Kevin Costner needs to ‘approve’ of items Christine Baumgartner removes from his home

Two weeks ago, the judge ordered Christine Baumgartner to vacate Kevin Costner’s Carpinteria mansion. The same mansion where she’s lived and raised their children for the past nineteen years. Last week, the same judge set a temporary child support number too – Costner will have to pay $129K a month to Christine in child support. The divorce bickering is far from over, and Christine still plans to contest the prenup. I thought this whole divorce would be slow-going and methodical, so I’ve been shocked by how quickly the judge in this case has taken Costner’s side. It’s bonkers to me that Christine apparently has to be out of the house by the end of this month. It’s even crazier that the judge ordered Christine to not remove any furniture or anything beyond her clothes & jewelry from the home, at least not without getting Costner’s permission first. YIKES.
Kevin Costner claims estranged wife Christine was calculating an exit plan in their marriage months before their separation. In a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE amid the ongoing divorce, Costner, 68, and his legal team write that Christine, 49, has allegedly “been taking cash advances” on “credit cards, issued not to her but to staff members” without his knowledge or consent. Additionally, Costner claims a car purchase Christine made prior to their separation could indicate she was thinking ahead to an eventual split.
“Months before separation, although the parties had always leased their automobiles, without [Costner’s] knowledge or consent, [Christine] bought an expensive vehicle for her personal use (probably because the [prenuptial agreement] allows her to take that vehicle with her),” the documents read. “Thus, it appears that [Christine] had been planning her exit long before she told [Costner] in April 2023.”
The filing also claims Christine “has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take Respondent’s property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.”
In her own response to Costner’s filing, Christine said Costner’s “request includes a myriad of false statements that are no doubt included to play to the press and ‘smear’ me in the media. I will not address each one.”
As she prepares to move out, the latest filings show Costner is concerned about what items from the home Christine will take with her, down to who gets what silverware, kitchen items and electronics. In documents filed by Kevin’s lawyers, the actor asked the court to “prevent [Christine] from removing [Kevin’s] separate property from his home, and to insure an orderly process for the removal of her separate property (if any).” He alleged that under the terms of the premarital agreement they signed before marrying in 2004 there is “no community property.”
Christine wrote in her response, “With the exception of my clothing, jewelry, toiletries and handbags, Kevin wants to have the final say as to whether I can remove my personal items from the house or my storage unit. For example, under Kevin’s proposed order, I could not remove my mother’s childhood dresser without first meeting and conferring, and then obtaining his approval. Nothing in Kevin’s proposed order precludes Kevin from simply withholding his consent or acting arbitrarily.”
The judge, however, granted Costner’s request for a motion that would block Christine, 49, from removing certain items from the home. “Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry,” according to the Friday order. She is prohibited, however, from taking “any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork.”
Christine is getting hosed in this divorce and it’s shocking. I hope she was planning for this and getting some cash squirreled away – the way Costner is treating her now is so controlling and vindictive, it would not shock me at all if Christine was being financially abused throughout their marriage. How many times did he hold that prenup over her head during their marriage? How many times did he tell her that she would be left with nothing if she ever left? This man is worth tens of millions of dollars and he’s complaining that his wife bought a car which she will “get” in the divorce? She’s the mother of three of your children!! Jesus H.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Gawd he’s disgusting.
He’s a POS. Which I already knew but his behavior towards the mother of his three kids is just reaffirming that.
This judge is giving me Judge Oderkirk (the BP/AJ judge vibes). I get ordering two divorcing parties not to mutually loot the place but what if Costner makes her leave behind stuff that she verifiably bought with her income? That order is rife for abuse and essentially ensures that his wife moves into an empty home with their minor kids.
I hope she’s getting good legal advice and that this is fuel for some bigger fire.
I don’t remember if I read it here or at ONTD, but somewhere I read a comment that this judge is pushing 90 (!) years old, and has a long-standing tendency to favor male spouses in divorce cases. She has a long road ahead of her.
Another Putz. He is absolutely vindictive. How dare she leave ME! I’ll show her!!
C’mon. That is basically the throw pillow embroidery for every divorce, esp for the party being left. He’s being as vindictive as anyone would be in this sitch.
Is this something that will backfire somewhere in the appeals? Because it seems truly egregious. She truly has no share of the income earned during the marriage where she was a full time homemaker. It even looks as though her unsuccessful businesses are being held against her.
I have been keeping up with this story due to the absurd pettiness on Costner’s part (Kevin). He is petty and a disgusting man to treat the mother of his children this way and his wife of close to 20 years. Shame on him.
