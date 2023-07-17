Kevin Costner needs to ‘approve’ of items Christine Baumgartner removes from his home

Two weeks ago, the judge ordered Christine Baumgartner to vacate Kevin Costner’s Carpinteria mansion. The same mansion where she’s lived and raised their children for the past nineteen years. Last week, the same judge set a temporary child support number too – Costner will have to pay $129K a month to Christine in child support. The divorce bickering is far from over, and Christine still plans to contest the prenup. I thought this whole divorce would be slow-going and methodical, so I’ve been shocked by how quickly the judge in this case has taken Costner’s side. It’s bonkers to me that Christine apparently has to be out of the house by the end of this month. It’s even crazier that the judge ordered Christine to not remove any furniture or anything beyond her clothes & jewelry from the home, at least not without getting Costner’s permission first. YIKES.

Kevin Costner claims estranged wife Christine was calculating an exit plan in their marriage months before their separation. In a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE amid the ongoing divorce, Costner, 68, and his legal team write that Christine, 49, has allegedly “been taking cash advances” on “credit cards, issued not to her but to staff members” without his knowledge or consent. Additionally, Costner claims a car purchase Christine made prior to their separation could indicate she was thinking ahead to an eventual split.

“Months before separation, although the parties had always leased their automobiles, without [Costner’s] knowledge or consent, [Christine] bought an expensive vehicle for her personal use (probably because the [prenuptial agreement] allows her to take that vehicle with her),” the documents read. “Thus, it appears that [Christine] had been planning her exit long before she told [Costner] in April 2023.”

The filing also claims Christine “has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take Respondent’s property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.”

In her own response to Costner’s filing, Christine said Costner’s “request includes a myriad of false statements that are no doubt included to play to the press and ‘smear’ me in the media. I will not address each one.”

As she prepares to move out, the latest filings show Costner is concerned about what items from the home Christine will take with her, down to who gets what silverware, kitchen items and electronics. In documents filed by Kevin’s lawyers, the actor asked the court to “prevent [Christine] from removing [Kevin’s] separate property from his home, and to insure an orderly process for the removal of her separate property (if any).” He alleged that under the terms of the premarital agreement they signed before marrying in 2004 there is “no community property.”

Christine wrote in her response, “With the exception of my clothing, jewelry, toiletries and handbags, Kevin wants to have the final say as to whether I can remove my personal items from the house or my storage unit. For example, under Kevin’s proposed order, I could not remove my mother’s childhood dresser without first meeting and conferring, and then obtaining his approval. Nothing in Kevin’s proposed order precludes Kevin from simply withholding his consent or acting arbitrarily.”

The judge, however, granted Costner’s request for a motion that would block Christine, 49, from removing certain items from the home. “Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry,” according to the Friday order. She is prohibited, however, from taking “any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork.”