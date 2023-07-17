Prince William ‘absolutely loves’ the ‘the stabilizing normality Kate brings’

Here are even more photos of the Wales family last Friday, where Prince William and Kate brought all three kids out to the Royal International Air Tattoo. It’s basically just an air show, where kids can look at planes and there’s some kind of plane demonstration. William loves planes and I guess his kids do too? The air show benefits the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, so this is what Will and Kate did instead of donating to a charity! They just went to an air show. It’s all very middle-class, which is what William likes, remember. In case you needed this point driven home yet again, here’s one last excerpt from People Magazine’s current cover story, in which “sources” erased Diana from the royal-parenting narrative, made Kate sound like a single mother, suggested that Kate is a great mom because she’s not an aristocrat and lied about QEII giving them “express permission” to be lazy bums.
When Prince William married his college sweetheart Kate Middleton, she brought her down-to-earth tone as she stepped into royal life — and now as parents of three, the Princess of Wales’ non-royal background has a big impact on how the couple is raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Those children look pretty happy with life,” a palace insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that’s how she grew up. William absolutely loves it.”
Despite their royal roles — especially George, who is second in the line of succession to the throne behind his father and will someday become king — Kate ensures that her kids’ childhoods are as normal as possible.
“Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time,” says a source close to the royal household. “She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day.”
Yes, compared to the Victorian aristocrat model, Kate really is a modern parent! See how easy it was to make Kate sound like a great mom? Just compare her to the characters on Downton Abbey! As for William “absolutely loving” Kate’s completely normal middle-class stability… yeah, sure, that’s absolutely the talking point. In all honesty, William has never insulted Kate’s parenting. His people actually make a point of saying that Kate raises the children while William is out saving the world, one jazz-hand photo-op at a time. William no longer “loves” that about Kate or the Middletons though.
Meanwhile, there’s always so much attention on Prince Louis during these outings. Everyone in the British and American media seems committed to boxing him in as the family clown, when really, Louis seems like he’s genuinely upset by certain things. Just like on the palace balcony, Louis has issues with really loud noises. I know it’s probably against some kind of imaginary protocol, but they really need to let this kid wear noise-canceling headphones when they know he’ll be around loud noises. It would probably occur to Will and Kate to do just that if only they actually paid attention to their children instead of using them as PR props, but what do I know!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Louis of Wales sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane with Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England.
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Louis of Wales waves as he sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England.
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives at the Techno Zone, which aims to inspire young people into exploring science, technology, engineering and maths, during her visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England.
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Louis of Wales sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales (L) on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England.
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Louis of Wales sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane with Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England.
FAIRFORD, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales (C) as they walk down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England.
The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte
Fairford, United Kingdom
14 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Fairford, United Kingdom
14 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George (hidden) and Princess Charlotte during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Fairford, United Kingdom
14 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I hope they don’t mess the kids up too much. I know we all have issues because of our parents/upbringing but these kids being used by their parents is next a whole other beast.
They are practically screaming “Nothing to see here! Everything is NORMAL! GREAT in fact! We’re the most perfect family in the entire realm. We haven’t completely fallen apart behind the scenes! Who told you that!? How DARE they! You’re violating my human rights and I’m going to SUE!! But I’ll happily take a pay off and call it a day.”
It’s almost like they are waiting for the ink to dry on the separation announcement.
I doubt it. They’ve been using this talking point for 10+ years now. How much william just loves the middletons normality.
Yes, indeed. Everything about William screams “I love stabilizing normality!”
None of the kids seems particularly happy to be in the spotlight. Charlotte seems to tolerate it the best. George looks petrified half the time and Louis is downright annoyed to be there. So that’s…normal, I guess? Way to parent, you two!
When she can see the photographers and the press Charlotte doesn’t seem to tolerate it at all. She looks downright frightened. George is a but more on the background and probably knows how to hide it better, but he doesn’t seem thrilled either.
I always get the impression that Charlotte is trying to put on a brave face. When we see her talking to Louis and looking every bit the mature big sister, it’s undoubtedly cute, but I wonder if maybe that’s more for herself than for Louis, like a distraction to keep herself from thinking too much about the situation. And the fact that their dynamic is seen as adorable by the public kinda makes me worry that her parents — Kate in particular — have picked up on that crowd-pleaser and basically made that Charlotte’s “role” and encourage her to play it up.
College Stalker, not college sweetheart.
I remember George wearing a pair of those headphones to a similar event years ago, so maybe they just didn’t expect it to be that loud, or maybe Louis is more sensitive to noise? Or maybe they just forgot them. (I cannot believe I’m even mildly defending W&K!)
