we are only going to care MORE about structural inequality as this world keeps turning. Do better.
Because he probably doesn’t feel privileged, he feels entitled.
I had no idea that Platt was a nepo baby but knew that he was a whiner. And it seems that he’s still whining and acting like a brat. He needs to grow up, be grateful for his privileged life and move on.