Christine Baumgartner had a terrible lawyer who allowed her to sign a prenup that didn’t have provisions after x years of marriage, and didn’t give her any cash based on how many years they’ve been married, etc. If you’ll notice some celebrities get divorced prior to 10 years due to a sunset clause or something like that in their agreements. That’s on her and her lawyer at the time. She should be talking to him or her. I don’t know anything about prenups, but this one seems pretty tight and skewed to Costner.
Costner, on the other hand, is being petty by enforcing it down to the last comma.
She either picks bad lawyers or doesn’t listen if they tell her something she doesn’t want to hear. I wonder about the advice she got before filing. A guy like Costner was always going to enforce this prenup, especially once he was blindsided by her filing. I’m sort of surprised that she’s surprised.
Were her lawyers unrealistic or did they warn her it would be an uphill battle & she just hoped the threat of bad publicity would get Kevin to give her more money?
Kevin is damaging himself so FN much in his handling of this divorce.
Idiot!
I’ve said repeatedly….Shut up. Have the lawyers offer a lump sum, ($50M or so) pay every cost for the kids + Trust funds for each. She signs off on the 3 houses he bought before the prenup.
Get it done as fast as possible.
Every detail filed in court is public info.
It all makes him look petty. She wants out. Pay up, finalize the divorce and move the F on.
I can not believe that one of the lawyers can not get him to understand that he is burning down his reputation.
Plus, he has the Horizon project coming and
#1. Finalize the divorce so any profit is his alone.
#2. The more of his messy private details that come out…he is losing his audience/profits.
#3. How much FN money does a 68 y/o need?
His current net worth is $250-$300M. Can not take it with you, Kevin.
JMO, but he is not going to win anything by dragging it all out.
Tell the lawyers write it up, get it done, he is only running up the cost of the lawyers on both sides.
She has not worked/employed at a paying job in 20 years. He will pay for everything.
I never thought he was this stupid. Stubborn, yes. Huge ego, yes. Control freak, oh yes.
Btw, once Costner is divorced, the amount of women lining up to “console” him? Yup.
Tom Brady and Kevin Costner, huge wealth, fame, tall, white men. They will still be considered a catch by plenty of people.
What a stingy old as*hole he is.
The many details of this divorce indicate that, yes, Christine is being, and has been, financially abused by Kevin Costner. The fact that she put a car on an employee’s credit card, rather than had the money to spend on a car, or had her own car, makes it evident that she has been controlled completely — likely emotionally as well. I used to love his movies, but I will never again watch anything of his again. What a horrible, horrible man to not ensure that the mother of his children is taken care of, a woman who has devoted decades of her life to him. That is a man with no basic decency, a man who insists on total control. She will start over with an empty apartment so that Kevin can punish her for leaving. Kevin Costner is sickening.
He is truly nasty. What a horrible, petty and greedy man.
She agreed to a draconian financial agreement when they first married. But Costner is taking on far more damage by forcing her to comply with it when he has the funds to be more generous to the mother of three of his children.
Kevin has 3 grown kids from marriage #1., plus a grown son from his relationship with a Rooney of NFL fame, and now the 3 w/CB.
I bet the 3 from first marriage have next to no involvement with any of the other kids.
Seems the son w/Rooney has never had any involvement with any of the other kids.
And the younger kids w/CB are also no involvement with any of the other kids.
Which is all understandable, due to the huge age gaps of the CB kids.
When Kevin passes, what a strange situation that will be at the services.
The wealthy really are different from us.
CB made a mistake in not updating the finances in her favor after every child.
Why on earth didn’t she have a brand new car paid for and in her name?
Or maybe all the cars are leased?
I don’t know.
I was surprised to see that all 3 of those huge estates in Kevins name before their marriage apparently still have mortgages on them. In addition to the huge maintenance costs yearly.
Rich folks handle money differently then working class folks.
If I live long enough to pay off my mortgage on my house = happy days.
I know I keep saying this but at 68, why is he wasting so much time and energy fighting every penny?
Pay up and finalize the divorce.
Most people as they reach his age want to simplify/downsize.
Also CB should take out anything she had before the marriage that was hers, buy new everything else. Bad mojo in that house now, leave as much as you can. CB needs a totally new start.
she was and is being abused financially. they have been together 20 YEARS and she had to buy a car on the down low? she knew what she would be up against and she tried to set it up so that she and their kids wouldn’t starve or be homeless while the divorce was raging on and i am familiar with that mindset.