Also, these asinine articles never seem to acknowledge that the world has changed since Charles was a baby, and of course things are going to be different now. The way children are treated has changed enormously over the years; people used to have kids so they could help work the farms, fgs (just one example). This isn’t all just Kate Middleton singlehandedly changing and saving the world here.
Moreover it doesn’t seem like the children are growing up that differently from william himself.
Oh Carole still trying to make Can’t appealing to Peg. That ship has sailed. These family outings are just more PR to say we are a family and we are happy. Just look at the pictures they tell the story. Nobody looks pleased to be there.
Carol(E) working overtime to push Keen the Valuable, knowing Kate’s being shown the door.
“Just compare her to the characters on Downton Abbey.” This was my coffee spit out moment of the morning.
Good catch on Louis and his inability to tolerate loud noise. Very common in young children. I couldn’t tolerate fire works till 10 or so. I feel his pain.
my toddler granddaughter screamed at loud noises also. Her pediatrician said it was sound sensitivity and perfectly normal for some children. Advised to use noise cancelling headphones very sparingly as it also blocks out normal noises that she needs to hear for normal development.
My middle girl was the same. We had her evaluated and she has full blown misophonia, which contributes to ADHD because she is SO sensitive to sound. We cannot do family dinners very often because listening to people chew is upsetting for her. Sometimes it’s a sensitivity, and sometimes it’s a full blown disorder.
It is super common and often treated with such a lack of compassion. “Oh it’s not that loud! You’ll get used to it”
Sensory mom here to two sensory children.
We have not gotten used to it. It is that loud to us. But we do have tricks to deal with it now. And our tolerance for some noises has increased to like – ok someone is going to use the hand dryers in the bathroom. Cover your ears if you need to and let’s hurry the heck up.
A royal insider says these kids look pretty happy with life. Lordy, well, okay then. Wish they wouldn’t do these people pr articles about the kids. Talk about Kate bring a mom whatever. But leave the kid’s emotions, good or bad, out of it.
Poor Louis. The press are going to destroy him. As Kaiser said, William and Kate should do more to protect him from this kind of scrutiny. The framing of the narrative that Kate being from a different background means she knows the importance of family rubs me the wrong way. I get what they’re trying to say when compared with William’s upbringing but does it also mean that if she was from a working class background with divorced parents she wouldn’t know the importance of family?
“These kids look pretty happy with life” is not British speak ( lee Thompson is at it again)
Articles like these keep pointing to the fact that all is not well in house wales, can’t wait to read the tell all book in 20 years
As in she boring, I’m boring, but our kids are cute.
I wish W & K would both stop having their teams try to sell them so hard.
Nobody really cares.
This whole narrative is nauseating at this point. I really wish they would stop pretending like Kate had this super normal, middle class upbringing with a close-knit family. It is NOT normal to groom your daughters to fetch rich husbands, it is NOT normal teach them to viciously attack any and all female “competition”, and there’s a HUGE difference between “close-knit” and “insular”. These are not values to be praised, they’re deeply dysfunctional.
Again with ‘normal’ being the highest praise one can lavish on Kate. Ironic given, actually, Waity has worked VERY hard to socially climb this high.
I don’t understand what she does that is so “normal.” She has multiple nannies, a house full of staff, her kids are driven to school by RPOs, they go on lavish vacations, they use helicopters like Ubers, etc. They keep pushing this idea of “normal Kate” but I am just confused as to what is so normal about how the kids are being brought up especially compared to how Diana raised her boys. Maybe the fact that they’re not in boarding school yet? That’s it?
You nailed it, Becks1.
Kate’s upbringing wasn’t normal either. How many “normal” families let their daughters do absolutely nothing post university for almost a decade in the hopes that a famous rich man will propose? Usually they are expected to get a job at some point.
And uncle Gary with his Maison de bang bang is also not normal.
Translation: “William loves that he can control Kate. He can do anything he wants, and she will never leave him. She will remain stable, i.e., the silent, well-behaved royal wife and mother.”
This, btw, is why I don’t think he’ll ever divorce her. Where else will he find a woman he can walk all over like this?
Please can someone enlighten me were Wills and Harry ever paraded as much when they were under 10? As in despite the clear disintegration of the marriage, I don’t recall Charles and Diana using their sons as buffers during public events? IDK but I am uneasy that these children are being over exposed to create a happy families narrative given Williams nose holding antics around his wife.
This push to be.the perfect royal family is too much and the Wales kids will get the side effects. George is expected to be perfect as the king in waiting; Louis is the wild child; and Charlotte is expected to be the glue to keep them together – if Kate doesn’t perceive her as a rival.